Car Insurance Details
There are so many benefits of having an insurance policy, one of them is because it gives peace of mind in the occurrence of an unexpected and unpredicted event and also a helping hand for the many expenses often involved after an incident.
Agreement between you and the company
An auto insurance policy gives you protection against losses in the occurrence of an accident or your car being stolen. This is an agreement between you and the company. You pay a premium while the company, in turn, agrees to pay for your losses as stipulated in your policy up to a certain specified limit. This provides property, medical and liability coverage in the event a claim is filed.
Property coverage pays for the damage or the theft of your car and medical covers payments for the treatment of injuries. Many extended coverage policies will also pay for rehabilitation and funeral expenses. Auto liability insurance coves you in the event a crash occurs that you were deemed responsible for. Almost all states require you to carry minimum amounts of liability insurance, but not all of the various options, such as comprehensive.
Evaluating your risk
The basic benefit of having insurance is the financial peace of mind gained from the policy. This benefit varies based on the type of policy you buy. Many companies evaluate your risk level before they come into a contract with you. They calculate the possibility of accidents happening while you are driving, the number of hours you drive and so on.
This in term makes them group you into a low risk or a high-risk group, which in turn will determine to a large extent your rates. The major differences between these groups is simply perceived risk. Those with low risk are said to be eligible for a standard insurance while those with higher risk are said to be tagged as non-standard drivers and will pay more.
Standard coverage is designed for low-risk policyholders
These policies have little or no difference from one another, in terms of the price of the policy and the scope of their coverage. This policy has specific determining factors for coverage. For example, the auto insurance policy only covers drivers with clean driving records that have no traffic violation, accidents and filed insurance claims. A standard policy has more restrictions and is regulated by the state where they are issued.
A lot of drivers are considered to be of high risk or non-standard by most insurance companies today. The number of drivers who have fallen into this category has increased over the last decade. Drivers who are placed in this category based on driving records, age, experience, credit history records, driving records, hours of driving and other factors are time and again turned away by some insurance companies.
Falling into the non-standard category
In some cases, inferior coverage options are offered to non-standard drivers and at very costly rates. Drivers fall into the non-standard category mostly because of their driving records. This includes people who have had their licenses revoked or suspended in the last couple of years and those who have excessively violated traffic or have been arrested and convicted of driving under the influence (DUI) or driving while intoxicated (DWI). Senior citizens, new drivers and teenagers are also considered non-standard drivers.
There is a wide range of coverage for non-standard drivers, so you can find a policy that suits your need whatever the situation may be. If you have been labeled as a high risk or a non-standard driver, it is probably because of your age, your level of experience, driving record and other factors. Don’t be discouraged, you still have many options for auto insurance. Countless drivers in all categories find the insurance policy that best suits them with a pocket-friendly rate, coverage options, and customer service that can’t be beaten.
Every so often these special insurers are able to offer a far more competitive price. Some large and well-known insurance companies own smaller non-standard companies and through their agents offer direct pricing that will save you more.
How to Find a GHI Health Plan
The New York City tri-state area consists of New York State, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Many insurance companies, such as Cigna, Kaiser Permanente, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and others are are competitive in their services, while providing for the health insurance needs of sole-proprietors, and the small business owners in the tri-state area. Sole proprietors need health insurance that is comprehensive and affordable. The need for low cost coverage for the self-employed is paramount to the rising cost of health care.
Group coverage for self-employed individuals is often more affordable than individual health plans, especially if you also have a family in need of health care. GHI insurance (group health incorporated) offers benefits for inpatient and outpatient services, which is quite versatile. Under many plans they include pharmacy coverage, which is a valuable perk, due to the rising cost of prescription drugs. You can streamline a plan to suit your needs. You can choose doctors that are in or out of the network. You can choose an HMO, or a PPO network. An HMO gives you fewer options. You have to choose a doctor and health care facility within the HMO network, while a PPO allows you to choose the doctor and hospital of your choice. Healthy New York insurance is included in the GHI insurance plans for those who are eligible in the New York area.
Before purchasing coverage of any kind, you should know the language related to the industry. For instance, you must be familiar with words and phrases, such as, deductibles, reimbursement, indemnity, and pre-existing conditions. To find a plan that is a good fit for your self-employment needs, you need to know what a plan covers, and doesn’t cover.
What do you need to know about health insurance before signing up?
Do I have to cover all of my health care expenses and then be reimbursed?
Do I need to pay a copay when I see a doctor?
Do I need to pay a copay if I go to an emergency care facility?
Does my plan cover wellness visits?
Is the premium affordable enough for my budget?
Is physical rehabilitation covered?
Will mental health care be covered?
Is catastrophic illness covered?
When choosing any type of self-employed health insurance coverage, it’s good to know ahead of time what your specific needs are, and just how much insurance you can afford. you need to know if you will be required to pay for your health care upfront and then get an indemnity, or if you will only need to offer a copay when you need health care.
How To Find The Cheapest and Best Insurance Policy For a DUI, SR-22, Or For Any Bad Driving Record!
It’s human nature to make mistakes, but recovering from these mistakes can be a hard and problematic road. The added pressure applied by the lawyers and courts can make things even more hectic. This article will help you in finding a more affordable insurance plan for anyone with a DUI, SR-22, an abundance of tickets, an abundance of accidents, suspended license, or expired license.
First we need to distinguish the difference between the various types of insurance agents, and why drivers with bad records should choose one over the other. A captive agent is fixed to one insurance company, and sells policies specifically for that corporation. On the other hand, an independent agent works with numerous insurance companies and can offer a variety low-priced contending policies. The customer can then decide for themselves the rate and guidelines. Too often drivers with bad driving records remain with their current insurer, and fail to reduce their monthly insurance payments by not consulting with an independent agent.
The following steps will help you find a cheap and affordable policy that you won’t later regret purchasing months down the line. First check your current policy and determine what kind of coverage you have. Chances are you picked full coverage or liability for a reason. Perhaps your car is of little value or maybe you cannot afford full coverage. Examine your current situation and make a determination on what you believe is best for yourself and your vehicle. Are you with a major insurance company or with a brokerage? If your existing insurance plan consists with a major insurance company it might be a good idea to speak with a brokerage or an independent agent who can find a better policy (especially if you have a bad driving record). Second contact an independent agent to present your current policy; furthermore, ask for a comparing policy similar to the one you have (unless you want to upgrade or downgrade you car coverage based on your needs). This will help reduce unnecessary costs, and more importantly certainty of the coverage you wanted should you ever get in an accident.
There are so many different companies, policies, and factors involved finding affordable quality auto insurance coverage could be a timely inconvenience. Computer generated software allows independent agents to scan their databases. For this reason they can tailor a policy specific to your needs in the manner of minutes. Investigate review sites like Yelp or Google+ to determine the agency that is right for you.
NFPA 13 Occupancies for Sprinkler Design
An assortment of building occupancy examples are classified in Sec. A.5.2 of the NFPA 13 Appendix. The following are noted as light hazard occupancies: offices, churches, schools, museums, auditoriums, library seating areas, restaurant seating areas, and unused attics. The maximum sprinkler spacing (protection area) for these is noted in Table 8.6.2.2.1(a) if standard sprinklers are used. Usually, the maximum limit is 225 square feet for light hazard on a hydraulically calculated system. However, when exposed construction is combustible, with structural members spaced less than 3 ft. apart, the maximum coverage limit shrinks to 130 square feet.
Ordinary hazard Group 1 occupancies include laundries, restaurant service areas, and automobile parking garages. Ordinary hazard Group 2 occupancies include the aforementioned dry cleaners, automobile repair and services areas, auditorium stages, woodworking plants, post offices, and stack room areas of libraries. Standard sprinklers protecting all ordinary hazard occupancies shall not cover an excess of 130 square feet per head (Table 8.6.2.2.1(b).
Extra hazard occupancy examples include printing plants, paint and varnish dipping operations, plywood manufacturing, solvent cleaning, and plastics processing. Maximum sprinkler spacing for these occupancies is limited to 100 square feet. However, where the required design density is less than 0.25 gpm/sf (and this goes for high-piled storage as well), a protection area of up to 130 square feet per sprinkler is allowable (Table 8.6.2.2.1-c). It should be noted that commercial insurance carriers and consultants develop their own literature containing more extensive listings of occupancy examples and classifications than does the NFPA 13 standard, data which often comes in handy when making an occupancy classification determination.
Design Density Criteria
The NFPA 13 Density / Area Curves are found in Fig. 11.2.3.1.1. When hydraulically calculating a light hazard sprinkler system, the design density utilized is typically 0.10 gpm/sf over a 1500 square foot (the most hydraulically demanding) area of operation. To begin a calculation, the designer starts with the end-sprinkler and works “backwards” to the water supply source. Suppose that the sprinklers are spaced 14 ft. apart on branch-lines that are 12 ft. apart. Our square foot coverage then, is (12 x 14) 168 square feet.
Q (in gpm) is determined by multiplying the density by the square foot coverage (.10 x 168), so we know that we’ll need 16.8 gallons per minute (Q) discharging out of the end sprinkler.
The square root of the required end-head pressure is determined by “Q” divided by “K”. If the design density is 0.10 and the K-factor of the sprinkler head is 5.5, we can ascertain our end-head pressure by dividing 16.8 by 5.5, and squaring the sum to obtain a 9.33 psi figure. 9.33 psi is the required end-head pressure. To double-check, we can simply plug in the numbers while performing the following equations to ensure that they match: Q= K times the square root of the pressure, K= Q divided by the square root of the pressure, and the design density equals Q divided by the square foot coverage. If our area of operation remains 1500 square feet, our design density will change to 0.15 for Ordinary hazard Group 1 occupancies and 0.20 for Ordinary hazard Group 2 occupancies.
Everything changes when extended-coverage sprinklers are employed. Let’s suppose that we decide to extend our coverage to 324 square feet in a light hazard office, spacing sprinklers 18′ x 18′ apart. Now we must refer to the sprinkler manufacturer’s data sheets for direction. If we choose to install Tyco EC-11 pendent sprinklers, the data sheets dictate that our end-sprinkler must discharge a minimum of 33 gpm at 8.7 psi. This means that our design density (Q divided by the square foot coverage) is still 0.10 gpm/sf. The K-factor of this particular sprinkler is 11.2, which we can validate by the equation K= Q divided by the square root of the pressure.
Extended-coverage sprinklers for ordinary hazard occupancies work the same way. For example, we could use the Tyco EC-14 extended-coverage pendent sprinkler (K=14.0) in a (Ordinary hazard group 1) restaurant service area to protect an 18′ x 18′ area, but here the data sheet parameters require a 49 gpm minimum discharge at 12.3 psi for the end-sprinkler. In other words, Q= 49, K= 14.0, the square root of the pressure is 3.51, and the coverage is 324 square feet. All the equations match, including the required design density (0.15) which is obtained by dividing Q by the 324 sq. feet. Of course, the local water supply must still be able to satisfy the resulting overall sprinkler system demand. In order for that to be accomplished, larger system piping is installed to deliver the additional gpm necessitated by the extended-coverage heads.
Sprinkler discharge characteristics are outlined in cogent form in Table 6.2.3.1- these outline the differing K-factors for sprinkler identification. One other handy table to reference for sprinklers in NFPA 13 is Table 6.2.5.1, which deals with classifications and temperature ratings.
To be absolutely certain of code compliance with respect to sprinkler elevations, we refer to Sec. 8.6.4.1 in NFPA 13. The allowable distances noted beneath roofs, beams, or ceilings are always measured to the sprinkler deflector. It is acceptable for designers to consult data sheets for appropriate distances below ceilings for specific sprinkler types, although the safe bet is to call for a distance between 1″ and 12″ beneath the underside of the roof deck. The closer sprinklers are to the ceiling, the faster they will operate. But caution must be exercised because often serious interferences to lateral water distribution can result from very close sprinkler placement to the ceiling. For all instances, the minimum of 1 inch (in the code) is to allow for the installation and removal of upright sprinklers. When sprinklers are installed beneath pitched roofs, the highest sprinkler deflector (Sec. 8.6.4.1.3.1) may extend 3 ft. down from the highest peak.
