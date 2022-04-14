Finance
Introduction to Property Finance
The Real Estate Market has always been able to lure investors due to the high returns that buying and selling of properties can generate. Even the Global Economic Meltdown did not have any adverse affect on this industry. The demand for both commercial and residential properties is still very high. Thus, the financial institutions regularly offer loans for purchasing homes or commercial buildings and so people with good credit history can easily borrow money for the purpose of buying properties.
What is Property Finance?
It is a broad term that describes financial activities (mainly lending and borrowing) that takes place in the real estate market. For any developed or developing country, it is an important wing of the economy as it provides funds for rapid urbanization activities like building houses, constructing commercial complexes, infrastructure development etc.
In the residential sector:
Finance for residential properties is provided by many lenders like banks, financial institutions, mortgage companies, private lenders etc. The criteria for lending remains the same and detailed credit history checks of the borrowers are conducted before the loans are sanctioned or approved. Home loan providers accept joint loan application; if a person alone does not qualify to get the loan, then he can jointly apply for it with another family member.
In this case, the loan providers will do a background check on both the applicants and their combined source of income should be enough to pay the Easy Monthly Installments. Initially a security amount is needed to be deposited before the money is approved. Also financial documents should be provided for scrutiny; the lending rates are not so high in this sector.
Property Finance in the commercial sector:
Lending money for commercial properties is mainly done by nationalized banks, big financial institutions and a very few private investors. Given the fact that commercial lands or buildings are expensive, there is a huge risk factor involved in lending money for such properties. Thus, these kind of loans often require a guarantee in the form of a collateral security or a guarantor; in many countries the government acts as the guarantor to assist companies in getting the required capital.
The business sector provides job opportunities for many people and so the government of most countries helps this sector by acting as a guarantor for them in order to get property loans from the financial institutions. However, such help is only provided after doing a risk analysis on the project for which the money is needed.
For example, if a company approaches the government for monetary help in order to set up a new office in a city, the government will first analyze the risk factors involved with this project, the benefits that people can derive from it and its overall feasibility.
How to Take Back What Wall Street Stole
Have you thought the American Dream was dead? By the time you finish this article you’ll have changed your mind.
Now here’s a way to get back some of the money you lost in the market.
If you’d like to sell hundreds of thousands of books and make a million dollars keep reading..
Here’s how to do it, straight from the mouth of someone who did…
I’ve been an entrepreneur for as long as I can remember. I grew up in a little place called Chardon, Ohio. That’s right outside of Cleveland.
When I was a boy, probably 8,10 years old, I sold seeds door to door. I wanted that set of walkie-talkies when I was a kid and if you sold enough seeds, you got a pair of walkie-talkies.
I saw a space ad on the back of a comic book. You see them all the time selling greeting cards or selling seeds. I lived in a farming community, so I thought that would be a good thing to do and sure enough it was a great…
When I ordered the little kit it came with a pitch. I just walk up and with a cold knock on the door I gave my pitch.
I got those walkie-talkies and my buddies and I played Army men with midnight missions with our walkie-talkies and had a blast. My career as an entrepreneur was set from that point forward. A space ad had changed my life.
I used to just pour over those ads in The Charles Atlas and Mike Marvel comic books. They motivated me so much and when I got a little older, I saw the ad in ’78, I guess it was, by Joe Karbo, The Lazy Man’s Way To Riches, and said that’s for me! That’s just what I wanted to do.
Today I consider myself the world’s foremost space ad guy. I’ve gone through a couple hundred old comics and copied all those space ads.
I got really serious about space ads when I was 12 years old. My dad was an engineer. He traveled all over the world and one summer he took us to Aruba. I knew no one there and had a stack of comic books that I bought from a local drugstore there in Oranjestad in Aruba and just stayed in my room and read these comic books.
Once again these space ads moved me a great deal. I liked the psychology that the copywriters were using to get right into the core of my soul.
They knew this was exactly what I wanted. It amazed me because they seemed to understand me so well. They never met me and I wonder how in the heck do these guys to this and understand me so well and know exactly what I want, when I want, to the depth that I wanted it.
I don’t think intellectually I completely understood that at the time. It wasn’t until the 70’s when I got the Karbo material, that’s when my desire to be able to write like that and sell things really started to develop.
I first saw the Karbo ad in a magazine called Free Enterprise, an excellent magazine that no longer exists, but at that time it was one of the premier opportunity mags. They were just loaded with opportunities. This was one of them.
So, I ordered his book. After I got the book, I devoured it.
The first part of the book with the attitude stuff was right up my alley because I’m kind of a spiritual guy to begin with. I like psychology and I kind of understood that inherent. I really didn’t have to be sold on that part of the book. I was reading Think and Grow Rich and all the self-help books, the Dale Carnegie stuff before I found Karbo. So, that was a natural for it. It just went right into my psyche.
After I read that book, I launched my first direct mail project. The rest, as they say, is history.
Purchase Stock Photography or Download for Free
With the advent of social media, came an influx of image sharing. An image on a social media site is downloaded to the local computer and re-posted on another social media site. This practice creates a serious problem for the owner of the original image and the 3rd or 4th generation “right-clicker.”
I am a photographer and book format designer by trade and often I see images in the body of the work that I recognize as owned by a photographer. When I inquire about the license for the image, I often get, “I downloaded it from the Internet, can’t I use it?”
Many people know it is easy to grab a photograph from the Internet by right-clicking and downloading it to your computer. The image that is saved is not one that can be used in a book or any re-saleable product.
Without going to the source of the photograph and purchasing it, the image is illegal for commercial use. If the image is in the Creative Commons or Public Domain it is free to use in a published work.
Another problem with the practice of right-clicking is quality. Most images on the Internet and of low resolution and that results in a poor quality product.
You may be a blogger, and book writer, or a media creator for your new small business. You may find yourself wanting to enhance the materials you create with photographs.
Before you right-click on an image you find on the Internet, I would like to encourage you to check out the numerous photography sites that offer high quality images that are licensed for commercial use.
Photographers create images. In the same way, your words are created by you and put on a page, photographers put light and color on digital media. Photographers and their agencies own the images and when you “borrow” them for your product the photographer is not recognized, appreciated or given any compensation. This is a dangerous practice for you and could end up costing you more than the purchase of a photograph.
Agencies that represent the photographers and issue usage rights licenses have litigated for payment for images used without the proper license. The compensation to the owner, or agency will often amount to a large sum of money. The agency has the right to ask for compensation as the owner of the image.
Photographs have digital signatures called metadata and they can be traced to the owner and photographer.
Stock photo agencies, public domain micro stock sites sell photographs for photographers and the cost is so little. Purchasing an image from the agency does more than give the agency your money. It supports the creativity of the photographers as well. For each image purchased at an agency, a portion goes to the photographer who created it.
The sites I suggest to my clients for free and low-cost public domain images are Pixabay and Public Domain Pictures.
The sites I personally use for stock photography images for products are Dreamstime, Adobe Stock and Shutterstock.
As a photographer, I have a vested interest in the practice of “right-click.” My photography has been submitted to Pixabay, PublicDomainPictures, Dreamstime, Twenty20 and EyeEm. Some of my pictures have been sold to customers for book covers and even clothing products. I believe I would sell more if people knew how easy and inexpensive it is to get original, licensed photography.
How to Sell Your Product to Costco – 11 Crucial Steps!
Making the decision to do business with one of the countries most successful retailers is not one of those quick brainstorm ideas hatched over coffee and a bagel at your local Starbucks. I am sure you have lain awake at night dreaming of your product prominently displayed at Costco with thousands of members clamoring around to grab a hold of the last item before they are all gone. No doubt you have rehearsed your response to the frantic phone call from Costco begging for more product, offering anything to just get one more shipment. Cool and unbothered you pause before letting them know you will see what you can do, while at the same time, asking for better terms.
Fortunately this has happened and could happen to you. You may never find yourself invited over to Jim Sinegal’s house for holiday dinner, but that doesn’t mean you will never be successful selling your products to Costco if you are prepared.
Thousands of companies just like yours have made it into Costco and sold their products successfully for years. What makes the difference between companies that are in and the ones that are out? The successful companies had the following in common:
- They were prepared: They did their homework and had a plan. They knew what they were getting themselves into and had already made the necessary adjustments for success.
- They hired a company or individual who had expertise in selling Costco to fill in the gaps in their plan and advise them during the process.
- They understood Costco’s business model and that Costco would not bend their rules even for them.
- They were in the right place, at the right time with the right item.
Will your product be the next big item at Costco? Only time and preparation will tell. To get you started I have outlined the first 11 steps which are crucial to preparing for a meeting with Costco.
- Product selection: Determine if a single product or multiple products will be offered. At times, in order to create the value needed to meeting Costco’s standards you may have to bundle products together. Bundling products can also help with your distribution network as you have created a different and unique item number.
- Pricing: Research your distribution network to determine the lowest sell prices in the market on the products you would like to offer Costco. Ensure you have a handle on all prices and products being offered for sale. If you don’t you can be sure Costco will. They will do their research which means you need to as well. Create a possible pricing structure taking into account prices currently being offered.
- Distribution effect: Determine how selling product to Costco at reduced pricing or added value will affect your current distribution network. Distributors and dealers can sometimes become difficult if they believe you are undercutting them by offering the same products to Costco.
- Packaging: Determine what type of packaging you will be offering to Costco. Costco is very specific on their packaging requirements. Generally the require a single display pallet. Get quotes from a couple of different companies on the graphics and packaging.
- Logistics: Take a look at your current logistics capacity to determine if you are able to service a large client like Costco. Knowing your capacity will help you understand what your sell through expectations will be. Analyze Costco’s routing guide to ensure you are including all required aspects when looking at logistics.
-
Other costs: Review and take into account these additional costs.
1. Customer service support: Do you have the phone support required to handle the influx of customers or will you have to hire a company to handle this aspect?
2. EDI Costco (Electronic data interchange): Price out EDI to include in your financials.
3. Promotional costs: Will you want to participate in any promotions? The various promotions at Costco are where the sales really explode and should be planned for accordingly.
4. Shipping: Costco will require a delivered cost to their depots. You must cost average this out and include it in your cost structure.
5. Returns and defects: How will you manage the return and defect portion. This can get expensive and should be carefully evaluated.
-
Potential sell through quantities: Based on what divisions of Costco you are going after create some scenarios that show potential quantity sales. Costco has 3 divisions in the US and an International division:
a. Costco wholesale,
b. Costco.com,
c. Costco Road Show,
d. Costco Canada,
e. Costco.com Canada,
f. Costco Mexico,
g. Costco UK,
h. Costco Taiwan,
I. Costco Japan,
j. Costco Korea.
- P&L: Create an item P&L using the above information to determine program viability. You never want to do this after the deal has been made. Entering into a program and finding out after you are having success that you are losing money will be devastating.
- Costco: Decide which division you should contact first. Make initial contact with the buyer and gauge interest. You will probably need help here as getting through to Costco buyers can be very difficult if not impossible. If enough interest exists set an initial meeting at Costco HQ in Seattle WA.
- Pre-Meeting: Final decision on at least two, no more than three packaging options. Nail down your options as you will only have approximately 30 minutes or less to pitch your idea to Costco and you want to have time left to discuss next steps. Make your final decision on cost pricing to include in the presentation. Create your presentation and print out more copies than you think you will need. Confirm your meeting one week prior to the date.
- Meeting: In your presentation be thorough, but not over the top. Keep your pitch smart and to the point. Be prepared for Costco to have some questions, not just about your product, but about you and your company as well. Know your competition and your market. They will test you. Make sure you nail down next steps and follow up before you leave the meeting.
