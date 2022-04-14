Finance
Reading Your Credit Report
When you look at your credit report for the first time, it may seem like your reading something in a foreign language. But the truth is your reading detail and numbers that may hold the key to your future. It is important that you take the time to read your report carefully and clearly. This will help you understand how the information it contains is affecting your credit score.
Start with the basics on your report. Verify that all of the information contained under your personal information. Although it won’t really affect your credit score, it is important that the information is accurate. If you see information that is not yours, then you will want to dispute that information. False information can lead to someone using the information to gain access to your personal information. Then you will become a victim of Identity Theft.
After you have reviewed the personal information and marked which items need to be disputed, then you can start by looking at each listing on your credit report.
Each listing will have several parts of information being reported. The first part being reported is the details on the account. The date that the account was opened, dollar amount of the account (or High Limit), monthly balance on the account, who the account is with and then finally any payments made to the account that were on time or late. The next part of the information being reported is the payment history. This information may be listed from 24 to 48 months. It will show during that time what, if any, payments were made late. Any information on your credit report that appears negatively such as a late payment can lead to negative reporting and a bad credit score. Bad credit will hurt you as many things today are being based on your credit score.
On the first part of the information, it is important that you verify the date that the account was opened. The account starting date can help your credit score by being older. If the account was off by 1 year it could affect your credit score by quite a bit. So you want to keep track of when you start accounts. Make sure that the credit bureaus report them correctly. Dispute any dates that are incorrect and make sure that they get updated to the right dates.
Now you also want to make sure that your credit limit is being reported correctly. If you have a limit on your credit card of $15,000 but it shows that your limit is only $10,000 then this difference will hurt your credit score. Even a limit of $2000 but showing $1000 will hurt your credit score. So make sure that your limit is correct and again, dispute the limit if it is not correct.
You have verified the date and limit on the account, so now it is time to review your balance. Your credit score is based on Age of the Account and the next part is the Debt to Credit ratio. The ratio is based on what your credit limit is compared to the balance you are carrying on your account. To get the best assistance to your credit score keeping the ratio less than 30% is best. So if you have a limit of $1000, you should not carry a balance of more than $300 to keep your account helping your credit score. If you can do each account independently then that is best, but you could just add all of the accounts together and then add together all of the limits on the accounts will tell you what your “total” ratio will be. That is why the credit limit and balance on the accounts are so critical to make sure that they are accurate.
Finally, you should review any late payments that were made. If you made some payments late and know that you did, then you can verify if the late payments are accurate. If you made payments on line, then you can verify the dates as well. But if you made payments by check and mailed them in, you will have a difficult time determining exactly what date the creditor received your payment. Checking your statement to see when the check cleared the bank will be the only confirmed date that you can back up. By making payments online, you will get confirmation numbers and dates of when payments were received. It is better for you to setup online banking whenever possible to help you keep up on your payments.
So reading your credit report is basically very easy. Check your personal information, then review the account details and finally check your payment history. Once you have those things accurate you can be sure that your credit report is as accurate as it can be. The more accurate the report the better for you. Reports with lots of discrepancies can be a problem, not only for you, but also for any lenders considering giving you a new credit account.
Accuracy is critical for all consumers concerning their credit report. 79% of everyone who has a credit report has some inaccuracies on their report. Taking the time to dispute and correct your report will make your credit report better for everyone. Take the time once a year to review your report and dispute anything that is not accurate.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage – The Great Depression Era Success!
If you are a first-time homebuyer or a buyer who has had a foreclosure in the past couple of years, you may want to look into a federal home loan mortgage. A federal home loan mortgage or FHA Loan is a loan that is provided by a private lender but insured against default by the Federal Housing Administration. This type of loan has some major advantages over traditional mortgage loans.
One advantage that an FHA mortgage has is the more relaxed credit-qualifying guidelines. Because the FHA’s mission is to promote home ownership for low to moderate level income level families they can help people get a loan with little or no down payment. Instead of the 10% often required for standard loans a 0%-3% maximum is needed for a federal home loan mortgage.
In the past, regardless of your FICO credit score, you could qualify for a FHA mortgage. Although that is still technically the case today, with the recent government Stimulus Package in 2008, a minimum 580 FICO score has become the generally accepted lower limit for loan approval. The Stimulus Package also raised the maximum loan amounts available significantly on a per county basis. You will need to contact an FHA lender who can tell you the specific maximum amount available in your area.
An FHA mortgage generally has very favorable interest rate and is usually lower than a conventional mortgage. Because the loan is guaranteed against default by the federal government, private lenders are more willing to reduce the interest because their risk has lessened. A lower interest rate means you can save thousands of dollars over the life of the loan.
Another advantage of an FHA loan is that you can still be eligible if you have had a bankruptcy or foreclosure in your past. Eligibility for a new home mortgage requires that the declared bankruptcy occurred at least 2 years ago, foreclosures must have occurred at least 3 years ago and in both cases your credit since that period of time has been good.
Some requirements for an FHA mortgage are that you must have been steadily employed for the past two years and your income should be consistent. You must show that the house you are seeking a mortgage for will be used as your primary residence. You must show that you are responsible in paying bills on time by having credit reports that show less than two 30-day periods of late payments. Also, your monthly mortgage payments cannot exceed 31% of your gross monthly income.
The federal home loan mortgage program has been around since the 1930’s Great Depression era. At that time foreclosure rates and loan defaults rose dramatically. The loan program’s intent was to provide lenders with a sufficient guarantee that their assets would be protected and thus they could feel reassured to make loans again. The program has been a resounding success and continues to be so today. I urge you to look into this program if you are a first-time buyer or a buyer with less than perfect credit. You can still get a home of your dreams through this program.
Increase Your Chances of Being Approved for a Home Loan Mod
The downturn in both housing and financial markets in 2008 affected more than half of all American households in one form or another. As financial markets struggle to regain pre-bubble levels, the after-effects of the dramatic decline in home values are still being sorely felt all across this country.
Ask your neighbors, friends, and family just how much this decline in home prices has impacted their spending habits, buying power, and overall consumer confidence. The answers are sure to shake even the most hardened fiscal conservatives. Many homeowners in today’s economic environment are either upside-down in their mortgage or have very little equity in their property. Perhaps they have even witnessed their own block and/or neighborhood being littered with foreclosure signs or advertisements by brokers for short-sales or loan modifications.
If you are like many Americans you have been raised by your parents with many of the same values that we all universally share. One of those values pertains to paying your debts, and more specifically, paying your bills on time each and every month.
But, what happens when you lose your job, your spouse loses his or her job, your small-business dries up, the factory that you have been dutifully employed at for many years folds? Worse; what happens when the manufacturer sends your job to a lower-skilled, lower-paid, worker in China? What happens when you get hurt on the job, and have very little or very poor medical coverage? Or, no medical benefits whatsoever?
Unfortunately, these are all of the case scenarios the American family is faced with today! Sometimes paying your bills on-time is virtually impossible. It’s at that moment that as the head-of-household you are forced to make some very tough life-altering decisions. Do I pay my mortgage this month or stop paying because this is the biggest bill I have, and we need to buy groceries and gas? Do I skip paying my credit-card bills because after-all I will just use cash or debit? Credit Cards are a luxury, aren’t they?
Well, if you stop paying your mortgage and at least your minimum payments on your credit cards, on time, you can count on severely negatively affecting your credit score. Usually, if you are at the stage of “survival-of-the-fittest” then maintaining a good credit score takes a back-seat to getting through this economic downturn unscathed.
A few years ago the government created a program known as the “Home Affordable Modification Program” to assist homeowners who are behind in their mortgage payments, and at risk of having their home foreclosed upon. Essentially, the lender that provided the original loan to you is much more apt to consider modifying or refinancing your mortgage once you are well-behind on payments. The crux of what makes the modification work is that it is a well-known fact that your lender does not want to evict you from your home.
Contrary to popular belief, the lender does not want to take your home away for a variety of reasons. First of all, your home may not be in tip-top shape and it can be very expensive for the bank to fix-up or rehabilitate the property. Secondly, because markets in many parts of the country are still soft; it would be a long-shot for the bank to kick you out, and then get fair market-value for your home. Thirdly, the pool of qualified potential home-buyers has evaporated because of extremely stringent lending requirements by the banks.
In a nutshell, if you are behind on payments, and can establish a legitimate argument to the bank as to why they should modify your mortgage, you have a strong chance at getting approved. Most banks will want to speak to you directly; and have underwriters that will want to get a sense of your personal commitment to wanting to retain your home. The banks will read a hardship letter that they themselves will provide to you. That letter is a blank canvas that you have to fill-in with a well-written, heartfelt, strong, and well-articulated reason as to why they should help you.
Finally, the government is investing in our banking infrastructure by reimbursing banks that help their clients… you the consumer. So, in essence, their is very little risk on behalf of the banks. The banks are therefore more inclined to help you stay in your home because their executive teams know the government will step in to help “them.” However, if you are in financial trouble, and at risk of losing your home, don’t wait around and do nothing. Be pro-active… help is available to you.
Tips to Effectively Pay Off Your Debts
Outstanding debts can inflict severe dents in even the best retirement plans which have been carefully crafted over a lifetime. Incurring a debt is seemingly unavoidable in the modern age, as a result of both higher cost of living and consumerism.
With each passing year, more and more Singaporeans are diving into the debt pool as they struggle to cover their daily expenses and make ends meet. As of December 2016, the average Singaporean household incurs an estimated $55,000 of debt, which is a 3% increase over 2015. Easily 75% of this household debt stems from unresolved mortgage loans. Some of this unsettled debt may even force retirees to expend their assets to cover their debt rather than passing it on to their beneficiaries.
However, there are several ways to effectively settle outstanding debts to ensure it doesn’t put a crimp on some of those best retirement plans you’ve come up with.
1. Establish a Budget and Track It
Creating a proper budget is a great way to analyse and plan finances. By allocating a set amount of money towards a specific expense per month, the amount of expenses can be monitored more stringently and precautionary steps can be swiftly undertaken if the expenses overshoot the stipulated budget. It is only through proper budgeting can individuals or households create the necessary surpluses to pay off any existing debts.
Certain financial tools, such as Excel spreadsheets or even Mint.com, are particularly useful in keeping track of a personal or household budget.
The main problem for an individual who does not keep track of his/her monthly expenditure is that he/she does not know if he/she ends the month with a net reduction in savings, i.e., spending exceeds income and eats into savings. Knowing the amount of leftover balance is crucial since a continuous negative balance might lead to the creation of new debts. It is this type of debt that is the most dangerous as it rolls over at seemingly manageable interest rates month after month. Before the individual knows it, he/she would have made hefty payments on interest alone.
Tracking tools are thus crucial in identifying areas of weakness in one’s monthly spending habits, but an individual must take affirmative action to reverse the negative balance situation. This can be done via listing out the monthly expenses and employing necessary cut backs on certain expenditures. Discipline is the key.
2. Laddering Debts by Interest Rate
Laddering debts is another technique used in settling outstanding debt. It involves listing out all current debts by interest rate, starting from the highest interest rate to the lowest interest rate. The debt with the highest interest rate costs the most money, so this debt needs to be settled first.
By paying off the most expensive debt first, the overall debt will be reduced significantly faster. Some individuals who incur multiple debts per month and employ laddering in their finances usually settle the minimum payment required for each debt, and use the balance cash from their payments to settle more of the debt with the highest interest rate.
For example, let’s compare two debt instruments: one, a credit card with an outstanding balance of $4,000 with an interest rate of 24% and another, a credit line with an outstanding balance of $8,000 with an interest rate of 16%. Ideally, the minimum monthly payment required to settle each debt would first be made, and any leftover finances would be funneled to repaying more of the credit card debt even though the amount owed may be lower.
Laddering is especially useful in tackling multiple debts while avoiding the accidental creation of another new debt. Laddering also instills a sense of financial discipline that is good in tackling unresolved debts and preventing those debts from inflicting too much harm on those retirement plans you’ve kept in mind.
3. Balance Transfers
Balance transfers is another tool used to cut back on interest expenses whilst settling an attempt to pay off a debt over several months.
For example, given the competitive nature of the unsecured credit market, banks often provide very low teaser rates for clients who transfer their existing unsecured debt from other banks. The effective interest rates could be as low as 4% p.a. versus the normal 24% p.a. one pays on credit card balances. However, the catch is such promotional rates lasts only for a certain period, for example 6 months. Nevertheless, balance transfers can lower the interest costs of an existing debt.
Balance transfers do carry their own risks. Individuals transferring balances must remember to either settle the debt after the transfer or look for another such opportunity before the lower interest on the account to which the balance is transferred expires, otherwise he/she risks paying an even higher interest rate.
Individuals using the balance transfers may also fail to address the continuous build-up of debt, thus wiping out any benefit from such a strategy. In the end, despite this cost-saving strategy, individuals end up with even more debts that impinge on savings, not to mention any future retirement plans.
4. Contacting Consumer Credit Counseling Services
If a person is having immense trouble settling their debts or even coming up with the minimum monthly payments, they should consider engaging a consumer credit counseling service. In Singapore, this service is aptly named as the Credit Counseling Singapore (“CCS”) and offers solution-based credit counseling for individuals beleaguered by financial debt.
The CCS’s debt management services only cost $130 and pairs up debt-laden individuals with a credit counsellor. The credit counsellor will assess the indebtedness of an individual’s situation and assist him/her by making a financial estimate of the debts owed, identify available resources which can be used to cover the debts and even plan a monthly budget which incorporates all living expenses. Solutions to tackle the debt problem and monthly negative balances will be meted out to alleviate the burden of debt.
If one is concerned over how his/her debt would affect his/her retirement plans, contacting the CCS would be the right way to go. If the retirement plan has already taken the old debt into account, proper financial restructuring could reduce the interest and installment payments that need to be made.
Even the best retirement plans may be in jeopardy in the face of unresolved debts. By adopting better financial habits such as establishing a budget, laddering debts and transferring balances, an unsettled debt situation might become easier to handle. If a debt problem persists, the CCS can be engaged to work out a solution to stave off unresolved debts. Financial advisers may also be consulted to better streamline finances and handle monthly expenses, thus ensuring a more secure and better retirement in the future.
