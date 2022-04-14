Purchase Stock Photography or Download for Free

Finance
With the advent of social media, came an influx of image sharing. An image on a social media site is downloaded to the local computer and re-posted on another social media site. This practice creates a serious problem for the owner of the original image and the 3rd or 4th generation “right-clicker.”
I am a photographer and book format designer by trade and often I see images in the body of the work that I recognize as owned by a photographer. When I inquire about the license for the image, I often get, “I downloaded it from the Internet, can’t I use it?”
Many people know it is easy to grab a photograph from the Internet by right-clicking and downloading it to your computer. The image that is saved is not one that can be used in a book or any re-saleable product.
Without going to the source of the photograph and purchasing it, the image is illegal for commercial use. If the image is in the Creative Commons or Public Domain it is free to use in a published work.
Another problem with the practice of right-clicking is quality. Most images on the Internet and of low resolution and that results in a poor quality product.
You may be a blogger, and book writer, or a media creator for your new small business. You may find yourself wanting to enhance the materials you create with photographs.
Before you right-click on an image you find on the Internet, I would like to encourage you to check out the numerous photography sites that offer high quality images that are licensed for commercial use.
Photographers create images. In the same way, your words are created by you and put on a page, photographers put light and color on digital media. Photographers and their agencies own the images and when you “borrow” them for your product the photographer is not recognized, appreciated or given any compensation. This is a dangerous practice for you and could end up costing you more than the purchase of a photograph.
Agencies that represent the photographers and issue usage rights licenses have litigated for payment for images used without the proper license. The compensation to the owner, or agency will often amount to a large sum of money. The agency has the right to ask for compensation as the owner of the image.
Photographs have digital signatures called metadata and they can be traced to the owner and photographer.
Stock photo agencies, public domain micro stock sites sell photographs for photographers and the cost is so little. Purchasing an image from the agency does more than give the agency your money. It supports the creativity of the photographers as well. For each image purchased at an agency, a portion goes to the photographer who created it.
The sites I suggest to my clients for free and low-cost public domain images are Pixabay and Public Domain Pictures.
The sites I personally use for stock photography images for products are Dreamstime, Adobe Stock and Shutterstock.
As a photographer, I have a vested interest in the practice of “right-click.” My photography has been submitted to Pixabay, PublicDomainPictures, Dreamstime, Twenty20 and EyeEm. Some of my pictures have been sold to customers for book covers and even clothing products. I believe I would sell more if people knew how easy and inexpensive it is to get original, licensed photography.
How to Sell Your Product to Costco – 11 Crucial Steps!
Making the decision to do business with one of the countries most successful retailers is not one of those quick brainstorm ideas hatched over coffee and a bagel at your local Starbucks. I am sure you have lain awake at night dreaming of your product prominently displayed at Costco with thousands of members clamoring around to grab a hold of the last item before they are all gone. No doubt you have rehearsed your response to the frantic phone call from Costco begging for more product, offering anything to just get one more shipment. Cool and unbothered you pause before letting them know you will see what you can do, while at the same time, asking for better terms.
Fortunately this has happened and could happen to you. You may never find yourself invited over to Jim Sinegal’s house for holiday dinner, but that doesn’t mean you will never be successful selling your products to Costco if you are prepared.
Thousands of companies just like yours have made it into Costco and sold their products successfully for years. What makes the difference between companies that are in and the ones that are out? The successful companies had the following in common:
- They were prepared: They did their homework and had a plan. They knew what they were getting themselves into and had already made the necessary adjustments for success.
- They hired a company or individual who had expertise in selling Costco to fill in the gaps in their plan and advise them during the process.
- They understood Costco’s business model and that Costco would not bend their rules even for them.
- They were in the right place, at the right time with the right item.
Will your product be the next big item at Costco? Only time and preparation will tell. To get you started I have outlined the first 11 steps which are crucial to preparing for a meeting with Costco.
- Product selection: Determine if a single product or multiple products will be offered. At times, in order to create the value needed to meeting Costco’s standards you may have to bundle products together. Bundling products can also help with your distribution network as you have created a different and unique item number.
- Pricing: Research your distribution network to determine the lowest sell prices in the market on the products you would like to offer Costco. Ensure you have a handle on all prices and products being offered for sale. If you don’t you can be sure Costco will. They will do their research which means you need to as well. Create a possible pricing structure taking into account prices currently being offered.
- Distribution effect: Determine how selling product to Costco at reduced pricing or added value will affect your current distribution network. Distributors and dealers can sometimes become difficult if they believe you are undercutting them by offering the same products to Costco.
- Packaging: Determine what type of packaging you will be offering to Costco. Costco is very specific on their packaging requirements. Generally the require a single display pallet. Get quotes from a couple of different companies on the graphics and packaging.
- Logistics: Take a look at your current logistics capacity to determine if you are able to service a large client like Costco. Knowing your capacity will help you understand what your sell through expectations will be. Analyze Costco’s routing guide to ensure you are including all required aspects when looking at logistics.
-
Other costs: Review and take into account these additional costs.
1. Customer service support: Do you have the phone support required to handle the influx of customers or will you have to hire a company to handle this aspect?
2. EDI Costco (Electronic data interchange): Price out EDI to include in your financials.
3. Promotional costs: Will you want to participate in any promotions? The various promotions at Costco are where the sales really explode and should be planned for accordingly.
4. Shipping: Costco will require a delivered cost to their depots. You must cost average this out and include it in your cost structure.
5. Returns and defects: How will you manage the return and defect portion. This can get expensive and should be carefully evaluated.
-
Potential sell through quantities: Based on what divisions of Costco you are going after create some scenarios that show potential quantity sales. Costco has 3 divisions in the US and an International division:
a. Costco wholesale,
b. Costco.com,
c. Costco Road Show,
d. Costco Canada,
e. Costco.com Canada,
f. Costco Mexico,
g. Costco UK,
h. Costco Taiwan,
I. Costco Japan,
j. Costco Korea.
- P&L: Create an item P&L using the above information to determine program viability. You never want to do this after the deal has been made. Entering into a program and finding out after you are having success that you are losing money will be devastating.
- Costco: Decide which division you should contact first. Make initial contact with the buyer and gauge interest. You will probably need help here as getting through to Costco buyers can be very difficult if not impossible. If enough interest exists set an initial meeting at Costco HQ in Seattle WA.
- Pre-Meeting: Final decision on at least two, no more than three packaging options. Nail down your options as you will only have approximately 30 minutes or less to pitch your idea to Costco and you want to have time left to discuss next steps. Make your final decision on cost pricing to include in the presentation. Create your presentation and print out more copies than you think you will need. Confirm your meeting one week prior to the date.
- Meeting: In your presentation be thorough, but not over the top. Keep your pitch smart and to the point. Be prepared for Costco to have some questions, not just about your product, but about you and your company as well. Know your competition and your market. They will test you. Make sure you nail down next steps and follow up before you leave the meeting.
Best Places To Buy Scrap Gold
Buying and storing scrap gold has become a great way of investing. The good side with this type of investing is that its low risk. This is because you always buy the gold at low prices and then store it. There are a number of places where you can get the scrap metal. The most common places are:
Friends and family members: you should ask your friends and relatives if they have any gold that they want to get rid of. The gold pieces can be damaged rings, mismatched earrings, broken necklaces and other scrap gold that you would love to turn into cash.
When buying from your friends, you should come up with a price that the people selling you the metals will be happy with. You should also ensure that the price leaves plenty of room for profit.
Newspapers: while it’s uncommon to find people advertising the gold pieces that they have, there are some people who do it. If there are no people advertising, you can advertise that you are interested in buying the gold pieces. To reach as many people as possible, you should advertise in a national newspaper.
Pawnshops: pawnshop owners often have gold pieces that they can’t sell to their customers; therefore, you should regularly pay them a visit and see what they have.
How to buy the scrap gold
Before you start buying the precious metal you need to first ensure that you understand the value of scrap gold. The best way of coming up with the value of gold is by taking the spot price of gold and then divide it by 31.1 in order to get grams. You can also divide the spot price by 20 to get pennyweight.
You should then multiply the number you get by purity level of gold.
Once you have known how to value the metal that you want to buy, you should get a license. You should visit the government offices in your city and you will get a license that allows you to buy the metal.
If you don’t have money to get the license or you don’t want to undergo the hustle that is involved in getting the license, you should consider working with a licensed broker.
Conclusion
These are some of the best places to buy the precious metal. Regardless of where you buy the metal from, you should ensure that you buy it from a reputable seller.
Why Invest in Scale Model Race Cars
Anyone who admires racing cars and is an enthusiast of car racing leagues should look at scale model race cars as their next investment. Investing in 1:24 diecast cars is the ideal option for anyone who loves racing, as they get to have a small replica of their favourite cars at home in an easily accessible place.
Below are some of the other reasons why you may want to spend some money on 1:24 model cars for your collection.
Collector’s Items
The reason so many people show an interest in diecast model cars is because they are the perfect collector’s item. They are made with such detail and accuracy, which is why you can see almost every nuance and feature of the real race car in such a small model.
There are some limited edition models of 1:24 diecast cars that can go for tens of thousands of dollars. Given the passion that Australians have for racing, you can surely find willing buyers in your local area. Selling a diecast model car is so easy, which is why your investment is relatively liquid.
Building Up Your Collection
If you are very new to buying diecast model cars, you do not have to start with the rarest and expensive vehicles. You can buy a few of the more affordable model cars that you love.
Build up a collection with more than just money in mind. Everyone wants one or two rare pieces, but the bulk of your collection should be cars that you love and admire.
Have Fun With the Kids
Imagine how your kids would react if they were to come into your room and see your collection of unique model cars. They would be so impressed that you took the time to build up such a collection, while they would probably want to play with those cars as well.
So long as the kids are careful, you can allow them to play with your collector’s items under careful supervision. You have to remember that 1:24 diecast cars are not toys, because knocking them could result in one or more pieces coming off.
What Are Some Expensive Models?
People who have never heard about diecast cars are shocked when they learn that some can retail for tens of thousands of dollars. There are even one or two diecast cars that have a value of more than $1 million.
Examples of the rarest diecast cars include the Lamborghini Aventador Gold and the 24K Gold Bugatti Veyron. Both of these cars can retail for more than $2 million.
Cars such as the Tomica Z432 Datsun have a value of close to $100,000, showing how much diecast car collectors care about the rare models that have limited to no circulation.
Show Off Your Collection
Learn more about diecast cars and start to build up your collection of classic and rare 1:24 cars. Then you can show off your collection to family, friends and work colleagues.
