Is Travel Insurance Right For You?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Round the clock room service, clean accommodations, but it’s a tourist’s nightmare. You’re not in a hotel, you’re in the hospital, having had the misfortune of getting sick in the middle of what was supposed to be a dream vacation. And the worst thing is that you’ll be spending more on health care than you would’ve on an actual tour.

Travelers often think that travel insurance is just a waste of money – it is an expense for something that they would likely not use anyway. Foregoing insurance can be a tough decision. In order to help you arrive at the right decision you should ask yourself the following questions:

What is the coverage of your current insurance? If you already have a great comprehensive insurance, you may not need any other insurance. Some policies would cover treatment given anywhere in the world.

What are the limitations of the proposed plan? Try to find out the stipulations being offered by the plan as well as the conditions for the coverage. You wouldn’t want to be blindsided when you do get to use the plan.

Where is your travel destination? Study the places you will visit. Does the environment pose more health risks?

Are you the type who visits the doctor often? Determine how many times you have visited a doctor or the hospital over the last few months. People who worry about their health too much are better off getting health insurance.

Do you get sick often? If you are the type who catches bugs easily then insurance is the best option.

How much would the insurance cost? Ultimately, you will have to consider how much you are going to spend. If you already pay for health care then paying for one while you are travelling should be just another incidental expense for you.

What are the limits of the plan you are considering? Do you want to incur no costs on the road, or do you want to take your chances with a high deductible? Will your policy provide coverage for an ER visit if you cut yourself in your Sydney hostel kitchen? What about emergency evacuation? Will you be somewhere with good health care or should you expect to be sent to another country in case of a serious injury or treatment?

Travel insurance, though often overlooked as not necessary, may be well worth the small expense when you find yourself at the mercy of overseas health care and the environmental risks of foreign countries.