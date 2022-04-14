Blockchain
Outflows Rock Bitcoin, Ethereum In Wake Of Price Decline
Bitcoin and Ethereum had led the market in the recent price decline. It has led to a lot of profit-taking on the part of investors that want to avoid incurring more losses in the long term. Nevertheless, investors remain undeterred as they continue to accumulate coins. The result of this has been intense outflows for both Bitcoin and Ethereum leading to a negative net flow for both digital assets.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Investors Not Backing Down
Bitcoin slid down below $40,000 at the start of the week and brought with it a wave of long liquidations. These prices have seen sentiment turn mostly negative in the meantime but for those who are accumulating, it has been a good time to increase their bags and the exchange outflows corroborate this.
For the past day, exchange outflows have surpassed that of inflows by more than $200 million. It has come out to $1.1 billion in bitcoin being moved out of centralized exchanges while inflows remain at $886.4 million for the same time period.
The same trend was the case for the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Ethereum. Outflows had also come out ahead of inflows by more than $70 million. In total, there was $658.2 million worth of inflows and outflows went as high as $729.2 million.
📊 Daily On-Chain Exchange Flow#Bitcoin $BTC
➡️ $886.4M in
⬅️ $1.1B out
📉 Net flow: -$236.2M#Ethereum $ETH
➡️ $658.2M in
⬅️ $729.2M out
📉 Net flow: -$70.9M#Tether (ERC20) $USDT
➡️ $816.5M in
⬅️ $648.4M out
📈 Net flow: +$168.0Mhttps://t.co/dk2HbGwhVw
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) April 13, 2022
Tether Says More Accumulation
The amount of Tether that flowed into exchanges compared to that which flowed out also supports investors are continuing the accumulation trend. Mostly when investors are moving their Tether to exchanges, it is so they can purchase cryptocurrencies, a large portion of which ends up going to Bitcoin and Ethereum.
$816.5 million were moved into centralized exchanges over the past day and $648.4 million were moved out. This saw a positive net flow of $168 million worth of Tether moving into exchanges.
It follows the same trend from the previous day which had seen bitcoin record a negative net flow of -$45.4 million for bitcoin and -$74.4 million for Ethereum. Tether had also recorded a positive net flow of $132.3 million, indicating that investors are accumulating through the downtrend.
BTC loses footing above $40,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Featured image from US News Money, chart from TradingView.com
A Pastry Denounces Coinbase’s Listing Process
Crypto exchange Coinbase has generated controversy due to its listing process. The platform recently posted a list of possible projects to include which, according to pseudonym user PastryETH, makes some wonder if Coinbase is “willfully ignorant, or intentionally deceiving?”.
Some of the projects were created before 2020 and have a dubious reputation. Amongst these tokens is Big Data Protocol (BDP), Pastry said. This project managed to attract over $6 billion in total value locked (TVL) and generate a lot of hype.
This allowed BDP whales to “dump” their tokens on retail investors, as discovered by Igor Igamberdiev, The Block’s director of research. As Pastry noted:
These addresses farmed massive amounts of $BDP and dumped it on LPs in BDP’s Pool2 which rewarded users with $bAlpha for providing liquidity to BDP/ETH. It was exit liquidity for whales. The BDP token feel from $13 to $3, while bAlpha dumped from $25k to $5k.
Second on the list is BOTTO which, the pseudonym user said, has a market cap of around $4 million. Therefore, could see high volatility and an illiquid market cap to the detriment of its potential traders. Pastry asked the following about Coinbase’s prospects:
Really, Coinbase? Are you not aware of the risks you expose thousands of traders to by listing a project that is so small and illiquid? Coinbase does $327 BILLION in quarterly trading volume, yet they want to list a project with a market cap of $4m. Irresponsible.
The same goes for $KROMATIK another of Coinbase’s potential crypto to add to its platform. The token has a small market of under $10 million. Pastry questioned the rise in its trading volume just days before Coinbase’s announcement.
Is Coinbase Purposely Listing “Crypto Scams”?
MONA and PMON made the list. The former has a small market cap with a daily trading volume of around $10,000 which, Pastry emphasized, could be hurtful for the users.
On the other hand, PMON is a project dubbed “one of the largest marketing failures this bull-run, by Zachxbt a popular investigator. Similar to BDP, this token was used by insiders to dump on retail investors, according to Pastry.
On the list, there was also RAC a token with a $0 trading volume, and Student Coin (STC) a project with a similar trading volume. The list is comprised of mostly unknown crypto, according to the pseudonym user, with high probabilities of hurting the users due to low trading volume or illiquid markets.
Responding to the question of whether the exchange is listing out of “ignorance or malice”, Pastry said, he referred to evidence of a potential Coinbase insider purchasing large amounts of the tokens before the listing announcements. Presented by influencer Cobie.
Found an ETH address that bought hundreds of thousands of dollars of tokens exclusively featured in the Coinbase Asset Listing post about 24 hours before it was published, rofl pic.twitter.com/5QlVTjl0Jp
— Cobie (@cobie) April 12, 2022
Pastry concluded:
Coinbase, If you want to maintain what little relevancy you have left, I recommend you hire a new listing department ASAP (direct messages are open, by the way). You are listing utter trash and subjecting thousands of your users to unnecessary risk in the process. Do better.
At the time of writing, ETH trades at $3,000 with a 1.4% profit in the last hour.
Can The 600-Day MA Support Line Push Bitcoin Again?
Charts show the Bitcoin 600-day moving average (MA) has once again met with the BTC price curve, will the line act as support for the crypto once again?
Bitcoin Price Curve Is Once Again Touching The 600-Day MA
As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC price has once more dropped down to the 600-day MA support line.
A “moving average” (or MA in short) is an analytical tool that averages a given quantity over a specific period of time, and constantly updates itself as time passes and the value of said quantity (the price of Bitcoin in this case) changes. Hence the “moving” in the name.
MAs can be quite useful for analysis as they smooth out the price curve by hiding any local random fluctuations. Such short-term ups and downs in the value of BTC generally aren’t relevant to any long-term trend study so MAs are usually employed when looking over large timespans.
An analyst can choose to take an MA over any time period, whether that be only one minute, or even one thousand days.
The quant in the post has referred to the 600-day version. Here is the chart showing its trend vs the price of Bitcoin over the past year:
The 600-day MA curve seems to have met the BTC price once again | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, since the price has declined following the all-time high formation last year, the value of Bitcoin has made touches of the 600-day MA several times.
During each of those retests, the 600-day MA curve line has acted as support for the crypto’s price, and helped it propel back up.
Now once again the two lines have touched each other, but it remains to be seen whether support will hold this time or not.
If the price trends below the 600-day MA curve, then Bitcoin may observe some real decline, just like when it lost the 200-day MA support.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $39.8k, down 9% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has accumulated 2% in gains.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
Looks like the price of BTC crashed down a few days back | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
After holding above the $40k level for almost a month, Bitcoin seems to have once again declined below the level. Following the drop, the price has moved sideways over the last couple of days.
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Bitcoin Mimics Textbook Market Sentiment Cycle, What Happens When Confidence Returns?
Markets are cyclical and go through alternating periods of positive and negative sentiment, with price action following the tone across the market. Although these changes appear to be difficult to predict, Bitcoin price is currently following a textbook market sentiment cycle chart from the book The Nature of Risk.
If what follows in the book continues across the cryptocurrency market, a major trend change is due. Take a closer look at the market sentiment cycle chart by Justin Mamis.
Is Bitcoin Following A Textbook Market Sentiment Cycle?
Markets tend to move in the same way. This is why certain technical analysis chart patterns can yield accurate results with an increased probability.
When zoomed out, even market cycles tend to advance in the same five-wave structure, according to Elliott Wave Theory. Those who dive deepest into technical analysis become convinced of its power to not only predict market behavior, but human behavior as well.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Weekly Momentum Flips Bullish For First Time In 2022
Ralph Nelson Elliott who came up with the theory also wrote a book on the secret of the universe he referred to as “nature’s law.”
Another author with plenty of stock market experience, Justin Mamis, also recognized these ties and penned the book The Nature of Risk: Stock Market Survival & the Meaning of Life. The market sentiment cycle chart below can be found within its pages.
Bitcoin versus Justin Mamis' market sentiment cycle chart | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
All About Justin Mamis And Market Sentiment Cycles
Juxtaposed next to the Bitcoin line chart, is the same chart presented by Justin Mamis that highlights the many phases and emotions felt during a market sentiment cycle.
At the height of enthusiasm, buying the dip failing to be effective was a sign a trend change was due. Below the highest support lines breaking down caused the market to enter a stage of disbelief. Disbelief turns into panic, and as the asset bottoms out, the market becomes discouraged at the lack of movement.
Related Reading | This Bitcoin “Heatmap” Suggests A Blazing Cycle Peak Is Still Ahead
At aversion, investors even feel a strong sense of dislike toward the asset and might even want to see new lows as a result. It is at this point when confidence begins to return and bearish traders are left in denial.
Justin Mamis is the former Assistant Director of the NYSE Floor Department, former Senior Vice President and Chief Market Technician at Hancock, and appeared frequently in Barron’s and The Wall Street Journal. In his own words, Mamis said in a newsletter:
A cycle begins with stocks climbing “a wall of worry,” and ends when there is no worry anymore. Even after the rise tops out, investors continue to believe that they should buy the dips…Unwillingness to believe in that change marks the first phase down: “It’s just another buying opportunity.” The second, realistic, phase down is the passage from bullish to bearish sentiment…Selling begins to make sense. It culminates with the third phase: investors, in disgust,…dump right near the eventual low in the conviction that the bad news is never going to stop…
Don’t believe the chart represents what could happen in Bitcoin? Well, then do the conditions in sentiment follow what Mamis told investors?
Follow @TonySpilotroBTC on Twitter or join the TonyTradesBTC Telegram for exclusive daily market insights and technical analysis education. Please note: Content is educational and should not be considered investment advice.
Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com
