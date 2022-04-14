News
Citing police costs, Little Mekong Night Market joins growing list of canceled St. Paul street festivals
The Asian Economic Development Association in St. Paul recently fell short of its fundraising goals for the popular Little Mekong Night Market, which would have rolled out over the Fourth of July weekend after a two-year hiatus. For a while, organizers decided to move forward anyway.
Early last week, they changed their mind. The event — which drew some 30,000 attendees over a single weekend in 2019 — has officially been canceled in light of policing costs, which have ballooned from $20,000 to an estimated $75,000-$100,000.
In other words, policing would take up more than half the event budget.
“We started crunching numbers and getting estimates back and we said, Oh wow! We can’t afford this,” said Va-Megn Thoj, executive director of the association, which is based on University Avenue in St. Paul. “It was the police budget that made us decide not to move forward. … A lot of people will be very disappointed.”
‘WE WANT POLICE PRESENCE’
Pointing to criminal incidents in which drivers killed multiple parade-goers in Charlottesville, Virginia and Waukesha, Wisconsin, St. Paul Police have effectively professionalized the security regimen around outdoor community festivals. Event planners had traditionally left traffic control to volunteers and security to off-duty officers who set their own rates.
Under a new event-staffing model that rolled out last year, St. Paul now requires on-duty uniformed officers, concrete intersection barriers instead of more casual A-frame wooden barriers, and other improvements. That’s driven up costs, and nonprofit festival organizers say they don’t have the money.
Steve Linders, a spokesman for the St. Paul Police Department, said in general one officer is now required for every 500 people attending events without alcohol and one officer for every 250 attendees at events with alcohol.
Those numbers can go up and down depending upon other factors, such as the extent of private security personnel on site, the location of the event, how and where alcohol is served and the level of access to the event area by the general public.
“Security is important for all of these events,” Thoj acknowledged. “We want police presence. Public safety is a priority, but it’s just not affordable at this point.”
WHITE BEAR AVENUE PARADE RETURNS — TO MAPLEWOOD
Thoj said he had already recruited 30 of 75-100 vendors, as well as 10 to 12 artists for the Night Market. He’s been getting word out to them that the event is off, and he’s readying to make a broader announcement to the general community.
At the same time, he and other festival organizers are also calling on the city to rethink the price-tag it charges nonprofit-driven community festivals, several of which had hoped to return this summer following the dog days of the pandemic.
Instead, Grand Old Day, the West Side’s annual Cinco de Mayo parade, the Dragon Festival at Phalen Park, the Festival of Nations and other events have called it quits, at least for 2022.
“It’s really sad that the city (of St. Paul) had no foresight on this at all, and really rammed through these changes without consulting with local event planners,” said Lisa Theis, who staffs both the White Bear Avenue Business Association and the Greater East Side Community Council.
WHITE BEAR AVENUE PARADE
The business association is still moving forward with a modified version of the long-running White Bear Avenue parade, but it won’t take place in St. Paul. Instead, the event will begin at 7 p.m. on July 14 in Maplewood, with a smaller version of the parade than in years past running from Goodrich Park on North St. Paul Road to the Ramsey County Fair at Frost Street and White Bear Avenue.
“The parade will be much shorter, and a much smaller scale, but we’re hopefully building on that for future years,” Theis said.
“The general fear of the bad things that could happen have made security tighter and tougher,” she acknowledged. “The trouble is most folks who put on community events, we don’t put them on to make a profit. To include all this extra cost for security and concrete barriers, we just don’t have it.”
News
Unselds’ School in South Baltimore unveils renovations
The Unselds’ School in South Baltimore got an upgrade thanks to a project that honors the late legendary basketball player Wes Unseld.
Officials from the Washington Wizards and Heart of America held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to unveil renovations at the school. This was part of a legacy campaign to celebrate the NBA’s 75th anniversary.
The renovations were needed, as the building has declined through the years, said Unseld’s, son Wes Unseld Jr., head coach of the Wizards and the first graduate of the school.
“To help beautify the space, it’s impactful,” he said. “For the kids, it helps bring new life and energy to the building.”
Wes Unseld, who died June 2, 2020, opened the school with his wife, Connie, in 1978. Located at 250 S. Hilton St., the school is one of the few fullyaccredited, Black-owned schools in Maryland.
The renovations include a refreshed basketball court, a learning garden and outdoor bench tables. The parent lounge area and school signage were also updated, in addition to an area devoted to honoring Wes Unseld’s legacy. A large poster of a young Wes in his Baltimore Bullet jersey hangs on the wall. Two cabinets containing memorabilia, including one of his shoes and numerous framed photos, help students remember who he was.
“The other part that really makes me happy is their legacy room for my husband,” Connie Unseld said. “The children who come after will not know about him unless we have something permanent.”
Wes Unseld had been sick for about two years before he died, then Connie shifted her concentration to the school, she said.
“So it was such a welcomed relief for me to hear them say, ‘We’d like to come in and refresh the building,’” she said. The coronavirus pandemic reduced the student body at the Unselds’ School to 20, but the school is slowly bouncing back, she said.
The Washington Wizards footed the $25,000 bill for the enhancements in partnership with Heart of America.
Team owner Ted Leonsis said the franchise wanted to honor Unseld, the Hall of Famer who served as the organization’s vice president, head coach and general manager after his playing career ended in 1981.
“It’s not about the Unseld name but the kids,” Leonsis told the crowd Wednesday. “We’re committed to the mission of the school, and we want to see it going.”
Daughter Kim Unseld, principal and teacher of the Unselds’ School, said this project brought some life back to the school and reminds the community that the school still there after all these years.
“It’s nice to be able to open up to the community and say, ‘Hey, here we are. We’re still here. We’re still going tough. We’re still doing the right thing,” she said. “The only drawback is I wish Daddy was here to see it.”
()
News
P.J. Tucker confident about return for playoff opener; Heat bond in Bahamas
Apparently there will be no need for an injury report when it comes to P.J. Tucker’s calf strain, with the veteran power forward Wednesday telling Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra that he will be good to go for Sunday’s 1 p.m. playoff opener at FTX Arena.
Tucker did not participate in Wednesday’s practice, but shot after the session.
“It’s encouraging,” Spoelstra said. “You know, we were open to all the possibilities. He’s really been doing around-the-clock treatment.”
Tucker was injured during Friday night’s regular-season home finale against the Atlanta Hawks, limping to the locker room in the third quarter of that victory.
“And from that night,” Spoelstra said, “his message has been the same to what he just told me as [he] walked off the court. He said, ‘I’ll be ready, and don’t think otherwise,’ with a few other expletives.”
Tucker did not travel to Sunday’s road loss to the Orlando Magic, with almost the entire primary rotation held out of the season finale that did not have impact on the standings.
Missing from Wednesday’s practice was center Bam Adebayo, who on Sunday was placed in NBA health-and-safety protocols. Adebayo is expected to be clear to return either for Friday’s or Saturday’s practice.
Spoelstra, who previously had gone on record questioning such league-mandated quarantine for asymptomatic vaccinated players, began to offer his thoughts on Adebayo’s situation before demurring.
Heat captain Udonis Haslem said Adebayo has been blowing up his phone in the interim.
“Too much,” Haslem joked of the contact. “He on my damn nerves.”
The Heat are not required to post their first playoff injury report until 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Pre-playoff getaway
About two-thirds of the roster bonded on a trip to the Bahamas ahead of Wednesday’s resumption of practice.
“We just got away for a couple of days as a team,” guard Tyler Herro said, “just being able to get away for a couple of days and clear our minds for this run we’re about to go on.
“When we look back after the season the trip that we took to the Bahamas will be good for us.”
Haslem said such time together has meaning.
“Honestly,” he said, “I think we needed those couple of days for our mental-health reboot. We got to focus on a couple of things more than just basketball, a little golf, team bonding. I think that’s important.”
Haslem said the team also has been collectively viewing the play-in round, which will determine the Heat’s opening-round opponent, with only the No. 8 seed still unsettled. Tuesday night’s play-in opener eliminated the Brooklyn Nets as a potential Heat first-round opponent.
“We’re watching,” Haslem said. “We watched together, as a team, obviously. Brooklyn was impressive. They were very impressive.”
The Nets, who secured the No. 7 East seed, will open the best-of-seven first-round against the No. 2 Boston Celtics.
White Hot
Herro said he is particularly pleased that the Heat chose a return to the White Hot motif for the postseason, having witnessed LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh thrive in the championship theme with the Heat.
“Yeah,” he said. “I’m excited. When I was like 10 years old, I watched on TV, the Big Three and the White Hot. That was like something I really looked up to. So I’m excited to be able to be in this atmosphere and see the White Hot.”
()
News
8th grader charged after deadly stabbing at Missouri middle school
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department has identified the 14-year-old boy stabbed and killed at Northeast Middle School on Tuesday.
Manuel J. Guzman was stabbed and killed during an altercation at the school, police said.
The suspect who was taken into custody has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon through the Jackson County Juvenile Court.
The Kansas City Police Department responded to the stabbing after a school security guard found two students inside a boys’ bathroom fighting.
Both the victim and the suspect were identified as 8th graders.
A school board member told FOX4 that the school has metal detectors, and many parents questioned how the knife made it inside the school.
The suspect is currently in custody at the Juvenile Detention Center. State law requires that a mandatory certification hearing be held to determine whether the teen should be tried as an adult or as a juvenile.
The hearing will be public, but the date has not yet been set. An attorney has not been set for the teen.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas released a statement Tuesday night saying, “I am very saddened to hear that the middle schooler stabbed today at school has died. My condolences to the young man’s family, friends, schoolmates, and our community. Too many of children are struggling and we all have to do more to get them the help they need.”
Citing police costs, Little Mekong Night Market joins growing list of canceled St. Paul street festivals
Unselds’ School in South Baltimore unveils renovations
Basic Terms Used in Forex Trade
P.J. Tucker confident about return for playoff opener; Heat bond in Bahamas
8th grader charged after deadly stabbing at Missouri middle school
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location
Can You Buy a Car Without a Driver’s License?
19-year-old charged with hitting Eureka officers with stolen car
Dane Mizutani: Is Wild superstar Kirill Kaprizov already a Top 10 player?
How to Out-Think Mother Nature So She Can’t Ruin Your Cheap Insurance Quotes
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
News2 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar