Jordan Montgomery ‘should be good to go’ after taking comebacker to knee: Aaron Boone
Jordan Montgomery was back on the mound Wednesday, three days after taking a come-backer to the side of his left knee and needing to drain the fluid from it. The left-hander threw his regularly scheduled bullpen hours before the Yankees played the Blue Jays at the Stadium.
“He should be good,” Aaron Boone said. “I just talked to (pitching coach Matt Blake) actually, before I walked in. He said it went well.”
Montgomery, who is scheduled to make his next start on Friday in Baltimore, ran in the outfield and then did pitchers fielding practice covering first base. He didn’t run hard, but moved fine.
The lefty was hit in the first inning of Sunday night’s loss to the Red Sox. He hobbled off the mound, dropped to the ground and was in obvious pain. Montgomery was able to get back on the mound and finish his night, but was very sore and swollen on Monday. The Yankees sent him to get an MRI and CT scan and had fluid drained from the knee.
Montgomery went 3.1 innings Sunday night, allowing three runs, all earned, on four hits. He walked one and struck out four.
RIZZO AT THE TOP
Anthony Rizzo led off for the Yankees for the first time this season Wednesday night. It’s the 66th time in his career he started a game batting first. The lineup change was because Boone wanted to give Giancarlo Stanton a night off.
“Just getting some space in there,” Boone said. “Obviously not having G in there tonight. I just spaced out my lefties in the lineup. I like him up there in this matchup.”
Stanton played in all five previous games. Boone is trying to be careful as the Yankees start the season with 10 straight games after a spring training that was shortened by the owners’ lockout.
“It was maybe going to be the other night but I wanted to push through and just kind of continued to check with him,” Boone said. “So it was either going to be the first game or the third game in the series. Definitely wanted him in there last night against the lefty. So just kind of trying to plan out these first 10 games.”
Stanton has just eight career at-bats against Toronto’s Wednesday night starter Jose Berrios and just one hit.
Rizzo, who has never faced Berrios, is the only infielder without a full day off yet.
“He DH’ed, that’s kind of like a day off,” Boone said with a laugh. Rizzo is the third player Boone’s had leading off this season — Josh Donaldson did it four times and DJ LeMahieu once.
Rizzo reached base in all five games and is hitting .250/.455/.688.
EMPATHY FOR A MANAGER
Boone felt for Dave Roberts.
Wednesday afternoon, the Dodgers’ manager went out to get future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw, who took a perfect game through seven innings.
Kershaw threw just 80 pitches at that point.
The left-hander has a no-hitter under his belt, but hasn’t thrown a perfect game. Just 23 true perfect games have been thrown in MLB history.
Kershaw was pulled for Dodgers’ reliever Alex Vesia, who gave up a hit to newly minted Twin, Gary Sanchez, and then walked Max Kepler.
The Dodgers still went on to beat the Twins, 7-0.
Boone can empathize with how hard that was for Roberts.
“It’s impossible to know everything involved. You know? Every case is a little bit different,” Boone said. “Every pitcher is a little bit different. It’s a tough call.
“Without all the particulars, which we can’t possibly know, it’s hard to make a judgment call either way. You know, I know Doc well and I know it’s not something that he’s gonna like.”
Kershaw took some of the pressure off Roberts by telling reporters after the game it was “the right decision.”
Russia has yet to slow a Western arms express into Ukraine
By ROBERT BURNS
WASHINGTON (AP) — Western weaponry pouring into Ukraine helped blunt Russia’s initial offensive and seems certain to play a central role in the approaching, potentially decisive, battle for Ukraine’s contested Donbas region. Yet the Russian military is making little headway halting what has become a historic arms express.
The U.S. numbers alone are mounting: more than 12,000 weapons designed to defeat armored vehicles, some 1,400 shoulder-fired Stinger missiles to shoot down aircraft and more than 50 million rounds of ammunition, among many other things. Dozens of other nations are adding to the totals.
President Joe Biden on Wednesday approved another $800 million worth of military assistance, including additional helicopters and the first provision of American artillery.
These armaments have helped an under-gunned Ukrainian military defy predictions that it would be quickly overrun by Russia. They explain in part why Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army gave up, at least for now, its attempt to capture Kyiv, the capital, and has narrowed its focus to battling for eastern and southern Ukraine.
U.S. officials and analysts offer numerous explanations for why the Russians have had so little success interdicting Western arms moving overland from neighboring countries, including Poland. Among the likely reasons: Russia’s failure to win full control of Ukraine’s skies has limited its use of air power. Also, the Russians have struggled to deliver weapons and supplies to their own troops in Ukraine.
Some say Moscow’s problem begins at home.
“The short answer to the question is that they are an epically incompetent army badly led from the very top,” said James Stavridis, a retired U.S. Navy admiral who was the top NATO commander in Europe from 2009 to 2013.
The Russians also face practical obstacles. Robert G. Bell, a longtime NATO official and now a professor at the Sam Nunn School of International Affairs at Georgia Tech University, said the shipments lend themselves to being hidden or disguised in ways that can make them elusive to the Russians — “short of having a network of espionage on the scene” to pinpoint the convoys’ movements.
“It’s not as easy to stop this assistance flow as it might seem,” said Stephen Biddle, a professor of international and public affairs at Columbia University. “Things like ammunition and shoulder-fired missiles can be transported in trucks that look just like any other commercial truck. And the trucks carrying the munitions the Russians want to interdict are just a small part of a much larger flow of goods and commerce moving around in Poland and Ukraine and across the border.
“So the Russians have to find the needle in this very big haystack to destroy the weapons and ammo they’re after and not waste scarce munitions on trucks full of printer paper or baby diapers or who knows what.”
Even with this Western assistance it’s uncertain whether Ukraine will ultimately prevail against a bigger Russian force. The Biden administration has drawn the line at committing U.S. troops to the fight. It has opted instead to orchestrate international condemnation and economic sanctions, provide intelligence information, bolster NATO’s eastern flank to deter a wider war with Russia and donate weapons.
In mid-March, a Russian deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, said arms shipments would be targeted.
“We warned the United States that pumping weapons into Ukraine from a number of countries as it has orchestrated isn’t just a dangerous move but an action that turns the respective convoys into legitimate targets,” he said in televised remarks.
But thus far the Russians appear not to have put a high priority on arms interdiction, perhaps because their air force is leery of flying into Ukraine’s air defenses to search out and attack supply convoys on the move. They have struck fixed sites like arms depots and fuel storage locations, but to limited effect.
On Monday, the Russians said they destroyed four S-300 surface-to-air missile launchers that had been given to Ukraine by an unspecified European country. Slovakia, a NATO member that shares a border with Ukraine, donated just such a system last week but denied it had been destroyed. On Tuesday, the Russian Ministry of Defense said long-range missiles were used to hit two Ukrainian ammo depots.
As the fighting intensifies in the Donbas and perhaps along the coastal corridor to the Russian-annexed Crimean Peninsula, Putin may feel compelled to strike harder at the arms pipeline, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called vital to his nation’s survival.
In the meantime, a staggering volume and range of war materiel is arriving almost daily.
“The scope and speed of our support to meeting Ukraine’s defense needs are unprecedented in modern times,” said John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary. He said the approximately $2.6 billion in weapons and other material that has been offered to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration is equivalent to more than half of Ukraine’s normal defense budget.
One example: The Pentagon says it has provided more than 5,000 Javelin missiles, which are among the world’s most effective weapons against tanks and other armored vehicles — and can even take down a low-flying helicopter. The missile, shaped like a clunky dumb bell and weighing 50 pounds (23 kilograms), is fired by an individual soldier; from its launch tube it flies up at a steep angle and descends directly onto its target in what its known as a curveball shot — hitting the top of a tank where its armor is weakest.
The Pentagon said Wednesday that an unspecified number of additional Javelins are to be delivered by Thursday, and the U.S. will complete the delivery of 100 armed Switchblade “kamikaze” drones this week.
The specific routes used to move the U.S. and other Western materials into Ukraine are secret for security reasons, but the basic process is not. Just this week, two U.S. military cargo planes arrived in Eastern Europe with items ranging from machine guns and small arms ammunition to body armor and grenades, the Pentagon said.
A similar load is due later this week to complete delivery of $800 million in assistance approved by Biden just one month ago. The weapons and equipment are offloaded, moved onto trucks and driven into Ukraine by Ukrainian soldiers for delivery.
Kirby said the material sometimes reaches troops in the field within 48 hours of entering Ukraine.
Americans Want to Fly Again, and Delta Airlines is Benefitting
After years cooped up at home, Americans want to travel again, and US airlines stand to be among the big beneficiaries.
Delta started the year in the red but by March had turned a profit, and it expects to be making money the rest of the year, CEO Ed Bastian said April 13 as the company reported its earnings for the quarter ending March 31.
Airline stocks rose on the news, with Delta climbing by more than 6%, or $2.40, to $41.02, American Airlines soaring by more than 10%, and Southwest Airlines gaining 7.5%.
It’s very likely the other airlines will show similar trends when they release their first quarter reports, said David Kass, a clinical professor of finance at the University of Maryland. Kass attributes the recovery to Americans’ urge to hit the road.
“The public is very anxious to get out and travel and resume their lives,” Kass said. “I think there’s a lot of pent up demand. I think the outlook is very bright in the near term.”
“They’ve essentially been shut down for two years,” Kass said. “During lockdown, people were spending money on refurbishing their homes and on goods because they couldn’t get out. And now they are ready to take advantage of travel and tourism and a chance to see friends and family as well.”
An airline recovery despite higher fuel prices
The recovery came even with higher fuel prices of $2.79 per gallon versus $2.04 in 2019, Delta said.
Like other US airlines, Delta struggled with cancellations due to staffing shortages. But the company said that shouldn’t be a factor going forward after hiring 4,000 workers in the most recent quarter in addition to the 10,000 that joined the company last year. “We are largely where we need to be on staffing,” Bastian said.
Things may be a little more up in the air come 2023, Kass said.
“Many economists are predicting that with the Federal Reserve likely to raise interest rates sharply over the next year, year-and-a-half, to bring down inflation, that could lead to a recession in 2023,” Kass said. “And that would probably have a negative impact on the airlines next year.”
Ideally, the reserve will manage to achieve the delicate balance that would lead to a “soft landing,” Kass said. “But that is extremely difficult to achieve and hard to predict.”
A million empty spaces: Chronicling COVID’s ruthless US toll
By ADAM GELLER, CARLA K. JOHNSON and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH
On the deadliest day of a horrific week in April 2020, COVID took the lives of 816 people in New York City alone. Lost in the blizzard of pandemic data that’s been swirling ever since is the fact that 43-year-old Fernando Morales was one of them.
Two years and nearly 1 million deaths later, his brother, Adam Almonte, fingers Morales’ bass guitar and visualizes him playing tunes. In a park overlooking the Hudson River, he recalls long-ago days tossing a baseball with Morales.
“When he passed away it was like I lost a brother, a parent and a friend all at the same time,” says Almonte, 16 years younger than Morales, who shared his love of books, video games and wrestling, and worked for the city processing teachers’ pensions.
If losing one person leaves such a lasting void, consider all that’s been lost with the deaths of 1 million.
In the next few weeks the U.S. toll from the coronavirus will likely surpass that once unthinkable milestone.
The pandemic has left an estimated 194,000 children in the U.S. without one or both of their parents. It has deprived communities of leaders, teachers and caregivers. It has robbed us of expertise and persistence, humor and devotion.
Through wave after wave, the virus has compiled a merciless chronology of loss — one by one by one.
When it began, the threat hadn’t yet come into focus. In February 2020, an unfamiliar respiratory illness started spreading through a nursing home outside Seattle, the Life Care Center of Kirkland.
Neil Lawyer, 84, was a short-term patient there, recovering after hospitalization for an infection. When he died of COVID-19 on March 8, the U.S. toll stood at 30.
Lawyer, born on a Mississippi farm to parents whose mixed-race heritage subjected them to bitter discrimination, was the family’s first college graduate.
Trained as a chemist, he lived and worked in Belgium for more than two decades. Fellow expats knew him for his devotion to coaching baseball and for his rich baritone.
After Lawyer — known to family as “Moose” — and his wife retired to Bellevue, Washington, he and other family members would serenade couples at their weddings in an ensemble dubbed the Moose-Tones.
Last October, when one of his granddaughters married, the Moose-Tones went on without him.
“He would have just been beaming because, you know, it was the most important thing in the world to him late in life, to get together with family,” his son David Lawyer says.
___
By late spring of 2020 the pandemic seemed to be loosening its grip, until governors moved to reopen their states and deaths spiraled again.
Luis Alfonso Bay Montgomery had worked through the pandemic’s early months, piloting a tractor through the lettuce and cauliflower fields near Yuma, Arizona. Even after he began feeling sick in mid-June, he insisted on laboring on, says Yolanda Bay, his wife of 42 years.
By the time Montgomery, 59, was rushed to a hospital, he required intubation.
He died on July 18, a day that saw the U.S. toll surpass 140,000. And for the first time since they’d met as teenagers in their native Mexico, Bay was on her own.
Driving past the fields her husband plowed, she imagines him on his tractor.
“It’s time to get rid of his clothes, but …,” she says, unable to finish the sentence. “There are times that I feel completely alone.
___
On December 14, 2020, cameras jockeyed for position as the nation’s first COVID vaccine was administered to a New York nurse. But the vaccines had arrived too late to save a fellow caregiver, Jennifer McClung.
At Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield, Alabama, staffers knew McClung, a longtime dialysis nurse, as “Mama Jen.” She took new nurses under her wing, and some nights woke up crying with worry about her patients.
In November, McClung, 54, and her husband, John, also a hospital worker, both tested positive. She died hours before the vaccination campaign began and the U.S. toll passed 300,000.
Today, a decal with a halo and angel’s wings marks the place McClung once occupied at a third-floor nurses’ station. In her mother, Stella Olive’s kitchen, a digital picture frame displays a steady stream of pictures and videos of the daughter she lost.
“I can hear her laugh. I can hear her voice,” McClung’s mother says. “I just can’t touch her. It is the hardest thing in the world.”
___
Even when the delta wave ebbed, the toll continued to rise.
Last September, as Sherman Peebles, a sheriff’s deputy in Columbus, Georgia, lay in the hospital, the U.S. toll topped 675,000, surpassing the number of Americans killed by the Spanish flu pandemic a century ago. He died the following day.
In addition to his work as a lawman, the 49-year-old Peebles spent every Saturday manning a barber chair at his best friend Gerald Riley’s shop.
Riley still arrives at the barber shop each Saturday expecting to see Peebles’ truck. At day’s end, he thinks back to the routine he and his friend of more than 20 years always followed.
“I love you, brother,” they’d tell one another.
How could Riley have known those would be the last words they’d ever share?
___
The doctors and nurses were fighting for their lives.
So every evening through the spring of 2020, Larry Mass and Arnie Kantrowitz opened the windows to thank them, joining New York’s symphony of air horns and raucous cheers.
Mass worried about his partner, whose immune system was weakened by medication after a kidney transplant. For months, Kantrowitz, a retired professor and noted gay rights activist, took refuge on their couch.
But it wasn’t enough. Arnie Kantrowitz died of complications from COVID on January 21, as the toll moved nearer to 1 million.
Kantrowitz’s papers, in the collection of the New York Public Library, preserve a record of his activism. But the 40 years he shared with Mass can only live in memory.
On days when news headlines leave Mass feeling angry about the world, he reaches out to his missing partner. What would Kantrowitz say if he were here?
“He’s still with me,” Mass says. “He’s there in my heart.”
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
