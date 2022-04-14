Blockchain
Digital Zodiac Heads Surface on APENFT Marketplace: Decentralized World Welcomes Rare NFT Art Pieces
Singapore, Singapore / April 12 / – H.E. Justin Sun, Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Grenada to the WTO & Founder of TRON, purchased the complete set of “Twelve Digital Zodiac Heads,” the one-of-a-kind NFT art collection, on March 31 for over $1.5 million at the Twelve Digital Zodiac Heads Special Auction hosted by Metapoly XM, a brand under Poly Auction (Xiamen).
In partnership with APENFT Marketplace, Sun will list the Monkey Head NFT from the “Twelve Digital Zodiac Heads” collection as the first NFT collectible for sale following the APENFT Marketplace Mainnet launch on April 15 at 8 p.m. SGT.
APENFT plans to set the starting price at 666 WTRX. The highest bidder will take home the valuable Monkey Head NFT.
During the auction, the top three highest bidders on each day will also be rewarded with a Regular Genesis NFT. Bidders stand a chance to receive extra bonuses offered by APENFT Marketplace. The highest bidder will be awarded a Legendary Genesis NFT; the second-highest bidder recorded when the auction concludes will receive an exclusive Monkey Head-themed Epic Genesis NFT; the third-highest bidder will earn a WIN NFT HORSE NFT-themed Zodiac Animal Head.
For the first time, a rare art piece in the digital form will debut in an auction hall of the decentralized world.
One of the animal heads will also be introduced as a rare, special-breed horse in WIN NFT HORSE, a horse racing game co-launched by the APENFT Foundation and WINkLink on the TRON blockchain.
The Monkey Head NFT has significant symbolic value in Chinese culture, as monkeys represent intelligence and rebellion. The combination of the Monkey Head NFT and APENFT Marketplace marks the debut of ancient artworks in the decentralized world.
Digital art is among the industry’s hottest trends this year, with many art forms expanding their presence into NFTs. People have begun shifting their focus to the artistic experience in digital spaces and exhibitions. Auctions of digital art are becoming an integral part of today’s auction market. Since 2021, major auction houses like Sotheby’s and Christie’s have hosted multiple stand-alone sales for digital art, all racking up impressive interest and revenue.
The twelve zodiac animals are an important symbol of Chinese culture and its mythology. Every newborn is assigned an auspicious animal based on their birth year. These animals are unchangeable marks that follow each Chinese throughout their life. They serve as a bond to maintain national pride and connection to their shared Chinese heritage. The twelve Old Summer Palace bronze heads are the rarest amongst all the physical embodiments of these symbols.
As a trailblazer in digital technology, Sun also has a heavy influence in the realm of top-notch art collections. Through clinching a myriad of artworks by both traditional masters and emerging NFT artists on major trading platforms, Sun has managed to build an impressive portfolio incorporating art, investment, finance, and more. His collections include works by Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, Giacometti, Beeple, and Pak, the latter two being the two most valuable crypto artists worldwide.
In addition, Sun has donated a number of well-known works, including Le Nez and Femme nue couchée au collier (Marie-Thérèse), to organizations such as the APENFT Foundation to support the development of NFT art.
Through this auction, APENFT Marketplace aims to immerse more people in the modernity of digitized traditional art, minting a chapter in the history of blockchain.
About APENFT
Officially registered in Singapore on March 29, 2021, APENFT is backed by the underlying technology of the TRON blockchain, with additional support from the world’s largest distributed storage system BitTorrent File System (BTFS). At the core of our mission, APENFT aims to facilitate the creator economy while catalyzing both financial and cultural inclusion in the metaverse. Our vision is to integrate both the virtual and the real worlds seamlessly. APENFT Foundation is the world’s first NFT art foundation that realizes crossover purchases. We aim to bridge conversations between stakeholders in the traditional art world and the digital art community emerging around NFTs, promote inclusiveness and diversity, broaden our multimedia audience, and increase all members’ engagement. In the future, our collection will be made available to the entire community through a series of curated online exhibitions in the metaverse.
APENFT Contact:
Miles Wang
[email protected]
Parabolic Announces the Multichain Relaunch of Its Token With a GameFi Twist
After a successful parabolic run when it first launched in October last year, Parabolic is now re-launching as a multi-chain platform. The new platform will initiate a launch on ETH, BSC, Fantom, Matic, and AVAX on the 21st April 2022! Along with an upcoming tier 2 exchange listing that is planned after launch, Parabolic plans to be a powerhouse in crypto-style casino games that will one day be available in its very own MetaVerse!
The debut game from Parabolic is a unique launch simulation crash game with mid-game cashouts and a chart that climbs and collapses. The game is finally going to be made public after 6 long months of development.
The platform has also just released a Gleam Giveaway Competition with a grand prize worth $1000. One lucky winner will receive $1000 worth of Parabolic Token after Game Launch, while 100 more lucky winners will receive $10 worth of Parabolic after Game Launch. In order to participate and stand a chance to win the grand prize users must complete actions on the gleam competition to get entries. The more entries you have, the higher your chance of winning!
Gleam Competition Link:
https://gleam.io/h8gBN/parabolic-giveaway-competition
The Parabolic team has also commissioned one of the most respected contract developers in space to build their new bridge. Utku Alpagut from dapprex.com is a renowned developer with an impeccable record to back it up. His involvement with the Parabolic ecosystem only signifies the potential that this GameFi project holds.
This new crash game will offer much more excitement than any other similar game on the market. The game is very engaging and immersive. At the beginning of each round, players will place their bets by depositing the amount of parabolic token they wish to gamble. As the round progresses the trading chart will become more and more parabolic increasing the bet multiplier. The aim of the game is to cash out before the chart rug pulls (crashes). The gameplay is based on crypto trading charts and is designed to look that way also. To place your bet, you ‘Buy’ tokens, and to cash out you ‘Sell’ Tokens. A portion of the house edge is then burned and removed from circulation, enhancing the token’s value for all holders.
There are several elements that distinguish this crash game from the rest. One of them is a one-of-a-kind feature that allows users to cash out a percentage of their wager while playing live. 50% of the house edge profit from the parabolic game will be burned to boost the coin’s value for its owners. The remaining 50% of profits will be put aside for game liquidity. With a large amount of game liquidity, winners will always be able to be paid out on schedule. The transaction taxes of the Parabolic Token include:
Transaction Taxes:
📝 3% – Unique Buy Back
🔥 3% – Deflationary Burn
💰 3% – Auto Liquidity
📈 3% – Game Development
What makes the Parabolic ecosystem so Lucrative
When Parabolic burns tokens, it entirely eliminates them from the supply, unlike most coins that simply transfer burnt tokens to a dead address. As a result, the liquidity to market cap ratio is constantly decreasing, raising the value of users holdings in respect to the market cap. The project expects it’s tokenomics to wipe out a high percentage of the supply within the first 24 hours of its debut.
Holders of Parabolic Token will also not be hit by exorbitant taxes. Instead, every penny collected from transaction taxes will be invested back into the project. The Parabolic team have given their commitment to providing the best crypto experience to all their valued investors.
To learn more about Parabolic Token visit www.parabolictoken.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ParabolicToken/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ParabolicToken
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/parabolic_token/
Telegram: https://t.me/ParabolicToken
Kingspeed Celebrates Testnet Tournament With a Total Prize of up to $5000
Kingspeed continues its success of the Beta Test by releasing a Testnet version.
The Testnet Tournament will last from April 7th to April 22nd and comes with a total prize of up to $5000.
After a successful Beta Test Tournament that reached 7000 users, Kingspeed is coming back with the Testnet tournament. Starting from April 7th to April 24th, 2022, the In the Testnet TournamentTournament, Kingspeed is bringing groundbreaking graphics that allow users to participate in the most thrilling races. will have a total prize pool of $5000.
In the Testnet Tournament, Kingspeed is bringing groundbreaking graphics that allow users to participate in the most thrilling races. Besides an attractive prize pool, users can also earn by defeating other players to earn gKSC (the gaming token version of KSC, with the same value as KSC). In each match, there will be 8 users participating, and the 4 fastest players will be the winners. These 4 players will be able to earn the most KSC.
There will be two competitions in this Tournament: The King of Races competition, where the 3 fastest players will get rewarded with the highest scores on the Leaderboard and will receive a loot box. Gamma Box for First prize, 1 Beta Box for 2nd prize, and 1 Alpha box for 3rd prize. Lastly, the 10 following players will get a 20% discount voucher when purchasing any loot box.
The rank of players will be calculated by players’ total rank point from April 7th to April 24th. In each match, users will get a rank point based on their position in the match. See the photo below to see.
For our members who are tech-enthusiasts, we also have a competition for you: The bug bounty competition. Members will submit the bugs they find in our game through this link: https://bom.so/LUqdcC, and they will be rewarded $20 for big bugs and $5 for small bugs (these bugs will be verified by the KingSpeed IT team).
About King Speed:
King Speed is a Free-to-play and Play-to-earn blockchain-based racing game where players use NFT cars and equipment to challenge other players In a huge and ever-expanding racing world that we created. In Kingspeed, users can collect rare virtual items including Cars, Drivers, Gears, and Race Tracks. Furthermore, they can use their collectibles to race in our racing games. The design of the collectible components of the game simulates traditional scarcity-based collecting games. Our racing game will contain multiple game modes and activities, allowing users to earn rewards while playing the game.
Need more information about KingSpeed:
Website | Twitter | Facebook | Telegram Official Group | Youtube | Discord
Contacts
Community Director
Serenity Shield Develops First Non-Custodial Private Key Inheritance System
Paris, France, April 13, 2022 — Serenity Shield is announcing on the official launch of its project, which will focus on protecting and transmitting access to digital assets in an innovative fashion utilizing NFT technology.
Serenity Shield positions itself as an innovative game changer. The cryptocurrency ecosystem today offers multiple methods of safe custody based on private key wallets, which allow users to store their assets without relying on third-party custodians. These methods, however, present an often impossible dilemma: the safer it is, the harder it is to store and pass down to an heir. There are many cases of people who have forgotten or lost the password to their assets or had their wallets hacked.
In addition, crypto asset inheritance has always been a pain point for self-custody, as security-minded users often fail to make provisions in the event of sudden passing. The grieving family members often have no way to access their relative’s inheritance or are not even aware of the existence of these assets, permanently locking the assets away forever without any possibility of future recovery.
Serenity Shield makes the first non-custodial solution for seed recovery, which includes a mechanism of nominating heirs and passing the wallet down, called Digital Asset Legacy.
The system divides a user’s wallet, called the StrongBox, into three non-transferable NFTs. The NFTs each contain a third of the secret code (based on Shamir’s Secret Sharing) needed to access the wallet. One NFT is held by the user, another is held by the nominated heir, and the third is held by The Serenity Shield Wallet, a smart contract that delivers its key to either the heir or the original user depending on specific Activation Conditions defined when setting up the StrongBox. The conditions can be based on lack of activity, or active “pings” requiring action to ensure the original user still has access to the wallet.
The Serenity Shield Wallet is deployed on Secret Network, a blockchain enabling private data storage. The privacy mechanisms employed by Secret Network enable non-custodial private key recovery, as otherwise the encrypted data contained in the NFT would be fully transparent.
Serenity Shield is designed for all types of crypto users, combining the simplicity and flexibility of traditional Web2 authentication with fully non-custodial processes. Unlike other “contingency” solutions, Serenity is completely blockchain-native, decentralized, and doesn’t rely on the legal system to activate the inheritance.
Serenity Shield will offer its $SERSH token, which will be backed by the protocol’s revenue via an automated buyback-and-burn mechanism. The platform will offer a $4 million public sale in June 2022, building on the initial fundraising from project incubators and two private rounds for $2 million to be launched in mid-April and mid-May respectively. Mainnet launch is expected in Q3 2022, following exte.0 nsive audits and penetration testing.
“Our mission is clear: Serenity Shield aims at resolving a major problem in the Cryptosphere with a simple Blockchain solution. An innovative, revolutionary and decentralized approach securing the storage of sensitive information and its automatic transmission to designated heirs. We have particularly ambitious goals and plan to secure thousands of active accounts within the next 24 months.” — Rodolphe Seynat, Co-Founder of Serenity Shield.
About Serenity Shield
Serenity Shield was born in 2021 as a result of identifying a glaring and as yet unaddressed need in the global cryptocurrency market for secure access to and transfer of ownership of digital wallets. Using advances in cryptography and private storage of blockchain data, it has designed a foolproof, non-custodial method of retrieving seed phrases from personal data, as well as automating the transmission of access to these crypto-assets to designated heirs in the event of the owners’ unexpected death.
Candice Baudet
PR Head
[email protected]
