Director Jacques Audiard on ‘Paris, 13th District’ a Modern Love Triangle With Classic French New Wave Inspiration
Director Jacques Audiard is known for wildly original genre thrill rides like Read My Lips, A Prophet, Dheepan, and The Sisters Brothers. His films — stocked with underworld thugs, prison kingpins, fight-at-all-costs immigrants, and wild-west assassins — are mythic in scope, and their jolting stories aren’t known for their relatability. Even his most overt stab at romance, Rust and Bone, starred Marion Cotillard as a double amputee who lost both her legs in a killer whale mishap.
So Paris, 13th District — a lusty, searching look at romance through the lens of an urban love triangle — is something of a departure. It’s also unabashedly sweet, even about our tech-savvy lives. “Imagine yourself on the sidewalk and you’re looking at your cell phone, and there’s all these other people around you and they’re looking at cell phones,” Audiard told Observer last month. “And you’re going to a date, and they’re going to dates, all around you. Either they’re arranging for an amorous encounter, or they’re on their way to one. It makes the city really beautiful!”
It also makes the city fraught, as one woman goes on a molly-fueled Tinder bender while another keeps getting mistaken for her pornographic dopplegänger. They both end up sleeping with the same man, whose carnal appetite doesn’t quite sate his own emotional hunger. At one point, he even goes cold turkey. “I’m on a sexual sabbatical,” he declares. It doesn’t last.
Modern love seems like a surprisingly down-to-earth subject for the eclectic Audiard, but the director is a longtime fan of French New Wave auteur Eric Rohmer, who made a career of relationship dramas that were simply told but complex in nature. “It’s a way of preserving that idea of the amorous discourse: speaking of love in a new way, just reflected in a new way,” Audiard explained. He and Lucie Zhang, one of the film’s stars, were here for Film at Lincoln Center’s Rendez-Vous with French Cinema, where Paris, 13th District made its New York premiere. It was a homecoming of sorts for the film, which is based on three short stories by graphic novelist, and Brooklynite, Adrian Tomine. “I’m a little bit afraid because he’s going to be at the screening tonight,” confessed Audiard. “When adapting someone’s work, it’s like the old expression: the translator is a traitor.”
Audiard shouldn’t have worried. The film intertwines Tomine’s stories—“Hawaiian Getaway,” “Amber Sweet,” and “Killing and Dying”—in loose, inventive ways that still honor the material and capture the author’s quietly beguiling emotional depths. A friend of Audiard’s had recommended that he read Tomine, and the director sparked to the graphic novelist’s works immediately. But he also wanted to collaborate on adapting them for the screen, and insisted on using women screenwriters, enlisting Léa Mysius as well as the help of his celebrated filmmaker friend Céline Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire). “I wasn’t familiar with Tomine’s stories, but Céline knew them by heart,” he explained. “To tell you the truth, now when I see the film, I really have a hard time distinguishing which are the parts that came from Tomine and which are ours.” He laughed, then added: “Perhaps Tomine will remind me at tonight’s screening.”
What makes Paris, 13th District so affecting is that these aren’t fresh-faced naïfs ping-ponging through life. They’re highly educated, emotionally intelligent singletons in their early 30s. Camille (Makita Samba) is a high school teacher who’s working on his post-doctorate degree. Nora (Noémie Merlant) is getting a law degree at the Panthéon-Sorbonne. But they’re both restless, changing their professional trajectories mid-film and ending up working together temporarily at a real estate office.
Emilie (Zhang), too, is overeducated and adrift: she has a degree in political science but opts to work at a call center, a dead-end job that fills her with bemusement and contempt. She also lacks ambition, especially in romance, eschewing the hard work of emotional vulnerability for the quick rush of app-fueled casual sex. “It’s the danger of being alienated by technology if there isn’t just a little bit of self-control,” Zhang explained. “But it’s cool to have all those technologies. I don’t know, I’ve never known that ‘ancient period’ before all that!”
Audiard’s generation knows that period all too well, and the director points to Rohmer’s classic 1969 film My Night at Maud’s as an even more vintage era. “Even then, his characters seemed not of that time,” he said. “Rohmer couldn’t care less about what it is to be modern. He’s writing stories with characters who are really outside of any defined period of time.”
For Audiard, what makes Rohmer so timeless—and so perpetually relevant—is conversation. “The one thing between the heart and the body is the power of dialogue, a romantic discourse,” he said. “You have the power of speech. The characters are talking, they don’t stop talking, they like to hear themselves talk. And in a way, by doing so, it becomes more eroticized.”
In fact, Audiard’s sex scenes are defined by dialogue. “Even in all of the love scenes, they never stop talking,” he said. Talking is what helps Nora get through the fact that people in her grad school classes keep thinking she looks like a sex cam girl named Amber Sweet (Jehnny Beth). Nora becomes so obsessed with their similar appearance that she tracks down Amber and befriends her over Skype. The two strike up a confessional rapport that’s arguably the film’s most tender relationship—and notably it blossoms without any physical interaction between them.
For an Audiard film, Paris, 13th District also has a ton of sex—something he hasn’t really filmed before with such graphic abandon. “I’m not completely comfortable with that,” he admitted. “The same is true, really, with scenes of violence. Not to equate the two at all, but I link the two together because in movies they’re both really fake.”
So Audiard relied on intimacy coordinators and entrusted his actors to come up with their own blocking. “We were directing ourselves,” said Zhang. “He wanted to see how naturally we would reach something if he didn’t really give us any indication.” The results are explicit moments that don’t feel exploitative—not the predictable male gaze, but what Lucie describes as a “multi-gaze” that feels more equitable.
But what really makes Paris, 13th District so contemporary is its casting—Audiard has long preferred to highlight different ethnicities and cultures in his filmmaking by shaping stories around, say, a French-Algerian, in A Prophet, or a Sri Lankan family, in Dheepan. “I try to bring in new faces, people speaking in different languages,” he said. “This is really what represents France: this kind of diversity.” And in its sensual, hyperverbal, blithely quotidian way, the result couldn’t be more cinematically Gallic.
Suspected Brooklyn subway shooter in NYPD custody: sources
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police took the suspected Brooklyn subway shooter into custody Wednesday, the day after he allegedly opened fire on a train, shooting 10, officials said.
Frank R. James, 62, had been identified as a person of interest on Tuesday and then upgraded to a suspect in the case. He was apparently captured in Manhattan. The NYPD was set to share new details on the shooting Wednesday afternoon.
“We got him, we got him,” Mayor Eric Adams said.
Police had zeroed in on James because of a U-Haul key left at the scene of the shooting. James had rented the U-Haul, which was found in Brooklyn hours after the attack.
The 62-year-old man allegedly put on a gas mask on a northbound N train just before 8:25 a.m. Tuesday, then pulled out two canisters and opened fire as smoke filled the train, police said. Seven men and three women were shot. James allegedly fired 33 times.
Here are five things we know about James:
- James posted social media videos decrying the U.S. as a racist place awash in violence and recounting his struggle with mental illness. His profanity-laden videos are replete with violent language and bigoted comments, some against other Black people
- The gun James allegedly used was purchased at a pawn shop — a licensed firearms dealer — in the Columbus, Ohio, area in 2011, a law enforcement official who wasn’t authorized to discuss the investigation said on condition of anonymity
- James has ties to Philadelphia and Wisconsin
- Investigators believe James drove up from Philadelphia on Monday and have reviewed surveillance video showing a man matching his physical description coming out of the van early Tuesday morning
- Police described the suspected gunman as being around 5 feet, 5 inches tall. The man weighs around 175-200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gas mask and a construction vest. Police initially said the vest was green, but later officials said it was orange. The man also had on a gray, hooded sweatshirt.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Blizzard in North Dakota, tornado in SE Minnesota
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A tornado tore up a small Minnesota town and a blizzard forced the closure of the North Dakota Capitol, schools and roads, as spring storms wreaked havoc across the Upper Midwest.
The National Weather Service said the twister with winds of more than 110 mph took the roofs off houses, destroyed grain bins, snapped power lines and lifted a house off its foundation in Taopi, Minnesota late Tuesday.
Two people were pulled from the wreckage and taken to a hospital in nearby Austin with noncritical injuries after the fierce winds roared through the town of about 80 residents just after 10:30 p.m.
Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik said dispatchers began getting calls from residents trapped in their damaged homes not long after a tornado warning siren sounded.
The severe weather also caused damage in Spring Valley in Fillmore County and other parts of southeastern Minnesota, the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin said.
The North Dakota Capitol in Bismarck, along with scores of schools, government offices and roads, remained closed Wednesday as a blizzard continued to bear down on the state.
A blizzard warning remained in effect through Thursday. Up to 2 feet (60 centimeters) of snow was forecast for western and central North Dakota. The blizzard warning extended into eastern Montana and the northwestern corner of South Dakota.
“This is nutso,” Karley Gosch said as she braved the strong winds and pelting snow in Mandan, North Dakota.
Interstate 94 from the Montana border to Jamestown, a distance of about 260 miles (418 kilometers), remained closed because of treacherous conditions.
Bismarck and Mandan public schools were closed Wednesday, along with numerous colleges and universities.
Man wanted in Brooklyn subway attack arrested, officials say
By MICHAEL R. SISAK, MICHAEL BALSAMO and JENNIFER PELTZ
NEW YORK (AP) — The man wanted in the shooting of 10 people on a subway in Brooklyn was arrested Wednesday afternoon, a day after the attack on a crowded rush-hour train.
Frank R. James, 62, was taken into custody in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood, law enforcement officials who weren’t authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity told The Associated Press. Law enforcement located James after police received a tip about his potential whereabouts, the official said.
Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed the arrest while speaking at an unrelated news conference. Further details weren’t immediately available.
Police had initially said Tuesday that James was being sought for questioning because he had rented a van possibly connected to the attack, but weren’t sure whether he was responsible for the shooting. Mayor Eric Adams said in a series of media interviews Wednesday morning that investigators had upgraded James to a suspect, but did not offer details beyond citing “new information that became available to the team.”
The gunman sent off smoke grenades in a crowded subway car and then fired at least 33 shots with a 9 mm handgun, police said. Five gunshot victims were in critical condition but all 10 wounded in the shooting were expected to survive. At least a dozen others who escaped gunshot wounds were treated for smoke inhalation and other injuries.
The shooter escaped in the chaos, but left behind numerous clues, including the gun, ammunition magazines, a hatchet, smoke grenades, gasoline and the key to a U-Haul van.
That key led investigators to James, a New York City-area native who had more recent addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin.
Federal investigators determined the gun used in the shooting was purchased by James at a pawn shop — a licensed firearms dealer — in the Columbus, Ohio, area in 2011, a law enforcement official said
The van was found, unoccupied, near a station where investigators determined the gunman had entered the subway system. No explosives or firearms were found in the van, a law enforcement official said. Police did find other items, including pillows, suggesting he may have been sleeping or planned to sleep in the van, the official said.
Investigators believe James drove up from Philadelphia on Monday and have reviewed surveillance video showing a man matching his physical description coming out of the van early Tuesday morning, the official said. Other video shows James entering a subway station in Brooklyn with a large bag, the official said.
In addition to analyzing financial and telephone records connected to James, investigators were reviewing hours of rambling, profanity-filled videos James posted on YouTube and other social media platforms — replete with violent language and bigoted comments, some against other Black people — as they tried to discern a motive.
In one video, posted a day before the attack, James criticizes crime against Black people and says drastic action is needed.
“You got kids going in here now taking machine guns and mowing down innocent people,” James says. “It’s not going to get better until we make it better,” he said, adding that he thought things would only change if certain people were “stomped, kicked and tortured” out of their “comfort zone.”
In another video he says, “this nation was born in violence, it’s kept alive by violence or the threat thereof and it’s going to die a violent death. There’s nothing going to stop that.”
Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell called the posts “concerning” and officials tightened security for Adams, who was already isolating following a positive COVID-19 test Sunday.
Several of James’ videos mention New York’s subways. A Feb. 20 video says the mayor and governor’s plan to address homelessness and safety in the subway system “is doomed for failure” and refers to himself as a “victim” of the city’s mental health programs. A Jan. 25 video criticizes Adams’ plan to end gun violence.
The Brooklyn subway station where passengers fled the smoke-filled train in the attack was open as usual Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours after the violence.
Commuter Jude Jacques, who takes the D train to his job as a fire safety director some two blocks from the shooting scene, said he prays every morning but had a special request on Wednesday.
“I said, ‘God, everything is in your hands,’” Jacques said. “I was antsy, and you can imagine why. Everybody is scared because it just happened.”
___
Balsamo reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Jim Mustian, Beatrice Dupuy, Karen Matthews, Julie Walker, Deepti Hajela, Michelle L. Price and David Porter in New York contributed to this report, and Michael Kunzelman contributed from College Park, Maryland.
