DeFi Platform Oasis.app Raises $6M USD in Series A Round
14th April, 2022
Oasis.app, the platform enabling DeFi users to borrow and multiply their exposure to cryptocurrencies, as well as earn on their assets, has raised $6 million in funding during a Series A funding round led by Libertus Capital. Other investors, including Road Capital and high profile angels in the DeFi space also contributed to the funding round. The $6 million in funding was received in both cash and crypto.
This funding follows the project’s initial seed round of $5M from UDHC Finance back in June 2021 when Oasis was taken out of the Maker Foundation as part of it’s dissolution.
The Oasis.app team will utilize this latest funding to further develop their product offering, expand their team, and improve their brand identity.
“We’re excited to partner with the Oasis team as they continue to build out products and tools that enable DeFi users to seamlessly and safely deploy their capital. The Oasis team has so far built the no. 1 DeFi app to interact with the Maker Protocol. With this funding, we look forward to them bringing their world class smart contract and security expertise into the broader DeFi ecosystem”, said Libertus.
“It’s been an incredible journey so far. We’re proving our vision of becoming the most trusted place in DeFi to deploy and manage capital. This latest funding allows Oasis.app to scale the features our community will be looking for next. As a team we are humbled to be working with such incredible investors who are already taking us forward with their experience of this space.
This is a big-time for DeFi as users are not only seeing the potential but finding the tech to access it. It’s still early days for DeFi and we are excited to be driving the next phase of adoption.” Chris Bradbury, Oasis.app CEO
About Oasis.app
Oasis.app is a platform for decentralized finance. This platform can be used to swap tokens, borrow Dai against your favorite cryptocurrencies or increase your exposure against them — all in one place. Recently, the Traded Volume on the Multiply feature passed $1 Billion, after just 6 months from its release. The Oasis.app mission is to provide the most secure, trusted entry point to deploy your capital in DeFi. The team is made of passionate thinkers and builders driven to create a better user experience for all while being able to maximize returns.
For more information visit https://oasis.app.
Marketing Lead
Aleph.im Integrates with Tezos to Provide Resilient Storage Solution for NFTs
Paris, France, 14th April, 2022,
Aleph.im, a cross-blockchain decentralized storage and computing network, announced today that it will integrate with Tezos blockchain. In line with Aleph’s previous integrations with blockchains like Solana, Ethereum, and Polygon, the Tezos integration will make it easy for developers building on the Tezos blockchain to seamlessly connect with Aleph’s decentralized infrastructure. Tezos-based dApps and marketplaces will be able to utilize Aleph’s distributed compute and storage nodes, and Tezos NFTs will gain an extra layer of built-in security and permanence through a native backup of corresponding metadata to Aleph’s decentralized network.
The NFT market generated over $23 billion in trading volume in 2021, and, as the rest of the cryptocurrency market has struggled in early 2022, the NFT space continues to grow in popularity. However, critics of the space are quick to point out that the vast majority of NFTs still direct the end user to data stored on cloud storage networks managed by centralized Web 2.0 corporations like Amazon and Oracle. Not only does this mean that an outage or interruption in service can cause an NFT to be temporarily inaccessible, but in the event a centralized cloud storage network provider were to cease to exist or go out of business, the lack of redundancy in traditional cloud architecture could potentially render crucial NFT metadata nonexistent. Aleph.im addresses these issues directly with their IPFS-connected NFT backup dApp which ‘pins’ crucial NFT metadata more than 50 times to each core channel node of the aleph.im decentralized network.
Jonathan Schemoul, CEO and Founder of Aleph.im states, “NFT artists, collectors, and traders are just beginning to learn about the risks associated with centralized NFT storage, and, although the details can be dense, it’s likely that many have heard stories of NFTs disappearing or inaccessible. For this reason, we wanted to make it easy for anyone to use Aleph’s NFT backup dApp, and this integration with Tezos has given us a chance to move one step closer to making NFT backup very easy for the average NFT owner.”
Schemoul acknowledges that typical modern cloud storage solutions are often designed with minimal downtime in mind, but adds, “By pinning copies of relevant metadata to core channel nodes in our network, our NFT backup dApp uses redundancy to curb risk, but in the case of Tezos, we will be integrating the $ALEPH token directly into Tezos NFTs, making it easy for end users to back up Tezos NFTs on the Aleph network.”
Tezos has gained recognition for being one of the most eco-friendly blockchains through its liquid proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. Unlike other blockchains, Tezos consumes far less energy and provides a congestion-free and cost efficient method to mint, host, and trade NFTs. NFT marketplaces on Tezos will be able to use Aleph.im’s decentralized storage solution to securely store NFTs and their metadata. According to Schemoul, locked $ALEPH tokens embedded into the NFTs offer a simple mechanism designed to pay for storage on Aleph. On the other side, the Aleph.im network also provides a ‘minimum wage’ payment offered to node providers to ensure NFT storage resiliency. Additionally, burning Tezos NFTs will provide the holder with the $ALEPH tokens embedded in the NFT.
“We are very pleased to be able to collaborate with the Aleph team. The arrival of a new decentralized storage solution on Tezos will attract new entrepreneurs to build innovative projects,” explains Hadrien Zerah, Managing Director at Nomadic Labs.
Aleph.im most recently became a technology partner for Ubisoft to provide a decentralized storage solution for Ubisoft Quartz NFTs. Aleph.im has also integrated with several other major blockchains including Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon to provide unstoppable storage and indexing solutions. This mass migration to decentralized storage solutions like Aleph.im signals that Web3 as a whole is moving closer to ensuring all crucial data remains fully accessible indefinitely.
About Aleph.im:
Aleph.im is a distributed cloud platform that provides serverless trusted computing services, file storage and database hosting to its users. Aleph.im offers a decentralized solution that could rival traditional centralized cloud computing. It provides dApps of any chain instant access to database solutions thanks to its scalable peer-to-peer network and programming language-agnostic interface. For more information visit aleph.im
Explore Aleph.im’s indexing solution, staking DApp, and NFT & IPFS Backup dApp.
Follow aleph.im on Twitter: @aleph_im
About Tezos:
Tezos is smart money, redefining what it means to hold and exchange value in a digitally connected world. A self-upgradable and energy-efficient Proof of Stake blockchain with a proven track record, Tezos seamlessly adopts tomorrow’s innovations without network disruptions today. For more information, please visit www.tezos.com.
Demo trading on WhiteBIT: The benefits for beginners
How to get used to the most straightforward orders on WhiteBIT, learn unique platform tools, test other orders and your own strategies – testing Demo Token.
Let’s imagine, you have set up a wallet, got your first crypto on balance, and have the exchange available via the laptop or phone. It is time to test your first strategy. The WhiteBIT crypto exchange offers you to go through a training period without risking assets from the wallet. We are going to tell you what the advantages are.
What is a Demo Token, and how does the exchange accrue it?
A Demo Token is a cryptocurrency that cannot be bought. It is issued for free only and has no real value. For the WhiteBIT cryptocurrency exchange to accrue it, you need to sign up on the site.
The platform provides numerous demonstrative tokens: 0.5 DBTC and 1000 DUSDT. This is an advantage because it allows you to buy Bitcoin (a testing one) or sell it many times in training mode and get the hang of how it is done.
How to buy Bitcoin using demo funds?
The goal of every crypto investor is to multiply their investment and avoid the worst scenario, which is bearing losses. For this, they should calculate all their actions on any platform, be it WhiteBIT or any other platform.
First, one should get to know how orders generally work. And if the trader is well-versed in the order book and trading tools that the crypto exchange provides, they need to adjust the strategy that is already practiced.
How to act:
- Once registered or authorized, go to the Spot balance and select “Get Demo Token”. You can activate it in a few clicks as there are no special requirements to get it.
- Next, choose the Basic or PRO Trade.
- Let’s try to buy Bitcoin for DUSDT with the help of a Market order. In the Market section, select DEMO and click on the asset. After that, enter the amount in DUSDT for which you will trade crypto. The transaction fee will be included in it.
The advantage is, WhiteBIT has both common types of orders (such as Market or Limit) and unique ones, inherent to this particular exchange (Conditional). Even if the user does not intend to learn specific tools of this platform, they can gain skills that can be used on other platforms.
Important: Demo Tokens cannot be tested to buy or sell cryptocurrency using borrowed funds (the Margin Trading section).
What influences the strategy?
A cryptocurrency portfolio is all the assets in which money has been invested. Portfolio rebalancing is a prerequisite for successful trading. It is necessary to keep records of when and which coin went up or down. WhiteBIT has implemented a tool that can promote structural thinking: the order history, which shows the history of general trading and open (unfulfilled at the moment) buy or sell orders. It can be regarded as a trader’s diary, a useful tool, which, however, can rarely be found on the platform where mass cryptocurrency trading is going on.
Before placing their first order for Demo Tokens, an investor needs to understand whether they intend to invest for holding or want to trade daily (every hour, minute, week, or every 4 years)?
As for the asset, the trader should find out various pieces of information about it: how volatile it is in general, at a particular hour, minute, or in a given week. Less volatile coins are usually part of a long-term strategy. The ones that are more volatile in price, by contrast, are the main assets for traders who are focused on intraday trading.
Meta Plans to Charge 47.5% Fee for NFT Sales on VR Platform Horizon Worlds
- OpenSea costs 2.5% for every transaction.
- NFT community has expressed varied feelings online.
On the virtual reality platform Horizon Worlds, Meta expects to take a 47.5 percent share, leaving the NFT author with 52.5 percent of the sale’s earnings. The company’s ambition to build a metaverse includes the production of NFTs.
Horizon Worlds, which is now exclusively accessible in the United States and Canada, is being tested for virtual sales by Meta as per a blog post on April 11. According to the announcement, creators will be able to sell items like avatar fashion accessories and exclusive access to their virtual environments.
Hardware Platform Fee+Sales Fee
Meta Quest, previously known as Oculus, levies a platform fee of 30% for purchases made on Meta Quest. A “hardware platform fee” is what the business labels for purchases made via the Meta Quest Store, where it offers virtual reality headset applications and games. A 17.5 percent sales fee from Horizon Worlds will also be included.
Artists at Meta have been allowed to sell virtual assets, which may one day be NFTs, inside the metaverse environments they have created. As a result of the revelation, the NFT community has expressed varied feelings online. Some believe that Meta has priced itself out of the market and removed itself from the creator economy.
Currently, the most popular NFT markets charge a much lower transaction cost. For example, when it comes to fees, OpenSea costs 2.5% for every transaction, LooksRare charges 2%, and Binance NFT charges merely 1%. If you recall, Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other corporate officials have previously blasted Apple for charging developers a 30 percent fee for in-app purchases made via the App Store.
