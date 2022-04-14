Finance
How Hard Money Loans Can Benefit You
The Advantages of Hard Money Loans
It offers immense benefits that aren’t typically available through large banks or lending institutions. Some of the benefits include:
- Minimal Conditions: In order to obtain, a borrower needs to satisfy a short list of criteria whereas a bank has many set-in-stone conditions that need to be met. This may include income history, credit report, etc. The entire process can become drawn out and the borrower, ultimately, may not even be approved in the end. In contrast, these loans are fairly simple and straightforward. If the hard money lender assesses that a borrower’s target real estate investment is an excellent value and the borrower has at least 20% equity to put into the deal, it is likely that the investor will qualify.
- Quick Loan Approvals: You can get it approved far quicker than traditional banks or financial institutions – which may take at least 3-4 weeks. In many cases, a borrower can receive approval and financing within a week – especially if requested documents are presented in a timely manner. The main reason hard money lenders are able to approve loans quickly is that of the short list of required documents and the smaller size of the lender’s organization which doesn’t have to deal with the corporate red tape that banks do.
- Lenient with Credit History: It will also be more lenient with your credit history. If you apply for loans from top financial institutions, one of the main factors they will check is your credit. If a borrower doesn’t fit within a bank’s strict “credit box”, the chances of qualifying for the loan becomes significantly lower. In the case of hard money lenders, credit history doesn’t matter as much as the value of the asset and the borrower’s equity – or “skin in the game”. As long as both meet the expectations of the lender, you have a good chance of obtaining the loan.
- No Prepayment Penalties: Another significant benefit is the absence of prepayment penalties. If you take out a loan from a large financial institution, you would most likely be hit with a prepayment penalty if you pay off the loan prior to the maturation date. You can avoid these fees by opting for hard money loans. It is not difficult to find a hard money lender willing to lend you money without prepayment penalties baked into the term sheet.
Even though hard money loans do offer the above-mentioned advantages, they are not completely without drawbacks. Some of the disadvantages of hard money loans include:
- Higher interest rates. Since the lender is taking on extra risk by lending on a property that is not financeable by a bank and on a borrower that wouldn’t qualify for a bank loan, a higher rate of interest is usually in play. This is an important factor to keep in mind when deciding whether or not to opt for a hard money loan.
- Shorter-Term Loan. If you are looking for long-term funding, you may find it difficult to get a hard money loan. A conventional bank may be a better bet if you need financing for longer than 12-18 months.
If your real estate investment is in your near location, then it may be much easier to apply for since you will find many lenders willing to offer them. However, before jumping the gun and applying from all available lenders, keep in mind that you should spend some time researching them in order to find the best lender.
Top Hedge Fund Trends to Consider
Asset managers always need to be aware of emerging developments in the investment and securities business, to guide their organizational and fund growth strategy. Here are the current and upcoming hedge fund trends to take note of:
The growing popularity of advanced, cloud-based portfolio management systems. Aside from maintaining a well-trained talent pool, an asset management firm needs the right portfolio management system to ensure its smooth-sailing operations from day-to-day. After all, it will serve as the backbone of various aspects of the front, middle, and back office procedures. The best-of-breed software should be able to handle all the following portfolios: multiple 401(k) accounts, brokerage trading accounts, investment portfolio accounts, stocks and bonds, derivatives, high-yield savings accounts, fixed assets, and international assets.
Tightened regulatory standards. Across the globe, hedge funds are being subject to more stringent regulations established by the industry as well as governments. The tightened standards are a logical response to the controversies faced by the sector, as well as a growing awareness among client-investors regarding issues of transparency, accountability, and corporate governance. While this calls for rigorous procedures and greater investment towards compliance management, it can also be seen as a great opportunity and motivation to streamline business operations, boost efficiency within the organization, adopt the best innovations, and hone the skills of all staff, and ultimately, promote fund growth.
Shift towards passive investments. The debate between active and passive management of funds has been on for sometime. Active management refers to monitoring the market by the hour, and buying and selling based on the viability of opportunities that emerge. The appetite for risk is increased, which, during good market conditions, could lead to superior returns for the client investor. The goal is to generate growth that beats the overall performance of the market. Passive management, on the other hand, only involves market monitoring, and gains will only reflect the volatility or stability, if not upward tenor of the market. The latter means less risk, and also less fees to pay for, on the part of the investors. Today, there is a palpable shift to passive funds, especially in the pensions domain. Some factors driving this trend include the buyout of companies, and reduction of allocations to equities.
Helping many companies adapt to these hedge fund trends are asset servicing solutions that are equipped with the technology, strategies, and talent to navigate the challenges of fund management in today’s age.
Precautions Necessary for an Online Brokerage Business
Maybe no business requiring little or no capital pays as big as the online brokerage business. Perhaps this also explains why this business attracts so many rogues, dreamers, time-wasters and even mischievous people. Knowing how to avoid these characters is one of the keys to your success.
As a broker you will be putting buyers and sellers into contact with each other. Once the two parties know each other, they may kick you out of the deal. The best way to ensure that you remain a party is to sign a Non-Circumvention and Non-Disclosure (NCND) Agreement with them. The widely used NCND Agreement is the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) NCND 500.
Parties entering into this agreement agree not to circumvent each other on any transactions with any sources and/or principals disclosed by each other’s parties, without prior approval. They also accept not to disclose or permit to be disclosed the identity of any sources and/or principals already identified by other parties. Essentially the spirit of this agreement is to do what is fair and equitable. The NCND therefore will prevent partners from bypassing you to work with each other and so deny you commission.
Get a lawyer to handle your legal matters. You would be surprised to learn how lightly people take contracts signed over the net, especially the NCND, even despite supplying their details, signatures and company stamps. Partners who are not serious will back out if they learn you have a lawyer. Those who agree to go ahead under this circumstance are likely to be serious.
However before signing anything with anybody, you must first check their credibility. Ask all prospects to supply proof of previous performance. By requesting this evidence, you may avoid people who would waste your time. Is this enough cover for you? No!
Let sellers make you offers under penalty of perjury. One disheartening occurrence in the online brokerage business is that people will sell you their empty dreams. Once you are bound by an NCND and the party makes you a phoney offer, you can let your lawyer sue for perjury. You will be forwarding offers to buyers and when the seller is unable to supply, you are accountable to your buyer who, often, do not take kindly to failures to perform. But are all the buyers serious?
Not at all. One of the banes of the Internet is that it can make anyone appear important. Don’t take anybody on their own words. If you have a product and a buyer show up, ask for an LOI (Letter Of Intent) and BCL (Bank Capability Letter). Supplying the LOI only on the end buyer’s company’s letterhead shows the seriousness to purchase the product. The BCL, issued on the letterhead of the buyer’s bank, demonstrates that there are enough funds to cover the payment. Your bank will check the availability of funds from the buyer’s bank. This saves not only a lot of embarrassment but also heartaches.
As a broker your gain is only from commissions. When one is in view, ask for a commission protection agreement, usually called a Fee Protection Agreement, FPA, from whoever is to pay you. It is common to see parties default in the payment. Should that happen, the FPA will be your legal document to sue for your money.
To enable discussions between a buyer and a seller proceed smoothly, they often ask for all parties to sign an NCND Agreement so that the broker can step aside without fear of being sidelined. Making this concession ensures the smooth running of the discussions but could be disastrous for the broker. Yet this does not mean that the broker must stand between the buyer and the seller, wheeling back and forth messages between them. No serious buyer or seller will accept this. A broker, instead, should give a buyer and a seller direct contact to each other but insist that they send him copies of the messages they exchange. This is to enable you follow the discussions. Should the parties fail to comply, you must insist that they do so. If they persist, don’t hesitate to withdraw your offer.
Receiving copies of mails exchanged between your buyer and your seller is crucial for some reasons. First of all, it enables you to know how the business is going. Sometimes matters stall as a buyer or a seller might prefer to give his attention to another business and you will need to prod the discussions. Also, when you don’t participate in the discussions and all of a sudden one of the partners informs you that the deal did not go through, that leads to a lot of suspicion. But the worst doubts come when, worried by the silence, you ask the parties for a feedback only to be told that the deal has fallen through. But that is even better than when you leave a buyer and a seller to discuss between themselves and in the heat of the negotiations they omit you in the apportioning of the commission. If you are lucky, all the parties may decide to give you is a token fee.
Working online means receiving emails, often with attachments. Virus-infested mails abound these days. You must therefore protect your computer and the valuable data stored on it with the latest anti-virus programmes. Many are available, like Norton, McAfee, etc. Buy the one which will automatically remind you constantly to update the program online and free of charge. This will allow you to avoid the attack of new viruses. An outdated virus scan program cannot detect them.
You are serious about your brokerage business and you want to take it far. Your dream is legitimate and achievable. So take these steps so that neither mischievous minds nor virus can disturb it.
Is Travel Insurance Right For You?
Round the clock room service, clean accommodations, but it’s a tourist’s nightmare. You’re not in a hotel, you’re in the hospital, having had the misfortune of getting sick in the middle of what was supposed to be a dream vacation. And the worst thing is that you’ll be spending more on health care than you would’ve on an actual tour.
Travelers often think that travel insurance is just a waste of money – it is an expense for something that they would likely not use anyway. Foregoing insurance can be a tough decision. In order to help you arrive at the right decision you should ask yourself the following questions:
What is the coverage of your current insurance? If you already have a great comprehensive insurance, you may not need any other insurance. Some policies would cover treatment given anywhere in the world.
What are the limitations of the proposed plan? Try to find out the stipulations being offered by the plan as well as the conditions for the coverage. You wouldn’t want to be blindsided when you do get to use the plan.
Where is your travel destination? Study the places you will visit. Does the environment pose more health risks?
Are you the type who visits the doctor often? Determine how many times you have visited a doctor or the hospital over the last few months. People who worry about their health too much are better off getting health insurance.
Do you get sick often? If you are the type who catches bugs easily then insurance is the best option.
How much would the insurance cost? Ultimately, you will have to consider how much you are going to spend. If you already pay for health care then paying for one while you are travelling should be just another incidental expense for you.
What are the limits of the plan you are considering? Do you want to incur no costs on the road, or do you want to take your chances with a high deductible? Will your policy provide coverage for an ER visit if you cut yourself in your Sydney hostel kitchen? What about emergency evacuation? Will you be somewhere with good health care or should you expect to be sent to another country in case of a serious injury or treatment?
Travel insurance, though often overlooked as not necessary, may be well worth the small expense when you find yourself at the mercy of overseas health care and the environmental risks of foreign countries.
