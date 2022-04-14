News
Pete Alonso leads Mets to series win in Philly with 3-run homer, 5 RBI
PHILADELPHIA — It wasn’t the cleanest baseball game the Mets will play this year. But the Amazin’s at least overcame their bullpen headache, managing to leave their first road trip of the year on a high note.
Pete Alonso, Wednesday’s designated hitter for the Mets, had a banner day at the plate — one he enjoyed for the first time since his rookie season. His productive afternoon wound up being the difference for the club.
Alonso drove in five of the Amazin’s eight runs in the Mets’ 9-6 win over the Phillies on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park. He crushed a three-run home run in the sixth inning, giving the Mets a seven-run lead at the time, and went 3-for-5 with two doubles. Wednesday was the first time Alonso collected five or more RBI since Aug. 15, 2019 in Atlanta.
Though it seemed like Alonso busted open the game, the Phillies cut the Mets lead from 8-1 to 8-5 after a productive couple of innings against New York’s relievers. Sean Reid-Foley, Joely Rodriguez and Adam Ottavino combined to give up four earned runs on three hits and allowed three walks in the sixth and seventh.
So, the Mets’ seven-run lead diminished to a save situation, requiring their Mets closer in a game he had no business entering just a few innings prior. Edwin Diaz allowed a leadoff home run to Bryce Harper in the ninth, but then he retired the side to shut the door on the Phillies for the second straight game.
Max Scherzer’s second start of the year was laborious, but he battled his way through five innings and limited the Phillies’ damage.
Scherzer walked Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos in the first inning, putting himself in an early jam. But he managed to escape by striking out Jean Segura and inducing a groundout to Didi Gregorius. Though he settled down for the next two innings, his fourth inning was again a bit of a slog as he allowed a run on three hits.
But part of Scherzer’s speciality, and part of why he’s a once-in-a-generation pitcher, is his ability to prevent an inning from snowballing. So he dug deep, and grinded through his second outing of the way much the same way he did his first. Scherzer’s hamstring issue that materialized in spring training is not yet 100% behind him. But as a veteran pitcher, he understands how to pitch around a leg injury just as long as it isn’t affecting his arm strength.
()
News
Presidents from countries on Russia’s doorstep visit Ukraine
By ADAM SCHRECK and OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The presidents of four countries on Russia’s doorstep visited Ukraine on Wednesday and underscored their support for the embattled country, where they saw heavily damaged buildings and demanded accountability for what they called war crimes carried out by Russian forces.
The visit by the presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia was a strong show of solidarity by the leaders of the countries on NATO’s eastern flank, three of them like Ukraine once part of the Soviet Union. The three traveled by train to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, to meet with their Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and visited Borodyanka, one of the towns near Kyiv where evidence of atrocities was found after Russian troops withdrew to focus on the country’s east.
“The fight for Europe’s future is happening here,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said, calling for tougher sanctions, including against Russia’s oil and gas shipments and all the country’s banks.
Elsewhere, in one of the most crucial battles of the war, Russia said more than 1,000 Ukrainian troops had surrendered in the besieged southern port of Mariupol, where Ukrainian forces have been holding out in pockets of the city. A Ukrainian official denied the claim, which could not be verified.
Russia invaded on Feb. 24 with the goal, according to Western officials, of taking Kyiv, toppling the government and installing a Moscow-friendly one. But the ground advance slowly stalled and Russia lost potentially thousands of fighters in seven weeks of war. The conflict has killed untold numbers of Ukrainian civilians and forced millions more to flee. The fighting has also rattled the world economy, threatened global food supplies and shattered Europe’s post-Cold War balance.
A day after he called Russia’s actions in Ukraine “a genocide,” Biden approved $800 million in new military assistance to Ukraine, saying weapons from the west have sustained Ukraine’s fight so far and “we cannot rest now.” The weapons include including artillery systems, armored personnel carriers and helicopters.
Appearing alongside Zelenskyy in an ornate room in Kyiv’s historical Mariinskyi Palace on Wednesday, the European leaders — Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Estonian President Alar Karis, Poland’s Andrzej Duda and Egils Levits of Latvia — reiterated their commitments to supporting Ukraine politically and with military aid.
“We know this history. We know what Russian occupation means. We know what Russian terrorism means,” Duda said. He said those who committed war crimes as well as those who gave the orders should be held accountable.
“If someone sends aircraft, if someone sends troops to shell residential districts, kill civilians, murder them, this is not war,” he said. “This is cruelty, this is banditry, this is terrorism.”
An expert report commissioned by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe found “clear patterns of (international humanitarian law) violations by the Russian forces in their conduct of hostilities.” The report was written by experts selected by Ukraine and published Wednesday by the Vienna-based organization that promotes security and human rights.
The report said there were also violations by Ukraine, but concluded those committed by Russia “are by far larger in scale and nature.”
Ukraine has previously acknowledged that there could be “isolated incidents” of violations and has said it would investigate.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied his troops committed atrocities, and on Tuesday insisted Russia “had no other choice” but to invade. He said the offensive aimed to protect people in parts of eastern Ukraine and to “ensure Russia’s own security.” He vowed it would “continue until its full completion and the fulfillment of the tasks that have been set.”
He insisted Russia’s campaign was going as planned despite a major withdrawal after its forces failed to take the capital and suffered significant losses.
Following those setbacks, Russian troops are now gearing up for a major offensive in the eastern Donbas region, where Moscow-allied separatists and Ukrainian forces have been fighting since 2014, and where Russia has recognized the separatists’ claims of independence. Military strategists say Moscow believes local support, logistics and the terrain in the region favor its larger, better-armed military, potentially allowing Russia to finally turn the tide in its favor.
A key piece of the Russian campaign is Mariupol, which lies in the Donbas and which the Russians have pummeled since nearly the start of the war. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak tweeted that the city’s defenders were short of supplies but were “fighting under the bombs for each meter of the city.”
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj.-Gen. Igor Konashenkov said 1,026 troops from the Ukrainian 36th Marine Brigade had surrendered at a metals factory in the city. But Vadym Denysenko, adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, rejected the claim, telling Current Time TV that “the battle over the seaport is still ongoing today.”
It was unclear when the surrender may have occurred or how many forces were still defending Mariupol.
According to the BBC, Aiden Aslin, a British man fighting in the Ukrainian military in Mariupol, called his mother and a friend to say he and his comrades were out of food, ammunition and other supplies and would surrender.
Russian state television on Wednesday broadcast footage that it said was from the port city showing dozens of men in camouflage outfits walking with their hands up and carrying others on stretchers or in chair holds. One man held a white flag on a staff in one hand and the handle of a stretcher in another. In the background was a tall industrial building with its windows shattered and its roof missing, identified by the broadcaster as the Iliich metalworks.
Another Zelenskyy adviser, Oleksiy Arestovych, did not comment on the surrender claim, but said in a post on Twitter that elements of the same brigade managed to link up with other Ukrainian forces in the city as a result of a “risky maneuver.”
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said the country is investigating a claim that a drone dropped a poisonous substance on the city. She said it was possible phosphorus munitions had been used in Mariupol.
Biden said it would be up to lawyers to decide if Russia’s conduct met the international standard for genocide.
French President Emmanuel Macron declined to use the word but said “it has been established that war crimes have been committed by the Russian army.”
An International Criminal Court investigation into war crimes is underway in Ukraine, including into atrocities revealed after Moscow’s retreat from the Kyiv area, where Ukrainian authorities say more than 720 people were killed, with 403 bodies found in the town of Bucha alone.
ICC prosecutor Karim Khan, who visited Bucha, said in a tweet Wednesday that Ukraine “is a crime scene” and the court must “pierce the fog of war” to determine what has occurred.
Meanwhile at the United Nations, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said there is no chance at the moment for a humanitarian cease-fire in Ukraine, as the U.N. was seeking.
Residents in Yahidne, a village near the northern city of Chernihiv, said Russian troops forced them to stay for almost a month in the basement of a school, allowing them outside only to go to the toilet, cook on open fires — and bury those who died in a mass grave.
In one of the rooms, the residents wrote the names of those who perished during the ordeal. The list counted 18 people.
“An old man died near me and then his wife died next,” said resident Valentyna Saroyan. “Then a man died who was lying there, then a woman sitting next to me. … She died as well. Another old man looked so healthy, he was doing exercises, but then he was sitting and fell. That was it.”
___
Stashevskyi reported from Yahidne, Ukraine. Associated Press writer Robert Burns in Washington, and AP journalists around the world contributed to this report.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at
News
Why severe weather is so stressful on pets
ST. LOUIS – It’s the time of year when bad weather moves into the Gateway City and fills our four-legged friends with anxiety.
“Dogs have superior hearing. “They can sense changes in barometric pressures. So, that’s why they might be more sensitive to thunderstorms,” said Dr. Keri Morgan, a veterinarian at Stray Rescue.
“An interesting fact is if your dog is prone to separation anxiety, they’re more likely to have thunderstorm anxiety, because what happens is you’re gone and then you’re gone and they’re already a little anxious, and then a thunderstorm happens.”
if you have a dog or cat, Dr. Morgan has a few tips to keep your furry friend safe and sound.
“Body language is going to be the big key. “If they are panting or you can see the whites of their eyes. Look at their face,” she said. “When people carry stress, they get really tense, so if their face looks really taut—their muscles are pulled back—they’re tense. They might be wagging their tail. Wagging their tail doesn’t always equal happy. My rule of thumb – if they don’t want to eat, they’re probably too stressed.”
Thunder shirts, those tight-fitting articles of clothing for your dog or cat, can help alleviate that anxious feeling your pet might get around this time of year.
Dr. Morgan advises providing a safe space for your pet, giving them someplace quiet to hide. Don’t let them outside during a storm. A food puzzle or favorite chew toy, supervised of course, can help take your dog’s mind off of the change in atmospheric conditions.
“We’ll definitely see an uptick of pets that have somehow got out during a thunderstorm because they are scared and don’t know how to get home,” Morgan said. “So, it’s really helpful if they’re microchipped or also some sort of identification on a collar.”
It might just help save their life and you the heartache of a missing member of your family.
News
Unselds’ School in South Baltimore unveils renovations, which bring the building ‘new life and energy’
The Unselds’ School in South Baltimore got an upgrade thanks to a project that honors the late legendary basketball player Wes Unseld.
Officials from the Washington Wizards and Heart of America held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to unveil renovations at the school. This was part of a legacy campaign to celebrate the NBA’s 75th anniversary.
The renovations were needed, as the building has declined through the years, said Unseld’s, son Wes Unseld Jr., head coach of the Wizards and the first graduate of the school.
“To help beautify the space, it’s impactful,” he said. “For the kids, it helps bring new life and energy to the building.”
Wes Unseld, who died June 2, 2020, opened the school with his wife, Connie, in 1978. Located at 250 S. Hilton St., the school is one of the few fully accredited, non-church-affiliated Black-owned schools in Maryland.
The renovations include a refreshed basketball court, a learning garden and outdoor bench tables. The parent lounge area and school signage were also updated, in addition to an area devoted to honoring Wes Unseld’s legacy. A large poster of a young Wes in his Baltimore Bullets jersey hangs on the wall. Two cabinets containing memorabilia, including one of his shoes and numerous framed photos, help students learn and remember who he was.
“The other part that really makes me happy is their legacy room for my husband,” Connie Unseld said. “The children who come after will not know about him unless we have something permanent.”
Wes Unseld had been sick for about two years before he died, then Connie shifted her concentration to the school, she said.
“So it was such a welcomed relief for me to hear them say, ‘We’d like to come in and refresh the building,’” she said. The coronavirus pandemic reduced the student body at the Unselds’ School to 20, but the school is slowly bouncing back, she said.
The Washington Wizards footed the $25,000 bill for the enhancements in partnership with Heart of America.
Team owner Ted Leonsis said the franchise wanted to honor Unseld, the Hall of Famer who served as the organization’s vice president, head coach and general manager after his playing career ended in 1981.
“It’s not about the Unseld name but the kids,” Leonsis told the crowd Wednesday. “We’re committed to the mission of the school, and we want to see it going.”
Daughter Kim Unseld, principal and teacher of the Unselds’ School, said this project brought some life back to the school and reminds the community that the school still there after all these years.
“It’s nice to be able to open up to the community and say, ‘Hey, here we are. We’re still here. We’re still going tough. We’re still doing the right thing,” she said. “The only drawback is I wish Daddy was here to see it.”
()
Pete Alonso leads Mets to series win in Philly with 3-run homer, 5 RBI
A Pastry Denounces Coinbase’s Listing Process
Presidents from countries on Russia’s doorstep visit Ukraine
What is a Commercial Mortgage?
Why severe weather is so stressful on pets
Unselds’ School in South Baltimore unveils renovations, which bring the building ‘new life and energy’
Property Asset Management: Property Investment Strategy – Part One of Four
Nikola Vučević’s offensive balance could be key for the Chicago Bulls to overcome the Milwaukee Bucks’ size advantage
Citing police costs, Little Mekong Night Market joins growing list of canceled St. Paul street festivals
Unselds’ School in South Baltimore unveils renovations
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
News2 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar