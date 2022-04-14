Car Insurance Costing More Due to Increasing Cash for Crash

Finding cheap car insurance is a dream of almost every driver here in South Carolina. After all, no one really likes paying for car coverage month after month – yet we all know the dangers of driving without insurance and the legal problems that can cause.

So how do you get a cheap auto policy online in South Carolina?

The answer is surprising simple. Obviously it involves finding websites that allow you to quickly and easily compare the prices of auto policies from different companies in real-time online. However, before you start filling out forms on comparison websites it will pay you to learn a few tips and tricks that will allow you to fill out the forms in ways that will save you the most money possible.

The first tip is to always, always, always drive legally. If you have speeding tickets or other moving violations on your driving record you can forget finding the cheapest premium around. And if you have a conviction for a DUI or a DWI you can forget about cheap coverage entirely for a minimum of 3 years.

Do you have a garage where you can keep your car at night? Keeping your car in a garage at night saves you money.

Can you add a few simple anti-theft devices to your car? A simple steering wheel lock or a device that disables your fuel pump unless your press a hidden button can save you some real money every month. Talk to your agent.

Each year that you own your car its value decreases, so each year you should decrease the amount of your collision and comprehensive insurance to match the decline in your car’s value. This should save you more and more money each year.

Eventually your car will have no (or virtually no) Kelly Blue Book value. When your vehicle reaches this point you would be foolish to continue paying for collision and comprehensive coverage at all.

Does your place of work offer its employees a group rate on their car coverage? If not, check with any clubs, associations, or groups that you belong to and see if they do. If any of your friends, family or neighbors belong to a group or club or association that offers a cheap group policy see if you can join. Even some religious groups are now offering their members inexpensive group car coverage. It can’t hurt to ask.

Set it up so that your car insurance premium is paid automatically each month. Auto-pay will save you money.

If you have AAA or a credit card that provides towing then don’t pay for towing.

Can you carpool to work? The fewer days that you drive your car back and forth to work the less you are going to be charged for your coverage. If you stop working altogether for any reason let your agent know. If you are not driving to work at all then your rates will drop considerably.

If you can find ways to lower the number of miles you drive each month you can save a lot. Many people are now using public transportation for as many of their driving needs as possible. If you can reduce your driving to 500 miles a month or less you may qualify for a rather nice Low Mileage Discount.

Young drivers should stay in school and work hard to maintain at least a “B” grade average so they qualify for the Good Student Discount.

If you are married make sure the wife is listed as the primary driver and the husband as the secondary driver. Doing so will save you money month after month.

How large of a deductible can you honestly afford? Be truthful with yourself because you will have to come up with the deductible out of your own resources if you ever have a claim, but the higher your deductible the lower your monthly premium.

Don’t make a lot of small claims. Only use your insurance for the big stuff. The longer you can go without filing a claim the lower your monthly premium is going to be.

Now take the information you have learned from this article and find 3 car insurance price comparison websites. Fill out the form on at least 3 different websites, making sure to put the exact same information on all 3 forms. This way you will be comparing the same policy on all three sites, making your comparisons worthwhile.

All that’s left is to grab the cheapest policy you find from the 3 comparison sites and your work is done. This is how you get cheap car coverage online in South Carolina and sleep easy at night knowing that you’re not paying one cent more for your premium than you absolutely need to.