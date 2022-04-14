Finance
Flood – The Forgotten Insurance!
ONLY Flood Insurance Protects against the Risk of Damage from Floods!
Your business or home has a 26 percent chance of being damaged by a flood during the course of a 30-year loam, compared to a 9 percent chance of damage or loss due to fire. Floods can occur almost anywhere at anytime – not just near water. Flooding is the #1 natural disaster in the United States, and has caused nearly $1.6 million in damages in Alaska and $23.8 billion in the U.S. over the last 10 years. Flood coverage is sold separately from all other types of insurance coverage.
Protection from flood damage is available for protection from loss for commercial buildings, residential buildings/homes, and renters’ personal belongings. Coverage is available up to $250,000 for single-family, multi-family and other residential buildings and up to $100,000 for contents coverage. Non-residential buildings, including small businesses, can acquire coverage up to $500,000 for the building and $500,000 for contents. Coverage for damage from flood is not covered in any other type of policy except a flood insurance policy.
Lender placed vs. Owner/Buyer placed Insurance
If you are applying for a building or home loan, the lender may take the initiative to place insurance coverage for you in order for you to meet the loan requirements. This is known as “Lender Placed” insurance coverage, and it often may be more geared to protecting the lender’s interests rather than your interests. Additionally, lender placed coverage could cost you up to three to four times more than if you placed the insurance yourself through an insurance agency/agent. Lenders will notify borrowers if Flood Insurance is required as a condition of the loan (National Flood Insurance Reform Act of 1994). Additionally, there is no 30 day waiting period for flood insurance purchased in connection to a mortgage loan. Flood Insurance is mandatory if the lender is federally regulated and your property is located in a Special Hazard Area.
What is a Special Hazard Area?
This is a designated area with the highest risk of flooding. Flood Insurance Rate Maps show high risk areas as Zones A, AE or V. However, nearly 25 percent of all Flood claims come from medium or low-risk flood areas which are listed as Zones B, C and X. Anyone can purchase Flood Insurance whether or not they are in a Special Hazard Area. If you already have Flood Insurance, and are selling your business or home, you can assign your current Flood Insurance policy to the buyer at the time of closing.
How are Flood Insurance Premiums Calculated?
Flood Insurance premiums are based upon the elevation level of the building or home. A “Flood Elevation Certificate” is necessary before flood premiums can be determined. This certificate must be completed by a Licensed Land Surveyor or Professional Engineer who is authorized by law to certify elevation information. Flood Elevation Certificates cost between $200.00 and $1000.00 to complete. Completed Flood Elevation certificates should be kept on file with your local Community Planning Department as required by the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) regulation 44 CFR 60.3b1, FEMA 480 Publication, and the local flood reduction ordinance for the community.
New Construction Information
The participating community will require an owner or builder to obtain a “Floodplain Permit” before construction begins. This permit is issued by the Community Planning office and requires property owners to build above the base flood elevation. Check with the local Community Planning office to determine your flood zone. If your building site is located in a Special Hazard Area, it is be wise to have a Licensed Land Surveyor, Professional Engineer, or Registered Architect come and set a temporary benchmark before construction begins. This will allow the builder to refer to the benchmark and build above the base flood elevation (BFE). Additionally, it will help you determine how much fill material is needed to raise your structure above the BFE which will result in lower Flood Insurance costs. Remember: building above the BFE results in lower Flood Insurance premiums; building below the BFE results in higher premiums.
Lower Flood Insurance premiums are available to property owners who build above the base flood elevation and do not have a basement or crawlspace. Buildings that have a basement or crawlspace requires flood openings in the foundation. These are openings on all sides of the basement or crawlspace walls that allow flood waters to flow freely through the space without building up hydrostatic pressure.
How do I go about getting Flood Insurance?
Applying for Flood Insurance is easy! Flood Insurance is available through about 90 Insurance companies in more than 20,300 participating communities nationwide.
Your chosen Insurance Agent will require a Flood Elevation Certificate which will have the necessary information to rate the policy. The premium charged for an accurately rated NFIP policy will be the same, regardless of from whom you purchase the policy. For more information on rates, premiums or maps contact your local Independent Insurance Agent.
Flood Elevation certificates can be turn into your local city or borough office for safe keeping.
Trauma Bonds – Understanding Exploitive Relationships
A trauma bond is characterized by betrayal that is so purposeful and self-serving it moves to the realm of trauma. Trauma bonds create chains of trust that link a person to someone who is exploitive, dangerous, abusive and or toxic. A person in a trauma bond feels very confused about their relationship, yet they are unable to break free from it.
Here are some characteristics of a Relationship that fits this description of toxic components:
1) Relationship is manipulative and exploitive
2) Agreements are ill-defined, unclear and tentative
3) Feelings are anxious and intense
4) Agreements are short term and difficult to navigate
5) Trust depends often on exaggerated or unreal promises
6) Rewards are in the future and often conditional
7) Risk is often one-sided
8) Feelings are absent and rewards are minimal
Some examples of trauma bond relationships are situations of sexual abuse or sexually exploited persons. Additionally, many relationships that start out as intimate and life-long can move into a trauma bond. Other instances where trauma bonds may occur are abortion or kidnapping.
There are multiple components to a traumatic relationship like this. If you think you might be in a relationship described above, it is very important that you start seeing the truth of your situation. Being in a trauma bond robs your identity and keeps you locked in a prison that is only survivable by shutting down your emotions and indeed your very internal soul.
See the Truth of Your Situation
There is help and hope available. The first step is to begin to see the truth of your situation. The only antidote to the confusion you might feel is to begin to live in truth. It is hard and frightful at first; however continually asking yourself the “truth of your situation” is the initial question you must begin to explore. You were not created to be in the bondage described above.
Currency Creation – How Is It Actually Created?
In America, the US dollar is the nation’s fiat currency. It all starts off with the US Treasury who creates bonds which are government IOU’s that are paid back over a specific time period with interest. The Treasury holds monthly auctions to sell off its bonds to primary dealers, who are the major banks. Then the US Federal Reserve enters the game by purchasing all the bonds from the banks through something called “open market operations”. Once again the banks go back to the US Treasury auctions the next month buying more bonds and selling them to the Federal Reserve. And every month this cycle of buying and selling keeps on getting repeated.
Finally over time, there becomes an excess of bonds at the Fed and cash in the Treasury. The Treasury now takes this excess cash and deposits it into the various branches of government. Which is then spend on wars, military, government salaries, social programs, public work projects and other deficit spending that keeps on re-occurring. Next all those government employees and military personnel take their salaries and deposit them into various bank accounts throughout the nation. This is how the fiat money now enters the commercial banking sector.
Within the commercial banking sector we now have what I refer to as “magic money creation” which is actually called “Fractional Reserve Lending”. Here is an example of how fractional reserve lending works. Let’s say someone deposits $100.00 into a bank account, the bank that received that deposit is now legally allowed to remove $90.00 or ninety percent of your deposit and re-lend it to someone else. Thereby actually leaving your account with only $10.00 or ten percent of your total deposit. However your bank statement will still show the entire $100.00 dollars or one hundred percent of your deposit, on deposit in your account.
The person who received your money from the bank as a loan will use it to buy something such as a car. Then that person will pay the car dealer with the money he borrowed. Now the car dealer will deposit this money into his own account at the bank. Now there is $190.00 on deposit and the bank can legally steal Ninety percent again or $81.00 and lend it out. The next person then comes along, and borrows money. Once the new borrower pays the seller for what they bought the money again is re-deposited into the bank and now there is $271 dollars on deposit. This creation of money through deposits and loans (fractional reserve lending) keeps re-occurring to where at some point your original $100.00 deposit has grown to $1000.00 (ten times the amount of your original deposit) in fiat currency created from the bank.
The entire system of creating money from nothing is a complete scam. It all starts with the Federal Reserve and the US Treasury exchanging IOU’s. A check is an IOU for cash and a bond is an IOU to be paid back with interest at some later date. Cash comes into existence once the Fed issues someone a check. However, it’s important to note, that when the Fed writes and issues a check, there is no money what so ever in the account to cover the amount of that check. The account these checks are written from will always carry a zero balance.
Therefore each dollar that exists, is actually borrowed and must be paid back. Once again nothing backs these dollars except IOU’s. Furthermore, for the hard work each US citizen does to earn his or her salary, a portion of it eventually ends up at the Treasury in the form of income taxes. This is what pays the principle and interest on the bond that the Fed bought with a check from nothing. US citizens are forced into paying taxes for the use of our current money supply system.
This is the Ultimate Government backed and sponsored pyramid scheme, where only the banking elite who own the Fed and other central banks around the world, massively profit by stealing from generations of innocent citizens.
Tom Genot –
Five Crops That Can Turn Nigeria’s Economy Around
In July 2016, the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun announced that Nigeria’s economy was technically in a recession. Nigeria’s GDP contracted by 0.36% which was the first negative figure in many years. As if that was not enough on August 10, 2016 a report by Bloomberg and the IMF confirmed that Nigeria had lost the position of Africa’s largest economy to South Africa. This is a position it had held for two consecutive years.
Where are the groundnut pyramids? Where are the palm oil exports from the east? Where are the cocoa exports? After all, infrastructures pre-independence were constructed with revenue gained from agricultural exports amongst others. This was an era when oil was not yet discovered. After oil was discovered in Oloibiri, Bayelsa state in 1956, agriculture has been largely neglected in Nigeria.
Oil price fell to $27.67 a barrel, its lowest since 2003. And to make matters worse, the Niger Delta Avengers have reduced Nigerian oil production capacity to its worst in 20 years.
Oil should not be the only determinant of our economy. We should start looking towards agriculture as we did in the old days. Nigeria has about 71.2 million hectares of available agricultural land and only about half of that is utilized. The lands utilized currently are not even utilized to their highest production capacity.
Here are 5 crops that may turn Nigeria’s economy around.
1. Cocoa: Nigeria was the fourth largest exporter of cocoa in 1990/1991 with sales of 135,000 tons which is about 7.1% of world trade as at then. Our exports reduced a lot due to black pod disease, labour shortages, aging trees etc. If we’re serious we can retake our position as a leading exporter of cocoa beans in the world.
2. Palm Oil: Nigeria was the leading exporter of palm oil in the world until we were overtaken by Malaysia in 1971. Nigeria’s palm oil export was about 43% of the world production at a time. Now it is less than 7%.
3. Rubber: Nigeria was once the largest exporter of rubber in Africa. But this is no longer the case. We currently export about 60,000 tons. In 1990, we were exporting 147,000 tons. According to the International Rubber Study group, the global demand for natural rubber may reach 14.2 million tons by 2020 while global production would be 13.6 million tons/ year in 2020. As you can see the production would not be able to meet up with the demand. Rubber could turn Nigeria’s economy around.
4. Rice: More than 90% of rice consumed in Nigeria is imported. An economy that focuses on importation would not be strong. We need to consume more of our local rice. We now have Dangote, Kebbi, Anambra and Kano rice. As at 10th of August 2016, a bag of Thailand parboiled rice was N16,000 in the local markets. Some of these our local rice now sell for as low as N8000 per bag. The more local rice we consume, the less rice we import. The less rice we import, the lower the demand for dollar and foreign currency used in importation. This would boost our currency and stop the catastrophic fall of the naira in relation to the dollar.
5. Cowpea: Nigeria is the largest cowpea producer in Africa. We could still increase our production further and boost our economy more. This crop has play a vital role in animal feed formulation.
Read more on http://www.hemmsgreen.com
