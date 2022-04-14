Finance
Best Investment Strategy For the Future
The best investment strategy focuses on strategy and asset allocation, not on picking the best investment year after year. Few people really have any investment strategy at all, and they lose money in years like 2008 and 2009. If you want to make money in your investment portfolio in the future, and sleep at night, read this. I’ll keep it simple.
The best investment strategy is not about pulling your hair out to find the best investment or even the proper asset allocation or investment mix each year. That’s a formula for frustration. Instead, the MOST IMPORTANT thing you can do in the future, your best investment strategy, is much easier and requires no crystal ball. It starts with simple asset allocation; and then comes the important part. First I’ll tell you why most people have lost money in recent times, and then I’ll tell you what you can do to make money in the investment game without sweating the details.
Most people invest much like they play any other game they don’t really feel up to speed on. If they go into the game with a plan of action, they fall apart as soon as the unexpected happens. Then, they REACT as their emotions take over. That’s what investors as a group have done in recent times. They’ve sold stocks and stock funds out of fear because the stock market went south; and put this money into bond funds for greater safety. The end result was predictable using hindsight, because this has happened before.
Once again the average investor sold stocks when they got cheap, and will likely start buying them again when they feel that they are missing the boat. At that point in time stock prices will likely be high and ready for another tumble, if history again repeats itself. Now, let’s focus on the best investment strategy for getting and staying on track in the future. Asset allocation refers to how you invest your money across the asset classes… stocks vs. bonds vs. truly safe and liquid investments. Even if you just invest in a 401k plan or in other mutual funds, the following investment strategy is available to you. To keep things real simple, assume you’re looking at your investment options in your 401k or fund company you invest with. The options will be similar.
What percent of your total investment portfolio are you willing to put at risk to earn more vs. what percent do you want safer vs. how much do you want really safe? Let’s say you’re willing to put half at risk, but want the other half as safe as possible. Your asset allocation: 50% to stocks funds and 50% to a money market fund or stable account if you have one available. That’s how you allocate the money you already have invested, and that’s the way you allocate any new money you invest periodically.
Once you have repositioned your money to 50% stocks and 50% safe, the really important part of your ongoing investment strategy comes into play; and here is where investors drop the ball. At least once a year, or when the stock market action is extreme, check your asset allocation percentages. REBALANCE if you are not still close to 50-50. If you had done this in the recent past, you would have made money in your investment portfolio. You would have made money in the past decade as well. Here’s how the rebalance part of our best investment strategy would have worked with the 50-50 example in 2008-2009.
If you went into 2008 at 50% stocks and 50% safe, by early 2009 your safe investment would have been worth more than 50% of the total vs. your stock funds since stocks took big losses in that time period. To rebalance you would have moved money from the safe side to your stock funds to make both sides equal again. In other words, you would have bought stocks cheap. Then a year later in early 2010 your stock funds would have accounted for well over 50% of your total, since stocks soared the last 9 months of 2009.
So, with things again out of balance you rebalance again in early 2010, which means you move money from stock funds to the safe side and lock in some profits. As a long term plan this is your best investment strategy because it has you buying stocks or stock funds when prices are lower, and taking profits when stock prices have risen. Emotion and guess work are taken out of the picture. Focus on balance and rebalance. Some 401k plans and other retirement programs offer this service and will automatically do it for you per your instructions at no cost.
To keep things real simple, just rebalance once a year, like in January. This way you won’t forget and let things get off track.
Board Members: Understand These Two Ratios to Help Evaluate Your Nonprofit’s Finances
Do you understand the financial reports that you receive each month with your board packet? Financial oversight is a major responsibility of all nonprofits board members, not just the treasurer. By the time you finish reading this article, you will have two quick tools to help you better use those financial reports. Just as for-profit businesses use ratios to evaluate their finances, nonprofits can use similar ratios to help better understand their financial reports. This article explains two key ratios that every board member needs to understand. Information for the ratios comes from the Statement of Financial Position (called the Balance Sheet in for-profit accounting). Board members should receive this report monthly.
The first ratio to determine is your Current Ratio which is a standard measure of liquidity calculated by dividing current assets by current liabilities. A current ratio of 1.5:1 is generally considered acceptable because this indicates more than sufficient funds are available to meet short-term cash needs. For example, if your current assets are $50,000 and your current liabilities are $25,000, then your current ratio is 2:1. This means you have the resources on hand to pay all your current debts and more. If your current assets are $25,000 and your current liabilities are $50,000 you have a ratio of 1:2 and would not be able to pay your current debts.
Board members can use the current ratio to look at the short-term situation (usually a period of a year or less). For example, if your current ratio indicates you have twice as much cash on hand as you need immediately, this may be the time to establish a reserve account or begin a new program or service you have delayed because of lack of resources. If your current ratio shows that you can’t pay your current debt, this may be the time to implement a new fundraising endeavor or find a way to reduce expenses.
The second key ratio is the Debt Ratio which measures the relationship of total liabilities to total assets of the nonprofit. This is an indicator of financial solvency and should definitely be less than 1.0. For example, if your total assets are $50,000 and your total liabilities are $40,000, you could pay all of your debts and still have $10,000 in the bank. In this case, your debt ratio would be.9. Higher ratios could indicate financial problems in the future. For example, if your total assets are $50,000 and your total liabilities are $60,000, then the debt ratio would be.83 – and you could not pay your total liabilities should the need arise
Board members can use the debt ratio to look at the long-term health of the nonprofit. A higher ratio here could indicate serious financial problems in the future as many nonprofits unfortunately discovered in the recent economic downturn. It may be acceptable to have a minor problem with a current ratio as long as there is a plan in place to rectify the situation. However, board members should not accept a debt ratio higher than 1.0 and ideally this ratio should be lower.
Poor Credit Loans – Industry Insights For Loan Seekers
While many attribute the popularity of bad credit loans to recent economic slowdown that caused a massive number of defaults, foreclosures, and bankruptcies, it is not so. Bad credit loans have always been highly sought-after, as lending market for poor credit grades is very small, and demand for loans and lines of credit always surpassed the supply. Increased demand along with high risk that bad credit borrowers represent result in significant overall borrowing cost. Therefore, a decision whether to take out a bad credit loan or not should be carefully weighted by the borrower. Below are some lending industry insights that may help you to make an educated decision and help to avoid extra costs when taking out bad credit loans.
Multiple Inquiries Ruin Your Credit
Attempts of some bad credit borrowers to obtain a loan may be compared to efforts of trying to get through a concrete wall – a lot of effort with little result and an opportunity of serious damages. Once you apply for a loan, a background investigation is conducted to include identity check and credit check. After your identity is verified and your credit scores are obtained, a lender makes a decision whether to pre-approve you for a loan or not. If you are pre-approved, an examination of your income and expenses follows in order to determine how much debt you will be able to manage without overextending yourself.
Most people do not realize that every background investigation costs them few points of their credit score. The way credit scoring works, inquiries generally account for roughly 10% of your score composition, and every inquiry made by a prospective borrower counts against you. Very few people know that pulling their own credit report does not damage their credit score. Furthermore, fewer people know that most lenders would be able to make a pre-approval decision if you show them your own copy of credit report without the need to make a hard inquiry that will haunt you for two years.
Unsecured Personal Loans Are One Of The Most Expensive Means Of Borrowing
Most bad credit loans are unsecured personal loans. As lenders do not have any collateral requirements for such loans, such pose a very high risk, resulting in even higher interest rates and charges. Most borrowers would accept these terms, as they feel there is no alternative option they may explore. If you look at your monthly payment composition, you may see that interest charges account for over a half of your payment amount, especially in the first months of your loan life.
Most bad credit borrowers discover that the paid more than twice of the original loan amount only once they pay off the loan. Therefore, you should only consider bad credit loans when you truly need the money and alternative options are not available to you. Otherwise, the consequences may be truly destructive and you may find yourself in situation way worse than you were in before you took the loan.
Paying Off Bad Credit Loans Earlier Saves Tons Of Money
Lenders want you to make scheduled payments, as they make more money in interest charges and fees this way. To minimize the negative consequences of bad credit loans and maximize possible benefits, you should only borrow the amount you need and repay your loan as soon as your financial situation allows, regardless of what your scheduled monthly payments are. This way you would be able to achieve two major things.
First, you would save humongous amounts of money on interest, since you would shorten your loan term by making accelerated payments. Second, you would improve your credit standing by showing your lenders that you are able to manage your debts. Always exercise responsible borrowing behavior, and you may get surprised how soon your credit would improve.
Benefits of Payday Loans
Next time you are in dire need of some cash, and you want to get it quickly, you can consider payday loans. This type of loans is relatively new on the market.
So far, the traditional ways of procuring a loan were mainly through credit cards or by applying for personal loans. Certainly, these are well accepted and appreciated options for anyone, but they do come with their own limitations. When using credit cards, you are prompted to spend a lot more than perhaps you could afford. In fact, they were designed exactly for this purpose, as they allow you to pay a specified minimum amount, and thus extend the payment of your dues for a long time to come.
This design works to the benefits of the companies that issue credit cards, as they keep earning interest on the late payments made by you. Personal loans generally make a better option, but qualifying for such loans is quite cumbersome, needing a lot of time and a detailed check of your credit score before any answer is given.
This new product comes to the rescue of people who are unable to qualify for credit cards for whatever reasons, or who want to avoid the hassle of getting one. Though the reputation of payday loans is bad, they make a good substitute for traditional lending. They are highly popular with certain sections of our society. Here are the main benefits of payday loans:
- The process of getting a payday loan is very easy, comfortable and fast. You may apply for a loan and expect the funds to be in your bank account in a matter of hours. No traditional bank can match that speed of sanctioning a loan. This is possible due to the online procedures for getting and disbursing the loans. The borrower simply needs to fill up an online application, giving some personal details, and then wait for the loan that will come through very soon.
- Since these are short-term loans, you don’t need to face the problem for a long time. These loans are meant to help you overcome your financial problem for a short time. It is comforting to know that you won’t be under debt for long. However, most people tend to believe that you’ll land up in a big mess if and when failing to make your commitments; you should know that this is not true most of the time. The lenders offering payday loans do realize that there will be some defaulters, and they have accordingly designed their plans. Instead of taking any other action, they will just ban the client from utilizing the facility in the future.
- Your chances of getting a loan from the businesses offering payday loans are certainly higher as compared to other financial institutions, like banks. The reason is that payday loans are available for small amounts of money, for shorter periods of time. Since the lenders realize that the associated risks are small, they can provide financial assistance to a larger number of consumers.
- All the terms of the loan, including the fees and the interest to be charged by the lenders are clearly stated beforehand. So the borrower is well-informed on the amount he is liable to pay back. There are no hidden charges. This business is now highly monitored and controlled due to the bad publicity it has received in the past.
Perhaps, now you can better appreciate the reasons that prompt people to patronize payday loans. Their benefits include easy and quick availability, and if you realize how to best exploit these loans, you won’t be scared of utilizing them.
