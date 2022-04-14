Finance
Make Proper Enquiries Before Taking Car Insurance From An Oline Company
If you are looking for a good insurance deal for your car, look no further than Internet where you can find many leading providers such as Geico car insurance company. When you search for auto insurance online, you will find numerous providers that offer auto coverage policies to the general public. Internet is replete with offers wherein companies offer attractive deals on polices and coverage such as some say that if you switch to that particular company, you will save up to 15%. All these offers have made this market very competitive. The competition bodes well for the buyers who tend to gain by cheap offers and attractive discounts.
How To Save Money
Saving money on car coverage polices is on everyone’s mind. Here are some tips for you to save money:
You can really save if you insure multiple cars with the same company under the same policy. Most providers offer multi car discount, which will help you save hundreds of dollars in premium. You save even more if you have safety devices installed in your car. In fact, lot of providers offer some very interesting discounts like air bags discount, kill switched discount, additional safety features discount, and anti-theft devices discount.
Selecting A Good Company
When you are looking for a reliable company, look for its consumer base. A good company will have high level of customer satisfaction. As per available records, Geico has 97% customer satisfaction rate. You can select a company like this and be assured that you can get better service.
Always look for a provider that provides 24X7 access to customer service lines. Another important aspect to consider is the speed at which the provider settles claims. Look for a provider where claims are settled quickly and efficiently and there are not many people who are complaining about the company.
Get Quotes
These days you can easily get quotes from different online companies. You will get the quotes in few minutes and it would not cost you anything. You can compare these quotes with your existing policy and select the low cost car insurance from any reputed provider.
However, you should not take it blindly that whatever the online provider such as Geico offers. Low rates must coincide with good coverage policies. Your commercial auto insurance company should be able to provide you the coverage that you need and want.
Some companies will provide you with a low quote, but everything else in the policy would be low also. The coverage they offer might not cover everything. Many people are fooled into buying these low cost insurance deals. Therefore, you must take your time before you sign on the dotted line.
When it comes to getting low cost coverage for your vehicle, your driving record, car type, sex, address, and credit scores matter the most. If you have a bad driving record or poor credit score, even a good car insurance company cannot help you to get a low cost coverage. So overall, you play the most crucial role in your getting a low cost policy.
Finance
Chicago Auto Insurance Rates – Gender Influence on Insurance Rates
In previous articles the author showed the effects of age and marital status on the overall insurance prices of products offered to people, particularly those in the Chicago area. The author stated that Chicago has some dissimilarities from the general population when it comes to the sets of demographic data that are relevant to the insurance sector.
Gender in Life Insurance: There is adequate national data and research in the insurance writings which specifically show that females live beyond men by about seven years. Additionally, the mortality ratios among young males are little higher than females. The outcome of these mortality variations is significant lower life insurance ‘costs’ for females. Notice that we used the word ‘cost’ and not ‘premium’. In universal life and whole life contracts, insurance companies charge additional premiums (not excess cost) which is basically the same amount for males and females as a “saving” attribute, not as cost of insurance. For this reason, the rate difference between males and females is more noticeable in term insurance policies.
There are no rate variances between men and women amongst the Chicago population and suburban and remainder of the State population with regards to life insurance contracts, or products that use mortality rates like fixed or variable annuities.
Sex in Health Insurance: Once again there are extensive studies that suggest that morbidity percentages among women are much higher than their men counterparts during the early stages of life. Then the percentages become comparable to men in middle age stages, eventually morbidity ratios start to drop even further compared to males in the advanced stages of life. Morbidity ratio is defined as the rate of ailing to healthful Individuals in the population. These variances in the morbidity ratios are evidenced with the same importance in the rates levied by the insurance company from customers.
A large number of people are unaware that most prominent insurance companies have imposed excess charges on the citizens of the City of Chicago for health insurance purposes. City of Chicago health insurance rates are routinely 10% to 25% greater than their suburban equivalents. Insurance companies claim that the extra charges are due to the higher cost of health care services in the City of Chicago.
Gender in Auto Insurance: Influence of sex difference on insurance prices is more prominent in the auto insurance industry. Women spend less than men for the same products, roughly 25% to 40% less for ages less than 25 years, depending on the precise age. The difference starts to vanish afterward age 25 years.
Chicago automobile insurance premiums for females are higher than their surrounding suburbs’ equivalents because of the fact that the Illinois auto insurance rates are established by location.
Unisex Rates in Insurance: Various insurance companies avoid gender as a discriminating feature when dealing with business or group insurance (health, life or auto,) and instead they use Unisex Rates- same price for men or women. Some states including Massachusetts wanted to apply certain decision about the use of unisex rates. In the opinion of the author, unisex rates may just force the cost of insurance up. While women spend more for certain insurance products, they pay lesser for others. It doesn’t make a sense to invest a lot in eliminating the current pricing processes and try to make up new ones and then have the customers bear the expense of this change when there is no substantial signal that unisex quoting techniques will ever save us any anything.
Finance
Workers Comp: Lyme Disease and Other Insect Risks for the Construction Worker
If you work in an office setting, chances are you won’t be getting a bee bite, a snake bite or a tick bite at the workplace. On the other hand, those in the construction business work outdoors. Along with the fresh air, sun and other perks, come the full disadvantages of working in conditions like tall grass and underdeveloped sites: exposure to nature’s undesirable hazards.
These of course include insect bites. With ticks and Lyme disease on the forefront of discussion, especially during the spring, summer and fall seasons, we, in the insurance ranks focus on the topic in regard to contractors and construction business.
Attention, all builders and contractors: what happens if your worker is bitten by a tick and develops Lyme Disease? Will your workers comp cover the related damages? The answer to this is, yes, it can.
Lyme Disease, if not caught in time, can do extensive damage to the human nervous system. It can also harm the heart, brain, muscles and joints. The dreaded disease is so serious it has prompted health officials to issue warnings and cautions about the danger. Likewise the insurance industry has conducted extensive research in the matter.
For those most likely to be affected, like construction workers – there is workers comp coverage.
Related coverage benefits the boss, as well as employees by:
• Paying for doctor, medical and hospital
• Providing temporary disability benefits until permanent illness status has been determined
• Paying for rehabilitation and related therapy costs
• Paying the wages of the worker that cannot work any longer due to the illness
The insurance industry also guides construction companies on how to manage the risks of getting a tick or other insect bite by educating them on:
• Telling workers about the potential severity a tick bite can incur and how to treat a bite.
• Teaching workers what type of clothing to wear so that ticks cannot easily get to them. This includes wearing long pants and socks.
• Get feedback on worker allergic reactions to tick and other insects bite so that these workers can be assigned to areas where exposure is at the lowest.
• Having a first-aid kit that includes allergy emergencies on the job site.
A related discussion with an independent insurance agency that is familiar with the exposures and knows how to assess the individual construction firm’s risks can help you understand the need for related workers comp coverage even more.
Stay safe and keep informed!
Finance
Hymen and Virginity: A Social Humiliation
Nature discerns individuals of all the species enduring on the planet earth either as male or female who live together for a shorter time span or for a life time partaking in building up of a population by courtship and mating. Both male and female individuals are well-appointed with an exceedingly advanced reproductive system that becomes fairly intricate and condensed in females in comparison to males as females bear the child load in their wombs. Although females play a vivacious role in raising a child from birth till adulthood they face copious hardhips some are known and some unknown. In the human society life of a female undergoes incredible prompt changes since she is a little child. Life becomes radically multifaceted with every step as she grows further reaching adulthood. Her life experiences an abrupt turn right after marriage when her husband asks her “Are you a virgin?”.
Everyday millions of girls face analogous circumstances and at times conditions are so deteriorated that they are abused badly by their partners making the survival a burning hell. Nobody asks this question to a male who has slept with so many girls before marriage. Virginity is a very punitive social dishonor that has poisoned the minds of our societies throbbing the lives of girls. From where does this question of virginity crops up? The answer to this question is existence of a very elusive membranous structure “HYMEN” which is torn during sexual intercourse releasing a fluid allied to blood. Is it true that hymen makes a female a virgin? What if a female lacks hymen? Does it really breaks? There are plenty of such questions that frequently crawl in the minds of males and even some females. Inadequate knowledge, societal and cultural myths have actually hidden the truth lying between hymen and virginity.
The Hymen
The word ‘hymen’ is derived from a Greek signifying a membrane as well as the Greek god of marriage where science calls it a very gentle membrane covering the vaginal opening of a female that may or may not be shed off during the first sexual intercourse. Since times immemorial many cultures accentuate that a female experiences pain when during her first sexual intercourse as her hymen is broken. Some also believe that an examination must be carried out to detect hymen in order to ascertain whether a female is a virgin or not. However, many others believe bleeding occurs when hymen is shed off. It can be easily envisaged that new husbands are well pleased to see the bloody sheets right after having first sexual intercourse with their wives. From the scientific viewpoint hymen is not the key indicator of virginity of a female.
The anatomy of hymen exposes that it is an insubstantial tissue effusively or moderately adjoining the external vaginal opening creating a part of vulva forming altered shapes in different females but mostly crescentic in children. Sexual intercourse and parturition (child birth) contrarily affect hymen for instance, if hymen is elastic it may recuperate its original position while in other cases only fragments are accessible or it may also wane after recurrent penile penetration. A disease, an injury, medical examination, masturbation or any physical exercise may cast their undesirable shadow on this fragile membrane condemning the belief that it is pointer of virginity. Glaister Keen rod can ascertain the presence and degree of hymen rift.
Development of genital tract inaugurates from third week of gestation period to the second trimester where hymen conceals vagina of female fetus. Urorectal septum is formed separating the rectum from urogenital sinus in the seventh week. Müllerian ducts reach the urinogenital sinus forming uterovaginal canal joining the urinogenital sinus in the ninth week. During twelfth Müllerian ducts fuse together forming an aboriginal uterovaginal canal or unaleria and vaginal canal is finally formed during the fifth month where fetal hymen is poised of sinovaginal bulbs becoming holed before or shortly after birth.
Hymen of the newborn babies is pale pink, thick and redundant due to action of mother’s hormones which continues till the age of 2-4 years as infant’s body produces its own hormones making their hymenal opening annular. With further advancement of age hymen becomes thin, smooth, delicate as well as translucent becoming very sensitive to touch and liable to be ruptured. Later, diameter of hymenal opening amplifies approximately 1 mm every year which at puberty can be further inflated by tampon, pelvic examinations, physical activity or sexual intercourse. It is clear that once a girl reaches puberty the hymen becomes very elastic. A survey signpost that only 43% females underwent bleeding during first sexual intercourse signifying that hymen of majority of females is satisfactorily eclectic.
Hymenal opening procures different shapes in prepubescent girls proposing that it is austerely under hormonal control and life style where most common shape is crescentic. Estrogen and activity levels can make hymenal tissue thicker after puberty. In cases of rape or child sexual abuse, examination of hymen can be steered. Torn hymen heals hastily in younger children. After child birth vaginal opening often shows hymenal tags labeled as parousintroitus.
Hypoplasia, canalization defects, lateral fusion and failure of resorption cause various complications detrimental to the female reproductive system. Imperforate hymenal opening entails minor surgery if it fails to become perforated at puberty as it precludes escape of menstrual fluid. Cribriform or microperforate hymenal opening carries very small openings however, septate one bears countless tissue bands. Some cultures exceedingly value intact hymen at marriage as gage of virginity. Some women undertake hymenplasty to reinstate their dented hymen to verify they are virgins. Medical experts of the sixteenth century employed hymen as a tool to pinpoint hysteria. Many mammals like chimapnazees, manatees, whales and horses too hold hymen.
Universal Myths
Abundant myths exist in different cultures portraying hymen as the icon of spotlessness obligatory to be cracked at the first night of marriage but the reality discloses it as a very subtle mucosal tissue lining the vaginal opening procuring different shapes and may be thin, elastic, thicker and less stretchy. Flow of menstrual blood from the vaginal opening is actually allowed by this fragile membrane lying 1-2 cm deep inside vagina and putting a finger inside vaginal canal easily infiltrates the cervix without damaging it.
Some females contemplate that this tissue must break at the first penile penetration but this ‘first time’ belief is a myth as in many females full penile penetration ensues after several partial penetrations where hymen only expanses becoming bendable enough so as to accommodate penis. In some females a small amount of this tissue may break out but this may not necessarily happen for the very first time. Sexual intercourse must occur when a female is aroused, relaxed, lubricated where the penetration must be done slowly if it is the first time as in such cases question of bleeding can be ignored. Forceful penetration may upshot in bleeding however, some women bleed due to non-flexible nature of their hymen.
According to one myth hymenal tissue vanishes after having sexual intercourse but truth forecasts that this tissue never wanes but simply stretches becoming squeaky as time moves on. Inserting something into vagina will break hymen as a myth elucidates but in reality stretching with slight tearing occurs after introducing any entity analogous to the wideness of penis like a dilator or dildo but it never breaks. However, tampons or applicators with yeast infection are too constricted to cast their effect on hymenal tissue. Some cultures state that if hymen is spoiled before marriage the female is no longer a virgin but such belief is sternly a myth and has no correlation with virginity. Virginity is not having experienced penis in vagina (PIV). Some women believe that if their hymen is intact they can’t become pregnant but any female can conceive unless and until she is not using any birth control measure, her partner ejaculates near or inside vagina and she is free from any reproductive system malady.
Physical exercise like riding a bicycle can cause pressure of the perineum or the vaginal opening and may affect hymen but it is also not very true as the pressure needed to rupture hymen must be internal. Some females think if they will not bleed during first night they will not deliberated as virgins but no one can tell whether any female has experienced penetrative sex or not. Every woman’s hymen reacts differently as in some it remains intact event after penetrative experiences while in others first penetration is very easy without pain and bleeding. Some cultures treat females very bad if they do not bleed and such practice is inhuman. There ascends a need of shift from narrow mental level to reconnoiter the verity as females too have a right to live, express and soar high.
Myths Wrecked, Reality Exposed
Carol Roye, a nursing professor at the Hunter College and a nurse practitioner specialist in adolescent primary and reproductive health, recently published an article on hymen in the Women’s eNEws, also reprinted at Our Bodies Ourselves dooming all the myths about this tissue and sturdily commends girls to alter their thinking of bleeding at first night. Hymen is not a flat piece of tissue casing vagina as if it were the case girls would have failed to menstruate but it surrounds vagina. Some girls are even born without this tissue while some have a negligible piece therefore; bearing in mind that it is a critical body part is a myth. Roye explains that hymen can be torn during sex or any dogged physical activity but never breaks and torn areas may bleed but not necessarily. Some of Roye’s patients raise questions like whether riding a bicycle or use of tampons or if a partner inserts a finger inside the vagina can harm their hymens making them de-virginized whereas some parents ask to check whether their daughters are virgin. She simply tells them that it is not easy to tell whether a girl is virgin or not and no one can actually tell whether the girl was born with hymen or not. She believes that virginity is actually a state of mind and how an individual takes it.
Time to Break out The Cocoon
The concept of hymen still holds an emotional support demanding a change. Virginity has nothing to do with hymen but it is only a mental block that needs to be extricated. Some cultures treat females ruthlessly if they fail to bleed during first intercourse and such coldhearted violence against females must be clogged. It is therefore, entreated to males as well as females to come out from their narrow belief that hymen is the dial of virginity as some females are born without hymen and if present it never breaks but simply stretches during penile penetration with different responses in different individuals. As long as we are committed to this social stigma we will never be able to think on a broader perspective of living.
Dear males quit asking “Are you a virgin?” to your brides but love them, understand them and care for them so that you can live happily as well as make this earth a healthy and cheerful place to live because God has crafted every individual in His own image and has given the freedom of living.
