Beware of Direct Transfer Designations – TOD’s, POD’s and Simple Beneficiary Designations
Direct transfer designations, like POD’s (payable on death designations) and TOD’s (transfer on death designations), and simple beneficiary designations, are mechanisms by which an account or other asset is transferred or paid upon the death of the account holder or asset owner to a beneficiary. They are often recommended by the administrator of the account, such as a bank, broker or life insurance company. While these can be very effective and inexpensive means by which to avoid probate and transfer assets at death, they are not without their risks and challenges. A lack of careful consideration of the risks and rewards of these mechanisms can be disastrous. A carefully prepared estate plan will consider, and resolve, all of the risks and challenges of these mechanisms.
Benefits of Direct Transfer Designations
Direct transfer designations, such as POD’s and TOD’s have several benefits. The most important benefits are that they are cheap and easy. Most institutions will permit you to make such designations as a service, for no additional fee. They are simple to create, and there is no need for an attorney or other professional. Most of these designations are made by account owners without legal or professional advice or counsel. Particularly because of this simplicity, they are very popular.
The second benefit is that the payment or transfer is more or less immediate and direct. Where there is a need to make cash or other liquid assets immediately available to a child or grandchild for some purpose, a TOD or POD appear attractive at first glance. Beneficiary transfers, however, typically require claim forms, and documentation in support of the claim. In reality, the process may take more time and effort than succession of ownership (such as through a living trust or joint tenancy with right of survivorship). Nonetheless, it is the assumption that funds are available immediately that often causes folks to choose direct transfer designations.
Unquestionably, direct transfers can have unique benefits as a result of this direct payment, whether or not immediate. For example, if you are widowed and want the bulk of your estate to pass to your children, but still desire a particular asset, fund, account or benefit to pass to a significant other or second spouse, without involvement of your children, a direct transfer may be warranted. Of course, such circumstances are specific, unique, and situational. The proper method for accomplishing an intended result depends upon first carefully considering all options to ensure that the proper tool is selected.
The third benefit is that a direct transfer designation may avoid probate, provided, however, that the beneficiary, transferee, or payee is alive at the death of the account holder or owner. If the beneficiary passes before or after, the asset may be probated. Particularly because the avoidance of probate may not be effective, TOD’s and POD’s are of limited utility in a carefully planned estate. Not surprisingly, because they are available at little or no cost, they are often used for the sole purpose of avoiding probate as an inexpensive substitute for more comprehensive planning. Make no mistake that these devices are NOT substitutes for living trusts. If you have utilized TOD’s or POD’s in your estate plan, particularly if you have done so without professional guidance, you may want to consider carefully the many possible disadvantages of these tools, and consider a more appropriate planning technique.
Regardless, these designations do not, at least effectively, accomplish several goals that might be accomplished by proper estate planning. For example, these devices do not avoid estate taxes, reduce the risk of guardianship, or permit management of assets during periods of incompetency or incapacity, and may not even avoid probate of the asset.
Moreover, there are several potential drawbacks to such devices, particularly if they are used without careful consideration or the advice of counsel. The biggest drawback to these plans is that they do not plan for contingencies. Additionally, use of such designations can cause illiquid estates, can lead to or cause unintended disinheritance, can lead to lawsuits or disputes, and can facilitate or encourage guardianship.
The limitations to such planning devices are discussed further below, followed by a discussion of their potential disadvantages.
Direct Transfer Designations Do Not Avoid Estate Tax
If you have any incident of ownership in or to an account or other asset, it will be included in your taxable estate for estate tax purposes. Consequently, direct transfer designations are not appropriate tools for estate tax planning, if your intention is to remove the value of the asset from your taxable estate. Generally, unless some other reason for excluding the account exists, the account will be included in your taxable estate notwithstanding the direct transfer designation.
POD’s and TOD’s May Not Avoid Probate
There are numerous instances where these techniques have been used to avoid probate, and yet the assets of the estate were nonetheless probated. Transfer upon death designations are not typically made for personal property, and may in fact be unavailable to transfer such assets. Under recent Ohio law, a transfer upon death deed was unavailable for real property that was owned jointly with a right of survivorship, as is most real property owned by a husband and wife. Regardless, if there are sufficient assets to probate, the other assets will pass through probate, even if liquid or other property avoids probate.
Moreover, these designations do nothing to protect assets from administration by a guardian or conservator in the event of incompetence or incapacity. They also do not prevent challenges to a will, appointment of executor, or other legal disputes which may ultimately be resolved by the probate court.
Finally, these designations will not avoid probate if the beneficiary passes away either before or after the account or asset owner. A probate administration may be necessitated, whereas property passing by way of trust will not need to be probated in the event of a death of an heir.
Direct Transfer Designations Do Not Avoid Guardianship
Direct transfer designations do nothing to protect assets from administration by a guardian or conservator in the event of incompetence or incapacity. For more information regarding the danger of guardianship, consider he Open Letter to Congress, drafted by the National Association to Stop Guardian Abuse.
Direct Transfer Designations May Create Illiquid Probate Estates
One potential drawback to these designations, particularly when placed on all liquid checking, savings, and investment accounts is that an estate can be made illiquid. Lack of liquidity can be a problem where there is real estate, personal property, or other assets that must be probated. Probate administration and estate taxes must be paid, and if the probate estate is insufficient to do so, heirs may be required to return cash to the estate, or property may be sold at fire sale prices to satisfy obligations. It is important to consider that ad hoc asset level planning to avoid probate often leaves assets to be probated.
Direct Transfer Designations Do Not Plan For Contingencies
The biggest disadvantage is that these devises are usually limited, and do not provide for contingencies. These plans very rarely answer the “what if?” questions considered by a carefully prepared estate plan. For example, what if the transferee or payee dies shortly before or after the owner? In most cases, the designation will simply pay the estate of the deceased transferee or payee. If, for example, the payee is your son, and he dies before you, without a will, the account or asset will be paid in whole or part to your daughter-in-law. You may desire that no part of your estate pass to the spouses of your children, in order to protect your grandchildren in the event of remarriage. Moreover, if you intended to avoid probate of your assets, you may fail in your efforts.
There are numerous examples of contingencies that a living or testamentary trust can address which are not typically addressed by POD’s and TOD’s. What if the property passes intentionally or unintentionally to a minor? Do you want the property to be distributed to the minor upon his or her reaching age eighteen or obtaining emancipation, or would you prefer to protect minors from their inexperience and lack of wisdom in managing assets?
What if the heir has financial difficulties, lawsuits, judgment liens, tax liens, or similar problems at the time of your death? If you do not intend your assets to pay the claims of third parties against your heirs, you should consider an alternative to a simple TOD or POD.
What if your heir is undergoing a divorce, dissolution, separation, or other marital difficulty? A TOD or POD may or may not be involved in such a dispute, depending upon a number of factors and your state law.
What if an heir is handicapped mentally or physically at the time of your death. If you want to protect that heir, you may want more than a simple TOD or POD.
What if an heir suffers from a substance abuse or other dependency that could affect their ability to manage their affairs? TOD and POD clauses rarely protect a family from such contingencies.
What if an heir joins or becomes a member of a quasi-religious organization, cult, or other organization pursuant to which your heir agrees to surrender or deliver all of the heir’s assets? You may not want your worldly possessions to facilitate or benefit a cult.
What if there is a dispute, contest, or lawsuit? How is the dispute to be resolved, and on what basis?
Regardless which “what if” question concerns you now, you should consider many possible contingencies. As a result, a carefully considered and well drafted estate plan will consider and provide solutions to all of these and many more. TOD’s and POD’s simply have no solutions, because they are not, in and of themselves, “plans.”
Direct Transfer Designations Can Lead to Unintended Disinheritance
Another disadvantage of direct transfers is that they can lead to unintended disinheritance. This occurs because folks often use these to segregate accounts. In other words, a person will select one account with a TOD or POD designation for one heir, and another account for another heir. This is often done to keep confidential account balances which may favor one heir as against another. These can be disastrous in an estate plan. Consider the following example:
Widow Smith has three children and three CD’s. Two CD’s are worth ten thousand dollars, but the third is worth twenty five thousand dollars. Smith’s oldest daughter lives very near, is often helpful in Smith’s day-to-day activities, and is Smith’s designated attorney-in-fact. Smith makes the larger CD payable upon death (POD) to the oldest daughter, but makes the others payable to the other children. Unfortunately, Smith suffers a stroke and undergoes lengthy period of convalescence, including a stay in a nursing home. The expenses require the daughter, now acting through power of attorney, to liquidate one of the smaller CD’s, and to liquidate the larger CD to cash, of which she spends ten thousand dollars. Assuming the only assets remaining at Smith’s death are the checking account, which is now worth only approximately 15 thousand dollars, and the remaining CD which is worth ten thousand dollars, you can see how the POD failed to effectuate her wishes. The checking account is divided equally between the children (5 thousand dollars each) (Widow Smith probably assumed like many people that the checking account will only have a nominal amount of money in the account, which may not be true as the family deals with medical or other crises). Therefore instead of the oldest daughter receiving twenty five thousand dollars, she receives only five thousand. One of the other children receives fifteen thousand dollars. It is obvious the results were not in keeping with the intentions of Widow Smith.
An Attorney-in-Fact May Change Your Wishes
Most people who have utilized direct transfer designations assume that their estate plan is set, and their wishes will be followed. Sadly, nothing could be further from the truth. A direct transfer designation is typically a contractual right, which can be changed by an attorney-in-fact. Moreover, an asset can be transferred, and the designation “undone” by any person with authority over you or your estate, such as a guardian or conservator. Bottom line? A beneficiary designation is simply not an adequate estate plan for most people.
Direct Transfer Designations May Lead to Lawsuits Or Disputes
For all of the foregoing reasons, and countless others, direct transfer designations may cause your estate to be disputed, and may encourage, rather than discourage lawsuits and litigation. There is no substitute for a carefully considered and well drafted trust to ensure that your wishes are expressed and carried out.
Direct Transfer Designations May Facilitate or Encourage Guardianships
Particularly because they may create expectations in the minds of heirs, and because their use certainly does not discourage, and may encourage disputes, reliance on these in your estate plan might even encourage a guardianship application by an otherwise well-meaning heir as he or she seeks to protect their inheritance from others.
Guardianship may be necessitated by assets passing to contingent beneficiaries, as well, such as underage grandchildren. Since the goal of such designations is, in part, avoidance of probate, carefully consider their use in an estate plan.
Best Investment Strategy For the Future
The best investment strategy focuses on strategy and asset allocation, not on picking the best investment year after year. Few people really have any investment strategy at all, and they lose money in years like 2008 and 2009. If you want to make money in your investment portfolio in the future, and sleep at night, read this. I’ll keep it simple.
The best investment strategy is not about pulling your hair out to find the best investment or even the proper asset allocation or investment mix each year. That’s a formula for frustration. Instead, the MOST IMPORTANT thing you can do in the future, your best investment strategy, is much easier and requires no crystal ball. It starts with simple asset allocation; and then comes the important part. First I’ll tell you why most people have lost money in recent times, and then I’ll tell you what you can do to make money in the investment game without sweating the details.
Most people invest much like they play any other game they don’t really feel up to speed on. If they go into the game with a plan of action, they fall apart as soon as the unexpected happens. Then, they REACT as their emotions take over. That’s what investors as a group have done in recent times. They’ve sold stocks and stock funds out of fear because the stock market went south; and put this money into bond funds for greater safety. The end result was predictable using hindsight, because this has happened before.
Once again the average investor sold stocks when they got cheap, and will likely start buying them again when they feel that they are missing the boat. At that point in time stock prices will likely be high and ready for another tumble, if history again repeats itself. Now, let’s focus on the best investment strategy for getting and staying on track in the future. Asset allocation refers to how you invest your money across the asset classes… stocks vs. bonds vs. truly safe and liquid investments. Even if you just invest in a 401k plan or in other mutual funds, the following investment strategy is available to you. To keep things real simple, assume you’re looking at your investment options in your 401k or fund company you invest with. The options will be similar.
What percent of your total investment portfolio are you willing to put at risk to earn more vs. what percent do you want safer vs. how much do you want really safe? Let’s say you’re willing to put half at risk, but want the other half as safe as possible. Your asset allocation: 50% to stocks funds and 50% to a money market fund or stable account if you have one available. That’s how you allocate the money you already have invested, and that’s the way you allocate any new money you invest periodically.
Once you have repositioned your money to 50% stocks and 50% safe, the really important part of your ongoing investment strategy comes into play; and here is where investors drop the ball. At least once a year, or when the stock market action is extreme, check your asset allocation percentages. REBALANCE if you are not still close to 50-50. If you had done this in the recent past, you would have made money in your investment portfolio. You would have made money in the past decade as well. Here’s how the rebalance part of our best investment strategy would have worked with the 50-50 example in 2008-2009.
If you went into 2008 at 50% stocks and 50% safe, by early 2009 your safe investment would have been worth more than 50% of the total vs. your stock funds since stocks took big losses in that time period. To rebalance you would have moved money from the safe side to your stock funds to make both sides equal again. In other words, you would have bought stocks cheap. Then a year later in early 2010 your stock funds would have accounted for well over 50% of your total, since stocks soared the last 9 months of 2009.
So, with things again out of balance you rebalance again in early 2010, which means you move money from stock funds to the safe side and lock in some profits. As a long term plan this is your best investment strategy because it has you buying stocks or stock funds when prices are lower, and taking profits when stock prices have risen. Emotion and guess work are taken out of the picture. Focus on balance and rebalance. Some 401k plans and other retirement programs offer this service and will automatically do it for you per your instructions at no cost.
To keep things real simple, just rebalance once a year, like in January. This way you won’t forget and let things get off track.
Board Members: Understand These Two Ratios to Help Evaluate Your Nonprofit’s Finances
Do you understand the financial reports that you receive each month with your board packet? Financial oversight is a major responsibility of all nonprofits board members, not just the treasurer. By the time you finish reading this article, you will have two quick tools to help you better use those financial reports. Just as for-profit businesses use ratios to evaluate their finances, nonprofits can use similar ratios to help better understand their financial reports. This article explains two key ratios that every board member needs to understand. Information for the ratios comes from the Statement of Financial Position (called the Balance Sheet in for-profit accounting). Board members should receive this report monthly.
The first ratio to determine is your Current Ratio which is a standard measure of liquidity calculated by dividing current assets by current liabilities. A current ratio of 1.5:1 is generally considered acceptable because this indicates more than sufficient funds are available to meet short-term cash needs. For example, if your current assets are $50,000 and your current liabilities are $25,000, then your current ratio is 2:1. This means you have the resources on hand to pay all your current debts and more. If your current assets are $25,000 and your current liabilities are $50,000 you have a ratio of 1:2 and would not be able to pay your current debts.
Board members can use the current ratio to look at the short-term situation (usually a period of a year or less). For example, if your current ratio indicates you have twice as much cash on hand as you need immediately, this may be the time to establish a reserve account or begin a new program or service you have delayed because of lack of resources. If your current ratio shows that you can’t pay your current debt, this may be the time to implement a new fundraising endeavor or find a way to reduce expenses.
The second key ratio is the Debt Ratio which measures the relationship of total liabilities to total assets of the nonprofit. This is an indicator of financial solvency and should definitely be less than 1.0. For example, if your total assets are $50,000 and your total liabilities are $40,000, you could pay all of your debts and still have $10,000 in the bank. In this case, your debt ratio would be.9. Higher ratios could indicate financial problems in the future. For example, if your total assets are $50,000 and your total liabilities are $60,000, then the debt ratio would be.83 – and you could not pay your total liabilities should the need arise
Board members can use the debt ratio to look at the long-term health of the nonprofit. A higher ratio here could indicate serious financial problems in the future as many nonprofits unfortunately discovered in the recent economic downturn. It may be acceptable to have a minor problem with a current ratio as long as there is a plan in place to rectify the situation. However, board members should not accept a debt ratio higher than 1.0 and ideally this ratio should be lower.
© 2010 Jane B. Ford
Poor Credit Loans – Industry Insights For Loan Seekers
While many attribute the popularity of bad credit loans to recent economic slowdown that caused a massive number of defaults, foreclosures, and bankruptcies, it is not so. Bad credit loans have always been highly sought-after, as lending market for poor credit grades is very small, and demand for loans and lines of credit always surpassed the supply. Increased demand along with high risk that bad credit borrowers represent result in significant overall borrowing cost. Therefore, a decision whether to take out a bad credit loan or not should be carefully weighted by the borrower. Below are some lending industry insights that may help you to make an educated decision and help to avoid extra costs when taking out bad credit loans.
Multiple Inquiries Ruin Your Credit
Attempts of some bad credit borrowers to obtain a loan may be compared to efforts of trying to get through a concrete wall – a lot of effort with little result and an opportunity of serious damages. Once you apply for a loan, a background investigation is conducted to include identity check and credit check. After your identity is verified and your credit scores are obtained, a lender makes a decision whether to pre-approve you for a loan or not. If you are pre-approved, an examination of your income and expenses follows in order to determine how much debt you will be able to manage without overextending yourself.
Most people do not realize that every background investigation costs them few points of their credit score. The way credit scoring works, inquiries generally account for roughly 10% of your score composition, and every inquiry made by a prospective borrower counts against you. Very few people know that pulling their own credit report does not damage their credit score. Furthermore, fewer people know that most lenders would be able to make a pre-approval decision if you show them your own copy of credit report without the need to make a hard inquiry that will haunt you for two years.
Unsecured Personal Loans Are One Of The Most Expensive Means Of Borrowing
Most bad credit loans are unsecured personal loans. As lenders do not have any collateral requirements for such loans, such pose a very high risk, resulting in even higher interest rates and charges. Most borrowers would accept these terms, as they feel there is no alternative option they may explore. If you look at your monthly payment composition, you may see that interest charges account for over a half of your payment amount, especially in the first months of your loan life.
Most bad credit borrowers discover that the paid more than twice of the original loan amount only once they pay off the loan. Therefore, you should only consider bad credit loans when you truly need the money and alternative options are not available to you. Otherwise, the consequences may be truly destructive and you may find yourself in situation way worse than you were in before you took the loan.
Paying Off Bad Credit Loans Earlier Saves Tons Of Money
Lenders want you to make scheduled payments, as they make more money in interest charges and fees this way. To minimize the negative consequences of bad credit loans and maximize possible benefits, you should only borrow the amount you need and repay your loan as soon as your financial situation allows, regardless of what your scheduled monthly payments are. This way you would be able to achieve two major things.
First, you would save humongous amounts of money on interest, since you would shorten your loan term by making accelerated payments. Second, you would improve your credit standing by showing your lenders that you are able to manage your debts. Always exercise responsible borrowing behavior, and you may get surprised how soon your credit would improve.
