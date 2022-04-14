High-level platform Liquidifty makes a difference in NFT-marketplaces

Over the past few years, we have witnessed the explosive growth of DeFi and NFT, the emergence of new projects, and the increase in liquidity. But it’s always difficult for active investors to find interesting projects. In the crypto space, it has become much more difficult to find really valuable NFT projects and marketplaces.
And just recently, the Liquidifty platform hosted the IDO “Drunk Robots”. And the platform announced a full SOLD OUT following the results of the IDO, which in principle is rare. But there was an even more surprising fact that the Liquidifty marketplace has nine (!!!) very cool projects for IDO and INO only in April.
Liquidifty is a marketplace based on BNB Chain. The main task of the project is to solve problems with the supply of liquidity to the NFT market. Perhaps that is why the name of the platform is like that. And these guys have the Napoleonic plans, which they are successfully implementing. Here are the projects scheduled for April only:
The INO of ”vEmpire: The Beginning” is scheduled for April 14th. This is a very cool and rapidly developing project with a bunch of unique P2E mechanics, which has recently joined Liquidifty and will list there their vEmpire – The Plebeian Council collection.
NFT-game “Widiland” will host an INO at Liquidifty on April 15th. WidiLand is a multiplayer farming game based on blockchain technology where players can earn and learn to protect the environment.
The INO of “CryptoTanks” – the date will be announced additionally in Liquidifty social networks. Use P2E mechanics and build unstoppable teams of tanks and conquer your enemies! Each tank has unique strengths and weaknesses.
The INO of NFT-game “FTribe Fighters” will be on April 20th. This is an NFT-game and the Multiplayer Online Battle Arena with an immersive experience when fighting and shooting using Fighters – game characters with unique skills and upgradeable weapons and bodysuits.
The INO of Himo World NFT-game will be on April 22nd. Himo World is a match-3 deck-building NFT strategic puzzle game. It features Free-to-Play (F2P), Create-to-Earn (C2E) & Compete-to-Earn, including Rogue-like PvE & an exciting PvP with multi-tier Tournaments. The INO will take place on April 22nd.
The INO of NFT-game Sugar Kingdom will take place on April 25th. An unusual P2E game with arcade mechanics, where users get valuable prizes for completing various tasks.
The INO of “Pirates World”will be on April 29th – a P2E game with its ecosystem aimed at the Metaverse, which offers various products within decentralized finance (DeFi) to the target audience based on the players in the NFT and gaming worlds.
The first NFT collection Liquid Monsters will be listed on April 26th. It is an innovative collection of #6,660 unique tokenized NFTs and is the Liquid Collectibles official NFT collection! Being liquid NFTs, Liquid Monsters offers benefits such as instant NFTs trading and passive income opportunities through yield farming. The future of NFTs is here, and it’s liquid!
In just one month, the Liquidifty platform will host more than 10 IDOs and INOs of the interesting and promising NFT-projects. There is rarely such hype in one marketplace. There are several key features that take Liquidifty to the next level compared to other marketplaces.
Firstly, consider the benefits for projects and sellers of NFT collections. Their website is insanely easy to navigate. For example, a project or seller can create a fully customized NFT collection page with banners, social media links, and a description in a few minutes. The interface is convenient not only for sellers but also for buyers, which speeds up and simplifies the interaction between a collector and a project.
The 24/7 support of the team is really surprising. They can help their users with difficult issues that they might have!
The Liquidifty team is ready to provide the users with all available assistance to support projects in any way and also to boost sales and promote a brand. Any ideas for promoting your projects, such as AMA sessions, bounty campaigns, fun community contests, and other marketing activities will be fully supported by the Liquidifty team! It’s a brain explosion!
And now it’s time to understand the benefits of Liquidifty for ordinary users. Each team of NFT projects talks about their future development in the most accessible and detailed way. And now it’s for sure that Liquidifty pays great attention to its reputation among its potential investors and already existing community. First of all, the Liquidifty team conducts a thorough review of projects. Thus, users can be sure of the safety of projects on the platform.
Liquidifty also runs various creative and marketing campaigns about which users can find out more about the projects (for example, AMA sessions, articles on Medium and social networks).
The Liquidifty team always cares about their users, that’s why they try to get the best conditions from projects on sales. Moreover, the Liquidifty team always organizes some additional and fun events including Gleam-campaign, and contests, so users can not only dive into the projects but also win some valuable prizes from them. Due to the fact that Liquidifty collects a lot of relevant audiences, users can always count on additional activities and interesting communication.
Now let’s talk about the pass system for IDO Launchpad. There are three types of passes on Liquidifty: Gas, Liquid, and Solid. Purchasing these passes gives users the opportunity to participate in the IDO of all platform projects. If you go to their website, you will see the NFT giveaways from Axie Infinity, Thetan Arena, Guild of Guardians, Crypto Blades, Wanaka Farm, Kryptomon, Hexarchia, Kryptomon, Metabays, Planet Sandbox, The Three Kingdoms, Zuki Moba, Scary Games, Wizardium, RoSlayers, Xpansion, Real Realm, Binary X, Animalia, Cryptobots and more to join. Also, Liquidifty passes give you the opportunity to take part in cash draws up to $2,000 and valuable Airdrops. There is no point in listing all the chips, the number of passes sold speaks for itself: https://liquidifty.info/3M1Dkem
There will be one special event for the pass holders. Liquidifty is holding a Launchpad on April 15th, and an additional NFT drop from projects will be organized for all pass holders. To participate in the drop and have a chance to win some valuable NFT from the projects below – you will need to have a pass before 12 pm UTC on April 15th, 2022:
– Wanakais an NFT-game where users grow their own farm all by themselves, or cooperate with their friends in this unique, relaxing farming experience and get a valuable NFT for further trading.
– vEmpire: The Beginning vEmpire DDAO is the world’s largest Decentralized Metaverse Investment Organization. The official vEmpire protocol incorporates different strategies to incentivize the Metaverse token staking to fund the battle against centralization. vEmpire is entirely focused on protecting decentralized technologies through the virtual property and Metaversal asset acquisition.
– Crypto Blades is an NFT-game where you have to become the most powerful blade wielder on the blockchain. Earn $SKILL tokens by defeating enemies, winning on PVP, and staking your gains.
–RealRealm is a P2E game that offers various forms of battles to fit with all types of users, whether they are seeking for a Free-to-play, Play-to-feel, or Hardcore game.
You have a chance to fly into this Launchpad, but only if you purchased the pass no later than 12 PM UTC on April 15th: https://liquidifty.info/3M1Dkem
There is nothing more to add, Liquidifty impressed with its modernity and convenience for NFT sellers, large gaming projects, and ordinary buyers. The guys still have a lot of announcements, so I advise you to subscribe to their social networks:
Uniswap’s governance token UNI has been trending to the downside following the general sentiment in the market. The token records a 2% loss during the last day as two major events take UNI holders’ attention and could suggest more downside price action for the short term.
At the of writing, UNI trades at $9.4 with a 6% loss in the past 7-days.
Yesterday, news broke about a class action lawsuit against this decentralized exchange (DEX) developer Uniswap Labs, its inventor Hayden Adams, and other major investors in the project. Filed as a class action in the Southern District of New York with Nessa Risley representing the plaintiffs.
These people are suing Uniswap Labs and others claiming that they have “unlawfully promoted, offer, and sold unregistered securities” on the DEX. In addition, they claim that Uniswap’s lack of a Know Your Customer (KYC) policy has enabled alleged cases of fraud without the DEX taking measures to prevent these supposed activities.
Furthermore, the plaintiff claims the DEX and the defenders have benefited from “undisclosed fees” collected on “every transaction” executed with the platform in an alleged violation of the U.S. Securities laws, according to the document. The plaintiffs also accused the platform of selling scam tokens.
These include Rocket Bunny, BoomBaby.io, Matrix Samurai, EthereumMax, and others. The plaintiffs claimed these tokens failed to file a registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Uniswap is a decentralized exchange running on Ethereum and operating under a governance model controlled by UNI holders. Unlike centralized exchange it is permissionless, and its smart contracts respond to no centralized authorities for the benefit or detriment of any party.
According to the document filed with the court, Risley and the other plaintiffs were not familiar with Uniswap. At least, the document suggests they have little experience trading on the platform before incurring alleged “substantial losses” which led to their lawsuit.
Uniswap lawsuit has me rolling.
She needed consistent disclosures to figure out that “Rocket Bunny Token” and “BoomBaby” and “Matrix Samurai” were not legitimate, sensible investments.
Less than 24 hours after the class action was filed, Uniswap Labs launch a Swap Widget feature to allow users to “seamlessly swap tokens anywhere across the web”. The dApp is accessible via certain platforms, such as Open Sea and Oasis.
1/✨ Today, we’re excited to announce the launch of the Swap Widget which allows users to seamlessly swap tokens anywhere across the web 🙌
The product is part of an Uniswap expansion initiative which is aim at providing “everyone” with access to “fair, open, and transparent markets”. The Widget is supposed to be easy to integrate by developers as it would only require “one line of code”.
The Uniswap community has positively reacted to the announcement. However, the DEX’s native token has trended to the downside, likely due to its correlation with Bitcoin and other larger cryptocurrencies.
More than 90% of all Cardano TVL is traded on DEXs like Minswap and SundaeSwap.
The ADA token has always been a holder’s token.
Since the introduction of smart contracts on the Cardano network last year, activity has increased. However, as more decentralized apps (Dapps) continue to appear on the blockchain, this has picked up speed this year. Native tokens have also had record-breaking gains, making the blockchain an even more formidable competitor today than it was before.
The ADA token has always been a holder’s token. Currently, the network has one of the greatest stakes in its circulating supply. For these investors, staking and earning tokens while also helping to safeguard the network is the greatest method to make a profit. As a result, the digital asset has seen a surge in popularity, and it seems that whales aren’t exempt from this trend, as their holdings have continued to rise.
Massive Rise in Short Span
This year is shaping up to be a big one for Cardano, based on the number of achievements it has already achieved so far. The network’s TVL has continued to rise despite its relative infancy in the decentralized finance (DeFi) market. More than 25,000 percent is the network’s overall TVL rise in 2022 alone.
#cardano total value locked has gone from basically zero at the start of the year to a quarter billion. Still far behind other chains, but nevertheless impressive growth for 4 months! pic.twitter.com/ZdDPWeHLrg
This TVL has already crossed the $239 million mark as the network’s operations pick up, although it has fallen short of its all-time high of $325 million set last month. More than 90% of all Cardano TVL is traded on DEXs like Minswap and SundaeSwap, which have been at the vanguard of this expansion.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Cardano price today is $0.932754 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $798,418,509 USD. Cardano has been down 4.18% in the last 24 hours.
On April 15, the bullish LUNA price analysis is at $97.
LUNA’s bearish market price analysis for April 15, 2022, is $74.05.
Terra’s MA shows a downward trend.
In Terra (LUNA) price analysis on April 15, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about LUNA to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Terra (LUNA)
Terra is a blockchain network built using Cosmos SDK specializing in stablecoin creation. Rather than use fiat or over-collateralized crypto as reserves, each and individual stablecoin is convertible into the network’s native token LUNA. It enables users to pay network fees, participate in governance, stake in the Tendermint Delegated Proof of Stake consensus mechanism, and peg stablecoins.
Stablecoins on the Terra network use a different method to maintain price parity than collateralized fiat-backes stablecoins and crypto-backed stablecoins. However, Terra’s stablecoins, use algorithmic methods to control their supply and maintain the peg. The LUNA token is integral to Terra’s algorithmic stablecoins as it absorbs the stablecoin’s demand volatility. with an elastic monetary policy, LUNA carefully controls the supply of Terra’s currencies.
Terra Station is the official Terra crypto wallet and dashboard that allows LUNA holders to access their funds,take, and participate in governance. It’s available as both an app for mobile devices and as a browser extension. It is a non-custodial wallet, which means, only you have access to your private keys.
Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis
LUNA price analysis on April 15, 2022, is explained below with a two hour time frame.
A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline.
When the price is around the upper trend line, look for short opportunities, although aggressive traders could trade long and short at both trend lines looking for a bounce or pullback. Another way to trade this pattern is to wait for the price to break through either trendline. Descending channels, like ascending channels, are a tool for determining whether the trend in price will continue.
Currently, the price of LUNA is $81.75. If the pattern continues, the price of LUNA might reach the resistance level of $97 and the buy level of LUNA is $90. If the trend reverses, then the price of LUNA may fall to $74.05 and the sell level of LUNA is $80.
Terra (LUNA) Moving Average
The LUNA’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
Currently, LUNA is in a bearish state. Notably, the LUNA price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of LUNA at any time.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.