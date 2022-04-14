Finance
Poor Credit Loans – Industry Insights For Loan Seekers
While many attribute the popularity of bad credit loans to recent economic slowdown that caused a massive number of defaults, foreclosures, and bankruptcies, it is not so. Bad credit loans have always been highly sought-after, as lending market for poor credit grades is very small, and demand for loans and lines of credit always surpassed the supply. Increased demand along with high risk that bad credit borrowers represent result in significant overall borrowing cost. Therefore, a decision whether to take out a bad credit loan or not should be carefully weighted by the borrower. Below are some lending industry insights that may help you to make an educated decision and help to avoid extra costs when taking out bad credit loans.
Multiple Inquiries Ruin Your Credit
Attempts of some bad credit borrowers to obtain a loan may be compared to efforts of trying to get through a concrete wall – a lot of effort with little result and an opportunity of serious damages. Once you apply for a loan, a background investigation is conducted to include identity check and credit check. After your identity is verified and your credit scores are obtained, a lender makes a decision whether to pre-approve you for a loan or not. If you are pre-approved, an examination of your income and expenses follows in order to determine how much debt you will be able to manage without overextending yourself.
Most people do not realize that every background investigation costs them few points of their credit score. The way credit scoring works, inquiries generally account for roughly 10% of your score composition, and every inquiry made by a prospective borrower counts against you. Very few people know that pulling their own credit report does not damage their credit score. Furthermore, fewer people know that most lenders would be able to make a pre-approval decision if you show them your own copy of credit report without the need to make a hard inquiry that will haunt you for two years.
Unsecured Personal Loans Are One Of The Most Expensive Means Of Borrowing
Most bad credit loans are unsecured personal loans. As lenders do not have any collateral requirements for such loans, such pose a very high risk, resulting in even higher interest rates and charges. Most borrowers would accept these terms, as they feel there is no alternative option they may explore. If you look at your monthly payment composition, you may see that interest charges account for over a half of your payment amount, especially in the first months of your loan life.
Most bad credit borrowers discover that the paid more than twice of the original loan amount only once they pay off the loan. Therefore, you should only consider bad credit loans when you truly need the money and alternative options are not available to you. Otherwise, the consequences may be truly destructive and you may find yourself in situation way worse than you were in before you took the loan.
Paying Off Bad Credit Loans Earlier Saves Tons Of Money
Lenders want you to make scheduled payments, as they make more money in interest charges and fees this way. To minimize the negative consequences of bad credit loans and maximize possible benefits, you should only borrow the amount you need and repay your loan as soon as your financial situation allows, regardless of what your scheduled monthly payments are. This way you would be able to achieve two major things.
First, you would save humongous amounts of money on interest, since you would shorten your loan term by making accelerated payments. Second, you would improve your credit standing by showing your lenders that you are able to manage your debts. Always exercise responsible borrowing behavior, and you may get surprised how soon your credit would improve.
Benefits of Payday Loans
Next time you are in dire need of some cash, and you want to get it quickly, you can consider payday loans. This type of loans is relatively new on the market.
So far, the traditional ways of procuring a loan were mainly through credit cards or by applying for personal loans. Certainly, these are well accepted and appreciated options for anyone, but they do come with their own limitations. When using credit cards, you are prompted to spend a lot more than perhaps you could afford. In fact, they were designed exactly for this purpose, as they allow you to pay a specified minimum amount, and thus extend the payment of your dues for a long time to come.
This design works to the benefits of the companies that issue credit cards, as they keep earning interest on the late payments made by you. Personal loans generally make a better option, but qualifying for such loans is quite cumbersome, needing a lot of time and a detailed check of your credit score before any answer is given.
This new product comes to the rescue of people who are unable to qualify for credit cards for whatever reasons, or who want to avoid the hassle of getting one. Though the reputation of payday loans is bad, they make a good substitute for traditional lending. They are highly popular with certain sections of our society. Here are the main benefits of payday loans:
- The process of getting a payday loan is very easy, comfortable and fast. You may apply for a loan and expect the funds to be in your bank account in a matter of hours. No traditional bank can match that speed of sanctioning a loan. This is possible due to the online procedures for getting and disbursing the loans. The borrower simply needs to fill up an online application, giving some personal details, and then wait for the loan that will come through very soon.
- Since these are short-term loans, you don’t need to face the problem for a long time. These loans are meant to help you overcome your financial problem for a short time. It is comforting to know that you won’t be under debt for long. However, most people tend to believe that you’ll land up in a big mess if and when failing to make your commitments; you should know that this is not true most of the time. The lenders offering payday loans do realize that there will be some defaulters, and they have accordingly designed their plans. Instead of taking any other action, they will just ban the client from utilizing the facility in the future.
- Your chances of getting a loan from the businesses offering payday loans are certainly higher as compared to other financial institutions, like banks. The reason is that payday loans are available for small amounts of money, for shorter periods of time. Since the lenders realize that the associated risks are small, they can provide financial assistance to a larger number of consumers.
- All the terms of the loan, including the fees and the interest to be charged by the lenders are clearly stated beforehand. So the borrower is well-informed on the amount he is liable to pay back. There are no hidden charges. This business is now highly monitored and controlled due to the bad publicity it has received in the past.
Perhaps, now you can better appreciate the reasons that prompt people to patronize payday loans. Their benefits include easy and quick availability, and if you realize how to best exploit these loans, you won’t be scared of utilizing them.
What is FHA Streamline Refinance?
It is an experience of most borrowers that when they plan to borrow a loan, they calculate and find that the monthly mortgage payment of the given amount should not be a problem for them to pay regularly every month. But due to various reasons, two of the most common of which are job loss and reduction in salary/income. It becomes tough to continue paying the same amount. However if these borrowers have attitude and the willing to pay back and what they find is that they continue paying if they have to pay a lower amount.
Therefore, in order to help borrowers pay regularly, at the same considering the genuine problem of their reduction in income due to any reason; Lenders on the request of borrowers consider restructuring or readjusting their loan in order to streamline the whole process. This restructuring or readjustment is done by offering them a new loan but the objective is to help the borrower pay a lower amount. Therefore, FHA streamline refinance are the type of FHA loans, which are offered to borrowers in order to reduce the monthly principal and interest amount on a current FHA insured mortgage. FHA streamline refinance does not involve any cash transaction except for minor adjustments during closing up to a limit of $250.
What does streamline mean?
An important aspect here is that the word ‘streamline’ should be understood only in the context of documentation and underwriting that a lender performs. ‘Streamline’ should be taken as if there are no cost involved. Even above, we have used the word ‘adjustment’ as a synonym of streamline in order to explain this word but it only refers to the process and does not mean that your lender would not charge you anything.
Types of FHA streamline refinance:
There are three types are: with appraisal, without appraisal and ‘credit qualifying’. However, as per FHA rules, you are not required to complete repairs except lead based paint repairs in case of appraisals for FHA streamline refinance loans. But lenders may include compulsory repairing as a condition for offering an FHA streamline refinance mortgage. The FHA streamline refinance guidelines are given below.
FHA Streamline Refinance: Basic Eligibility Conditions
- The loan that is to be refinanced must already be FHA insured
- The mortgage to be refinanced must be current and existing NOT delinquent.
- The refinance of exiting mortgage should result in reduction in the borrowers monthly mortgage payment that includes principal and payment towards interest.
Lenders have several options of offering streamline refinance to borrowers e.g. there are lenders who offer “no cost” refinance which is practically no out of pocket expenses. But in this case, closing costs are met by charging a higher rate of interest on the new loan compared to rate of interest on a loan in which the borrower paid the total closing cost in cash. In this case, the lender compensates the closing cost through the extra premium received.
Therefore, overall FHA streamline refinance is an excellent concept in order to reduce the amount of monthly mortgage payment by reducing the principal amount and the payment on interest.
Life Insurance Basics
One of the most important things you can do as parents is to ensure the financial welfare of your children in the event of your death. Life insurance is the best way to be rest assured that your children will be taken care of if you die. Although we never like to think of that kind of thing happening, but it does.
What is Life Insurance
Life insurance is a policy that you can enter with your insurance company, which promises a certain amount to your beneficiary(ies) in the event of your death. Usually, a spouse will name the other spouse as well as their children as beneficiaries of the policy. As part of the agreement with life insurance, your insurance policy will be a monetary value, that you will in return, pay a monthly premium for. Premiums usually depend on your age, gender, occupation, medical history and other factors.
There are other types of life insurance that may provide benefits for you and for your family while you are still living. These policies can accrue a cash value on a tax-deferred basis and can be used for future needs such as retirement or your child’s education.
Do I Need Life Insurance
Earning an income allows you and your family to do many things. It pays for your mortgage, buys cars, food, clothing, vacations and many other luxuries that you and your family enjoy. However, certain situations can cause you to lose your income, and those who depend on you also depend on your income. If any of the following statements about you and your family are true, then it is probably a good idea for you to consider life insurance.
1) You are married and have a spouse.
2) You have children who are dependent on you.
3) You have a parent or relative who is aging, or disable and depends on you.
4) You have a loved one in your life that you wish to provide for.
5) Your 401K retirement plan, pension and savings aren’t enough to insure your loved one’s future.
What Are My Life Insurance Options
There are four basic types of life insurance that can meet you and your family’s needs:
Term Life Insurance
This is the least expensive type of life insurance coverage, and at least at the beginning, the simplest. Term life insurance policies do not accrue cash value, and are fixed over an extended period of time – usually one to 0 years, and they can be renewed. This life insurance policy pays the beneficiary of your policy a fixed amount in the even that you die in the period of time that your policy includes. The premiums of term life insurance are lowest when you are young and increase as you get older
Whole Life Insurance
This type of life insurance is similar to term life insurance, as well as provides cash value. Over time, whole life insurance generally builds up a cash value on a tax-deferred basis, and some even pay it’s policy holders a dividend. This type of life insurance is popular, doe to the cash value that is accessible to you or your beneficiaries before you die. Used to supplement retirement funds, or to pay for your child’s education, whole life insurance should be used for protection, rather than for accumulation.
Universal Life Insurance
This type of life insurance is a flexible kind of plan. These policies accrue interest and allow the owner to adjust the death benefits and premiums to their current life situation. You decide the amount of premium for universal life insurance, and of you skip a payment, this will be deducted from your death benefit. Universal life insurance stays in effect as long as your cash value can cover the costs of the policy. These rates are subject to change, but they can never fall below the minimum rate that is guaranteed when you sign up for universal life insurance.
Variable Life Insurance
This type of life insurance is designed for people who want to tie the performance of their life insurance policy to that of the financial market. The policy holder gets to decide how the money should be invested, and your cash value has the opportunity to grow more rapidly. However, if the market is poor, your life insurance policy’s death benefit will be poor. As with whole life insurance and universal life insurance, you may withdraw against the cash value. Be reminded that withdrawals of this life insurance policy will be deducted from the cash value.
How Can I Save Money With Life Insurance
Below you will find some suggestions on ways to save money while purchasing the life insurance policy that is right for you.
1) If you don’t need life insurance, don’t buy it. Don’t buy more insurance that you actually need in order to provide financial security for your family.
2) Shop around for competitively-priced life insurance policies while you are healthy. Don’t smoke, or do anything that might increase your rates. Take care of yourself by exercising regularly and maintaining a moderate and healthy weight.
3) If you purchase a term life insurance policy, look for guaranteed and renewable policies. That way you won’t have to periodically continue to shop around for those life insurance policies.
4) You should only buy optional forms of coverage such as riders only if necessary.
5) Shop around and compare life insurance policy rates and coverage. There are thousands of life insurance companies to choose from. It is advised that you get at least three separate quotations of life insurance, and then decide which is the best for you.
