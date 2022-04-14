Finance
Homeowners Insurance – The Top Ten Factors That Affect Your Homeowners Insurance Rates
Buying homeowners insurance is not easy. The process of buying homeowners insurance can be frustrating, complicated and confusing. Sometimes, it’s difficult to accurately compare rates, since coverage isn’t usually identical from insurance company to insurance company.
However, to help you understand the factors that insurance companies use to determine your homeowners insurance rate, I’ve listed the Top Ten factors that affect your homeowners insurance rates.
1. Geography. The further your house is from a fire station, the higher your premium will be. So, homes in cities, where fire stations are closeby, will have lower rates than homes in rural areas.
2. Construction. Homes built of non-flammable materials, like brick, stone and concrete, have lower rates than homes built of flammable materials like wood.
3. Age. The age of a home probably has less affect on rates than any of the other factors. Some older homes are extremely well built, and some newer homes are quite cheaply built. More important is…
4. Value. When you calculate the value of your home, leave out the value of your land. Only consider the replacement cost of the dwelling at today’s prices.
5. Occupancy. A single family home will have lower costs than a duplex. But if you operate a business from your single family home, the premium will increase.
6. Contents. The value of your personal property is usually calculated by the insurance company as 50% of the dwelling value. So, if your personal property has value in excess of that amount, you need to increase the policy limits on Contents.
7. Liability Limits. Homeowners Insurance is a package policy with a minimum liability limit built in. I recommend that you increase your liability limits significantly above the minimum. Jury awards on liability claims can run into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. A minimum liability limit will leave you dangerously under-protected.
8. Additional Living Expense (ALE) Limits. ALE is usually 20% of the Dwelling limit. So, increase the ALE limit if you feel it is too low for your needs. It usually is.
9. Deductibles. The deductibles you choose will have a significant affect on your insurance rates. Generally, the higher your deductible, the lower your rate. Always choose the highest deductible your budget will allow. Then, set aside one deductible in your savings account to take the financial pressure off your deductible choice.
10. Claims History. If your home is free of previous insurance claims, you’ll get the best insurance rates. If you have had previous insurance claims, the insurance company will consider those claims when they calculate your premium rate.
A change in any of these Top Ten factors can cause a change in your homeowners insurance premium. Make sure that you fully disclose the correct information about each of these factors to your agent. That way, you’ll be most certain to get the lowest homeowners insurance rates you can.
If you have experienced an insured loss, whether auto, business, fire, wind, flood or other, you need to know winning insurance claim strategies. The insurance company will not tell you the claims process, but I will. I will show you how to take control of your insurance claim, and add hundreds or even thousands more dollars to your claim settlement. For more information, go to the website listed below.
Finance
Take Care of Your Employees
One of the most common worries for salaried individuals the world over is financial security. In India, organizations have started to acknowledge this global concern and are now increasingly investing in health and productivity endeavors. In fact, the focus of Indian employers on health and productivity was the highest in the Asia Pacific region according to a 2014 Staying @ Work Survey Report conducted by Towers Watson, a global professional services company. In this survey, it was found that 48% of the companies operating in India already have a health and well-being strategy in place while almost 44% of the companies had plans to formulate such a strategy.
Group life insurance is turning out to be that potent strategical tool in the hands of Indian employers through which they are able to make a significant impact on the emotional well-being of their employees and thereby are having a direct and positive impact on their business health.
What is Group Life Insurance?
A group life insurance policy is a product offered to large entities by public and private insurers. Under such a policy cover, an organization retains the master insurance policy and extends the policy benefits to all its employees. This is an inexpensive insurance option that employees can avail in comparison to the relatively expensive individual life insurance policy covers that come with a higher premium amount.
How do Employees Benefit from Group Life Insurance?
- The premium cost is not individually risk-based i.e. the premium would remain uniform for all employees.
- The fact that administrative costs are borne only once by the master policy holder (employer) results in lesser premium amount per employee as compared to individual life insurance policies.
- There are no entry barriers for employees e.g. there is no need to provide medical certificates by employees to avail a group insurance policy.
- Most group insurance policies will provide the option of extending the benefits of insuring the employee’s family as well, thereby providing a greater sense of relief to employees when it comes to concerns around the possible future financial instabilities that can impact the life of their family members.
- Some of these policy covers also provide gratuity benefits along with the life insurance cover that turns out to be an excellent saving option for the future.
Such a group life insurance policy is turning out to be beneficial to both the employer and the employees. With their financial insecurities taken care of, employers are bound to witness happy and more engaged employees.
Finance
Best Auto Insurance
The truth is that there is no one company or policy that is considered the “best auto insurance.” What is true is that for every individual there is a policy that is the best for you. There are three main types of auto insurance policies available to the average driver; liability coverage, comprehensive coverage, collision coverage.
Generally speaking, liability coverage is the least expensive, followed by comprehensive, then collision being the most expensive. However, there are many more factors that go into the cost of a policy. Age of primary driver, the location of the vehicle to be insured, make and model of vehicle, driving record of primary driver, and even the safety ratings of the vehicle all go into considering the cost of your policy.
By law, every car that us driven in the United States must be insured. The mandatory nature of this can make it tempting to purchase the cheapest policy possible, especially if you are not a rich person. Many people have made that assumption and bought the cheapest possible insurance only to find out after an accident or a theft that the policy they bought didn’t cover anything! The best auto insurance is most likely not the cheapest. Liability coverage does not cover any damage to your car that occurs in an accident, regardless of which driver is at fault. It also doesn’t cover and theft or the vehicle, which could leave you one sorry car-less driver.
Comprehensive coverage will cover a stolen vehicle and is usually only a little bit more expensive than liability coverage. When is comes to auto insurance, it is best to not be a cheapskate because you could end up losing much more in the end. Comprehensive pretty much cover anything other than a collision, such as acts of nature ie. rain or fire.
Collision coverage will give you the most complete coverage and because of this, it is usually quite a bit more than comprehensive coverage, on average 50% more. Collision coverage will cover any damage done to your car from a crash of any kind, whether it be a collision with another car or crashing into a tree. This type of policy will also cover everything that is covered under comprehensive. Although the monthly payments might be pricey they can pay off big time in case of a major accident or any other kind of incident.
Keep in mind that there is always a deductible that needs to be paid when you file a claim. Usually, the higher your deductible, the lower the monthly payments are. One might be tempted to opt for a high deductible to keep their monthly payments down, but this tactic is short-sighted and could bite you in the rear or you ever do need to make a claim.
Hopefully, these tips and pointers have helped you decide on the best auto insurance for you!
Finance
Best Auto Insurance – What to Look For in an Insurer
Whether you’re on the road or stranded beside one, everyone is looking for the best auto insurance company to partner with. Most people rarely ever use their insurance coverage unless they are involved in an accident, so when the time comes, they want the peace of mind knowing that the money they paid in premiums year after year will go towards top notch customer service in resolving claims cases.
Of course, reality can be vastly different from our expectations. We’ll take a look at what you need to look for in an auto insurance company, and how you can better determine if an insurer is up to par with your needs. Here are some of the factors you should take into consideration when looking for the best auto insurance available.
- Customer service. One of the most important issues facing insurance companies today is their lack of quality customer service. After all, claims agents are the face of the insurer following an accident, and there is no time a customer needs support more so than following an accident. You can look up virtually any car insurance company online to review their overall feedback from real customers to judge whether they have paid enough into the training and development of claims personnel who will be handling your case.
- Claims turnaround time. As important as it is to be speaking with a caring person on the other line following your car accident, it’s equally important that you get your case resolved on time so that you can move on. It may take weeks for your car to get repaired and for you to get your reimbursement for a rental, among other things. A quality claims person will get your case settled quickly so that you can avoid all the headaches – that’s why you pay them so much in insurance premiums each year. Be sure to check and see what the average turnaround time for a claims case is before signing up with an insurer.
- Accident forgiveness. If you’re an adult driver with a great driving record, one accident in between several years of a spotless driving record should not make your rates skyrocket. Many insurance companies will offer some form of accident forgiveness where your rates will remain the same following a car accident. Look to see if the company you’re considering has this available.
- Good driver rewards. Most car insurance companies will offer their customers good driver rewards if they have not been involved in an accident for a long period of time. In those instances, insurance companies like to extend discounts for their accident-free customers. Make sure that option is available to you.
- Loyalty discounts. Many insurers will offer loyalty discounts if you purchase another form of insurance from them, such as home insurance. They may also offer a loyalty discount if you’ve been insured by them for a prolonged period of time. This is one of the best ways for you to save on auto insurance in the long run, as loyalty discounts can be quite hefty.
Now that you understand what to factor in when searching for the best auto insurance, you can comparison-shop for car insurance quotes confidently. Not all insurance companies will be exceptional in every area, so be sure you are able to pick and choose from the features they offer that will benefit you most.
Homeowners Insurance – The Top Ten Factors That Affect Your Homeowners Insurance Rates
Three men charged a second time for same 17 deaths in Missouri duck boat tragedy
Clayton Kershaw pulled from perfect game after 7 innings vs. Twins
Chris Rock’s brother challenges Will Smith to a boxing match: ‘I could take him down!’
Take Care of Your Employees
Facebook to Metaverse Creators: Half of That Coin Is Ours
1 teen dead in south St. Louis double shooting
Best Auto Insurance
Franchise tag not ideal for Dolphins’ Mike Gesicki, but he is motivated to prove himself in new offense
Danny DeVito prefers his Penguin over Colin Farrell’s ‘edgy’ spin in ‘The Batman’
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
News4 weeks ago
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch