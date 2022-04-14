Finance
Life Insurance Basics
One of the most important things you can do as parents is to ensure the financial welfare of your children in the event of your death. Life insurance is the best way to be rest assured that your children will be taken care of if you die. Although we never like to think of that kind of thing happening, but it does.
What is Life Insurance
Life insurance is a policy that you can enter with your insurance company, which promises a certain amount to your beneficiary(ies) in the event of your death. Usually, a spouse will name the other spouse as well as their children as beneficiaries of the policy. As part of the agreement with life insurance, your insurance policy will be a monetary value, that you will in return, pay a monthly premium for. Premiums usually depend on your age, gender, occupation, medical history and other factors.
There are other types of life insurance that may provide benefits for you and for your family while you are still living. These policies can accrue a cash value on a tax-deferred basis and can be used for future needs such as retirement or your child’s education.
Do I Need Life Insurance
Earning an income allows you and your family to do many things. It pays for your mortgage, buys cars, food, clothing, vacations and many other luxuries that you and your family enjoy. However, certain situations can cause you to lose your income, and those who depend on you also depend on your income. If any of the following statements about you and your family are true, then it is probably a good idea for you to consider life insurance.
1) You are married and have a spouse.
2) You have children who are dependent on you.
3) You have a parent or relative who is aging, or disable and depends on you.
4) You have a loved one in your life that you wish to provide for.
5) Your 401K retirement plan, pension and savings aren’t enough to insure your loved one’s future.
What Are My Life Insurance Options
There are four basic types of life insurance that can meet you and your family’s needs:
Term Life Insurance
This is the least expensive type of life insurance coverage, and at least at the beginning, the simplest. Term life insurance policies do not accrue cash value, and are fixed over an extended period of time – usually one to 0 years, and they can be renewed. This life insurance policy pays the beneficiary of your policy a fixed amount in the even that you die in the period of time that your policy includes. The premiums of term life insurance are lowest when you are young and increase as you get older
Whole Life Insurance
This type of life insurance is similar to term life insurance, as well as provides cash value. Over time, whole life insurance generally builds up a cash value on a tax-deferred basis, and some even pay it’s policy holders a dividend. This type of life insurance is popular, doe to the cash value that is accessible to you or your beneficiaries before you die. Used to supplement retirement funds, or to pay for your child’s education, whole life insurance should be used for protection, rather than for accumulation.
Universal Life Insurance
This type of life insurance is a flexible kind of plan. These policies accrue interest and allow the owner to adjust the death benefits and premiums to their current life situation. You decide the amount of premium for universal life insurance, and of you skip a payment, this will be deducted from your death benefit. Universal life insurance stays in effect as long as your cash value can cover the costs of the policy. These rates are subject to change, but they can never fall below the minimum rate that is guaranteed when you sign up for universal life insurance.
Variable Life Insurance
This type of life insurance is designed for people who want to tie the performance of their life insurance policy to that of the financial market. The policy holder gets to decide how the money should be invested, and your cash value has the opportunity to grow more rapidly. However, if the market is poor, your life insurance policy’s death benefit will be poor. As with whole life insurance and universal life insurance, you may withdraw against the cash value. Be reminded that withdrawals of this life insurance policy will be deducted from the cash value.
How Can I Save Money With Life Insurance
Below you will find some suggestions on ways to save money while purchasing the life insurance policy that is right for you.
1) If you don’t need life insurance, don’t buy it. Don’t buy more insurance that you actually need in order to provide financial security for your family.
2) Shop around for competitively-priced life insurance policies while you are healthy. Don’t smoke, or do anything that might increase your rates. Take care of yourself by exercising regularly and maintaining a moderate and healthy weight.
3) If you purchase a term life insurance policy, look for guaranteed and renewable policies. That way you won’t have to periodically continue to shop around for those life insurance policies.
4) You should only buy optional forms of coverage such as riders only if necessary.
5) Shop around and compare life insurance policy rates and coverage. There are thousands of life insurance companies to choose from. It is advised that you get at least three separate quotations of life insurance, and then decide which is the best for you.
Low Inventory And Low Interest Rates: The Keys To Rising Home Prices!
After, over 15 years, as a Real Estate Licensed Salesperson, in the State of New York, I have come to strongly, believe, the two major factors (and keys) to the historic, rising home prices, are the extremely – low, inventory, and historically – low, mortgage rates! In the past year, in most areas of this nation, house prices, have risen, at, never – before, seen, percentages, etc! Simultaneously, there is also, an extremely – low inventory, of house, available, for sale, on the market. The combination of, the impacts, regarding, supply and demand, and, the affordability, created, by these mortgage interest rates, are the two major factors, in terms of rising costs, of purchasing houses. With that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, these two keys/ factors, and what they indicate, etc.
1. Low Inventory: A number of factors, probably, have contributed to the extended, current period, of extremely – low inventory, of houses, for sale, in many regions/ areas/ localities. Some of these causes, include: the stresses, and uncertainties, stemming from this horrific pandemic; buyer – interest, because the crisis, has also, increased, the desire, for many, to relocate; and, lack of certainty, by homeowners, on what to do, if they sold. The economic laws of supply and demand, teach us, when there is limited supply (as there is, today), demand outweighs, it, causing, often, price increases! This creates, what is referred to, as, a Sellers Market (more buyers than sellers, and demand, creating an advantage to the seller).
2. Low mortgage interest rates: Few remember, mortgage interest rates, at the low – level, we see, today! Because of this, buyers are able to buy, more home, for their dollars. Since, most people, buy a house, taking advantage of a mortgage, in order to fund, their purchase, it is often, the most important, relevant factor, in whether, or not, one can afford a specific property! In that regard, it’s essential to remember, and appreciate, a 1% difference, on, for example, a $200, 000 house (which, at 20% down, requires, a $160, 000 mortgage), comes to, about $100 per month, difference/ savings. In many regions, the average mortgage is far higher, meaning a $400, 000 home (with $320,000 mortgage), sees a $200 monthly difference, and $600, 000 one, would create a $300 savings, at the lower rate. While, this lets more people, afford houses, it also has the result of creating, added demand, and rising prices!
When, you better understand, the relationship between these two factors, and the housing market, you become, better prepared, to proceed, wisely, using the best approach, and making the finest decisions, for you. Will you be a more aware, wiser, potential home buyer?
How to Make a Lot With a Small Investment
Saving becomes a necessity once people get close to the retirement age. At that stage in life, saving is not just an option, but it is a key to having a stress free retirement. However, having plenty of savings do not guarantee a stress-free older age upon retirement. With countless responsibilities, upon retirement with no source of a steady income, you could end up diminishing all your savings. With a big chance of mismanagement of the savings, it is essential for financial advisors to suggest that people and, in specific, retirees must consider investing their money in exchange for fruitful returns.
Making a Smart Investment Decision
Making smart investment decisions is fruitful for any age and anyone. It is the best and the most reliable way to get a steady income. Before taking a major decision to invest, consult experts for advice and consider the following steps for safe investments.
Know your Risks
Always do your homework before choosing a company for investment. Although it is always a good idea to ask an expert investor for tips and advice, do your own research too. Do not pick a company that has unreliable information about their returns. The lack of necessary knowledge could cost you all your savings. Always ask how the investment will work, study the terms and conditions when making an investment decision.
Have a Portfolio Investment
A good idea for investment is to invest in small but safe investments. The safest way to do this is to invest in a portfolio. Instead of putting all your money in one investment, create a portfolio of mutual funds, stocks or shares, and other financial investments. This way if one fails the other investments in your portfolio could reap positive returns.
Choose Investments with Immediate Annuities
Annuities are reliable for those who need guaranteed payouts. Once you decide on investing in annuity funds, it automatically qualifies you to get an income exchange for a major series of payments over a specific time. With so many annuities, each one has a unique feature that could be expensive. Before making any investment decision or investing in an annuity, consider talking to an expert.
Strategic Positioning of the Investment
Strategic positioning of the investment depends on the attractiveness of the entire sector of a specific industry. It is essential that the company you choose for investment have a strong market share. A strong company with a major market share will prove as an effective investment.
One of the Main Differences Between Statistical Analysis and Data Mining
Two methods of analyzing data that are common in both academic and commercial fields are statistical analysis and data mining. While statistical analysis has a long scientific history, data mining is a more recent method of data analysis that has arisen from Computer Science. In this article I want to give an introduction to these methods and outline what I believe is one of the main differences between the two fields of analysis.
Statistical analysis commonly involves an analyst formulating a hypothesis and then testing the validity of this hypothesis by running statistical tests on data that may have been collected for the purpose. For example, if an analyst was studying the relationship between income level and the ability to get a loan, the analyst may hypothesis that there will be a correlation between income level and the amount of credit someone may qualify for.
The analyst could then test this hypothesis with the use of a data set that contains a number of people along with their income levels and the credit available to them. A test could be run that indicates for example that there may be a high degree of confidence that there is indeed a correlation between income and available credit. The main point here is that the analyst has formulated a hypothesis and then used a statistical test along with a data set to provide evidence in support or against that hypothesis.
Data mining is another area of data analysis that has arisen more recently from computer science that has a number of differences to traditional statistical analysis. Firstly, many data mining techniques are designed to be applied to very large data sets, while statistical analysis techniques are often designed to form evidence in support or against a hypothesis from a more limited set of data.
Probably the mist significant difference here, however, is that data mining techniques are not used so much to form confidence in a hypothesis, but rather extract unknown relationships may be present in the data set. This is probably best illustrated with an example. Rather than in the above case where a statistician may form a hypothesis between income levels and an applicants ability to get a loan, in data mining, there is not typically an initial hypothesis. A data mining analyst may have a large data set on loans that have been given to people along with demographic information of these people such as their income level, their age, any existing debts they have and if they have ever defaulted on a loan before.
A data mining technique may then search through this large data set and extract a previously unknown relationship between income levels, peoples existing debt and their ability to get a loan.
While there are quite a few differences between statistical analysis and data mining, I believe this difference is at the heart of the issue. A lot of statistical analysis is about analyzing data to either form confidence for or against a stated hypothesis while data mining is often more about applying an algorithm to a data set to extract previously unforeseen relationships.
