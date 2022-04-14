Finance
NFPA 13 Occupancies for Sprinkler Design
An assortment of building occupancy examples are classified in Sec. A.5.2 of the NFPA 13 Appendix. The following are noted as light hazard occupancies: offices, churches, schools, museums, auditoriums, library seating areas, restaurant seating areas, and unused attics. The maximum sprinkler spacing (protection area) for these is noted in Table 8.6.2.2.1(a) if standard sprinklers are used. Usually, the maximum limit is 225 square feet for light hazard on a hydraulically calculated system. However, when exposed construction is combustible, with structural members spaced less than 3 ft. apart, the maximum coverage limit shrinks to 130 square feet.
Ordinary hazard Group 1 occupancies include laundries, restaurant service areas, and automobile parking garages. Ordinary hazard Group 2 occupancies include the aforementioned dry cleaners, automobile repair and services areas, auditorium stages, woodworking plants, post offices, and stack room areas of libraries. Standard sprinklers protecting all ordinary hazard occupancies shall not cover an excess of 130 square feet per head (Table 8.6.2.2.1(b).
Extra hazard occupancy examples include printing plants, paint and varnish dipping operations, plywood manufacturing, solvent cleaning, and plastics processing. Maximum sprinkler spacing for these occupancies is limited to 100 square feet. However, where the required design density is less than 0.25 gpm/sf (and this goes for high-piled storage as well), a protection area of up to 130 square feet per sprinkler is allowable (Table 8.6.2.2.1-c). It should be noted that commercial insurance carriers and consultants develop their own literature containing more extensive listings of occupancy examples and classifications than does the NFPA 13 standard, data which often comes in handy when making an occupancy classification determination.
Design Density Criteria
The NFPA 13 Density / Area Curves are found in Fig. 11.2.3.1.1. When hydraulically calculating a light hazard sprinkler system, the design density utilized is typically 0.10 gpm/sf over a 1500 square foot (the most hydraulically demanding) area of operation. To begin a calculation, the designer starts with the end-sprinkler and works “backwards” to the water supply source. Suppose that the sprinklers are spaced 14 ft. apart on branch-lines that are 12 ft. apart. Our square foot coverage then, is (12 x 14) 168 square feet.
Q (in gpm) is determined by multiplying the density by the square foot coverage (.10 x 168), so we know that we’ll need 16.8 gallons per minute (Q) discharging out of the end sprinkler.
The square root of the required end-head pressure is determined by “Q” divided by “K”. If the design density is 0.10 and the K-factor of the sprinkler head is 5.5, we can ascertain our end-head pressure by dividing 16.8 by 5.5, and squaring the sum to obtain a 9.33 psi figure. 9.33 psi is the required end-head pressure. To double-check, we can simply plug in the numbers while performing the following equations to ensure that they match: Q= K times the square root of the pressure, K= Q divided by the square root of the pressure, and the design density equals Q divided by the square foot coverage. If our area of operation remains 1500 square feet, our design density will change to 0.15 for Ordinary hazard Group 1 occupancies and 0.20 for Ordinary hazard Group 2 occupancies.
Everything changes when extended-coverage sprinklers are employed. Let’s suppose that we decide to extend our coverage to 324 square feet in a light hazard office, spacing sprinklers 18′ x 18′ apart. Now we must refer to the sprinkler manufacturer’s data sheets for direction. If we choose to install Tyco EC-11 pendent sprinklers, the data sheets dictate that our end-sprinkler must discharge a minimum of 33 gpm at 8.7 psi. This means that our design density (Q divided by the square foot coverage) is still 0.10 gpm/sf. The K-factor of this particular sprinkler is 11.2, which we can validate by the equation K= Q divided by the square root of the pressure.
Extended-coverage sprinklers for ordinary hazard occupancies work the same way. For example, we could use the Tyco EC-14 extended-coverage pendent sprinkler (K=14.0) in a (Ordinary hazard group 1) restaurant service area to protect an 18′ x 18′ area, but here the data sheet parameters require a 49 gpm minimum discharge at 12.3 psi for the end-sprinkler. In other words, Q= 49, K= 14.0, the square root of the pressure is 3.51, and the coverage is 324 square feet. All the equations match, including the required design density (0.15) which is obtained by dividing Q by the 324 sq. feet. Of course, the local water supply must still be able to satisfy the resulting overall sprinkler system demand. In order for that to be accomplished, larger system piping is installed to deliver the additional gpm necessitated by the extended-coverage heads.
Sprinkler discharge characteristics are outlined in cogent form in Table 6.2.3.1- these outline the differing K-factors for sprinkler identification. One other handy table to reference for sprinklers in NFPA 13 is Table 6.2.5.1, which deals with classifications and temperature ratings.
To be absolutely certain of code compliance with respect to sprinkler elevations, we refer to Sec. 8.6.4.1 in NFPA 13. The allowable distances noted beneath roofs, beams, or ceilings are always measured to the sprinkler deflector. It is acceptable for designers to consult data sheets for appropriate distances below ceilings for specific sprinkler types, although the safe bet is to call for a distance between 1″ and 12″ beneath the underside of the roof deck. The closer sprinklers are to the ceiling, the faster they will operate. But caution must be exercised because often serious interferences to lateral water distribution can result from very close sprinkler placement to the ceiling. For all instances, the minimum of 1 inch (in the code) is to allow for the installation and removal of upright sprinklers. When sprinklers are installed beneath pitched roofs, the highest sprinkler deflector (Sec. 8.6.4.1.3.1) may extend 3 ft. down from the highest peak.
How to Find a Used Car That is Cheap on Insurance
Insurance is based on a numbers game of statistics and data that the policy underwriters consider when assigning rate classifications. Cars that tend to get in more accidents, or require more expensive or more thorough repair than other cars will have a higher claim rate and thereby a higher premium to insure these higher risk vehicles. Using this information backwards you can find the lowest end of the scale. There are some vehicles that are so cheap to insure they are practically free.
Some obvious deductive logic can help you to identify the high risk car category relatively easily. Sports cars, big engines, expensive repairs like luxury cars or some imports are all likely to have high insurance rates.
A 2002 Honda Civic or Mazda is going to have a higher rating than a 2002 Hyundai Accent. In addition to the Accent being more modest and slower than the other cars, the occurrence of accidents with Accents is likely substantially lower than the occurrence of crashes with a Honda. This is specifically due to the subculture movement of sport economy cars making it fashionable to take certain cars and modify them heavily and in many cases drive them recklessly. The difference in these insurance rates can amount to easily more than $100 per month that you could be saving.
Insurance companies tend to regard 2 door vehicles as increased risk as well as new vehicles which are more expensive to repair than older vehicles. Looking for a four door car will almost certainly save you money on insurance premiums regardless of what you buy. Try to choose a vehicle that might be associated with good drivers or perhaps a car that has an especially low accident repair occurrence.
A good example of this would be larger trucks. One might think that a larger truck has a big engine so it will be expensive to insure. This can be true for some trucks, especially sport trucks, but another factor is at work in the equation.
Since a large truck colliding with a Honda Civic might not even require a paint job, but the smaller car will be massively damaged even from a minor collision, some trucks and vans can be incredibly cheap on insurance. It is important to note that the larger vehicles require substantially more fuel than an economy car so this must also be considered.
Doing online quotes for insurance will make it easy to find which vehicles are the lowest cost. Then it is simply a matter of locating, inspecting and purchasing that make, model and year of car.
Flood – The Forgotten Insurance!
ONLY Flood Insurance Protects against the Risk of Damage from Floods!
Your business or home has a 26 percent chance of being damaged by a flood during the course of a 30-year loam, compared to a 9 percent chance of damage or loss due to fire. Floods can occur almost anywhere at anytime – not just near water. Flooding is the #1 natural disaster in the United States, and has caused nearly $1.6 million in damages in Alaska and $23.8 billion in the U.S. over the last 10 years. Flood coverage is sold separately from all other types of insurance coverage.
Protection from flood damage is available for protection from loss for commercial buildings, residential buildings/homes, and renters’ personal belongings. Coverage is available up to $250,000 for single-family, multi-family and other residential buildings and up to $100,000 for contents coverage. Non-residential buildings, including small businesses, can acquire coverage up to $500,000 for the building and $500,000 for contents. Coverage for damage from flood is not covered in any other type of policy except a flood insurance policy.
Lender placed vs. Owner/Buyer placed Insurance
If you are applying for a building or home loan, the lender may take the initiative to place insurance coverage for you in order for you to meet the loan requirements. This is known as “Lender Placed” insurance coverage, and it often may be more geared to protecting the lender’s interests rather than your interests. Additionally, lender placed coverage could cost you up to three to four times more than if you placed the insurance yourself through an insurance agency/agent. Lenders will notify borrowers if Flood Insurance is required as a condition of the loan (National Flood Insurance Reform Act of 1994). Additionally, there is no 30 day waiting period for flood insurance purchased in connection to a mortgage loan. Flood Insurance is mandatory if the lender is federally regulated and your property is located in a Special Hazard Area.
What is a Special Hazard Area?
This is a designated area with the highest risk of flooding. Flood Insurance Rate Maps show high risk areas as Zones A, AE or V. However, nearly 25 percent of all Flood claims come from medium or low-risk flood areas which are listed as Zones B, C and X. Anyone can purchase Flood Insurance whether or not they are in a Special Hazard Area. If you already have Flood Insurance, and are selling your business or home, you can assign your current Flood Insurance policy to the buyer at the time of closing.
How are Flood Insurance Premiums Calculated?
Flood Insurance premiums are based upon the elevation level of the building or home. A “Flood Elevation Certificate” is necessary before flood premiums can be determined. This certificate must be completed by a Licensed Land Surveyor or Professional Engineer who is authorized by law to certify elevation information. Flood Elevation Certificates cost between $200.00 and $1000.00 to complete. Completed Flood Elevation certificates should be kept on file with your local Community Planning Department as required by the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) regulation 44 CFR 60.3b1, FEMA 480 Publication, and the local flood reduction ordinance for the community.
New Construction Information
The participating community will require an owner or builder to obtain a “Floodplain Permit” before construction begins. This permit is issued by the Community Planning office and requires property owners to build above the base flood elevation. Check with the local Community Planning office to determine your flood zone. If your building site is located in a Special Hazard Area, it is be wise to have a Licensed Land Surveyor, Professional Engineer, or Registered Architect come and set a temporary benchmark before construction begins. This will allow the builder to refer to the benchmark and build above the base flood elevation (BFE). Additionally, it will help you determine how much fill material is needed to raise your structure above the BFE which will result in lower Flood Insurance costs. Remember: building above the BFE results in lower Flood Insurance premiums; building below the BFE results in higher premiums.
Lower Flood Insurance premiums are available to property owners who build above the base flood elevation and do not have a basement or crawlspace. Buildings that have a basement or crawlspace requires flood openings in the foundation. These are openings on all sides of the basement or crawlspace walls that allow flood waters to flow freely through the space without building up hydrostatic pressure.
How do I go about getting Flood Insurance?
Applying for Flood Insurance is easy! Flood Insurance is available through about 90 Insurance companies in more than 20,300 participating communities nationwide.
Your chosen Insurance Agent will require a Flood Elevation Certificate which will have the necessary information to rate the policy. The premium charged for an accurately rated NFIP policy will be the same, regardless of from whom you purchase the policy. For more information on rates, premiums or maps contact your local Independent Insurance Agent.
Flood Elevation certificates can be turn into your local city or borough office for safe keeping.
Trauma Bonds – Understanding Exploitive Relationships
A trauma bond is characterized by betrayal that is so purposeful and self-serving it moves to the realm of trauma. Trauma bonds create chains of trust that link a person to someone who is exploitive, dangerous, abusive and or toxic. A person in a trauma bond feels very confused about their relationship, yet they are unable to break free from it.
Here are some characteristics of a Relationship that fits this description of toxic components:
1) Relationship is manipulative and exploitive
2) Agreements are ill-defined, unclear and tentative
3) Feelings are anxious and intense
4) Agreements are short term and difficult to navigate
5) Trust depends often on exaggerated or unreal promises
6) Rewards are in the future and often conditional
7) Risk is often one-sided
8) Feelings are absent and rewards are minimal
Some examples of trauma bond relationships are situations of sexual abuse or sexually exploited persons. Additionally, many relationships that start out as intimate and life-long can move into a trauma bond. Other instances where trauma bonds may occur are abortion or kidnapping.
There are multiple components to a traumatic relationship like this. If you think you might be in a relationship described above, it is very important that you start seeing the truth of your situation. Being in a trauma bond robs your identity and keeps you locked in a prison that is only survivable by shutting down your emotions and indeed your very internal soul.
See the Truth of Your Situation
There is help and hope available. The first step is to begin to see the truth of your situation. The only antidote to the confusion you might feel is to begin to live in truth. It is hard and frightful at first; however continually asking yourself the “truth of your situation” is the initial question you must begin to explore. You were not created to be in the bondage described above.
