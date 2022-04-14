News
Overlooked in California, late bloomer Jaden Henley joins Gophers
If a major college basketball prospect isn’t a prodigy, he’s often at least precocious, giving hints or outright signs of future stardom. Jaden Haden’s rise was dinged when he spent his sophomore season at Colony High School in Ontario, Calif., on the junior varsity squad.
“I feel like it lit a fire under me,” Henley told the Pioneer Press in an interview this week.
Over the next two years, Henley got hot alright, grew from 6-foot-2 to 6-7, starred on the varsity team over the next two seasons and signed a national letter of intent with the Gophers men’s basketball program on Wednesday.
“We’re really excited about Jaden and think he’s got a big future ahead of him,” Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson said in a statement. “What stood out to us when we recruited him was his size, length and versatility. He’s got a great first step and is a Big Ten, Power Five athlete (who) will continue to get better.”
Henley joins three Minnesota natives in the Gophers’ 2022 recruiting class: Park Center guard Braeden Carrington, Park of Cottage Grove forward Pharrel Payne and forward Joshua Ola-Joseph, who played at Osseo before transferring this season to Compass Prep in Chandler, Ariz. That trio signed in November.
Henley, again, was a bit fashionably late. He had only one scholarship offer, from San Diego State, when the Gophers showed interest in late 2021.
U assistant coach Marcus Jenkins heard about Henley from Devin Ugland, a reporter for Prep Hoops, and soon traveled to Ontario, which is 35 miles east of Los Angeles. Johnson made a follow-up visit for Colony’s Turkey Shootout the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
Johnson’s trip surprised Colony’s Jerry de Fabiis, a seasoned head coach with more than 500 wins across 22 seasons.
“I was super impressed with coach Johnson,” de Fabiis said. “I think too many coaches rely on these (recruiting) services. I think too many of these coaches rely on travel coaches, and I think what stood out to me is he told me, ‘My eyes don’t lie to me.’ …
“He didn’t need somebody else to tell him that he should take this guy. He relied on his own ability as an evaluator of talent to understand the game of basketball and to fit guys into his system.”
Henley, considered a three-star recruit, was seriously considered by only one in-state Division I program, the Aztecs.
“I think coach Johnson is a little bit more of an old-school recruiter,” de Fabiis said. “He goes to try to find some of the diamonds in the rough, some of these guys that might be overlooked. I think that is going to bode well for Minnesota (to) not worry that this kid has only been offered by this team, or this player has had such-and-such amount of offers. It’s can the kid play or not? Coach Johnson saw that he could.”
De Fabiis described Henley as a “jack of all trades,” with good shooting range, ability to drive to the basket and be a “pretty darn good passer.”
“I think I’m a guy who is fun to watch,” Henley said. “I think I’m a guy who is going to keep the energy going inside The Barn.”
As a senior, Henley averaged 17.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.4 assist and 2.5 steals for Colony (25-3) and rose to be the No. 3-rated recruit in the California, per Prep Hoops.
While Henley was put on JV as a sophomore, he was still lauded on Prep Hoops’ sophomore watch list and was playing in an older age group with AAU team, Team Inland. Part of the reason he didn’t make varsity that seasons was because Colony had plenty of older talent, including Denim Dawson, a freshman at Nebraska, and Brenton Knapper, a freshman at Santa Clara.
“Like I tell a lot of the kids, go out there and prove me wrong,” de Fabiis said. “Go out there and tear it up on the JV level and make me look foolish. I have no problem with that.”
Henley said he has lived in the gym to make improvements.
“I picked (the brains of) people I saw who were going to the next level. I looked at the small things: working hard, diving on the floor for loose balls … and keeping my basketball IQ as high as possible.”
Henley upgraded his shooting ability and range from his junior to senior seasons. “His athleticism improved immensely to his senior year, to where he is catching lobs and driving and dunking on people,” de Fabiis said. “His ability to finish through contact, that was a big thing. His junior year he wasn’t as able to finish through contact.”
The growth spurts didn’t hurt, either. After being 6-2 as a sophomore, he went to 6-5 as a junior and says he is nearly 6-8 now. With another Jaden on the team, Henley, who weighs 190 pounds, earned the nickname “Stretch.”
“He kept growing,” de Fabiis said. “It was a great nickname.”
De Fabiis said the thing he will remember most about Henley was his ability to be coached.
“We are kind of in an age now where, when you get on these kids, they don’t want to take hard coaching,” de Fabiis said “Sometimes you don’t get that from a lot of kids. They look down at the ground or away from you. They are upset that you are getting on them. (But) Jaden will look you dead in the eye. He will listen to you. He will say, ‘OK, coach. I got you, coach.’ … He takes hard coaching.”
Having the support of Henley’s parents made de Fabiis’ decision to put Henley on JV easier.
“I feel like one thing that coaches always told me is that it’s not how they say it, it’s what they’re saying,” Henley shared. “Basketball is an intense game and people yell; that is just how it goes. If you listen to what they are saying and keep it going, you’ll be fine.”
News
Neil Patrick Harris to replace Christian Borle in ‘Into the Woods’
News
Three men charged a second time for same 17 deaths in Missouri duck boat tragedy
BRANSON, Mo. – A boat captain and two other former employees of Ride the Ducks are again charged with 17 counts each of first-degree involuntary manslaughter. The captain is facing an additional 12 counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Former Captain Kenneth McKee, General Manager Curtis Lanham and manager Charles Baltzell were all on duty when a tourist duck boat sank on a Missouri lake during a severe thunderstorm in July 2018.
On April 5, 2022 a judge decided to dismiss the charges against the three employees. Judge Alan Blankenship believed there was a lack of evidence supporting criminal contempt as defined by statutes.
The Missouri Attorney General’s Office refiled the same charges on April 7th, 2022. The probable cause statement cited Mark Greene, a master sergeant with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, saying McKee, Lanham and Baltzell didn’t check weather monitoring systems close enough and failed to follow the Ride the Ducks operations manual.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt shared the following statement: “As I’ve said previously, my Office is committed to fighting for justice on behalf of the 17 people that were tragically killed in 2018 – that’s why we re-filed the charges in this case.”
This is still a developing story, Ozarks First will update you as soon as we receive more information.
News
Clayton Kershaw pulled from perfect game after 7 innings vs. Twins
For those wondering how the shortened spring training would affect starting pitchers in the early part of the season, we got a clear answer on Wednesday.
Clayton Kershaw retired the first 21 batters he faced, putting himself two innings away from a perfect game in Minnesota.
Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts didn’t let him go back out for the eighth inning.
Kershaw had thrown 80 pitches across his seven perfect innings, striking out 13 Twins in a performance that looked every part like vintage Clayton Kershaw, a man who was capable of perfection every time he stepped on the mound.
We’ll never find out if Kershaw, who threw a no-hitter in his 2014 Cy Young season, could have actually been perfect on Wednesday afternoon. Alex Vesia replaced him for the bottom of the eighth and retired his first man before Gary Sanchez knocked a first-pitch single to break up what could have been the first combined perfect game in MLB history.
Kershaw, who is 34 years old and has basically accomplished everything a pitcher can do apart from throwing a perfect game, appeared to be at peace with the decision. When he exited the visitors’ dugout in Minnesota to retreat back to the clubhouse after being pulled, he did so with a smile on his face.
Roberts has a history of pulling pitchers who are throwing a no-hitter. When Ross Stripling made his MLB debut in 2016, he logged 7.1 no-hit frames before Roberts pulled the plug at 100 pitches. Later in 2016, Rich Hill spun seven perfect innings, but just like Kershaw, was lifted for a reliever without getting a chance to go back out for the eighth. In 2018, the Dodgers’ bullpen completed a no-no after Roberts yanked Walker Buehler after six innings.
While the fans on hand for a chilly afternoon baseball game at Target Field on Wednesday didn’t get to see a perfect game, they’ll be able to say they were in attendance for the first major managerial controversy of the 2022 season.
()
Overlooked in California, late bloomer Jaden Henley joins Gophers
Neil Patrick Harris to replace Christian Borle in ‘Into the Woods’
Homeowners Insurance – The Top Ten Factors That Affect Your Homeowners Insurance Rates
Three men charged a second time for same 17 deaths in Missouri duck boat tragedy
Clayton Kershaw pulled from perfect game after 7 innings vs. Twins
Chris Rock’s brother challenges Will Smith to a boxing match: ‘I could take him down!’
Take Care of Your Employees
Facebook to Metaverse Creators: Half of That Coin Is Ours
1 teen dead in south St. Louis double shooting
Best Auto Insurance
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
News2 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar