Currency Creation – How Is It Actually Created?
In America, the US dollar is the nation’s fiat currency. It all starts off with the US Treasury who creates bonds which are government IOU’s that are paid back over a specific time period with interest. The Treasury holds monthly auctions to sell off its bonds to primary dealers, who are the major banks. Then the US Federal Reserve enters the game by purchasing all the bonds from the banks through something called “open market operations”. Once again the banks go back to the US Treasury auctions the next month buying more bonds and selling them to the Federal Reserve. And every month this cycle of buying and selling keeps on getting repeated.
Finally over time, there becomes an excess of bonds at the Fed and cash in the Treasury. The Treasury now takes this excess cash and deposits it into the various branches of government. Which is then spend on wars, military, government salaries, social programs, public work projects and other deficit spending that keeps on re-occurring. Next all those government employees and military personnel take their salaries and deposit them into various bank accounts throughout the nation. This is how the fiat money now enters the commercial banking sector.
Within the commercial banking sector we now have what I refer to as “magic money creation” which is actually called “Fractional Reserve Lending”. Here is an example of how fractional reserve lending works. Let’s say someone deposits $100.00 into a bank account, the bank that received that deposit is now legally allowed to remove $90.00 or ninety percent of your deposit and re-lend it to someone else. Thereby actually leaving your account with only $10.00 or ten percent of your total deposit. However your bank statement will still show the entire $100.00 dollars or one hundred percent of your deposit, on deposit in your account.
The person who received your money from the bank as a loan will use it to buy something such as a car. Then that person will pay the car dealer with the money he borrowed. Now the car dealer will deposit this money into his own account at the bank. Now there is $190.00 on deposit and the bank can legally steal Ninety percent again or $81.00 and lend it out. The next person then comes along, and borrows money. Once the new borrower pays the seller for what they bought the money again is re-deposited into the bank and now there is $271 dollars on deposit. This creation of money through deposits and loans (fractional reserve lending) keeps re-occurring to where at some point your original $100.00 deposit has grown to $1000.00 (ten times the amount of your original deposit) in fiat currency created from the bank.
The entire system of creating money from nothing is a complete scam. It all starts with the Federal Reserve and the US Treasury exchanging IOU’s. A check is an IOU for cash and a bond is an IOU to be paid back with interest at some later date. Cash comes into existence once the Fed issues someone a check. However, it’s important to note, that when the Fed writes and issues a check, there is no money what so ever in the account to cover the amount of that check. The account these checks are written from will always carry a zero balance.
Therefore each dollar that exists, is actually borrowed and must be paid back. Once again nothing backs these dollars except IOU’s. Furthermore, for the hard work each US citizen does to earn his or her salary, a portion of it eventually ends up at the Treasury in the form of income taxes. This is what pays the principle and interest on the bond that the Fed bought with a check from nothing. US citizens are forced into paying taxes for the use of our current money supply system.
This is the Ultimate Government backed and sponsored pyramid scheme, where only the banking elite who own the Fed and other central banks around the world, massively profit by stealing from generations of innocent citizens.
Tom Genot –
Five Crops That Can Turn Nigeria’s Economy Around
In July 2016, the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun announced that Nigeria’s economy was technically in a recession. Nigeria’s GDP contracted by 0.36% which was the first negative figure in many years. As if that was not enough on August 10, 2016 a report by Bloomberg and the IMF confirmed that Nigeria had lost the position of Africa’s largest economy to South Africa. This is a position it had held for two consecutive years.
Where are the groundnut pyramids? Where are the palm oil exports from the east? Where are the cocoa exports? After all, infrastructures pre-independence were constructed with revenue gained from agricultural exports amongst others. This was an era when oil was not yet discovered. After oil was discovered in Oloibiri, Bayelsa state in 1956, agriculture has been largely neglected in Nigeria.
Oil price fell to $27.67 a barrel, its lowest since 2003. And to make matters worse, the Niger Delta Avengers have reduced Nigerian oil production capacity to its worst in 20 years.
Oil should not be the only determinant of our economy. We should start looking towards agriculture as we did in the old days. Nigeria has about 71.2 million hectares of available agricultural land and only about half of that is utilized. The lands utilized currently are not even utilized to their highest production capacity.
Here are 5 crops that may turn Nigeria’s economy around.
1. Cocoa: Nigeria was the fourth largest exporter of cocoa in 1990/1991 with sales of 135,000 tons which is about 7.1% of world trade as at then. Our exports reduced a lot due to black pod disease, labour shortages, aging trees etc. If we’re serious we can retake our position as a leading exporter of cocoa beans in the world.
2. Palm Oil: Nigeria was the leading exporter of palm oil in the world until we were overtaken by Malaysia in 1971. Nigeria’s palm oil export was about 43% of the world production at a time. Now it is less than 7%.
3. Rubber: Nigeria was once the largest exporter of rubber in Africa. But this is no longer the case. We currently export about 60,000 tons. In 1990, we were exporting 147,000 tons. According to the International Rubber Study group, the global demand for natural rubber may reach 14.2 million tons by 2020 while global production would be 13.6 million tons/ year in 2020. As you can see the production would not be able to meet up with the demand. Rubber could turn Nigeria’s economy around.
4. Rice: More than 90% of rice consumed in Nigeria is imported. An economy that focuses on importation would not be strong. We need to consume more of our local rice. We now have Dangote, Kebbi, Anambra and Kano rice. As at 10th of August 2016, a bag of Thailand parboiled rice was N16,000 in the local markets. Some of these our local rice now sell for as low as N8000 per bag. The more local rice we consume, the less rice we import. The less rice we import, the lower the demand for dollar and foreign currency used in importation. This would boost our currency and stop the catastrophic fall of the naira in relation to the dollar.
5. Cowpea: Nigeria is the largest cowpea producer in Africa. We could still increase our production further and boost our economy more. This crop has play a vital role in animal feed formulation.
Read more on http://www.hemmsgreen.com
Pros and Cons of Budget Lapsing
Budget lapsing describes the practice of restricting the use of monetary budgets to a certain period, typically a fiscal calendar year or quarter. This mechanism allows for a better way of monitoring the spending of assigned budgets by providing a finite time horizon for spending activities and is an important organizational performance measure. By rewarding budget compliance it influences and controls employee spending behavior and is an essential tool for cost management.
Budget lapsing also ensures that funds provided for a certain period of time are being used during that period. If a company defines a 5-year mid-term strategy with expected growth targets by year and assigns budgets accordingly, the consumption of these budgets needs to follow the original plan to ensure this strategy is supported. Overspending or underspending of budgets by individual business units might impact the strategy due to existing organizational dependencies. Also, for multi-year programs, the assignment of yearly budgets can provide an early indication of cost overruns and provide beneficial information for management decisions.
However, this practice might promote undesirable employee behavior. The fact that unspent budgets expire, might encourage managers to spend the remaining budget on unnecessary items at the end of a period due to “use it or lose it” thinking. Another possibility could be that remaining funds are provided to other business units that might need the money. Although this is the better alternative it would falsify the operating results of the benefiting business unit and could lead to incorrect management decisions.
The main reason for completely consuming assigned budgets might however be the underlying budget planning process. Many companies consider the amount spent in previous periods as baseline for future budgets. If an assigned budget is not used in the current period this might result in a smaller budget in the future. Given the uncertainty of future spending needs, managers will tend to use the existing budget to be in the best possible position, with the largest budget possible, in the future. Even for growing companies the impact of possible budget reductions will lead to such reactions. Assuming a company plans to grow 5% during the next year, the yearly budget might be defined as spent amount in previous year plus an additional 5% increase. Managers that are aware of this simplified budgeting method might fear that they could receive future funds that are smaller than the expected growth rate and therefore feel motivated to use up the assigned budget. As these examples show, budget lapsing combined with a simplified budgeting process doesn’t seem to support thriftiness. In addition, in the course of time such processes would justify cost increases in accordance to company revenue increases although a proportional cost increase might not be warranted. Even during constant growth periods, company costs might vary or even decrease (e.g. due to higher initiation costs, step costs) and should be carefully analyzed.
However, there are possibilities to avoid these pitfalls. One option is to monitor spending patterns and to require additional approval and justification for year-end spending activities. This measure might help to reduce unnecessary spending but eventually managers could adjust their spending behavior to avoid year-end peaks and bypass year-end restrictions. Another option is to change the budget planning approach for certain cost categories to a more sophisticated method at least once in a while to ‘reset’ budgets and avoid spiraling cost increases. External market or industry information and benchmarking activities could support this task.
Furthermore, using budget adherence as an individual performance measure in rewards management needs to be assessed carefully. Overspending should be avoided penalized due to the bottom line impact, however an exception process should be defined and communicated for reviewing and approving additional budget needs. Underspending should not be rewarded due to potential effects on company growth plans and negative impact on employee satisfaction.
Budget lapsing is an important accounting feature that is required for monitoring and controlling expenditures and its benefits seem to outweigh potential disadvantages. There are methods to prevent misuse and waste, however they can be costly and might still allow for loopholes. The better approach for creating the desired behavior is to educate employees on the impact individual actions could have on the company results, encourage entrepreneurial thinking and have an open communication on budget topics.
Introduction to Property Finance
The Real Estate Market has always been able to lure investors due to the high returns that buying and selling of properties can generate. Even the Global Economic Meltdown did not have any adverse affect on this industry. The demand for both commercial and residential properties is still very high. Thus, the financial institutions regularly offer loans for purchasing homes or commercial buildings and so people with good credit history can easily borrow money for the purpose of buying properties.
What is Property Finance?
It is a broad term that describes financial activities (mainly lending and borrowing) that takes place in the real estate market. For any developed or developing country, it is an important wing of the economy as it provides funds for rapid urbanization activities like building houses, constructing commercial complexes, infrastructure development etc.
In the residential sector:
Finance for residential properties is provided by many lenders like banks, financial institutions, mortgage companies, private lenders etc. The criteria for lending remains the same and detailed credit history checks of the borrowers are conducted before the loans are sanctioned or approved. Home loan providers accept joint loan application; if a person alone does not qualify to get the loan, then he can jointly apply for it with another family member.
In this case, the loan providers will do a background check on both the applicants and their combined source of income should be enough to pay the Easy Monthly Installments. Initially a security amount is needed to be deposited before the money is approved. Also financial documents should be provided for scrutiny; the lending rates are not so high in this sector.
Property Finance in the commercial sector:
Lending money for commercial properties is mainly done by nationalized banks, big financial institutions and a very few private investors. Given the fact that commercial lands or buildings are expensive, there is a huge risk factor involved in lending money for such properties. Thus, these kind of loans often require a guarantee in the form of a collateral security or a guarantor; in many countries the government acts as the guarantor to assist companies in getting the required capital.
The business sector provides job opportunities for many people and so the government of most countries helps this sector by acting as a guarantor for them in order to get property loans from the financial institutions. However, such help is only provided after doing a risk analysis on the project for which the money is needed.
For example, if a company approaches the government for monetary help in order to set up a new office in a city, the government will first analyze the risk factors involved with this project, the benefits that people can derive from it and its overall feasibility.
