Cardano (ADA) Surpasses $240 Billion in Total Value Locked (TVL)

Published

27 seconds ago

on

Editors News
  • More than 90% of all Cardano TVL is traded on DEXs like Minswap and SundaeSwap.
  • The ADA token has always been a holder’s token.

Since the introduction of smart contracts on the Cardano network last year, activity has increased. However, as more decentralized apps (Dapps) continue to appear on the blockchain, this has picked up speed this year. Native tokens have also had record-breaking gains, making the blockchain an even more formidable competitor today than it was before.

The ADA token has always been a holder’s token. Currently, the network has one of the greatest stakes in its circulating supply. For these investors, staking and earning tokens while also helping to safeguard the network is the greatest method to make a profit. As a result, the digital asset has seen a surge in popularity, and it seems that whales aren’t exempt from this trend, as their holdings have continued to rise.

Massive Rise in Short Span

This year is shaping up to be a big one for Cardano, based on the number of achievements it has already achieved so far. The network’s TVL has continued to rise despite its relative infancy in the decentralized finance (DeFi) market. More than 25,000 percent is the network’s overall TVL rise in 2022 alone.

This TVL has already crossed the $239 million mark as the network’s operations pick up, although it has fallen short of its all-time high of $325 million set last month. More than 90% of all Cardano TVL is traded on DEXs like Minswap and SundaeSwap, which have been at the vanguard of this expansion.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Cardano price today is $0.932754 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $798,418,509 USD. Cardano has been down 4.18% in the last 24 hours.

Blockchain

Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: April 15

Published

32 mins ago

on

April 14, 2022

By

  • On April 15, the bullish LUNA price analysis is at $97.
  • LUNA’s bearish market price analysis for April 15, 2022, is $74.05.
  • Terra’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Terra (LUNA) price analysis on April 15, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about LUNA to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Terra (LUNA)

Terra is a blockchain network built using Cosmos SDK specializing in stablecoin creation. Rather than use fiat or over-collateralized crypto as reserves, each and individual stablecoin is convertible into the network’s native token LUNA. It enables users to pay network fees, participate in governance, stake in the Tendermint Delegated Proof of Stake consensus mechanism, and peg stablecoins.

Stablecoins on the Terra network use a different method to maintain price parity than collateralized fiat-backes stablecoins and crypto-backed stablecoins. However, Terra’s stablecoins, use algorithmic methods to control their supply and maintain the peg. The LUNA token is integral to Terra’s algorithmic stablecoins as it absorbs the stablecoin’s demand volatility. with an elastic monetary policy, LUNA carefully controls the supply of Terra’s currencies. 

Terra Station is the official Terra crypto wallet and dashboard that allows LUNA holders to access their funds,take, and participate in governance. It’s available as both an app for mobile devices and as a browser extension. It is a non-custodial wallet, which means, only you have access to your private keys. 

Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis

LUNA price analysis on April 15, 2022, is explained below with a two hour time frame.

LUNA/USDT Descending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline. 

When the price is around the upper trend line, look for short opportunities, although aggressive traders could trade long and short at both trend lines looking for a bounce or pullback. Another way to trade this pattern is to wait for the price to break through either trendline. Descending channels, like ascending channels, are a tool for determining whether the trend in price will continue.

Currently, the price of LUNA is $81.75. If the pattern continues, the price of LUNA might reach the resistance level of $97 and the buy level of LUNA is $90. If the trend reverses, then the price of LUNA may fall to $74.05 and the sell level of LUNA is $80.

Terra (LUNA) Moving Average

The LUNA’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, LUNA is in a bearish state. Notably, the LUNA price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of LUNA at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 15

Published

48 mins ago

on

April 14, 2022

By

  • On April 15, bullish DOT price analysis is at $23.10.
  • DOT’s bearish market price analysis for April 15, 2022 is $14.19.
  • Polkadot’s MA shows the downward trend.

In Polkadot (DOT) price analysis on April 15, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about DOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Polkadot (DOT)

DOT is the native cryptocurrency of polkadot. A blockchain interoperability system protocol established in 2016. It is a sharded blockchain, which means that many different chains are connected to the same network, which allows them to process and transfer data between chains in parallel without sacrificing security.

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis

DOT price analysis on April 15 2022 is explained below with a two hour time frame.

DOT/USDT Descending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline. 

When the price is around the upper trend line, look for short opportunities, although aggressive traders could trade long and short at both trend lines looking for a bounce or pullback. Another way to trade this pattern is to wait for the price to break through either trendline. Descending channels, like ascending channels, are a tool for determining whether the trend in price will continue.

Currently, the price of DOT is $17.72. If the pattern continues, the price of DOT might reach the resistance level of $20.30, $23.10 and the buy level of DOT is $19. If the trend reverses, then the price of DOT may fall to $14.19 and the sell level of DOT is $17.

Polkadot (DOT) Moving Average

The DOT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, DOT is in a bearish state. Notably, the DOT price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of DOT at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

Tether (USDT) on TRON Crosses $41.7 Billion Market Cap

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 14, 2022

By

Altcoin News
  • USDT is issued by Hong Kong-based Tether and matches the price of the U.S. dollar.
  • USDT is shielded from market volatility swings.

The USDT stablecoin on TRON now has a market valuation of $41.7 billion. According to The Block Research, Binance, Huobi, and OKEx hold most of the Tron-based Tether supply. Users of these exchanges are more likely to trade USDT than any other currency.

Tether claims that USDT is cheaper and quicker than currency wire transfers and conventional payment channels like credit cards. According to the business, USDT has many applications outside trading, such as payments, remittances, and decentralized finance (DeFi). According to The Block Research, Tether is the most widely used stablecoin, followed by USDC and BUSD.

Pegged to the U.S Dollar

USDT is issued by Hong Kong-based Tether and matches the price of the U.S. dollar. By keeping in commercial reserve paper, fiduciary deposit cash, reserve repo notes and Treasury bills equal to the total quantity of USDT in circulation, the peg to the U.S. dollar is accomplished.

For those who don’t want to store their money in a savings account with an average interest rate of 0.06 percent, stablecoins may be lent and earn interest rates ranging from 3 percent to 20 percent. However, regulator and platform concerns also need to be considered.

Cryptocurrencies are untrustworthy as a store of wealth because of the tremendous volatility of the crypto markets, which may increase or fall by 10% to 20% in a single day. However, the USDT is shielded from these swings. According to CoinMarketCap, the Tether price today is $1.00 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $57,748,491,382 USD.

