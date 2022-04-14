Finance
Buying Car Insurance Without Losing Your Shirt
The rise of the internet has revolutionized the way we do business. We shop, buy products, and said products are delivered to our door in a day or so. We pay our bills without becoming buried under a mountain of paperwork. We take care of finances, network with friends, and conduct our work all while in front of a laptop. The web has been a game changer on almost every level you can imagine.
It has certainly made comparison shopping easier. With the proliferation of the online coupon, you can easily find the best deal out there in no time. One of the areas where it is extremely important to find the most bang for your buck is with car insurance.
Obviously, the purpose for buying insurance is to make sure you are adequately covered in case you have a fender bender in the local Kroger parking lot or do a header off Dead Man’s Curve. Then again, you also don’t want to pay out a lot of money for something that may never happen. So where is the fine line?
My most recent foray into buying car insurance yielded some interesting results. Progressive, which advertises themselves as oh so affordable, was actually the most expensive option for me. The insurance I had kept for years was somewhere in the middle, and Geico (famous for the gecko spokesman and oh so annoying cavemen) was the most affordable choice. Guess who I went with?
My suggestions for auto insurance are simple:
Go for the best rate. Money you don’t sink into insurance can be used elsewhere. Insurance companies will do their best to earn your business, but they don’t have to see what the other guy offered. Shop four or five companies and go with whoever gives you the most for what you are budgeted to pay.
Know how much coverage you require. Laws vary from state to state on how much coverage you should keep, so know the law in your area. Knowing what is required will prevent you from spending too much.
Some people base their decisions around the worst that could possibly happen. Believe me these folks get their insurance companies Christmas card business, because they are going to buy a LOT of coverage.
So basically, get enough coverage to take care of you but don’t go overboard. Make sure all of your assets are covered. This will prevent lawyers from going after them in the event of an accident that you were responsible for. If you only have $50,000 in liability insurance and the other party’s medical bills top $100,000, they will come after you if you are not covered.
Always check your driving record before getting quotes. If you have a speeding ticket on your record and it is close to coming off, wait until your record is clean (or cleaner) before shopping for quotes. Tickets and accidents can send rates skyrocketing. So contact your local DMV and make sure you know where you stand on all past violations.
Make the companies compete. Competition is good for business and always better for the consumer. You can get online quotes from most companies within a matter of minutes. Most companies can give you a quote online, although some still prefer to do so by phone or through the mail. If you get a phone quote, have them e-mail or fax a copy of the quote to you.
Know what various companies offer. Check out annual and monthly rates for the different types of coverage. Make sure they have an 800 number so that you can get your questions answered at any time. Know when your payment is due and what penalties may be imposed if you are late.
Ask for discounts. You have not because you ask not. Many companies offer discounts based on your good driving record, whether or not you are a homeowner, how many cars you will be insuring with them, safety features found on the cars (such as anti-lock brakes) etc. Your credit score may also affect what you end up paying. Ask, seek, knock.
Once you have made your decision, carefully review the policy before signing. Make sure there are no hidden “gotchas” that could come back to haunt you later. Some companies will put in a clause that requires you to give up your right to sue or otherwise arbitrate with the company. Do not give up this right. If the company insists on it, take your business elsewhere.
Don’t forget to cancel your old policy, but only do this after the new one is in place. You do not want to interrupt coverage on your car for any length of time, because we all know that it is during those ten minutes you’re not covered that another car will fall out of the sky and land on it. Trust me.
Congratulations, you are now an insured motorist. Happy motoring….
Finance
The Need for Flood Insurance Is Real
Unfortunately for Californians, the flooding this year is here. As predicted the rains have come from our long long drought. After three years, the rain gods have answered.
A common misconception in California is that only the people in the Midwest need flood protection and that is a poor argument. Although the floods that we get in California are different they are certainly not nonexistent.
Lucky for many of the residents of the San Francisco Bay Area, Flood Insurance can be inexpensive you if you live in a good flood zone and your community participates in the National Flood Insurance Program, otherwise known as the NFIP. National Flood Ins is essentially underwritten by US National Government through the Department of Homeland Security.
Clients that live in A and V flood zones, unfortunately will pay much more in flood insurance costs. Sometimes upwards of 9 or even 10 times that cost. There are, of course, numerous other rating factors involved such as the exact elevation of your house and the foundation you have. Clients that live in these so called high risk flood zones are increasing being tasked with a herculean task of paying flood prices that would make the average consumer’s eyes water. Trust me, it’s a high number
In a recent article on CNBC, now titled California’s El Nino floods keep roofers, insurers busy. The article gives the impression that Insurance can be had for only 400 or 500 dollars. And while that may be true for some, it is not true for those who live in higher danger flood insurance. The $400 pricing is usually most associated with what is known as Preferred Pricing, which many clients can and will qualify for.
What should a client that lives in a high risk flood zone in California do? Shopping around with flood insurance is not likely to help them as much as with regular homeowners (home insurance) insurance. However, there are certain times when a private flood provider may make sense. Many agents are not aware of these options.
Of special note is that Floods are almost NEVER covered by your ordinary home insurance. Another special note is that a new flood insurance policy will typically require a thirty day waiting period before it goes into force.
So, is it too late to buy flood insurance, Califorians? Personally I do not think so, but it is getting close. Time is running out.
Finance
Premarital Counseling – Does It Work?
From the latter part of the 20th century, the institution of Marriage has seen a progressive decline. Studies have shown that since 1970, divorce rates have trebled. 20% of all marriages end in divorce. Another 20% of couples living under the same roof are emotionally divorced from each other.
“Getting married is easy,” says Flack, “Staying married is more difficult. Staying married for a lifetime should be considered a Fine Art.”
There are many reasons why marriage has been devalued. Some consider it an “oppressive institution.” It is much more convenient to live-in with a partner, with no shackles that bind. The very concept of permanence is anathema to young people. Changing partners is much more fun.
Yet for those who still believe that marriage is the very foundation of family and society, premarital counseling is an important step to ensure stability, security and permanence of the union. Much money, time and energy goes into planning of a wedding. But no serious time is spent preparing for the lifelong vocation of marriage. The more thought and preparation goes into planning one’s future, the greater the likelihood of growing old together.
Marriage Counselor:
The marriage counselor is a trained professional. He is sometimes a pastor who is theologically sound and is secure in his own marriage and family relationships. The counselor allows the couple to explore different areas of the relationship. He makes them introspect on their fitness, maturity and readiness to make a commitment to each other. Is this attraction true love or just lust or a magnificent obsession?
The counselor listens carefully to both parties and helps them discuss their expectations, disagreements, communication issues and other problems that might crop up after marriage. The counselor brings these issues to light and helps them decide whether they would make compatible partners or whether their attitudes are so divergent that entering into marriage would be a disaster. Counseling would help them realize that they never knew each other well enough.
Scope of Premarital Counseling:
• Compels introspection. Are you ready to face responsibility and mature enough to cope with the otherness of your mate?
• Why marry? Ask yourself the reasons why you want to get married. Is it because your friends have all married? Or do you want to escape from parental supervision? Or you just long to have a home and family of your own? Perhaps the man is looking for a cook and the woman wants a provider.
• Values: Do you have similar values or do they clash? If so, marriage will be a tug of war.
• Character: Manners are important. Is the person you intend marrying over possessive, have controlling behaviour, suspicious, or the type who clings?
Self centeredness is also detrimental to marriage. Is he/she addicted to drugs, alcohol or other substances?
• Determine the qualities you want in a mate. Behaviour traits, relationships, health, ambitions, goals, career plans must all be considered.
• In-law relationships: Take a good look at the family. Is it a stable family? How are women treated? Will you have to live in a joint family? In-laws can often be toxic and create problems for the couple.
• Occupation of the spouse: Absentee husbands, working wives, high-tech jobs, salaries, are some of the issues that must be discussed.
• Understanding your roles. Who will be responsible for what, within and outside the home?
• Culture and religion: If of different religions, decisions must be made regarding expressions of faith. Which faith will the children follow?
• Children: Size of the family, contraception, abortion, family planning, infertility, adoptions.
• Finance: Who will control the purse strings? Insurance, debts, illnesses- how will these be tackled? People with high financial status may be reluctant to share their wealth with their mates. Film stars are notorious for their pre-nuptial agreements. But in most home, keeping money separate- the “yours” and “mine” mentality will lead to tension.
• Dowry: In Eastern and Asian countries, the problem of dowry harassment is a major stumbling block. Wives are tortured or even killed if dowry demands are not met. Many desperate women commit suicide.
• Importance of Sex in marriage: Prudish? Oversexed? It takes time to develop a mature and satisfying sexual relationship. This cannot happen overnight. Time will be needed for adjustments. Both must be aware of the variability of desire.
• Past relationships: Both must be emotionally unencumbered by their past relationships. Bringing the ghosts of past relationships into marriage will invite suspicion and deter bonding.
Outcome of Premarital Counseling:
The couple gets a clear idea of whether or not they agree on major issues. “Can two walk together unless they are agreed?” Are there too many incompatibilities and irreconcilable differences? If so, it would be best not to marry. The counselor will outline the pitfalls of entering such a marriage. If the counselor is a pastor, he will be well within his rights to refuse them a church wedding.
If the differences are minor, they must have a mutually agreed plan on how to solve future disputes. Awareness makes it easier during such times.
In 1992, when a hurricane hit South Florida, buildings were all flattened except for one house that stood upright. TV crew asked the owner how he had managed this feat. He said that he had built his house according to the Florida Building Code which could withstand any hurricane. Obviously the others had not followed the code.
Couples need to follow the Marriage Building Code if they want to weather the storms of life. One counselor called pre-marital counseling a “vaccination against a sick marriage.” Another called it a “marriage boot camp”. Professional guidance is given over a period of five to eight sessions, so that all issues are sorted out. Each is reminded that the responsibility of staying together belongs equally to both.
As the Book of Proverbs says, “Plans fail for lack of counsel.”
Finance
Types of Insurance Agents: A Basic Guide
There are many times in your life when you’ll need to purchase insurance. Some of those times are fairly straightforward, and you can easily compare plans on your own and make an informed decision. However, there are also times when choosing the right plan, or even finding out what types of plans are available are not so clear-cut. For example, when you’re buying insurance for your small business, when you’re buying house insurance, or when you’re buying life insurance, you are making some very important decisions about a very complex topic.
When you are shopping for insurance that could impact your life in such a serious way, it’s a good idea to find an insurance agent to help you decide on a policy that’s right for you. There are three basic types of insurance professionals who can be of assistance:
Independent Insurance Agent
An independent insurance agent is an agent that is not in the employ of a single insurance company. Typically, the agent will work with a select number of companies, helping clients to choose policies from one of them. This can be helpful because different insurance company’s policies may have different strengths and weaknesses, with which the agent is familiar. An independent agent is a good option if you’re not sure which company you want to go to, but you know that the price ranges and coverages they offer will be comparable to one another. In essence, you just need the agent to make sure you’re getting the best deal.
Captive Insurance Agent
A captive insurance agent is one which works only for one specific company. Obviously, this type of agent is the right choice when you already know you want a policy from that insurance company. These agents will help you to compare different policies to determine which coverage and price point are right for you. They’ll just be policies from the same company, that’s all. Sometimes clients already hold one type of insurance with a particular company, and prefer to buy new policies from the same company.
Insurance Broker
Insurance brokers aren’t agents in that they do not directly sell policies. Working with insurance brokers is typically reserved for the most complex insurance needs. Insurance brokers contact agents from many different insurance companies to determine what policies are available, how much they cost, and what type of coverage you can hope to receive. An insurance broker may even negotiate with insurance agents to bring the price down.
Another reason you may wish to use an insurance broker is if you want a highly customized insurance policy. If you’re looking for an insurance agency that has policies which can be tailored to your exact needs, an insurance broker could be a helpful resource. However, more and more insurance agencies are recognizing that there is a large demand for personalized policies. As a result, you may find an agency which offers such policies relatively easily, wherever you are.
Buying Car Insurance Without Losing Your Shirt
Tether (USDT) on TRON Crosses $41.7 Billion Market Cap
The Need for Flood Insurance Is Real
Premarital Counseling – Does It Work?
Types of Insurance Agents: A Basic Guide
Secrets of Bonding 151: It’s Time For Timing
Car Insurance Costing More Due to Increasing Cash for Crash
How to Get Cheap Car Insurance Online in South Carolina
Enrollment Period Ends for Medicare Beneficiaries Whose Plan Left the Area
Health Medicare Rates
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Mysterious Pam Hupp money trails
Jamie Dornan didn’t know if Robert Pattinson ‘fit in’
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
News2 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
News4 weeks ago
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch