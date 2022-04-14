Finance
Five Secrets on How To Thrive in Recession
1] Savings on food, drinks, movies.
During difficult times like this, it’s better to make an inventory of what you have at home that is, in the food pantry and the refrigerator before going out for grocery shopping. Most people have a habit of just going to buy food even when there is more at home. Many also throw food away even when there is absolutely nothing wrong with it. A very good way of saving will be to first check around and see what is in and what is not. Home cooked food is also very healthy, enjoyable, comfortable and economical. So instead of eating out everyday, save some money by doing so once or twice a week. Also save money for your family by renting movies and watching in the comfort of your home. Could also look around you and help people in need instead of wasting. There are people all around us dying to eat and you never know what a blessing you may be to someone because you gave him just a loaf of bread. Who you are makes a difference . Find ways to bless others with what God had blessed you with abundantly . Give to food banks or ask friends or family members how you can donate food to the needy.You can be the change you wish to see in the world today.
2] Prayers and moral support
Prayers changes everything.You can pray as an individual or as a family with you husband and kids .I believe with prayers, this crisis, this recession will be over soon and everything will be back to normal and why not better than before .We can come out bigger and better if we put God first and trust in Him to get us out of this. Moral support for each other is also very important during a time like this. Try as much as possible to speak and understand each others language. What I mean here is compromise. Also stay positive, grateful and hopeful, meanwhile thanking God for abundance and for the gift of life. There are people right here in the U.S.A and all around the world who are not as blessed to see the light of a new day. Thus it is worth giving thanks to God for yet another day.
3] Big savings on clothes and shoes
For clothes and shoes, you can look like a million box just by shopping smart. There are uncountable online and in-store shoes and clothing stores which always have great sales that can save a lot. So instead of continue to spend so much, cut down and save by exploring other shopping options that will be good for you, your husband and children. Many other stores also have layaway options which can help limit the use of credit cards -debts. If you go into some peoples closets, you will find clothes and shoes with price tags on them that have never been worn, yet they keep going for shopping everyday. At least check what you have before going for more .Don’t pile up clutter upon clutter just because you have the money to pay for it. Don’t just shop unnecessarily. Remember what matters with clothes is not the quantity you have but the quality and how you match and wear what you have. It’s also OK to count your blessings and find ways to bless others with the excess in your closet. There are people around the world who don’t have anything close to what we in the U.S have and are not dreaming of having some any day .So please, bless someone .There are organizations and charities all around us that will welcome used clothes , shoes ,food and furniture. Just sacrifices some time, put these things together and take them to these organizations Salvation Army, or those drop off boxes stationed on our streets. Remember someone’s thrash being another’s treasure?
4] Savings on grooming
Women are known most of the time for spending excessively on clothes, shoes, nails, hair, eyebrow, and makeup to name a few. You can do most of these by yourself in the comfort of your home.
For your eyebrow, there is this little eyebrow shaver and its sold in beauty supply stores or dollar stores for a dollar only .It can take you only five-ten minutes to have the best and sexiest eyebrow in the comfort of your bathroom .It saves you four dollars. The beauty salons normally charge five dollars for that, right? During a period like this, there are some simple do-it-yourself things that can save a lot of money for you and your family or anyone. For instance, if you are a woman who goes to the nail salon every week, limit it to once every two to three weeks by picking up these do-it-yourself tools from beauty supply stores and do your own nails. Believe me they do come out pretty if you take time to do it .It also saves time you will have to wait on the line in the salon and some infections you may have as a result of unclean tools. Furthermore, you can save on your hair by shampooing, conditioning, washing and setting your hair in the comfort of your home. It’s easy, fun and less time consuming. Moreover it keeps some money in your pocket for rainy days.
5] Continuous love and support
Men have always been considered 75% of the time to be the bread winners of the family and majority do work hard to provide for their families. Just imagine that same man who has done that for years to suddenly loss his job and the ability to provide for his family. It is frustrating, humiliating, depressing and a very dangerous time. Thus, a time for a lot of support. This is a period when anything can happen. If your husband or wife is laid-off, it’s not his/her fault. So instead of blaming or rejecting the person, please show more love and support than ever before because it’s just a tough time and will not be for ever. Like the saying goes, tough times never last but tough people do. It’s a time for sticking together and not falling apart. Remember, recession is money and money issues should not separate husbands and wives, boyfriends and girlfriends, brothers and sisters from the love they have for each other. Ecclesiastes chapter 1:1 says, there is a time for everything.
Why Invest In Gold
Why should gold be the product that has this unique property? Most likely it is because of its history as the first form of money, and later as the basis of the gold standard that sets the value of all money. Because of this, gold confers familiarity. Create a sense of security as a source of money that always has value, no matter what.
The properties of gold also explain why it does not correlate with other assets. These include stocks, bonds and oil.
The gold price does not rise when other asset classes do. It does not even have an inverse relationship because stocks and bonds are mutually exclusive.
REASONS TO OWN GOLD
1. History of Holding Its Value
Unlike paper money, coins or other assets, gold has maintained its value over the centuries. People see gold as a means to transmit and maintain their wealth from one generation to another.
2. Inflation
Historically, gold has been an excellent protection against inflation, because its price tends to increase when the cost of living increases. Over the past 50 years, investors have seen gold prices soar and the stock market plummet during the years of high inflation.
3. Deflation
Deflation is the period during which prices fall, economic activity slows down and the economy is overwhelmed by an excess of debt and has not been seen worldwide. During the Great Depression of the 1930s, the relative purchasing power of gold increased while other prices fell sharply.
4. Geopolitical Fears/Factors
Gold retains its value not only in times of financial uncertainty but also in times of geopolitical uncertainty. It is also often referred to as “crisis commodity” because people flee to their relative safety as global tensions increase. During these times gold outperforms any other investment.
THE HISTORY OF GOLD AND CURRENCIES
All world currencies are backed up by precious metals. One of these being gold playing the major role is support the value of all the currencies of the world. The bottom line is Gold is money and currencies are just papers that can wake up valueless because governments have the overruling power to decide on the value of any country’s currency.
The Future Of Currencies We Are At The Tipping Point
WHY SMART INVESTORS ARE INVESTING IN GOLD?
1. The markets are now much more volatile after the Brexit and Trump elections. Defying all odds, the United States chose Donald Trump as its new president and no one can predict what the next four years will be. As commander-in-chief, Trump now has the power to declare a nuclear war and no one can legally stop him. Britain has left the EU and other European countries want to do the same. Wherever you are in the Western world, uncertainty is in the air like never before.
2. The government of the United States is monitoring the provision of retirement. In 2010, Portugal confiscated assets from the retirement account to cover public deficits and debts. Ireland and France acted in the same way in 2011 as Poland did in 2013. The US government. He has observed. Since 2011, the Ministry of Finance has taken four times money from the pension funds of government employees to compensate for budget deficits. The legend of multimillionaire investor Jim Rogers believes that private accounts will continue as government attacks.
3. The top 5 US banks are now larger than before the crisis. They have heard about the five largest banks in the United States and their systemic importance since the current financial crisis threatens to break them. Lawmakers and regulators promised that they would solve this problem as soon as the crisis was contained. More than five years after the end of the crisis, the five largest banks are even more important and critical to the system than before the crisis. The government has aggravated the problem by forcing some of these so-called “oversized banks to fail” to absorb the breaches. Any of these sponsors would fail now, it would be absolutely catastrophic.
4. The danger of derivatives now threatens banks more than in 2007/2008. The derivatives that collapsed the banks in 2008 did not disappear as promised by the regulators. Today, the derivatives exposure of the five largest US banks is 45% higher than before the economic collapse of 2008. The inferred bubble exceeded $ 273 billion, compared to $ 187 billion in 2008.
5. US interest rates are already at an abnormal level, leaving the Fed with little room to cut interest rates. Even after an annual increase in the interest rate, the key interest rate remains between ¼ and ½ percent. Keep in mind that before the crisis that broke out in August 2007, interest rates on federal funds were 5.25%. In the next crisis, the Fed will have less than half a percentage point, can cut interest rates to boost the economy.
6. US banks are not the safest place for your money. Global Finance magazine publishes an annual list of the world’s 50 safest banks. Only 5 of them are based in the United States. UU The first position of a US bank order is only # 39.
7. The Fed’s overall balance sheet deficit is still rising relative to the 2008 financial crisis: the US Federal Reserve still has about $ 1.8 trillion worth of mortgage-backed securities in its 2008 financial crisis, more than double the $ 1 trillion US dollar. I had before the crisis started. When mortgage-backed securities become bad again, the Federal Reserve has much less leeway to absorb the bad assets than before.
8. The FDIC recognizes that it has no reserves to cover another banking crisis. The most recent annual report of the FDIC shows that they will not have enough reserves to adequately insure the country’s bank deposits for at least another five years. This amazing revelation admits that they can cover only 1.01% of bank deposits in the United States, or from $ 1 to $ 100 of their bank deposits.
9. Long-term unemployment is even higher than before the Great Recession. The unemployment rate was 4.4% in early 2007 before the start of the last crisis. Finally, while the unemployment rate reached the level of 4.7% observed when the financial crisis began to destroy the US economy, long-term unemployment remains high and participation in the labor market is significantly reduced five years after its end. the previous crisis. Unemployment could be much higher as a result of the coming crisis.
10. US companies fail at a record pace. At the beginning of 2016, Jim Clifton, CEO of Gallup, announced that the commercial failures of the United States are larger than the start-ups that began for the first time in more than three decades. The shortage of medium and small companies has a great impact on an economy that for a long time has been driven by the private sector. The larger companies are not immune to the problems either. Even heavyweights in the US economy such as Microsoft (which has reduced 18,000 jobs) and McDonald’s (which shut down 700 stores during the year) are suffering this terrible trend.
Why smart investors add physical gold to their retirement accounts?
Ensuring inflation and deflation.
Limited delivery Demand up
A safe haven in times of geopolitical, economic and financial turbulence.
Diversification and portfolio protection.
Stock value.
Cover against the decline of the printing policy of dollars and money.
Online Trading Companies and Their Functions
The new age technology or you can say the electronic boom has given a new pattern to our lifestyle. Everything is easily accessible-you just need to push an electronic key or click the mouse button. The new makeover has touched every field and so the financial industries. And if you talk about the stock market, once considered as the most risky platform is now more safe and profitable investment option available in the market. Thanks to the Internet and the trading companies who have really brought such an easy investment option before the consumers. Now, the online stock trading system is totally different from the traditional brokerage house.
Unlike the traditional system, this investment option is very easy and accessible to everyone. There is no financial constraint-one can start with small funds as well. In the whole process, the main credit goes to the online trading companies who offer impeccable services to consumers. There are various trading company websites offering services at a very low commission rate. And the company websites are so intuitive that anyone who does not have any knowledge of computer and the Internet can browse the website and understand the things easily. Yes, almost all company websites offer video tutorials and guidelines to help first time consumers.
Since trading companies are booming in the market, they have become more competitive. In order to compete with other companies, they are offering best services to consumers-advanced security tools, best educational resources, latest news updates and advanced market analysis tools, etc. It’s really a good news for consumers. However, it is really important to select the best company for trading. Therefore, it is important to do some market research on the net-compare some of the popular websites and their services and then pick the best one.
Your trading company is very important for you-all your account information is there on the website. And for any kind of trading, you need to login to your account online. In addition, it allows you to access various information such as charts and stock quotes. You get access to analysis tools, which is very important for successful trading. And when you are logged in, you automatically get attached with the broker. He is the person who helps you in trading and he is the person who actually does all kinds of online transactions under your command.
Since market knowledge is a must, you can access various educational resources from the company website. You can read articles, trading tips, reviews, newsletters and other resources. Educate yourself and trade intelligently. Stock trading process is very easy-all you need is a good planning and knowledge about the market. However, your positive attitude and decision-making capability play a crucial role in the stock market trading.
Why do we invest? It is a method of saving money for the future. And online trading system allows you to save and make profits from the same. Many professionals are continuously making profits from the share market and their success lies in their effort and the strategies they follow. You can also reap the benefits in the same way-all you need is some patience, knowledge and a good marketing strategy.
Ways to Keep Track of Your E-Filed Tax Return
To begin this article lets talk about what you should check before you file your taxes! The easiest thing would be for me to say EVERYTHING, but I want you guys to get some useful information out of this thing! Most of these are common sense, but some people may not be familiar with the new technologies the Internal Revenue Service are harnessing to help people with their electronically filed taxes. E-filing is much easier to track now with the new way the IRS is allowing us to track our refunds!
Over 99,123 taxpaying Americans have filed their returns but didn’t follow up when the refund didn’t come. I don’t know what kind of happy-go-lucky life they have where they don’t need that money! If you’re one of those individuals and you want to enlighten me on your secret to financial freedom, by all means I’ll ignore my tax return as well! In case you were wondering, all those lost tax returns equals over 153 MILLION dollars!
Now, if there isn’t some big conspiracy that involves vast wealth from turning down other wealth, and you’re one of those unlucky individuals that actually wants their return, the money is there, and you can visit the Internal Revenue Service’s online refund tracker Where’s My Refund? This nifty tool will post the status of your refund and sometimes it can give you the reason the delivery failed.
Some not-so-tech-savvy people can still reach The IRS through their automated refund tracking toll-free number(bet you’re itching to hear that machine voice tell you to press buttons for selections already!) The number is (800)-829-1954.
For the uber-tech-savvy people who are glued to their smart phones, the IRS has an app for that! IRS2Go is the premiere app that allows you to check the status of your refund in real time!
As with any of these methods for retrieving your refund you’ll need your Social Security Number, filing status and expected refund amount to use this app.
The app has several other features as well, such as signing up for IRS tax updates and for following the IRS on the popular social network Twitter. The final fold-out option of this smart phone Swiss army knife is the IRS2Go’s “contacts” sections, which has numbers and hours of operation for all the IRS’s tax assistance lines.
The IRS2Go app is free and available at both the Apple App Store and the Android Market.
