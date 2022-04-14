Citing police costs, Little Mekong Night Market joins growing list of canceled St. Paul street festivals

The Asian Economic Development Association in St. Paul recently fell short of its fundraising goals for the popular Little Mekong Night Market, which would have rolled out over the Fourth of July weekend after a two-year hiatus. For a while, organizers decided to move forward anyway.

Early last week, they changed their mind. The event — which drew some 30,000 attendees over a single weekend in 2019 — has officially been canceled in light of policing costs, which have ballooned from $20,000 to an estimated $75,000-$100,000.

In other words, policing would take up more than half the event budget.

“We started crunching numbers and getting estimates back and we said, Oh wow! We can’t afford this,” said Va-Megn Thoj, executive director of the association, which is based on University Avenue in St. Paul. “It was the police budget that made us decide not to move forward. … A lot of people will be very disappointed.”

‘WE WANT POLICE PRESENCE’

Pointing to criminal incidents in which drivers killed multiple parade-goers in Charlottesville, Virginia and Waukesha, Wisconsin, St. Paul Police have effectively professionalized the security regimen around outdoor community festivals. Event planners had traditionally left traffic control to volunteers and security to off-duty officers who set their own rates.

Under a new event-staffing model that rolled out last year, St. Paul now requires on-duty uniformed officers, concrete intersection barriers instead of more casual A-frame wooden barriers, and other improvements. That’s driven up costs, and nonprofit festival organizers say they don’t have the money.

Steve Linders, a spokesman for the St. Paul Police Department, said in general one officer is now required for every 500 people attending events without alcohol and one officer for every 250 attendees at events with alcohol.

Those numbers can go up and down depending upon other factors, such as the extent of private security personnel on site, the location of the event, how and where alcohol is served and the level of access to the event area by the general public.

“Security is important for all of these events,” Thoj acknowledged. “We want police presence. Public safety is a priority, but it’s just not affordable at this point.”

WHITE BEAR AVENUE PARADE RETURNS — TO MAPLEWOOD

Thoj said he had already recruited 30 of 75-100 vendors, as well as 10 to 12 artists for the Night Market. He’s been getting word out to them that the event is off, and he’s readying to make a broader announcement to the general community.

At the same time, he and other festival organizers are also calling on the city to rethink the price-tag it charges nonprofit-driven community festivals, several of which had hoped to return this summer following the dog days of the pandemic.

Instead, Grand Old Day, the West Side’s annual Cinco de Mayo parade, the Dragon Festival at Phalen Park, the Festival of Nations and other events have called it quits, at least for 2022.

“It’s really sad that the city (of St. Paul) had no foresight on this at all, and really rammed through these changes without consulting with local event planners,” said Lisa Theis, who staffs both the White Bear Avenue Business Association and the Greater East Side Community Council.

WHITE BEAR AVENUE PARADE

The business association is still moving forward with a modified version of the long-running White Bear Avenue parade, but it won’t take place in St. Paul. Instead, the event will begin at 7 p.m. on July 14 in Maplewood, with a smaller version of the parade than in years past running from Goodrich Park on North St. Paul Road to the Ramsey County Fair at Frost Street and White Bear Avenue.

“The parade will be much shorter, and a much smaller scale, but we’re hopefully building on that for future years,” Theis said.

“The general fear of the bad things that could happen have made security tighter and tougher,” she acknowledged. “The trouble is most folks who put on community events, we don’t put them on to make a profit. To include all this extra cost for security and concrete barriers, we just don’t have it.”