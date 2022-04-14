Finance
Basic Terms Used in Forex Trade
These are common terminologies that define forex trade. The explanations have been simplified to make as much sense as possible to the non specialist forex investor as well as lay men.
Foreign Exchange Trade
This is a large market where the business of exchanging currencies at a profit is carried out. There is no meeting place and it is therefore not a market in the conventional sense. Most of the deals are negotiated through a network consisting of individual investors, brokerage firms as well as forex trade companies.
“Interbank”
This refers to a network consisting of investment banks, insurance and re-insurance companies and big corporations. This network serves to manage the risks that arise as a result of fluctuating exchange rates.
Spot Market
This is the market where one can buy and sell currencies of different countries at the prevailing exchange rate.
Exchange Rate
The exchange rate of one currency is measured in terms of that of another country. This brings to the focus the issue of currency pairs. Currency pairs result from the pairing of currencies for the purpose of determining the exchange rate and by extension, facilitating the calculation of profits to be realized by forex traders. When one currency has been sold, it goes without saying that another one has been bought.
Market Maker
This is a pricing specialist who traces the progress of a single currency pair. It indicates the readiness of the market to accept the prevailing buying and selling prices. He takes the opposite view such that it becomes had for a subjective to be taken. The market maker, however, has the authority of off-setting the imbalances that exist in the trade as well as manage them. This ensures stability in the whole of the forex trade. The commission that the market maker earns arises from the difference between the offer value and the bid value. A market maker provides a place for bankers to place their bids. Since these bids are often conflicting in most cases, each party to the transaction feels compelled to push for the most reasonable deal.
Dealing Desk
This is the platform for dealing with issues to do with pricing of shares as well as facilitating a smooth exchange of both currency pairs and information relating to forex exchange. Sometimes a broker may choose to forego the need for the dealing desk. The role of these people is left in the hands of the liquidity providers who are sourced from outside the forex market.
Sell Quote and the Buy Quote
Sell quote is the price at which currency is sold. It is the price which is displayed as the bid and it is shown on the left of the transaction board. The buy quote is shown on the right. This is the buying price of the currency.
Margin
This is the deposit that one needs in order to operate and maintain a position or an account in the forex trade. A fee margin means the entire amount which is available for any willing investor to launch new positions.
Can You Buy a Car Without a Driver’s License?
Cruising the streets in a car is a dream of many. But, can you fulfill the dream without a driver’s license? Can you buy a car without it?
The short answer is yes. It is not a crime to buy a car without a driver’s license. Also, it is legal for a car buyer to obtain an auto loan without it. However, it is a different question altogether as to whether a lender will actually want to provide an auto loan to such a car buyer.
Why do Lenders shy away from providing Auto Loans without a Driver’s License?
Lenders know that you are more likely to keep paying for a thing if you use it. And, you will not pay your loan if you cannot drive your car. So, they refrain from providing auto loans to car buyers without a driver’s license. There are several other reasons such as:
1. Auto Insurance
Auto insurance protects the lenders in the event of an accident or a theft. They know that if your car is totaled or you do not have a car, you are unlikely to make payments. So, they require you to obtain an auto insurance policy.
If you do not have a valid driver’s license, you won’t be able to obtain an auto insurance policy. And, without an insurance policy, a lender will not approve your auto loan application.
2. Registration
State transport departments do not make driver’s license compulsory for completing the car registration process. They accept any state-approved identification card. But, they require you to provide the details of your insurance policy before registering your car. And, obtaining auto insurance without a driver’s license is impossible.
3. Suspension due to DUI
If your license has been suspended or revoked due to multiple DUI (Driving under Influence) convictions, you will not be able to register your car. And, as it is illegal to drive a car without proper registration, lender will not provide you with an auto loan.
There is an Exception to Every Rule
Lenders will provide auto loans without a license in few exceptional cases such as:
1. When an unlicensed minor wants to buy a car so that he/she can have a car ready as soon as he/she obtains the license. In such a situation, a parent can get an auto loan by becoming a co-signer and obtain insurance with the help of his/her license.
2. When a spouse who does not have a driver’s license wants to buy a car for his/her partner, he/she can obtain auto loan approval if he/she fulfills the lender’s requirements for becoming a co-signer.
Buying a car without a valid driver’s license is a tricky task. If you are buying a car for someone else, it is justifiable. Avoid it if you are intending to use the car yourself.
How to Out-Think Mother Nature So She Can’t Ruin Your Cheap Insurance Quotes
“Bad things happen to good people.” We’ve heard it often enough that unless you happen to be one of those good people bad things are happening to, it barely has any meaning anymore. The thing is, bad things do happen to good people, and 9 times out of 10 it’s either Mother Nature or a run of bad luck behind them! We can’t help you with the bad luck (although we do know a place that sells great rabbits’ feet) but we can show you what to do to make sure Mother Nature doesn’t ruin your chances of getting your hands on cheap insurance quotes.
What can you do to keep Mother Nature at bay? First and foremost, if it looks like the weather’s going to be…how can I put this delicately….less than ideal for cruising the friendly highways, stay home. As long as everyone in your family is safe there’s absolutely nothing you need badly enough to go wandering out in the middle of a blizzard, a hurricane, a tornado, or any other disaster Mother Nature might decide to toss in your way.
Remember, nothing, absolutely nothing, says “Give me higher insurance quotes when my renewal is up” like being in an accident because of your own foolishness. Whatever it was will still be there tomorrow-and if it’s not, there’s probably something better waiting out there anyway.
Now, let’s talk about damage to your car. Next to damages caused by accidents caused by drivers who didn’t keep themselves at home, damage to your car from such friendly organic substances as hail are the leading cause of insurance claims following in the wake of Mother Nature’s fury. Needless to say, they’re not going to do your chances of finding cheap insurance quotes any favors!
So what can you do about it? First and foremost, park in the garage. You’d be amazed at the difference just remembering not to park in the street at night will make in the amount of damages your car suffers. A garage will keep it out of the elements, safe and protected from both the cold and the things that go bump in the night. (This is excellent advice right around Halloween, by the way. Garages tend to keep your car safe from toilet paper too!)
If you do have to go out during a storm, make sure you drive safely. I know, I know, I just said you didn’t need to be out in it, but let’s face it. Sometimes you do, and what might happen to your insurance quotes usually isn’t the first thing on your mind when you’re trying to get home from work and half of the Arctic Circle is falling down around you. Drive slowly, use your lights and your windshield wipers, and never slam on your brakes.
The best thing for (all of) your insurance quotes is to make sure you make it home safe and sound.
Car Insurance – Choose The Right Policy
You can make a lot of savings in car insurance by using commonsense. But there is a limit to what you can achieve by simply applying your commonsense, you need help to save several hundreds more. If you want to save a lot more read on…
There are different policies as far as car insurance is concerned. Comprehensive, collision and third party only are examples of such policies. And don’t forget that you can always get additional features at a higher price if you need something more than the basic policies provided. However, not getting the right car insurance coverage will cost you a lot more on the long run.
Choose third party only coverage if your priority is getting the most savings. This option is feasible only in areas that accept it as the minimum. This policy takes care of the other vehicle, not yours, in the event of an accident. Your own car is not covered. If your car is an old one, this should be your choice.
I’ll quickly give an overview of two other popular policies. A comprehensive plan covers your car, the other car and persons involved in the accident as well as losses due to fire, theft and vandalism. If you crash into another object, a collision policy covers your car. Since we have given a brief definition of these popular policies, let’s continue where left off…
If, for example, you get a comprehensive cover for an old car, your insurance company will only pay you the value of your car at the time of the accident. Unless your car is a classic, what you’ll get is not going to be worth the premiums you had paid especially when you consider that you still have to pay your deductible. I personally don’t think it’s worth it if what you get from an insurance company for a policy does not justify the total amount you spend.
And did I say that different insurance companies will charge you differently for a similar policy? You can use this to your advantage by getting as many quotes as possible from car insurance quotes sites.
