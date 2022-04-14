Finance
Guiding New Graduates to Financial Success
New college graduates are on the loose and out building their new work wardrobes for their first job. Are you a proud parent and grandparent? In addition to celebrating with them over parties and gifts, now is the time to give them the gift of financial independence too. As they start their first jobs, you might ask yourself, “Is my child prepared for the financial responsibility that comes with a full-time job and living on their own?” Right from the start, you want them to develop savings priorities and healthy spending habits. Here are some tips to help you point them in the right direction:
Explain the importance of saving
As young adults start receiving a paycheck, they may find it tempting to spend their funds a lot more on “wants” rather than “needs.” You can help by reminding them of the difference between the two and sharing the importance of saving. Whether it’s saving for unexpected expenses and emergencies or to eventually buy a car or home, encourage your young adult to put a set amount aside from every paycheck. You may also tell them to check with their employer and see if they can direct the savings portion of their paycheck directly into a savings account with only the remainder going to their checking account for spending.
Emphasize retirement contributions
New graduates hardly think about retirement. They’ve just entered the workforce – why would they need to think about an event that will impact them 40+ years from now? With rent, bills and other responsibilities, your young adult may choose not to contribute to their retirement right out of school. We all know that this is a mistake! This is your chance to emphasize how a long retirement time horizon can benefit them financially. Educate them about compounding growth in savings and encourage them to speak to their employer about any professional guidance offered. Emphasize to them that they have one of the greatest assets working for them at this age: time.
Teach them to follow a budget
Budgeting allows young adults to create a spending plan with their money. It’s a great way for them to track their expenses and see if they have enough to spend on the things they really enjoy. Budgeting can keep your young adult focused on their money goals and avoid any unnecessary financial hassle. If they become overwhelmed, share how you learned to live within your paycheck and show them that there are apps and online tools today that they can use – here are just a few examples.
Show them how to pay bills on time
As an independent adult, your child will need to take on lots of responsibility quickly. Perhaps this includes regularly paying a variety of bills (rent, cell phone, etc.). Keeping track of when bills are due can become cumbersome for those just starting out. Show your child that it’s crucial to stay on top of bills and pay them on time. Late payments and fees – and any outstanding interest on balances – will deplete their disposable income, leaving them less money to spend on entertainment and fun. Many apps and computer programs exist to help set reminders and automatic payments. Help your young adult look at the options and share any systems you use to manage monthly payments.
Help them build credit
Many college grads have not yet had a chance to establish a credit history. Educate them about how a credit score can impact their future. A good credit score can influence their ability to get car loans and mortgages approved. Their credit score can also impact the interest rates on these loans: A good credit score may lead to lower interest rates. Some employers use a credit check in their hiring process. Some insurance companies also use credit scores as part of their underwriting process as a person’s credit can be a predictor of insurance claims. To help your young adult build their credit score, encourage them to pay bills on time, avoid acquiring too much debt on any open credit cards, limit the number of credit cards used, and keep their oldest credit card open.
Now that your graduate is officially launched, use some of your time together to pass on good financial habits. Whether it’s dedicating a portion of every paycheck to savings or using an app to track spending, these tips may help your young adult to stay on top of their finances and develop good money habits that can last a lifetime.
7 Ways to Make a Gold Investment
There are many options available to people interested in gold investing. Investments can be made by purchasing and storing physical gold, purchasing items that represent the ownership of gold or buying stocks.
7 Ways to Make a Gold Investment #1 – Gold Coins
The governments of several different countries issue gold bullion coins as legal tender. The price of gold coins is determined by their fineness, or the ratio of actual gold content to other materials in the coin. Supply and demand can also affect the price. Common coins include the American Gold Eagle, Canadian Gold Maple Leaf, South African Krugerrand, Australian Gold Nugget, Austrian Philharmoniker, Chinese Gold Panda, British Sovereign and French Coq Gaulois.
7 Ways to Make a Gold Investment #2 – Gold Bars
Gold bars are the most traditional form of gold investment, and they are sought after by many central banks throughout the world. Bars are available to investors in a variety of sizes such as one kilogram, ten ounces, one ounce, ten grams and 100 grams. One of the most popular gold bars is the London Good Delivery bar, which weighs 400 troy ounces. In general, bars have lower price premiums than gold coins, but investors should be always wary of fakes. Bars should always be purchased with a certification.
7 Ways to Make a Gold Investment #3 – ETFs
Exchange traded funds, or ETFs, are traded similarly to shares at the major stock exchanges. For gold ETFs, the American Stock Exchange is the foremost trading venue. ETF funds purchase large amounts of gold and hold it in storage. They then issue shares that correspond to the price of a bullion. If prices raise by 5%, then individual ETFs would increase by the same 5% as well. ETFs allow investors to easily trade and to buy in small quantities. ETFs may require a small storage fee annually.
7 Ways to Make a Gold Investment #4 – Certificates
Certificates represent an ownership of gold without requiring the investor to actually store any bullion. Allocated certificates correlate to the ownership of specific numbered bars that are stored in individual banks. Unallocated gold certificates, however, do not guarantee equal exchanges for bullion if there is a run on the issuing bank’s gold. Certificates have a historical importance in the United States, where they were considered legal tender from 1882 to 1933.
7 Ways to Make a Gold Investment #5 – Accounts
There are five types of accounts: allocated, unallocated, gold pools, electronic currencies and gold accumulation plans. Allocated accounts allow investors to own bars or coins that are stored in a vault, which is managed by a recognized bullion depository or dealer. Unallocated accounts do not represent ownership of specific bars. Gold pool accounts allow people to invest in very small amounts. Electronic currencies allow investors to make online payments by using a currency that is linked to stored gold. Then the accumulation plans are similar to savings accounts in which investors acquire a fixed set amount for every month.
7 Ways to Make a Gold Investment #6 – Derivatives
Derivatives include options, futures and forwards. These financial instruments can be traded at several exchanges throughout the world or through private trading. Gold futures are most often traded at the New York Commodities Exchange and Euronext.liffe in the U.S.
7 Ways to Make a Gold Investment #7 – Mining Companies
Buying shares in a mining company is another investing option. As the price rises, the profits from the mining company would be expected to rise, causing shares in that company to increase in value. There is some market volatility associated with the mining shares, but many companies will hedge the price in advance to reduce this fluctuation.
How to Use Article Directories For SEO Purposes – Lesson 2
SEO is a costly affair to implement and whilst it is integral to the ultimate success of a website, the initial expense associated with it plus the difficulty in trying to gauge the ROI (return on investment) it provides the website owner alienates many website owners at the first instance.
One variation of SEO which has grown increasingly popular in recent times has been the usage of article writing and submission in order to raise the SEO profile of a website and many site owners have reported very positive results with this approach. The manner in which it functions is extremely straightforward indeed: the website owner writes articles and useful content, which are then submitted to article submission directories.
From there, if a person wishes to use that article for their own purposes, perhaps as filler content for their own website, then they can do so with the price of usage being that they must include a “backlink” which references the original author. One of the major criticisms made about SEO in general is that it is a very hit and miss process meaning that the cost effectiveness of the SEO marketing campaign is limited in the extreme.
However, the benefit with article directory sites is that your articles will only ever be of interest and use to people who are involved in the niche in which you happen to operate in as well. What this means then is that you will gain access to internet users who will have actual use for your website and services, thereby significantly increasing the ROI of this SEO approach.
Article writing and submission for SEO purposes have a tremendously robust shelf life meaning that because your articles will be passed around thanks to word of mouth, this means that that you will still be drawing some benefit from them months after you initially wrote them. This stands in sharp contrast to the likes of PPC (pay per click campaigns) where the user will have to contend with having results so long as they keep paying money.
There are a number of article submission sites and one of the most effective of these is EzineArticles. Totally free, with stringent rules ensuring strict quality control measures means that you will never get caught short with this particular SEO strategy.
Forex Trading Course – FX Market Course System
Many people are looking to profit using Forex trading systems and FX courses. What system works best and who are the real experts? Confusing sometimes… but education is the key because as a forex trader – you are competing with other international FX traders and investors. Many of those with course education, Mentor Traders and more.
What is the Forex Market?
The Forex or FX market is basically an over the counter trading exchange of currencies that effectively runs 24 hours a day. Any exchange like the Forex that does run “round the clock” will have auto trading systems, courses and trading mechanisms that can allow a trader to profit literally while he sleeps… if the person knows the system and the exchange.
Individual traders and larger institutional investors trade on the FX market. For many single traders, learning how to profit using an auto system is a way they can compete with larger traders. These bigger investors include:
Banks
Investment Bankers
Futures Trading Firms
and much more
Trading international currency can also be fun!… if you know what you are doing. Most people who take a course or buy a Forex trade system seem to find their profit results increase greatly.
FX Systems
Yes there are many “experts” in the Forex market and promote numerous FX trading systems and courses. Some of these course systems are online and produced by actual Forex traders. The main thing investors and traders should look for before buying these courses and auto robot systems is actual statements, real testimonials and low price for the course itself.
With the competition as it is, Forex course writers are delivering great products to out-do the competition. The Forex is also a global exchange so there are a tremendous amount of investors. Many making 300% or more auto profits and many not making anything. The FX auto trade systems that are available can be VERY impressive – but listen or view the products.
Visit: Forex Course Systems
Happy learning and Trading!
