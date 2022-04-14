Car Insurance – Choose The Right Policy

Share Pin 0 Shares

You can make a lot of savings in car insurance by using commonsense. But there is a limit to what you can achieve by simply applying your commonsense, you need help to save several hundreds more. If you want to save a lot more read on…

There are different policies as far as car insurance is concerned. Comprehensive, collision and third party only are examples of such policies. And don’t forget that you can always get additional features at a higher price if you need something more than the basic policies provided. However, not getting the right car insurance coverage will cost you a lot more on the long run.

Choose third party only coverage if your priority is getting the most savings. This option is feasible only in areas that accept it as the minimum. This policy takes care of the other vehicle, not yours, in the event of an accident. Your own car is not covered. If your car is an old one, this should be your choice.

I’ll quickly give an overview of two other popular policies. A comprehensive plan covers your car, the other car and persons involved in the accident as well as losses due to fire, theft and vandalism. If you crash into another object, a collision policy covers your car. Since we have given a brief definition of these popular policies, let’s continue where left off…

If, for example, you get a comprehensive cover for an old car, your insurance company will only pay you the value of your car at the time of the accident. Unless your car is a classic, what you’ll get is not going to be worth the premiums you had paid especially when you consider that you still have to pay your deductible. I personally don’t think it’s worth it if what you get from an insurance company for a policy does not justify the total amount you spend.

And did I say that different insurance companies will charge you differently for a similar policy? You can use this to your advantage by getting as many quotes as possible from car insurance quotes sites.