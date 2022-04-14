Buying Car Insurance Without Losing Your Shirt

Share Pin 0 Shares

The rise of the internet has revolutionized the way we do business. We shop, buy products, and said products are delivered to our door in a day or so. We pay our bills without becoming buried under a mountain of paperwork. We take care of finances, network with friends, and conduct our work all while in front of a laptop. The web has been a game changer on almost every level you can imagine.

It has certainly made comparison shopping easier. With the proliferation of the online coupon, you can easily find the best deal out there in no time. One of the areas where it is extremely important to find the most bang for your buck is with car insurance.

Obviously, the purpose for buying insurance is to make sure you are adequately covered in case you have a fender bender in the local Kroger parking lot or do a header off Dead Man’s Curve. Then again, you also don’t want to pay out a lot of money for something that may never happen. So where is the fine line?

My most recent foray into buying car insurance yielded some interesting results. Progressive, which advertises themselves as oh so affordable, was actually the most expensive option for me. The insurance I had kept for years was somewhere in the middle, and Geico (famous for the gecko spokesman and oh so annoying cavemen) was the most affordable choice. Guess who I went with?

My suggestions for auto insurance are simple:

Go for the best rate. Money you don’t sink into insurance can be used elsewhere. Insurance companies will do their best to earn your business, but they don’t have to see what the other guy offered. Shop four or five companies and go with whoever gives you the most for what you are budgeted to pay.

Know how much coverage you require. Laws vary from state to state on how much coverage you should keep, so know the law in your area. Knowing what is required will prevent you from spending too much.

Some people base their decisions around the worst that could possibly happen. Believe me these folks get their insurance companies Christmas card business, because they are going to buy a LOT of coverage.

So basically, get enough coverage to take care of you but don’t go overboard. Make sure all of your assets are covered. This will prevent lawyers from going after them in the event of an accident that you were responsible for. If you only have $50,000 in liability insurance and the other party’s medical bills top $100,000, they will come after you if you are not covered.

Always check your driving record before getting quotes. If you have a speeding ticket on your record and it is close to coming off, wait until your record is clean (or cleaner) before shopping for quotes. Tickets and accidents can send rates skyrocketing. So contact your local DMV and make sure you know where you stand on all past violations.

Make the companies compete. Competition is good for business and always better for the consumer. You can get online quotes from most companies within a matter of minutes. Most companies can give you a quote online, although some still prefer to do so by phone or through the mail. If you get a phone quote, have them e-mail or fax a copy of the quote to you.

Know what various companies offer. Check out annual and monthly rates for the different types of coverage. Make sure they have an 800 number so that you can get your questions answered at any time. Know when your payment is due and what penalties may be imposed if you are late.

Ask for discounts. You have not because you ask not. Many companies offer discounts based on your good driving record, whether or not you are a homeowner, how many cars you will be insuring with them, safety features found on the cars (such as anti-lock brakes) etc. Your credit score may also affect what you end up paying. Ask, seek, knock.

Once you have made your decision, carefully review the policy before signing. Make sure there are no hidden “gotchas” that could come back to haunt you later. Some companies will put in a clause that requires you to give up your right to sue or otherwise arbitrate with the company. Do not give up this right. If the company insists on it, take your business elsewhere.

Don’t forget to cancel your old policy, but only do this after the new one is in place. You do not want to interrupt coverage on your car for any length of time, because we all know that it is during those ten minutes you’re not covered that another car will fall out of the sky and land on it. Trust me.

Congratulations, you are now an insured motorist. Happy motoring….