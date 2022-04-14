Finance
Board Members: Understand These Two Ratios to Help Evaluate Your Nonprofit’s Finances
Do you understand the financial reports that you receive each month with your board packet? Financial oversight is a major responsibility of all nonprofits board members, not just the treasurer. By the time you finish reading this article, you will have two quick tools to help you better use those financial reports. Just as for-profit businesses use ratios to evaluate their finances, nonprofits can use similar ratios to help better understand their financial reports. This article explains two key ratios that every board member needs to understand. Information for the ratios comes from the Statement of Financial Position (called the Balance Sheet in for-profit accounting). Board members should receive this report monthly.
The first ratio to determine is your Current Ratio which is a standard measure of liquidity calculated by dividing current assets by current liabilities. A current ratio of 1.5:1 is generally considered acceptable because this indicates more than sufficient funds are available to meet short-term cash needs. For example, if your current assets are $50,000 and your current liabilities are $25,000, then your current ratio is 2:1. This means you have the resources on hand to pay all your current debts and more. If your current assets are $25,000 and your current liabilities are $50,000 you have a ratio of 1:2 and would not be able to pay your current debts.
Board members can use the current ratio to look at the short-term situation (usually a period of a year or less). For example, if your current ratio indicates you have twice as much cash on hand as you need immediately, this may be the time to establish a reserve account or begin a new program or service you have delayed because of lack of resources. If your current ratio shows that you can’t pay your current debt, this may be the time to implement a new fundraising endeavor or find a way to reduce expenses.
The second key ratio is the Debt Ratio which measures the relationship of total liabilities to total assets of the nonprofit. This is an indicator of financial solvency and should definitely be less than 1.0. For example, if your total assets are $50,000 and your total liabilities are $40,000, you could pay all of your debts and still have $10,000 in the bank. In this case, your debt ratio would be.9. Higher ratios could indicate financial problems in the future. For example, if your total assets are $50,000 and your total liabilities are $60,000, then the debt ratio would be.83 – and you could not pay your total liabilities should the need arise
Board members can use the debt ratio to look at the long-term health of the nonprofit. A higher ratio here could indicate serious financial problems in the future as many nonprofits unfortunately discovered in the recent economic downturn. It may be acceptable to have a minor problem with a current ratio as long as there is a plan in place to rectify the situation. However, board members should not accept a debt ratio higher than 1.0 and ideally this ratio should be lower.
Poor Credit Loans – Industry Insights For Loan Seekers
While many attribute the popularity of bad credit loans to recent economic slowdown that caused a massive number of defaults, foreclosures, and bankruptcies, it is not so. Bad credit loans have always been highly sought-after, as lending market for poor credit grades is very small, and demand for loans and lines of credit always surpassed the supply. Increased demand along with high risk that bad credit borrowers represent result in significant overall borrowing cost. Therefore, a decision whether to take out a bad credit loan or not should be carefully weighted by the borrower. Below are some lending industry insights that may help you to make an educated decision and help to avoid extra costs when taking out bad credit loans.
Multiple Inquiries Ruin Your Credit
Attempts of some bad credit borrowers to obtain a loan may be compared to efforts of trying to get through a concrete wall – a lot of effort with little result and an opportunity of serious damages. Once you apply for a loan, a background investigation is conducted to include identity check and credit check. After your identity is verified and your credit scores are obtained, a lender makes a decision whether to pre-approve you for a loan or not. If you are pre-approved, an examination of your income and expenses follows in order to determine how much debt you will be able to manage without overextending yourself.
Most people do not realize that every background investigation costs them few points of their credit score. The way credit scoring works, inquiries generally account for roughly 10% of your score composition, and every inquiry made by a prospective borrower counts against you. Very few people know that pulling their own credit report does not damage their credit score. Furthermore, fewer people know that most lenders would be able to make a pre-approval decision if you show them your own copy of credit report without the need to make a hard inquiry that will haunt you for two years.
Unsecured Personal Loans Are One Of The Most Expensive Means Of Borrowing
Most bad credit loans are unsecured personal loans. As lenders do not have any collateral requirements for such loans, such pose a very high risk, resulting in even higher interest rates and charges. Most borrowers would accept these terms, as they feel there is no alternative option they may explore. If you look at your monthly payment composition, you may see that interest charges account for over a half of your payment amount, especially in the first months of your loan life.
Most bad credit borrowers discover that the paid more than twice of the original loan amount only once they pay off the loan. Therefore, you should only consider bad credit loans when you truly need the money and alternative options are not available to you. Otherwise, the consequences may be truly destructive and you may find yourself in situation way worse than you were in before you took the loan.
Paying Off Bad Credit Loans Earlier Saves Tons Of Money
Lenders want you to make scheduled payments, as they make more money in interest charges and fees this way. To minimize the negative consequences of bad credit loans and maximize possible benefits, you should only borrow the amount you need and repay your loan as soon as your financial situation allows, regardless of what your scheduled monthly payments are. This way you would be able to achieve two major things.
First, you would save humongous amounts of money on interest, since you would shorten your loan term by making accelerated payments. Second, you would improve your credit standing by showing your lenders that you are able to manage your debts. Always exercise responsible borrowing behavior, and you may get surprised how soon your credit would improve.
Benefits of Payday Loans
Next time you are in dire need of some cash, and you want to get it quickly, you can consider payday loans. This type of loans is relatively new on the market.
So far, the traditional ways of procuring a loan were mainly through credit cards or by applying for personal loans. Certainly, these are well accepted and appreciated options for anyone, but they do come with their own limitations. When using credit cards, you are prompted to spend a lot more than perhaps you could afford. In fact, they were designed exactly for this purpose, as they allow you to pay a specified minimum amount, and thus extend the payment of your dues for a long time to come.
This design works to the benefits of the companies that issue credit cards, as they keep earning interest on the late payments made by you. Personal loans generally make a better option, but qualifying for such loans is quite cumbersome, needing a lot of time and a detailed check of your credit score before any answer is given.
This new product comes to the rescue of people who are unable to qualify for credit cards for whatever reasons, or who want to avoid the hassle of getting one. Though the reputation of payday loans is bad, they make a good substitute for traditional lending. They are highly popular with certain sections of our society. Here are the main benefits of payday loans:
- The process of getting a payday loan is very easy, comfortable and fast. You may apply for a loan and expect the funds to be in your bank account in a matter of hours. No traditional bank can match that speed of sanctioning a loan. This is possible due to the online procedures for getting and disbursing the loans. The borrower simply needs to fill up an online application, giving some personal details, and then wait for the loan that will come through very soon.
- Since these are short-term loans, you don’t need to face the problem for a long time. These loans are meant to help you overcome your financial problem for a short time. It is comforting to know that you won’t be under debt for long. However, most people tend to believe that you’ll land up in a big mess if and when failing to make your commitments; you should know that this is not true most of the time. The lenders offering payday loans do realize that there will be some defaulters, and they have accordingly designed their plans. Instead of taking any other action, they will just ban the client from utilizing the facility in the future.
- Your chances of getting a loan from the businesses offering payday loans are certainly higher as compared to other financial institutions, like banks. The reason is that payday loans are available for small amounts of money, for shorter periods of time. Since the lenders realize that the associated risks are small, they can provide financial assistance to a larger number of consumers.
- All the terms of the loan, including the fees and the interest to be charged by the lenders are clearly stated beforehand. So the borrower is well-informed on the amount he is liable to pay back. There are no hidden charges. This business is now highly monitored and controlled due to the bad publicity it has received in the past.
Perhaps, now you can better appreciate the reasons that prompt people to patronize payday loans. Their benefits include easy and quick availability, and if you realize how to best exploit these loans, you won’t be scared of utilizing them.
What is FHA Streamline Refinance?
It is an experience of most borrowers that when they plan to borrow a loan, they calculate and find that the monthly mortgage payment of the given amount should not be a problem for them to pay regularly every month. But due to various reasons, two of the most common of which are job loss and reduction in salary/income. It becomes tough to continue paying the same amount. However if these borrowers have attitude and the willing to pay back and what they find is that they continue paying if they have to pay a lower amount.
Therefore, in order to help borrowers pay regularly, at the same considering the genuine problem of their reduction in income due to any reason; Lenders on the request of borrowers consider restructuring or readjusting their loan in order to streamline the whole process. This restructuring or readjustment is done by offering them a new loan but the objective is to help the borrower pay a lower amount. Therefore, FHA streamline refinance are the type of FHA loans, which are offered to borrowers in order to reduce the monthly principal and interest amount on a current FHA insured mortgage. FHA streamline refinance does not involve any cash transaction except for minor adjustments during closing up to a limit of $250.
What does streamline mean?
An important aspect here is that the word ‘streamline’ should be understood only in the context of documentation and underwriting that a lender performs. ‘Streamline’ should be taken as if there are no cost involved. Even above, we have used the word ‘adjustment’ as a synonym of streamline in order to explain this word but it only refers to the process and does not mean that your lender would not charge you anything.
Types of FHA streamline refinance:
There are three types are: with appraisal, without appraisal and ‘credit qualifying’. However, as per FHA rules, you are not required to complete repairs except lead based paint repairs in case of appraisals for FHA streamline refinance loans. But lenders may include compulsory repairing as a condition for offering an FHA streamline refinance mortgage. The FHA streamline refinance guidelines are given below.
FHA Streamline Refinance: Basic Eligibility Conditions
- The loan that is to be refinanced must already be FHA insured
- The mortgage to be refinanced must be current and existing NOT delinquent.
- The refinance of exiting mortgage should result in reduction in the borrowers monthly mortgage payment that includes principal and payment towards interest.
Lenders have several options of offering streamline refinance to borrowers e.g. there are lenders who offer “no cost” refinance which is practically no out of pocket expenses. But in this case, closing costs are met by charging a higher rate of interest on the new loan compared to rate of interest on a loan in which the borrower paid the total closing cost in cash. In this case, the lender compensates the closing cost through the extra premium received.
Therefore, overall FHA streamline refinance is an excellent concept in order to reduce the amount of monthly mortgage payment by reducing the principal amount and the payment on interest.
