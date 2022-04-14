Finance
Precautions Necessary for an Online Brokerage Business
Maybe no business requiring little or no capital pays as big as the online brokerage business. Perhaps this also explains why this business attracts so many rogues, dreamers, time-wasters and even mischievous people. Knowing how to avoid these characters is one of the keys to your success.
As a broker you will be putting buyers and sellers into contact with each other. Once the two parties know each other, they may kick you out of the deal. The best way to ensure that you remain a party is to sign a Non-Circumvention and Non-Disclosure (NCND) Agreement with them. The widely used NCND Agreement is the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) NCND 500.
Parties entering into this agreement agree not to circumvent each other on any transactions with any sources and/or principals disclosed by each other’s parties, without prior approval. They also accept not to disclose or permit to be disclosed the identity of any sources and/or principals already identified by other parties. Essentially the spirit of this agreement is to do what is fair and equitable. The NCND therefore will prevent partners from bypassing you to work with each other and so deny you commission.
Get a lawyer to handle your legal matters. You would be surprised to learn how lightly people take contracts signed over the net, especially the NCND, even despite supplying their details, signatures and company stamps. Partners who are not serious will back out if they learn you have a lawyer. Those who agree to go ahead under this circumstance are likely to be serious.
However before signing anything with anybody, you must first check their credibility. Ask all prospects to supply proof of previous performance. By requesting this evidence, you may avoid people who would waste your time. Is this enough cover for you? No!
Let sellers make you offers under penalty of perjury. One disheartening occurrence in the online brokerage business is that people will sell you their empty dreams. Once you are bound by an NCND and the party makes you a phoney offer, you can let your lawyer sue for perjury. You will be forwarding offers to buyers and when the seller is unable to supply, you are accountable to your buyer who, often, do not take kindly to failures to perform. But are all the buyers serious?
Not at all. One of the banes of the Internet is that it can make anyone appear important. Don’t take anybody on their own words. If you have a product and a buyer show up, ask for an LOI (Letter Of Intent) and BCL (Bank Capability Letter). Supplying the LOI only on the end buyer’s company’s letterhead shows the seriousness to purchase the product. The BCL, issued on the letterhead of the buyer’s bank, demonstrates that there are enough funds to cover the payment. Your bank will check the availability of funds from the buyer’s bank. This saves not only a lot of embarrassment but also heartaches.
As a broker your gain is only from commissions. When one is in view, ask for a commission protection agreement, usually called a Fee Protection Agreement, FPA, from whoever is to pay you. It is common to see parties default in the payment. Should that happen, the FPA will be your legal document to sue for your money.
To enable discussions between a buyer and a seller proceed smoothly, they often ask for all parties to sign an NCND Agreement so that the broker can step aside without fear of being sidelined. Making this concession ensures the smooth running of the discussions but could be disastrous for the broker. Yet this does not mean that the broker must stand between the buyer and the seller, wheeling back and forth messages between them. No serious buyer or seller will accept this. A broker, instead, should give a buyer and a seller direct contact to each other but insist that they send him copies of the messages they exchange. This is to enable you follow the discussions. Should the parties fail to comply, you must insist that they do so. If they persist, don’t hesitate to withdraw your offer.
Receiving copies of mails exchanged between your buyer and your seller is crucial for some reasons. First of all, it enables you to know how the business is going. Sometimes matters stall as a buyer or a seller might prefer to give his attention to another business and you will need to prod the discussions. Also, when you don’t participate in the discussions and all of a sudden one of the partners informs you that the deal did not go through, that leads to a lot of suspicion. But the worst doubts come when, worried by the silence, you ask the parties for a feedback only to be told that the deal has fallen through. But that is even better than when you leave a buyer and a seller to discuss between themselves and in the heat of the negotiations they omit you in the apportioning of the commission. If you are lucky, all the parties may decide to give you is a token fee.
Working online means receiving emails, often with attachments. Virus-infested mails abound these days. You must therefore protect your computer and the valuable data stored on it with the latest anti-virus programmes. Many are available, like Norton, McAfee, etc. Buy the one which will automatically remind you constantly to update the program online and free of charge. This will allow you to avoid the attack of new viruses. An outdated virus scan program cannot detect them.
You are serious about your brokerage business and you want to take it far. Your dream is legitimate and achievable. So take these steps so that neither mischievous minds nor virus can disturb it.
Is Travel Insurance Right For You?
Round the clock room service, clean accommodations, but it’s a tourist’s nightmare. You’re not in a hotel, you’re in the hospital, having had the misfortune of getting sick in the middle of what was supposed to be a dream vacation. And the worst thing is that you’ll be spending more on health care than you would’ve on an actual tour.
Travelers often think that travel insurance is just a waste of money – it is an expense for something that they would likely not use anyway. Foregoing insurance can be a tough decision. In order to help you arrive at the right decision you should ask yourself the following questions:
What is the coverage of your current insurance? If you already have a great comprehensive insurance, you may not need any other insurance. Some policies would cover treatment given anywhere in the world.
What are the limitations of the proposed plan? Try to find out the stipulations being offered by the plan as well as the conditions for the coverage. You wouldn’t want to be blindsided when you do get to use the plan.
Where is your travel destination? Study the places you will visit. Does the environment pose more health risks?
Are you the type who visits the doctor often? Determine how many times you have visited a doctor or the hospital over the last few months. People who worry about their health too much are better off getting health insurance.
Do you get sick often? If you are the type who catches bugs easily then insurance is the best option.
How much would the insurance cost? Ultimately, you will have to consider how much you are going to spend. If you already pay for health care then paying for one while you are travelling should be just another incidental expense for you.
What are the limits of the plan you are considering? Do you want to incur no costs on the road, or do you want to take your chances with a high deductible? Will your policy provide coverage for an ER visit if you cut yourself in your Sydney hostel kitchen? What about emergency evacuation? Will you be somewhere with good health care or should you expect to be sent to another country in case of a serious injury or treatment?
Travel insurance, though often overlooked as not necessary, may be well worth the small expense when you find yourself at the mercy of overseas health care and the environmental risks of foreign countries.
Stock Market Tips And Investing In Commodity Market And Mutual Funds
If you think that the Indian stock market is not meant for small players, you are wrong. As per a survey, the investors section not only include big corporates and wealthy individuals who invest in bulk but also small time investors encompassing homemakers, students, small time businessmen, and the list goes on. No matter whether you are investing big or small, what matters is the success aspect. If you play safe, your investment on Indian stocks will certainly yield you good returns; the vice versa can happen too. Here are a few stock market tips following which you can get some good returns from Indian stocks:
- Stay updated with the ebb and flow of the Indian stock market; news portals or online brokerage firms will well serve your purpose. Your purchasing and selling decisions rest on the latest news; so, keep your eyes and ears open
- Do not be influenced by rumors and do not blindly follow the stock market tips published at many an online platform
- Do not be carried away by emotions. Investing in Indian stocks will mean either gaining or losing. Do control your emotions in both cases otherwise you will get diverted from your strategy and take the wrong turn
- To choose Indian stocks that are potential, use investing tools such as fundamental analysis and stock technical analysis. Using the former, you will know beforehand about the rising and falling value of shares while using the latter, you can know whether the Indian stock market will be bearish or bullish. Research and use of investing tools will certainly help you choose lucrative
- Do not be driven by the notion that stocks low in value will skyrocket very quickly; the vice versa can happen too; so, consider all pros and cons
- Observe everything related to the Indian stock market so that you do not miss on anything.
Having a diversified investment portfolio is the order of the day in recent times. This way investors not only manage their risks but also see their money multiply faster than they have expected. Two other investment options worth mentioning are the commodity market and mutual funds of India.
The NMCE (National Multi Commodity Exchange) is the first state-of-the-art demutualised multi-commodity commodity exchange in India set up by public institutions. It was set up in response to a Press Note issued by the Government of India during May 1999. In the commodity market related to this exchange, you can trade in cash crops, food grains, plantations, spices, oil seeds, metals, bullion and more.
When it comes to investing in mutual funds, do consider investing through the systematic investment plan (SIP) options. If you have a good income and worried about tax paying, you may consider investing on tax-planning funds besides multi-cap and other mutual funds. There is a wealth of options available; do read mutual fund news regularly so that you take informed decisions.
5 Things to Consider While Selecting a Financial Planner
Unlike someone calling himself a CPA or a physician, just about anyone can call himself a “financial planner” or a “financial advisor” regardless of their educational background and professional experience. Moreover, not all of them are unbiased in their advice and not all of them always act in their clients’ best interests.
To ensure your financial planner is well-qualified in personal finances and impartial in his advice, consider the following five things:
1. Planning Credentials: Having a highly-regarded credential in financial planning, such as Certified Financial Planner (CFP) or Personal Financial Specialist (PFS), confirms that the professional you intend to work with has acquired the education and experience necessary to serve as a financial planner. CFP and PFS credentials are awarded to only those individuals who have met the certification requirements of education and experience in planning for personal finances. In addition, they have to pass the certification examinations and agree adhere to the practice standards and continuing education requirements.
2. Subject Matter Expertise: Financial planners are planning professionals, not necessarily subject matter experts. For example, a financial planner will be skilled in tax analysis and planning,but unlike a Certified Public Account (CPA) or an IRS Enrolled Agent (EA) he might not necessarily be a subject matter expert when it comes to tax rules Similarly,a he could be skilled in chalking out an investment plan, but unlike a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) he may not be an authority in the subject of investments. Work with a financial planner who is also a subject matter expert in those areas of personal finance that are important in achieving your financial goals.
3. Client Specialization: Not all financial planners serve all types of clients. Most specialize in serving only certain types of clients with specific profiles. For example, a personal planner may build his expertise and customize his services to serve only those individuals and families who are in certain professions, or a particular stage of life with specific financial goals and net worth. Ask whether the planner specializes in serving only certain types of clients with specific profiles to determine whether he is the right fit for your situation and financial goals.
4. Fee structure: The fee structure largely determines whose interests he serves best – his client’s or his own. A Fee-Only professional charges only fees for their advice whereas a Fee-Based professional not only charges fees but also earns commissions, referral fees and other financial incentives on the products and solutions they recommend for you. Consequently, the advice from a fee-only one is more likely to be unbiased and in your best interests than the advice from a fee-based financial planner. Work with a professional whose fee structure is conflict-free and aligned to benefit you.
5. Availability: He or she should be regularly available, attentive, and accessible to you. Ask the planner how many clients he currently serves and the maximum number of clients he is planning to serve in the future regularly. This clients-to-planner ratio is one of the key factors in assessing your planner’s availability to you in the future. Also, ask which planning activities are typically performed by the planner and which ones are delegated to a para planner or other junior staff members. Lastly, make sure the planner is easily accessible via phone and email during normal business hours.
Once you have shortlisted a few well-qualified and unbiased financial planners in your local area, consult the ones who offer a FREE initial consultation first. During the initial consultation, assess the planner’s availability and any other professional attributes you are seeking in your financial planner.
Having a well-qualified and unbiased financial planner by your side is extremely important in your journey towards your financial goals. When searching for one, consider the planner’s professional credentials, client specialization, subject matter expertise, fee structure, and availability to select the right financial planner for your needs.
