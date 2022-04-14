Finance
Benefits Are the Magnetic Block of Your Business Advantage
Benefits are Fundamental to Your Business
Have you ever considered the employee benefits you would be receiving when choosing to a job? Was it an important consideration?
Why?
Have you ever had one of your employees choose you over your competitors of your better benefits? Have you ever advertised your benefit packages as a reason why your ideal team member should choose you? A tool to attract your talent?
Why?
You know why.
Benefits are important.
How many people do you know who have chosen a company specifically because of their great benefits? How many of us have heard our parents sell us on a job because of the great benefits package?
Product discounts, IRA, 401k match, pension, paid sick leave, paid vacation, health, dental, disability, workers comp, and so on. How many of us have overheard complaints during conversation or ever seen protests due to insufficient benefits.
Why Else Would You have Benefits?
You business benefits are important, and who doesn’t want to beat out their competitors for top talent?
As a matter of fact, the fact you are reading this article reflects your concern for your business and intelligence as the decision maker. Therefore, you know that a fundamental reason why the job force – the people that carry out your vision – choose you is because of your benefits. Without quality benefits, you are just giving your talent away to your competitors. Giving away your business’s power.
The Rule
It seems to be a rule that ‘Extras Bring Employees.’ Regardless of how they manifest – pats on the back, more comfortable lunches, retirement plans, sleek clothing, or traditional health insurance – your business benefits can make or break you.
I know that when I’m choosing a product to buy, it is the bonuses that close the deal and foster a warm gratititude for the service. A pleasant surprise and appreciativeness.
In what ways are you giving your employees reasons to have gratitude for your service for them?
You are Different, Aren’t You?
Those who cannot compete with you on your level do not read this type of material. Furthermore, although you have the knowledge and readiness, how can you win without stepping forward? Again, what benefits are you providing for your team?
Wouldn’t it make sense to act before your talent denies you in order to strengthen your competitor?
Choose quickly and choose wisely, because the quality benefits that can make your growing business appear as a mega magnetic company to your talent are only getting more expensive.
Are they not?
Specialized Insurance for Logging and Wood Product Industries
Who can dispute the fact that the loggers and related business holds so much risk potential? Because this industry comprises of activities where damages, injury and even death can occur, not many insurance companies are willing or experienced enough to write correlated policies. As such, only those carriers that offer the specialized coverage are approachable for the industry.
About Logging Industry Insurance
Logging companies evolve around felling trees in the dense forests, transporting the logs to the saw mills, and everything in between. Related coverage can be acquired from the specialty companies that place a focus on the localities where logging is essential to the populace’s economy and associated exposures. These professionals are in the know about the involved complexities of equipment risks as well as the vehicles used for transporting the timber. While liability is at the forefront, the workers compensation aspect is difficult to place and experienced hands-on management is necessary.
About Loggers Broad Form Property Damage Liability Coverage
In essence, this type of loggers’ coverage is a fire coverage insurance form. This insurance guards against risks of ‘care, custody and control’ in relation to loggers that do their work on land that they do not own or with trees belonging to someone other than themselves. The policy ensures recompense for the physical damage or destruction of tangible property of others. It also incorporates loss of use from an occurrence that directly is related to the work of the loggers and includes expenses from an incident that is directly associated to logging operations. The coverage also incorporates costs associated to firefighting efforts in a fire that was caused by anyone the logging company is responsible for by law.
About Insurance for the Wood Products Industries
In a broader sense, Any member of the lumber industry – including those that work in wood products – recognizes that insurance coverage is a real necessity.
Here are some businesses that need differing types of specialized lumber insurance:
• Those that deal with construction materials
• Cabinet makers
• Manufacturers of doors
• Distributors of drywall
• Furniture manufacturers
• Hardware stores
• Manufacturers of laminated beams
• Manufacturers of log homes
• Lumberyard businesses
• Manufacturers of millwork and windows
• Pallet builders
• Planning mill
• Sawmills
• Truss manufacturers
• Manufacturers of veneer and plywood
• Wood preserving businesses
• Wood products manufacturers
Related commercial enterprises should be aware that not all classes will be approved for workers comp. To find out more about this special insurance, contact an independent insurance agency that has the connections with specialized insurance companies.
Where to Get Homeowners Insurance Company Rankings
Homeowners insurance company rankings can tell you a lot about insurance companies. Here’s where to find insurance company rankings that will help you determine which company is best for your homeowners insurance needs.
Consumer Rankings
The best place I’ve found to get homeowners insurance consumer rankings is at J.D. Power & Associates. They are an independent information company that conducts customer surveys and provides unbiased customer reviews and ratings on a variety of products and services.
J.D. Power ranks insurance companies based on their policy prices, policy options, claims handling, and customer service. Their ratings go from five circles (the best companies) to two circles (the worst). I recommend purchasing your homeowners insurance with a company that has a rating of three circles or higher.
Insurance Department Rankings
Every state has a department of insurance that oversees insurance companies, and most states have a website that provides insurance statistics. One of the most useful statistics they provide is a list of complaints made against insurance companies by their customers. These complaints are a good way to find out how reliable a company is, and how it treats its customers.
If your state insurance department doesn’t list insurance company complaints, you can get this information at the California Department of Insurance website (http://www.insurance.ca.gov/).
All major companies have had complaints filed against them, so I recommend going with a company that has a lower than average number of complaints.
Financial Rankings
Financial rankings are a good way to determine an insurance company’s ability to pay its claims. A.M. Best (ambest.com) rates insurance companies based on their financial strength. A high rating means a company has enough financial assets to pay it’s claims.
A.M. Best rates companies from A++ (their highest rating) to D (their lowest). I recommend purchasing insurance through a company with a B+ rating or higher.
Getting Low Cost Insurance With A-Rated Companies
The best place to get low cost homeowners insurance is at an insurance comparison website. Some of these sites provide an online chat service so you can get answers to your homeowners insurance questions from an insurance expert, and get help in lowering your insurance cost. (see link below).
Buying Car Insurance Without Losing Your Shirt
The rise of the internet has revolutionized the way we do business. We shop, buy products, and said products are delivered to our door in a day or so. We pay our bills without becoming buried under a mountain of paperwork. We take care of finances, network with friends, and conduct our work all while in front of a laptop. The web has been a game changer on almost every level you can imagine.
It has certainly made comparison shopping easier. With the proliferation of the online coupon, you can easily find the best deal out there in no time. One of the areas where it is extremely important to find the most bang for your buck is with car insurance.
Obviously, the purpose for buying insurance is to make sure you are adequately covered in case you have a fender bender in the local Kroger parking lot or do a header off Dead Man’s Curve. Then again, you also don’t want to pay out a lot of money for something that may never happen. So where is the fine line?
My most recent foray into buying car insurance yielded some interesting results. Progressive, which advertises themselves as oh so affordable, was actually the most expensive option for me. The insurance I had kept for years was somewhere in the middle, and Geico (famous for the gecko spokesman and oh so annoying cavemen) was the most affordable choice. Guess who I went with?
My suggestions for auto insurance are simple:
Go for the best rate. Money you don’t sink into insurance can be used elsewhere. Insurance companies will do their best to earn your business, but they don’t have to see what the other guy offered. Shop four or five companies and go with whoever gives you the most for what you are budgeted to pay.
Know how much coverage you require. Laws vary from state to state on how much coverage you should keep, so know the law in your area. Knowing what is required will prevent you from spending too much.
Some people base their decisions around the worst that could possibly happen. Believe me these folks get their insurance companies Christmas card business, because they are going to buy a LOT of coverage.
So basically, get enough coverage to take care of you but don’t go overboard. Make sure all of your assets are covered. This will prevent lawyers from going after them in the event of an accident that you were responsible for. If you only have $50,000 in liability insurance and the other party’s medical bills top $100,000, they will come after you if you are not covered.
Always check your driving record before getting quotes. If you have a speeding ticket on your record and it is close to coming off, wait until your record is clean (or cleaner) before shopping for quotes. Tickets and accidents can send rates skyrocketing. So contact your local DMV and make sure you know where you stand on all past violations.
Make the companies compete. Competition is good for business and always better for the consumer. You can get online quotes from most companies within a matter of minutes. Most companies can give you a quote online, although some still prefer to do so by phone or through the mail. If you get a phone quote, have them e-mail or fax a copy of the quote to you.
Know what various companies offer. Check out annual and monthly rates for the different types of coverage. Make sure they have an 800 number so that you can get your questions answered at any time. Know when your payment is due and what penalties may be imposed if you are late.
Ask for discounts. You have not because you ask not. Many companies offer discounts based on your good driving record, whether or not you are a homeowner, how many cars you will be insuring with them, safety features found on the cars (such as anti-lock brakes) etc. Your credit score may also affect what you end up paying. Ask, seek, knock.
Once you have made your decision, carefully review the policy before signing. Make sure there are no hidden “gotchas” that could come back to haunt you later. Some companies will put in a clause that requires you to give up your right to sue or otherwise arbitrate with the company. Do not give up this right. If the company insists on it, take your business elsewhere.
Don’t forget to cancel your old policy, but only do this after the new one is in place. You do not want to interrupt coverage on your car for any length of time, because we all know that it is during those ten minutes you’re not covered that another car will fall out of the sky and land on it. Trust me.
Congratulations, you are now an insured motorist. Happy motoring….
