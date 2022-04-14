Finance
Know These Potential Risks and Limitations of Candlestick Charting Unknown to Many Traders!
Candlestick charts is a visual representation of the battle between the bulls and the bears that takes place in the market. It takes time for this battle to take shape. Candlestick patterns on the very short timeframes used for scalping and some other day trading strategies may not give signals that can be properly interpreted and traded.
In the last decade electronic trading has become highly popular. What this means is that significant volume of the trading takes place outside of the regular market hours. This trading can cause patterns that don’t reflect the full picture to appear on a candlestick chart.
For example, stock ABC trades on NYSE. NYSE officially opens at 9:30 AM EST for trading. Stock ABC open price is $60 per share. However, this stock had been trading on the electronic network in the pre-market hours as low as $59. Now the open on the NYSE may not be a true reflection of where the stock had been trading initially on that day.
What this means is that the open recorded on the candlestick chart is not accurate. Now, suppose the stock ABC never trades down to $59 during the day. So, the low on the candlestick chart may not be an accurate depiction of the day’s price action.
So, electronic trading makes these charts somewhat inaccurate. Couple this with the fact that on short timeframes, candlestick charts are not very accurate. These charts are good for timeframes of 1 hour and above. Just keep these two limitations of candlestick charts.
Apart from that candlestick charting is a powerful tool in the hands of an experienced trader. When an experienced trader combines these charts with technical indicators, this combination can produce highly accurate trading signals.
Candlestick patterns can be a good buy and sell signal when combined with a technical indicator like the RSI or the stochastic. There are simple as well as complex candlestick patterns. Single stick candlestick patterns are easy to spot however, two stick and three stick candlestick patterns do not appear quite frequently but when they do, they are very accurate and can be highly profitable to trade!
Now Yahoo Finance is an excellent free resource that you can use to create candlestick charts for any stock by just entering the stock ticker symbol. You should play around with the options available for Yahoo Finance. This will help you to learn a lot of new things about candlestick charting.
Venture Capitalism and Enterprise Revolution in Nigeria
The African Capital Alliance (ACA), a private equity fund manager in western Africa, announced the raising of $200 million from investors in July last year. The third installment of the Capital Alliance Private Equity (CAPE) fund will target important sectors such as power, oil and gas, communications and financial services in Nigeria and across the sub-Saharan region. The ACA is confident of eventually raising a total of $350 million for the fund from aid agencies, international banks and Nigerian institutional investors. The development reflects mounting confidence in Nigeria’s resurgent economy, considering the country’s fist such fund that started out in 1998 with a capital of just $35 million.
While there is no conclusive data on the size of the Nigeria equity market, estimates for the whole of Africa put it over $6 billion in 2000; South Africa, the continent’s largest economy, accounting for half the share. High economic growth fuelled by an enthusiastic reforms programme has seen Nigeria’s growth scale to almost double the figure for developed markets in recent years. The country’s GDP growth rate in 2006 stood at 5.6%, significantly higher than the US (3.2%) or the UK (2.8%)1. Although the private equity market is still in its infancy here, increasing opportunities to invest in high-growth businesses have succeeded to some extent in eroding the conventional insistence on public equity and debt. However, there continue to be significant risks attending investment in Nigeria due to unhealthy policies, a volatile security situation and massive infrastructure shortfalls. Much of this holds true for the continent at large and explains why it receives only a fragment of global foreign direct investment (FDI). Out of the estimated $250 billion in global FDI to developing countries in 2001, Africa received only $11 billion2.
For many international investors, venture capital and private equity in Nigeria are risky propositions because of political instability, violence, social unrest and corruption. Progress in this direction has been impeded by several other reasons as well:
* Poor corporate governance and lax regulatory mechanisms.
* Red tape, legal restrictions and hostile investment policies.
* High trading costs in the primary market for equities.
* Market volatility and the resulting high-risk perception.
* High exit risk for investors because of low liquidity.
* Difficult and often confusing ownership and property rights.
Over the last decade, Nigeria has displayed a steady commitment to reforms. The Investment and Securities Decree was passed into law soon after the return of civilian rule in 1999, opening up the economy to foreign investment. The government of former president Obasanjo also established the Investment and Securities Tribunal for speedy resolution of disputes arising out of investment deals. More recently, the Securities and Exchange Commission slashed transaction rates for equities from 6.9% to 4.2%. International venture capital investors have shown increasing interest in Nigeria after the liberalisation of several important markets like telecommunications, transport, and oil marketing. The fact that fresh policies have persuaded at least some investors to overlook the high cost of doing business in Nigeria is a significant achievement in itself.
Its large population and market size bestow tremendous potential on the Nigeria economy – Africa’s third largest and among the most rapidly growing. The country’s ambitious Vision 2020 programme and the UN Millennium Development Goals together represent considerable challenges in terms of economic revival. Past experience favours strongly against big businesses, which have had a dismal track record and a high-failure rate under both private and public operation. Undeniably, the fate of Nigeria’s long term goals rests on rapid proliferation of SMEs and their ability to drive an enterprise revolution that will sufficiently diversify the economy away from oil and reverse decades of stagnation. The objective is to use SMEs to deliver sustainable development, employment creation and most importantly, poverty alleviation.
This is where venture capitalism derives its significance in the context of Nigeria’s long-term ambitions. Private equity investment has been responsible for some of the most notable economic success stories across the globe. Entrepreneurs starting out with angel loans turned India around into the largest software exporter in the world. In South Korea, booming small high-tech businesses bypassed larger firms to lead the country’s recovery from the Asian economic crisis. Equity funded enterprises have likewise recorded high growth figures in developing countries from Asia, across Europe and in South America. The global experience with venture capitalism throws up a number of important considerations in terms of providing the right environment for rapid growth. The following are some of the most important challenges and considerations facing Nigerian policy makers in this regard:
* Establishing a venture capital technical assistance programme to enhance SME performance in diverse economic sectors.
* Institutionalising tax benefits for equity investment to attract foreign investors.
* Providing risk guarantees to create strategic venture capital industries that improve self reliance and curb import quotas.
* Enhancing venture capital capacity to stimulate and promote the industrial expansion.
* Focusing equity investment on SMEs that optimise resource utilisation and assist local raw material development.
* Promoting innovative business ideas, processes and techniques that boost both productivity and profitability.
* Hastening industrialisation through equity infusion in high-growth areas like telecommunications and tourism.
Nigeria’s reforms process prompted a unique voluntary initiative at the turn of the last century when the Nigerian Bankers’ Committee launched the Small and Medium Enterprise Equity (SMEEIS) scheme. Billed as an attempt to promote entrepreneurial expansion, the scheme required all locally operating commercial banks to earmark 10% of pre-tax profits for equity investment in small and medium enterprises. Even though more than Naira 18 billion had been set aside by 2003, utilisation of the funds remained abysmally poor at less than 25%. The Nigerian Central Bank owed it to a lack of viable projects and general reluctance toward equity partnership. If poor managerial and business packaging skills are areas of concern, the prevailing mindset against venture capitalism in both existing and emerging enterprises is even more so.
To quote former Central Bank governor Joseph Sanusi (29 May 1999-29 May 2004), accelerated economic development is not possible until Nigerian entrepreneurs learn to appreciate that “it is better to own 10% of a successful and profitable business than to own 100% of a moribund business”.
Requirements to Set Up Company in Myanmar As a Foreigner
To set up company as a foreigner in Myanmar, you first need to know a few things. For instance, you need to know about the different types of companies foreigners can set up. Myanmar offers two main options to foreign investors looking to register business entities in Myanmar. Business entities/companies which require substantial amounts of capital to start i.e. manufacturing companies, construction companies, mining companies, hotels and resort companies etc., must be registered under Foreign Investment Law through the MIC (Myanmar Investment Council).
On the other hand, foreign companies/businesses requiring less amount of capital i.e. $50,000 are required to register under MCA or Myanmar Companies Act. This act allows small foreign companies in sectors such as; services among other small scale sectors to register. Companies registered under MIC enjoy both non-tax and tax incentives. Such companies however require a huge amount of capitalization. MIC registered companies also require more documentation and more time to register.
Registration under MCA or Myanmar Companies Act
To set up company in Myanmar under MCA, one requires a minimum of two months to complete the entire application process. There are however available options to acquire temporary incorporation. It is therefore possible to acquire a temporary business incorporation certificate after a few weeks of filling an application to be incorporate. Once a foreign company is incorporated, a permit to trade is issued. This permit is valid only for three years after which it must be renewed for the foreign business/company to continue doing business in Myanmar legally. It is important to note that registering a foreign company/business under MCA requires some documentation. For instance, investors must present company financials, corporate structures, and director information among any other necessary documentation stipulated in the Myanmar Companies Act. Liaising with all appropriate government agencies is important to ensure that the registration process is smooth.
Foreign Ownership of MCA Companies
Under the Myanmar Companies Act, it is possible for foreign investors to own 100 percent of a company set up under the Myanmar Companies Act (MCA) or the foreign investment law (Myanmar Investment Commission). This however has implications. For instance, foreign investors can’t be able to set up/operate certain businesses i.e. education or trading businesses. It is also important to note that a Myanmar Company having one or more shareholders from foreign countries is considered foreign automatically except in cases involving joint ventures with the Myanmar government. Joint ventures with the Myanmar government are generally better for foreigners keen on reaping benefits such as tax breaks or tax holidays.
Capital Requirements
The minimum capital requirement for a foreign company set up under MCA (Myanmar Companies Act) is $50,000. It is important to note that half of the capital (in this case $25,000) must be invested in the company when the company is given a permit to trade or when a company is incorporated. The remaining amount must be invested one year after incorporation. Under foreign law investment or MIC, the minimum capital requirement is $500,000. Practically, companies may be required to invest more than $1,000,000 to be receive a permit to trade.
Personal Student Loans For All Aspiring Students
These days, many students want to study more. The universities across the world are offering interesting courses and there are so many takers for these courses. If you are interested one of them, who is interested in higher studies for a very bright career then financial help is not far away.
Of course, higher studies means higher cost as quality education costs money. Your concern need not be on finance as many banks and financial institutions are ready to finance your higher studies so that you can lead a high quality life.
Personal student loan not only covers your cost of education but also your maintenance during the course of study.
Finance is readily available for all professional courses like medicine, nursing, engineering, management courses etc.
The loan schemes enable to pay directly for the college, exams and books fees that are to be paid periodically. You can get reimbursements for your expenses.
The terms of repayment are also easy. You can opt for moratorium period till you complete the course and land in a decent job. You have the offer of serving the interest applied periodically either from your part-time employment or through family and friend sources. If you decide to repay after securing an employment, the interest rates will be higher as they are compounded.
The loan processes are carried out faster if you can offer full security coverage of your loan amount or if you are able to get a co-signor with a good credit history who is ready to stand as a surety.
