Magic super fan guarantees he would bring home the No. 1 pick from NBA Draft Lottery | Commentary
Running off at the typewriter …
During a conversation earlier this week with Orlando Magic super fan Dennis Salvagio — aka “The Fat Guy” — this fantastic idea popped into my head:
Because Magic fans have endured so much misery and malaise over the last decade, wouldn’t it be great if the team honored them by sending a longtime, loyal supporter to represent them at the NBA Draft Lottery?
That’s right, send the Fat Guy to Chicago and let him try his lottery luck on May 17.
Nothing against Jeff Weltman, the Magic’s president of basketball operations who represented the team at last year’s lottery, but coming home with the fifth and eighth pick in 2021 was pretty disappointing. Sorry, Jeff, but you need to bench yourself.
The Magic have had team executives, players and coaches represent them at the draft lottery over the years, so why not a fan? Salvagio, a retired attorney, put down his first deposit for season tickets in 1986 — three years before the team even started playing. And, of course, he has been entertaining fellow fans for decades with his rousing, rollicking, dancing, prancing support of the team.
The Fat Guy once was so adamant about trying to persuade Dwight Howard to stay in Orlando that he commissioned the help of the Down Brothers, a renowned local rock band, to record a music video that Salvagio financed and starred in.
Who knows? Maybe the Fat Guy can resurrect the famous lottery luck of Magic co-founder and team executive Pat Williams, who miraculously helped Orlando win the draft lottery in 1992, 1993 and 2004 when the Magic won the rights to select Shaq, Penny and Dwight.
The Fat Guy and Williams have many similarities. They both are showmen, they both went to Wake Forest and they both moved from Philadelphia to make Orlando their home.
What about it, Fat Guy, do you think you can bring home the No. 1 overall pick?
“You can count on it,” the Fat Guy says without hesitation. “I am a very lucky man.”
Sounds like a guarantee to me.
Forget that old saying, “It ain’t over till the fat lady sings.”
When comes to the Magic’s buzzard’s luck in recent draft lotteries, it will be over when the Fat Guy dances. …
Short stuff: Speaking of Orlando Magic draft picks, did you see what Mario Hezonja said the other day to a news outlet in Russia where he is now playing professionally? “I am not going to return to the NBA; I didn’t get the respect I deserved,” railed Hezonja, the Croatian who was drafted 5th overall by Orlando in 2015 and quickly showed everyone that the Magic had made a monumental mistake. Memo to Mario: Of course you’re not going to return to the NBA because the NBA hasn’t invited you to return. You were a bust, remember? The NBA cut you; you didn’t leave voluntarily! … Hugh Hathcock, a very wealthy Florida Gators booster, just donated a record $12.6 million to UF’s athletic program. Hey, that’s just about enough to pay off Dan Mullen’s buyout! … Reason No. 935 why I hate the Los Angeles Lakers: Nice-guy coach Frank Vogel had to find out he was getting fired on Twitter rather than hearing it first from the team’s president of basketball operations LeBron James. In the days before Twitter, the Magic avoided a similar embarrassment when immediately after a televised game between Orlando and Chicago in 1997, NBC’s league insider Peter Vecsey went on the post-game show and reported that Penny Hardaway and other Magic players were orchestrating a revolt that would cost Brian Hill his job. On his way to the locker room after the game, Hill was whisked into a mop closet at the arena by former Magic general manager John Gabriel, who briefed the coach on Vecsey’s report. A few days later, Hill was fired. …
Can you believe Cam Newton actually said he wants women to get back to cooking, being quiet and letting men lead? In related news, Newton just bought his significant other a new butter churn for her birthday. Has anybody informed Cam that it’s 2022, not 1952? … How much have purses grown in golf over the years? Here’s all you need to know: Over the last two months Ted Scott, the caddie of Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, has made almost half as much as the great Arnold Palmer won during his entire golf career. … I’m not saying I am completely uninspired by the kickoff of the new USFL season this weekend, but here are five things I’d rather do than watch the New Jersey Generals play the Birmingham Stallions: (1) Read my junk mail. (2) Trail behind my ex-wife at a clothing store. (3) Take the company’s mandatory “Code of Business Conduct and Ethics” on-line training course. (4) Read the complete anthology of Mel Kiper Jr.’s greatest mock drafts. (5) Look at the countless photos from friends who Instagram their food. … From Dwight Perry of the Seattle Times: “MLB suspended Brewers catcher Pedro Severino after he tested positive for clomiphene, a drug to treat infertility — in women. He’ll miss 80 games, or well into the season’s second trimester.”…
Stat of the week comes from Jon Heyman of the MLB Network: The Oakland A’s led the majors with the biggest payroll ($33 million) in 1991. They have the same payroll today. … In addition to some disgusting charges of sexual misconduct and harassment among team executives, the NFL’s Washington Commanders now are being accused of withholding ticket revenue from visiting teams and refundable deposits from fans. Congratulations, Dan Snyder, you and your team have won the Triple Crown for Creepiness. … Nick Canepa of the San Diego Union-Tribune, on the Browns making a trade for QB Deshaun Watson despite 22 sexual-misconduct allegations against him: “Seems Deshaun’s baggage got lost on its way to Cleveland.” … Not sure I buy the reports that the Miami Dolphins were thisclose to signing Tom Brady as quarterback and Sean Payton as the head coach only to have the plan foiled by ex-coach Brian Flores’ racial discrimination lawsuit against the team. That would be like me saying, I was thisclose to winning the Pulitzer Prize until some dumb editor wrote a bad headline on my column. … There are only three Kmarts left in the entire continental United States. Sigh. …
Last word: With Thursday being National Ex-Spouse Day, we bring you this from the late, great Zsa Zsa Gabor: “I am a marvelous housekeeper. Every time I leave a man, I keep his house.”
Email me at [email protected]. Hit me up on Twitter @BianchiWrites and listen to my Open Mike radio show every weekday from 6 to 9:30 a.m. on FM 96.9, AM 740 and HD 101.1-2
Unselds’ School in South Baltimore unveils renovations: ‘It is about the kids’
The Unselds’ School in South Baltimore has received an upgrade thanks to a project that honors late legendary basketball player Wes Unseld.
Officials from the Washington Wizards and Heart of America held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to unveil renovations at the school. It was part of a legacy campaign to celebrate the NBA’s 75th anniversary.
The renovations were welcomed because the building has declined through the years, said Unseld’s son, Wes Unseld Jr., head coach of the Wizards and the first graduate of the school.
“To help beautify the space, it’s impactful,” he said. “For the kids, it helps bring new life and energy to the building.”
Wes Unseld, who died June 2, 2020, opened the school with his wife, Connie, in 1978. Located at 250 S. Hilton St. in the Saint Josephs neighborhood, the school is one of the few fully accredited, non-church-affiliated, Black-owned schools in Maryland.
Renovations include a refreshed basketball court, a learning garden and outdoor bench tables. The parent lounge area and school signage were also updated, and an area was added to honor Wes Unseld’s legacy.
A large poster of a young Wes in his Baltimore Bullets jersey hangs on the wall. Two cabinets containing memorabilia, including one of his shoes and numerous framed photos, help students learn and remember who he was.
Connie Unseld said the legacy room “really makes me happy” because “the children who come after will not know about him, unless we have something permanent.”
Wes Unseld had been sick for about two years before he died, Connie Unseld said. She then shifted her concentration to the school, which has been reduced to 20 students because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It was such a welcomed relief for me to hear them say, ‘We’d like to come in and refresh the building,’” she said.
The NBA Foundation, at the recommendation of the Wizards, granted $25,000 to Heart of America for the renovations, a spokesperson at Monumental Sports & Entertainment said. Monumental and the Wizards assisted with additional resources, she said.
Team owner Ted Leonsis said the franchise wanted to honor Unseld, the Hall of Famer who served as the organization’s vice president, head coach and general manager after his playing career ended in 1981.
“It’s not about the Unseld name, it is about the kids,” Leonsis told the crowd Wednesday. “It is about implanting the legacy of what this family has believed in. We talk about equity in education and equity in opportunity and that is what this school is all about.”
For much of the day, volunteers put the finishing touches inside and outside the school. Students in attendance took part in a basketball clinic led by the Wizards and ate pizza.
Daughter Kim Unseld, principal and teacher of the Unselds’ School, said this project brought some life back to the school and reminds the community that the school exists.
“It’s nice to be able to open up to the community and say, ‘Hey, here we are. We’re still here. We’re still going tough. We’re still doing the right thing,” she said. “The only drawback is I wish Daddy was here to see it.”
Dave Hyde: Miami Marlins return some hope to the lineup for Thursday’s home opener
Here’s what the Marlins bought with $53 million in Avisail Garcia … and $36 million for Jorge Soler … and in a functional trade for Joey Wendle … and by finding local product Jesus Luzardo on the scrap heap last season and turning him around so he had 12 strikeouts in five innings Tuesday night.
They bought hope.
It’s all they can offer the oddest baseball market of them all for Thursday’s home opener against Philadelphia.
Hope they can compete. Hope they can score enough runs. Hope they can stay close enough in the first couple months of this season so owner Bruce Sherman allows a big bat to be bought in a trade for some of their many prospects.
Hope, too, the 1-4 start out West doesn’t gain traction as the Marlins have their home opener Thursday against the money-bag Philadelphia Phillies.
Are you allowed to worry about the Marlins this early?
Just a little?
No one thinks this start is the end of anything. But this is a team that could use a good start to find some faith in their re-done lineup as the franchise turns from Derek Jeter being the face of the organization to Sherman being its most important figure.
Everyone sees Opening Day of baseball differently. Some see poetry, others as just one of 162 games.
The Marlins manager Don Mattingly has been around enough to figure the analogy to an unwritten book is more practical and relatable. Opening Day is page one. So by that count the home opener is page six.
“What’s going to get written?” he said.
Here’s what he’s banking on: Balance in this roster. He was here back when the lineup was top-heavy with stars like Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich and Jose Fernandez but had no middle class.
He’s been here these rebuilding years when the Marlins surprised everyone with a playoff win in the COVID-shortened season but settled back to the bottom last year.
The story of the Marlins is always of money. That’s the story baseball demands, too. Their three opponents in the National League East rank in the top nine of roster payroll. The New York Mets are second at $256 million, the Phillies fourth at $234 million.
The Marlins have a $79 million payroll. Their big offseason buys and most expensive players, Garcia and Soler, each has a $12 million annual salary. That ranks ninth among Philadelphia players in this opener.
That’s why the Marlins’ margin for error is immeasurably small this season. Having a representative offense is a must, which is why the creaky .199 batting average and .577 OPS on the opening road trip was disappointing.
Staying healthy is a given, too. They have good prospects to fall back on in their minor-league system. But they’re just that. Prospects.
They need some breaks like they didn’t have in this opening stretch. In both games against the Los Angeles Angels, bad umpiring against Marlins pitchers on called ball fours allowed the game-turning runs to happen. It doesn’t explain the weak offense. But this is a team that needs some breaks.
Finally, they need to stay close to contention the first couple of months to make Sherman trade for a dynamic, veteran bat. That’s what this lineup still lacks. It’s what they have the prospects to trade for come June or July.
Will Sherman allow it? Does he have the wallet? There’s only one way to find out and, as with most small-money teams, that’s if the Marlins are relevant as summer arrives.
Thursday’s game is largely symbolic — and not as large a symbol as it once was. Opening Day once was a national holiday across America. That was a different America, one with pay phones and smoking in airplanes.
Baseball has been carved into a regional game today. In a handful of big-money markets like New York and Boston, St. Louis and Los Angeles, the sport is the calendar of any summer.
It’s a finger-crossed possibility in places like South Florida. The Marlins have the pitching and a revamped lineup to see how this season can work. That’s about all this downtrodden market can ask for in the home opener.
Hope.
Southern Minnesota police officer cleared in fatal shooting of knife-wielding man
AUSTIN, Minn. — Prosecutors will not be seeking criminal charges against the Austin police officer who fatally shot a 38-year-old man in December, the Austin Police Department announced Tuesday.
“After a thorough review of the events, reports and recording related to the fatal shooting of Kokou Christopher Fiafonou on December 23, 2021, our office has concluded that the evidence does not support criminal charges against any of the officers involved, including Officer Zachary Gast of the Austin Police Department,” Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem wrote in an April 11 letter to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
“Based on the information available to Officer Gast at the time he fired his weapon at Mr. Fiafonou, a reasonable officer in Officer Gast’s position would have concluded that deadly force was necessary to protect the officer or other persons from apparent death or great bodily harm.”
The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office was asked to review the case by the Mower County Attorney’s Office.
Fiafonou, of Austin, died on Dec. 23 as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.
The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the officer who shot Fiafonou as Gast, a two-year veteran of the department in southern Minnesota.
Fiafonou was fatally shot following a more than 24-hour standoff with law enforcement who had initially been called around 3:45 p.m. Dec. 22 to the area of Seventh Street Northwest and Eighth Avenue Northwest in Austin for a report of a man walking in traffic and holding a knife, according to initial reports.
An officer spoke with Fiafonou, who was initially speaking unintelligibly, but determined Fiafonou was not in danger and intended to allow him to continue walking, but officers followed him as he walked to his residence, according to Ostrem’s report. Once inside, Fiafonou barricaded himself and would randomly appear on an upstairs porch with a knife, “taunting officers.”
Over the course of more than 24 hours, police as well as members of the Special Incident Response Team, including trained negotiators, used Tasers, pepper gas and less-lethal foam impact bullets in an attempt to bring Fiafonou into custody. Ostrem notes that Fiafonou’s behavior included yelling and waving and slashing a variety of knives and other objects.
“Negotiators had also spent hours trying to calm Mr. Fiafonou and bring him into custody,” Ostrem wrote. “A variety of less-lethal options were deployed without success in gaining access to Mr. Fiafonou.”
By 6 p.m. Dec. 23, 2021, the law enforcement presence on scene was reduced to uniformed officers posted in the area to monitor the situation. Ostrem wrote that Fiafonou repeatedly charged the two officers squads during the evening, “always with a knife and sometimes a hammer.”
Around 9:30 that night, Fiafonou left his home and walked to the Kwik Trip in the 1200 block of Oakland Avenue West. Officers followed him to the gas station, where they could hear him “stating he was going to hurt staff members,” Ostrem wrote. As Fiafonou went into the store, Gast got out of his squad to follow him in.
“Just taking a couple steps inside, Mr. Fiafonou quickly turned around and aggressively exited the store. Officer Gast was now out of his squad, between it and the store entrance. Mr. Fiafonou aggressively ran toward Officer Gast with a knife,” Ostrem wrote. “Officer Gast gave a number of commands to ‘drop the knife’ or ‘stop’ or ‘get on the ground.’ Mr. Fiafonou did not slow his approach toward Officer Gast. Officer Gast retreated a little, but Mr. Fiafonou continued aggressively and with the knife. Officer Gast discharged his weapon toward Mr. Fiafonou seven times.”
The Austin Police Department does not wear body cameras, but Ostrem noted in his letter that video was obtained from the store as well as squad video, all of which “very clearly depicts the last few minutes of the encounter.”
Fiafonou’s family has refuted some of the police narrative of the incident.
