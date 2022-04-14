News
Chicago White Sox starter Lance Lynn is ‘ahead of schedule’ after undergoing right knee surgery last week
Chicago White Sox starter Lance Lynn was asked when he was going to get the OK to play catch.
“I’m going to play catch here in about 30 minutes,” Lynn said with a smile Wednesday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The right-hander said he’s “ahead of schedule” after undergoing right knee surgery to repair a torn tendon on April 5.
“It’s moving along more quickly than the training staff would like but right on my pace,” Lynn said. “We’ll see how that goes because there’s still a lot of work left to do. We’ve got some time until I get on the mound. Everything’s good right now. We just need to make sure we stay on that pace.”
Lynn suffered the injury in an April 2 Cactus League game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Scottsdale, Ariz. He hobbled off the mound after throwing a pitch to Corbin Carroll in the fourth inning at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.
The Sox estimated Lynn could miss the first eight weeks of the season.
“I think the big thing’s going to be the mound,” Lynn said. “When it comes to mound time, that’s going to tell us everything we need to know. Anything you do stress-wise on flat ground is not near as much as it is on the mound. So we’ll see, when it comes to that time, how we feel. And then after that, it’s building that pitch count, and that takes a minute.”
As for right now, “I still have stitches in, so there’s not a whole lot you can do,” Lynn said.
Manager Tony La Russa likes how the first steps are progressing.
“I’ve seen him walking without a limp,” La Russa said. “He’s feeling good. Survive and thrive, man.”
The Sox are in that mode without Lynn and pitcher Lucas Giolito, who was placed on the injured list Tuesday with an abdominal strain. Giolito’s injury occurred during his opening-day start Friday against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
“Whenever a season goes on, you know that you’re going to need (pitching depth),” Lynn said. “You just don’t expect to need it the first week of the season. But that’s always good to have.
“It’s always good to have arms and guys you’re confident in and comfortable with, and that makes for a good season if everybody stays where they need to be.”
Anderson Severino gives the Sox another lefty bullpen option
Severino will always remember the ceremony before Tuesday’s home opener.
“It was a very exciting moment, it was a moment I was dreaming of since I was a kid,” Severino told the Tribune on Wednesday through an interpreter. “It gave me chills, definitely when I was on the line during the intros. I almost cried because it was a very emotional moment.
“I’m just glad to be here and it was a very special moment.”
The Sox called up the left-handed reliever from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. He found out during the Knights’ bus ride home after their series at Norfolk.
“(Manager Wes Helms) told me ‘Hey, they need you upstairs,’ ” Severino said. “I called my family right away.”
The Sox signed Severino as a free agent on Nov. 7, 2020. He previously pitched in the New York Yankees organization. A visa issue delayed his start this spring. He appeared in three innings, allowing five runs.
“I was working on controlling my emotions, tried to be calm on the mound,” he said. “I tried to also control the game — don’t let the game speed up on me.”’
Severino, 27, allowed three runs on three hits with four strikeouts in 2⅓ innings during two games for Charlotte this season.
“We’ve been impressed with Severino’s talent,” La Russa said.
Severino had a 2.36 ERA with 53 strikeouts in 45⅔ innings between Double-A Birmingham and Charlotte in 2021.
“This opportunity means a lot to me,” Severino said. “I’m just excited to try to help this team win as many games as we can.”
La Russa would like to see the return of 7-inning doubleheaders
Count La Russa among those who would like to see the return of seven-inning doubleheaders this season.
“It’s hard for me to understand with the shortened spring training, we are already pushing pitchers, especially to a place that’s dangerous and when you are playing a lot of innings, the bullpen gets tired,” La Russa said.
Major League Baseball instituted seven-inning doubleheaders early in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. That remained the case last season before a return to nine-inning doubleheaders this season.
“I don’t care what organization it is, nobody is deep enough,” La Russa said. “(In) 2020, they started (with) nine and then they realized and switched it (to seven). I know MLB is always tracking what’s happening. I’m hoping they switch it.”
()
News
Joe Rogan, Bill Maher trash medicine, big pharma, vaccines: ‘Don’t trust them’
News
Video: Michigan cop on Black man’s back, fatally shot him
By ANNA LIZ NICHOLS and ED WHITE
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Black man face-down on the ground was fatally shot in the back of the head by a Michigan police officer, the violent climax of a traffic stop, brief foot chase and struggle over a stun gun, according to videos of the April 4 incident released Wednesday.
Patrick Lyoya, 26, was killed outside a house in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The white officer repeatedly ordered Lyoya to “let go” of his Taser, at one point demanding: “Drop the Taser!”
Citing a need for transparency, the city’s new police chief, Eric Winstrom, released four videos, including critical footage of the shooting recorded by a passenger in Lyoya’s car on that rainy morning.
“I view it as a tragedy. … It was a progression of sadness for me,” said Winstrom, a former high-ranking Chicago police commander who became Grand Rapids chief in March. The city of about 200,000 people is about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.
Video shows Lyoya running from the officer who stopped him for driving with a license plate that didn’t belong to the vehicle. They struggled in front of several homes while Lyoya’s passenger got out and watched.
Winstrom said the fight over the Taser lasted about 90 seconds. In the final moments, the officer was on top of Lyoya, kneeling on his back at times to subdue him.
“From my view of the video, Taser was deployed twice. Taser did not make contact,” Winstrom told reporters. “And Mr. Lyoya was shot in the head. However, that’s the only information that I have.”
State police are investigating the shooting. Kent County’s chief medical examiner, Dr. Stephen Cohle, said he completed the autopsy but toxicology tests haven’t been finished.
The traffic stop was tense from the start. Video shows Lyoya, a native of the Democratic Republic of Congo, getting out of the car before the officer approached. He ordered Lyoya to get back in the vehicle but the man declined.
The officer asked him if he spoke English and demanded his driver’s license. The foot chase began soon after, video shows.
Winstrom didn’t identify the officer, a seven-year veteran who is on paid leave during the investigation.
“Me being from Chicago for the last 20 years, I’ve handled many police shootings myself, so I do have a lot of experience in this,” the chief said. “I was hoping to never have to utilize that experience here.”
Video was collected from Lyoya’s passenger, the officer’s body-worn camera, the officer’s patrol car and a doorbell camera. Prosecutor Chris Becker, who will decide whether any charges are warranted, objected to the release but said Winstrom could act on his own.
Becker said the public shouldn’t expect a quick decision.
“While the videos released today are an important piece of evidence, they are not all of the evidence,” he said.
City Manager Mark Washington warned that the videos would lead to “expressions of shock, of anger and of pain.” Some downtown businesses boarded up their storefronts, and concrete barricades surrounded police headquarters.
Lyoya had two young daughters and five siblings, said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who spoke to his family.
“He arrived in the United States as a refugee with his family fleeing violence. He had his whole life ahead of him,” Whitmer, a Democrat, said.
Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, speaking on behalf Lyoya’s family, on Wednesday called for the officer in the shooting to be fired and prosecuted.
“The video clearly shows that this was an unnecessary, excessive, and fatal use of force against an unarmed Black man who was confused by the encounter and terrified for his life,” Crump said in a release.
Crump and Lyoya’s family are expected to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon.
More than 100 people marched to Grand Rapids City Hall before a City Commission meeting Tuesday night, chanting “Black lives matter” and “No justice, no peace.”
On Wednesday, several hundred protesters gathered outside the Grand Rapids Police Department following the release of the videos with some cursing and shouting from behind barricades. The group demanded that officials make public the name of the officer in the shooting.
Some businesses cut their hours short Wednesday, closing early. Some boarded up windows. But the demonstration remained non-violent with protesters demanding justice for Lyoya and other Black lives lost in shootings involving police.
Winstrom last week said he met Lyoya’s father, Peter Lyoya, and that they both cried.
“I get it as a father. … It’s just heart-wrenching,” the chief told WOOD-TV.
As in many U.S. cities, Grand Rapids police have been occasionally criticized over the use of force, particularly against Black people, who make up 18% of the population.
In November, the Michigan Supreme Court heard arguments in a lawsuit over the practice of photographing and fingerprinting people who were never charged with a crime. Grand Rapids said the policy changed in 2015.
A downtown street has been designated Breonna Taylor Way, named for the Black woman and Grand Rapids native who was killed by police in Louisville, Kentucky, during a botched drug raid in 2020.
___
White reported from Detroit. AP reporters Corey Williams in West Bloomfield, Michigan; David Eggert in Lansing, Michigan; and John Flesher in Traverse City, Michigan, contributed to this story.
News
PAN Card Fraud: Here’s how to check if someone else has taken loan on your PAN, see here details immediately
PAN Card Fraud: Here’s how to check if someone else has taken loan on your PAN, see here details immediately
Financial service app Dhani is facing a lot of controversies these days. This app is famous for providing loan without security. Even a few days ago, there were reports of a different type of fraud through the Dhani app.
New Delhi: Financial service app Dhani is facing a lot of controversies these days. This app is famous for providing loan without security. Even a few days ago, there were reports of a different type of fraud through the Dhani app.
Users getting defaulted without taking loan
In this case it was revealed that people do not even know and the company has given loan to someone else on their PAN card. In such a situation, the concerns of the people have increased a lot and there is a question in the mind of the people whether their PAN card is also being misused. In such a situation, we tell you some easy ways through which you can check in minutes sitting at home whether the loan has been issued on your PAN card or not.
Fraud happening with all the people
A user on Twitter told through all the screenshots that the company has given him a loan. The PAN number of the same user has been used for the loan and the address is of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The user wrote that he has defaulted without taking the loan. Expressing surprise, he asked that how can another person take a loan in someone else’s name and PAN, while he did not even know about it. After this there has been a flood of such tweets. Hundreds of users told that their PAN loan has been fraudulent.
You also check, whether fraud happened with you too
- The credit score report gives information about the number of loan accounts in your name.
- To check the report, you will need to take the service of any credit bureau.
- You can take the service of bureaus like TransUnion CIBIL, Equifax, Experian or CRIF High Mark.
- SBI Card, Paytm, Bank Bazaar etc. also provide facility to check reports by partnering with bureaus.
- Choose whichever of these options is easier for you.
- Find the option to check credit score on the respective portal or app.
- Some apps like SBI Card provide the facility to check the score for free. For this, it is necessary to have an SBI credit card.
- Other users can choose a plan according to their convenience. This will help you to keep an eye on it.
- Your account will be created by giving some information like date of birth (DoB), mobile number, email id, PAN number.
- Now you can login and access the report. The report will show how many loans have been taken in your name.
- If you see any such loan, which you have not taken, then complain about it immediately. This complaint can be made on the Income Tax website.
Fraud happened with Sunny Leone too
It is worth noting that Bollywood actress Sunny Leone also informed on Twitter that loan has been given to someone else on her PAN as well. Someone else has done this fraud in his name. Without taking a loan, the credit score of these people got spoiled.
Dhani also complained himself
After catching the matter, Dhani told the people that this fraud was done by doing KYC on the basis of wrong documents. Dhani has expressed apprehension that the fraudsters may have obtained the PAN card information of others from the credit bureaus. At present, there is an influx of complaints with the concerned Law Enforcement Agencies in this matter. Dhani has also complained to the police on his behalf.
The post PAN Card Fraud: Here’s how to check if someone else has taken loan on your PAN, see here details immediately appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Chicago White Sox starter Lance Lynn is ‘ahead of schedule’ after undergoing right knee surgery last week
What is FHA Streamline Refinance?
Joe Rogan, Bill Maher trash medicine, big pharma, vaccines: ‘Don’t trust them’
Video: Michigan cop on Black man’s back, fatally shot him
PAN Card Fraud: Here’s how to check if someone else has taken loan on your PAN, see here details immediately
Life Insurance Basics
Jordan Montgomery ‘should be good to go’ after taking comebacker to knee: Aaron Boone
Russia has yet to slow a Western arms express into Ukraine
Outflows Rock Bitcoin, Ethereum In Wake Of Price Decline
Americans Want to Fly Again, and Delta Airlines is Benefitting
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
News2 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar