Finance
Does Aggressive Music Influence Driving?
There may be a time that you have listened to a piece of music that has altered the way you drive your vehicle. You may have done this yourself or heard your parents tell stories of how they would be driving down the road and a good ‘Journey’ tune would come on the radio, resulting in them driving like maniacs down the roads of their teenage and young adult years.
Things have changed, though. ‘Journey’ is certainly not considered aggressive music this day and age, but we hear the sounds of rap reverberating from the inside of cars and the dark gothic tunes of Marilyn Manson provoking some head-banging at the stop light. What happens sometimes is that the head-banging doesn’t stop, the foot gets heavy, steering becomes over exaggerated, and the car ends up wrapped around a telephone pole. This scenario has been played over and over time and time again.
Since the realization that aggressive music may influence driving, there have been a variety of studies conducted to prove or disprove this theory. When some individuals were asked about music and their driving habits, some said that heavy metal music and other aggressive forms of music didn’t alter the way they operated their motor vehicle because they said the music relaxed them.
However, there have been others who have been asked how music influences their driving and they will tell you that their attention to the road and traffic decreases. One young man stated in a report that he got so caught up in a song that he would start singing and playing the “air guitar.” Suddenly, he would return to reality and realize that he wasn’t paying attention to the road or the way he was driving
And then there are those who love their music loud You may recall earlier in the article a mention of how the sounds of rap and heavy metal such as Marilyn Manson’s music reverberates from the cars of many. Even if the aggressive music doesn’t cause the driver to drive aggressively, it definitely takes its toll on the rearview mirror.
If you’ve ever played loud music in your car, you have probably noticed that the rearview mirror likes to dance even if you can’t because you’re driving. Sometimes the mirror vibrates so hard that you can’t see anything in it. This can be very dangerous because you can’t see what is behind you, especially when changing lanes. Another negative is when an emergency vehicle is behind you. You can’t hear the sirens because of the loud music in your car and chances are you aren’t going to see them very well if your rear view mirror is ready to vibrate off of the windshield.
Another factor is the tempo of the music. Listen to a piece of classical music and you might drive like it’s Sunday, but listen to something with pounding bass riffs and squealing guitars and you’re going to be squealing down the street. However, music tempo can be used to the advantage of the driver if the driver is one who has a propensity to drive according to the tempo. Change the station to something slower to calm yourself down.
So there you have both sides regarding those who say aggressive music doesn’t influence the way they drive and those who say that it does. Studies that have been conducted have shown that aggressive music has an influence on some, but it seems that those who say that it doesn’t just might be telling the truth since some do not seem to be phased by what is playing on their radio.
Finance
Personal Debt Management Guidance: How to Get Relief for Your Unsecured Debts
Are you trying to overcome personal debt? Are you having difficulty keeping track of your monthly bills? There are so many people struggling with personal debt management these days, so know that you are not alone. Some people even resort to filing bankruptcy. If you don’t think you want to go that route, then you’ll have to come up with a way to organize all of your finances and figure out the best way to pay them, and then decide if you need professional assistance.
No matter what you ultimately decide to do, you must first make a list of every single debt you owe, no matter how small or large, and include as many details about each item on the list as possible: name of company, current balance, minimum monthly payment, how far behind you are, how much interest you owe, due date each month, etc. It also helps if you have copies of all 3 credit reports, which you are allowed to request for free once a year.
Do whatever you can to make payments on time. If you currently owe money, interest, and late fees because you got behind on any payments, the amount you owe is going to continue growing until you finally make a payment. One of the reasons why many people require personal debt management assistance is because they get behind on payments and have difficulty catching up. Some people are never able to catch up and have to file bankruptcy or let their accounts default, which will ruin their credit for years to come.
Personal Debt Management Options
Some less drastic options to consider include working with the creditors to develop a new repayment plan, getting a consolidation loan, and trying to get settlements. There are professional services you can obtain if you feel too intimidated to try some of these solutions yourself.
In order to join one of these programs, you’ll need to meet a few requirements. Some of them will only accept individuals with at least $5,000 – $10,000 in unsecured debts. Check to see which companies are in good standing with organizations such as the US Chamber of Commerce and have accreditation with the IAPDA and AFCC.
In addition to secured debts, these programs cannot help you with utility bills, lawsuits, government loans, mortgage, etc. If you need some tax relief, however, there are some debt settlement / management programs that can help you with that.
One company that can really help you with your personal debt management is CuraDebt. Reviews are overwhelming positive. CuraDebt is also in good standing with the AFCC and several other debt relief organizations.
Finance
Reading Your Credit Report
When you look at your credit report for the first time, it may seem like your reading something in a foreign language. But the truth is your reading detail and numbers that may hold the key to your future. It is important that you take the time to read your report carefully and clearly. This will help you understand how the information it contains is affecting your credit score.
Start with the basics on your report. Verify that all of the information contained under your personal information. Although it won’t really affect your credit score, it is important that the information is accurate. If you see information that is not yours, then you will want to dispute that information. False information can lead to someone using the information to gain access to your personal information. Then you will become a victim of Identity Theft.
After you have reviewed the personal information and marked which items need to be disputed, then you can start by looking at each listing on your credit report.
Each listing will have several parts of information being reported. The first part being reported is the details on the account. The date that the account was opened, dollar amount of the account (or High Limit), monthly balance on the account, who the account is with and then finally any payments made to the account that were on time or late. The next part of the information being reported is the payment history. This information may be listed from 24 to 48 months. It will show during that time what, if any, payments were made late. Any information on your credit report that appears negatively such as a late payment can lead to negative reporting and a bad credit score. Bad credit will hurt you as many things today are being based on your credit score.
On the first part of the information, it is important that you verify the date that the account was opened. The account starting date can help your credit score by being older. If the account was off by 1 year it could affect your credit score by quite a bit. So you want to keep track of when you start accounts. Make sure that the credit bureaus report them correctly. Dispute any dates that are incorrect and make sure that they get updated to the right dates.
Now you also want to make sure that your credit limit is being reported correctly. If you have a limit on your credit card of $15,000 but it shows that your limit is only $10,000 then this difference will hurt your credit score. Even a limit of $2000 but showing $1000 will hurt your credit score. So make sure that your limit is correct and again, dispute the limit if it is not correct.
You have verified the date and limit on the account, so now it is time to review your balance. Your credit score is based on Age of the Account and the next part is the Debt to Credit ratio. The ratio is based on what your credit limit is compared to the balance you are carrying on your account. To get the best assistance to your credit score keeping the ratio less than 30% is best. So if you have a limit of $1000, you should not carry a balance of more than $300 to keep your account helping your credit score. If you can do each account independently then that is best, but you could just add all of the accounts together and then add together all of the limits on the accounts will tell you what your “total” ratio will be. That is why the credit limit and balance on the accounts are so critical to make sure that they are accurate.
Finally, you should review any late payments that were made. If you made some payments late and know that you did, then you can verify if the late payments are accurate. If you made payments on line, then you can verify the dates as well. But if you made payments by check and mailed them in, you will have a difficult time determining exactly what date the creditor received your payment. Checking your statement to see when the check cleared the bank will be the only confirmed date that you can back up. By making payments online, you will get confirmation numbers and dates of when payments were received. It is better for you to setup online banking whenever possible to help you keep up on your payments.
So reading your credit report is basically very easy. Check your personal information, then review the account details and finally check your payment history. Once you have those things accurate you can be sure that your credit report is as accurate as it can be. The more accurate the report the better for you. Reports with lots of discrepancies can be a problem, not only for you, but also for any lenders considering giving you a new credit account.
Accuracy is critical for all consumers concerning their credit report. 79% of everyone who has a credit report has some inaccuracies on their report. Taking the time to dispute and correct your report will make your credit report better for everyone. Take the time once a year to review your report and dispute anything that is not accurate.
Finance
Federal Home Loan Mortgage – The Great Depression Era Success!
If you are a first-time homebuyer or a buyer who has had a foreclosure in the past couple of years, you may want to look into a federal home loan mortgage. A federal home loan mortgage or FHA Loan is a loan that is provided by a private lender but insured against default by the Federal Housing Administration. This type of loan has some major advantages over traditional mortgage loans.
One advantage that an FHA mortgage has is the more relaxed credit-qualifying guidelines. Because the FHA’s mission is to promote home ownership for low to moderate level income level families they can help people get a loan with little or no down payment. Instead of the 10% often required for standard loans a 0%-3% maximum is needed for a federal home loan mortgage.
In the past, regardless of your FICO credit score, you could qualify for a FHA mortgage. Although that is still technically the case today, with the recent government Stimulus Package in 2008, a minimum 580 FICO score has become the generally accepted lower limit for loan approval. The Stimulus Package also raised the maximum loan amounts available significantly on a per county basis. You will need to contact an FHA lender who can tell you the specific maximum amount available in your area.
An FHA mortgage generally has very favorable interest rate and is usually lower than a conventional mortgage. Because the loan is guaranteed against default by the federal government, private lenders are more willing to reduce the interest because their risk has lessened. A lower interest rate means you can save thousands of dollars over the life of the loan.
Another advantage of an FHA loan is that you can still be eligible if you have had a bankruptcy or foreclosure in your past. Eligibility for a new home mortgage requires that the declared bankruptcy occurred at least 2 years ago, foreclosures must have occurred at least 3 years ago and in both cases your credit since that period of time has been good.
Some requirements for an FHA mortgage are that you must have been steadily employed for the past two years and your income should be consistent. You must show that the house you are seeking a mortgage for will be used as your primary residence. You must show that you are responsible in paying bills on time by having credit reports that show less than two 30-day periods of late payments. Also, your monthly mortgage payments cannot exceed 31% of your gross monthly income.
The federal home loan mortgage program has been around since the 1930’s Great Depression era. At that time foreclosure rates and loan defaults rose dramatically. The loan program’s intent was to provide lenders with a sufficient guarantee that their assets would be protected and thus they could feel reassured to make loans again. The program has been a resounding success and continues to be so today. I urge you to look into this program if you are a first-time buyer or a buyer with less than perfect credit. You can still get a home of your dreams through this program.
Personal Debt Management Guidance: How to Get Relief for Your Unsecured Debts
Reading Your Credit Report
