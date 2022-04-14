News
Sale of land near Universal’s Epic Universe spurs $250 million lawsuit
A company that planned to build a sports theme park near Universal’s upcoming Epic Universe theme park is suing Universal and a property development company for $250 million, claiming the company wrongfully sold the land to Universal in 2018.
Fourth Watch Acquisitions, which specializes in real estate entertainment development, alleges Universal City Property Management III breached a binding agreement made in September 2017 to sell 135 acres of land along Universal Boulevard to the company for $125 million.
The lawsuit, filed in Orange circuit court on Friday, says Universal interfered in the contract and bought the land in April 2018 to develop its new theme park. Fourth Watch Acquisitions stated the land was located between unconnected properties Universal already owned, and by buying it Universal hoped to “eliminate a competitive threat,” records show.
Universal City Property Management sold land along Universal Boulevard to Universal’s SLRC Holdings LLC in April 2018 after the two settled a 2016 lawsuit over theme park development rights on the property, GrowthSpotter reported.
Fourth Watch Acquisition alleges the land it agreed to buy was transferred to Universal as part of that settlement. The litigation was first reported by Florida Politics.
Universal spokesperson Tom Schroder declined to comment. Court records do not list a lawyer for Universal City Property Management, and a lawyer shown as representing the company during the 2017 sale agreement did not respond to messages.
Fourth Watch Acquisitions’ damages include “tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars” lost in the process of developing the unnamed theme park, lawyer Tucker Byrd said.
The complex’s concept map, included in court records, shows it would have been off Universal Boulevard, north of the Convention Center and next to Andretti Indoor Karting & Games and Top Golf. Property records show the land specifically designated for Epic Universe neighbors the area to the northeast.
“Under the law, every piece of property is unique,” Byrd told the Orlando Sentinel in an interview. “And you can’t say, ‘just go get another parcel somewhere.’ … And of course, this property had immense intrinsic value — where it is and what it was around.”
Court documents filed Monday say Fourth Watch Acquisitions entered into an agreement to buy the land on Sept. 1, 2017. Per the agreement, the purchase would have been closed in early May 2018.
But before it was made final, the management company sold the land to Universal in April, the lawsuit alleges. Fourth Watch Acquisitions claims Universal learned of the pending sale by late January 2018 through its business relationship with Universal City Property Management.
Even after Universal bought the property, Fourth Watch Acquisitions said Universal City Property Management acted as if their agreed sale was still going forward, records show. Byrd said the company only learned in late June 2018 that the land was sold.
The lawsuit states Fourth Watch Acquisitions planned to build a “multi-faceted theme park [and] a thrill-seeker’s extravaganza” on the land in Orange County’s tourism hub. Studies conducted by the company projected the complex could bring 10 million people to Orlando annually, Byrd said.
Plans included an enclosed “snow dome” for indoor skiing on a 700-foot mountain and “extreme sports venues,” including river rafting and canyoning courses, all-terrain vehicle tracks, an ice skating rink and a surf park, court documents showed.
Plans also called for retail space and a 20-story main hotel with 2,000 rooms.
“There’s a lot of money and future expectations and dreams and visions that went into this, so we’re left with trying to do the best we can through the judicial process,” Byrd said.
Epic Universe is projected to open in 2025. Construction resumed on the theme park last spring after the pandemic delayed it for a year.
[email protected] and @katievrice on Twitter
()
News
Man arrested in Brooklyn subway attack charged with terror
By MICHAEL R. SISAK, MICHAEL BALSAMO and JENNIFER PELTZ
NEW YORK (AP) — The man arrested Wednesday in the shooting of 10 people on a Brooklyn subway was charged with a federal terrorism offense, a day after the attack on a crowded rush-hour train.
The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Breon Peace, announced the charge against Frank R. James, 62, at an afternoon press conference. James was taken into custody in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood shortly beforehand.
Law enforcement located James after police received a tip about his whereabouts.
James is accused in the Tuesday attack in which five people were in critical condition after the morning shooting, but all 10 gunshot victims were expected to survive. The charge against him carries a sentence of up to life in prison and pertains to terrorist or other violent attacks against mass transit systems. There is no indication that James had ties to terror organizations — international or otherwise — and the motive remains unclear, Peace said.
Police had initially said Tuesday that James was being sought for questioning because he had rented a van possibly connected to the attack, but weren’t sure whether he was responsible for the shooting.
In recent months, James had railed in online videos about racism and violence in the U.S. and about his experiences with mental health care in New York City. In some videos, he criticized Adams’ policies on mental health and subway safety.
The gunman set off smoke grenades in a crowded subway car and then fired at least 33 shots with a 9 mm handgun, police said. At least a dozen others who escaped gunshot wounds were treated for smoke inhalation and other injuries.
The shooter escaped in the chaos, but left behind numerous clues, including the gun, ammunition magazines, a hatchet, smoke grenades, gasoline and the key to a U-Haul van.
That key led investigators to James, a New York City-area native who had more recent addresses in Philadelphia and Wisconsin.
Federal investigators determined the gun used in the shooting was purchased by James at a pawn shop — a licensed firearms dealer — in the Columbus, Ohio, area in 2011.
The van was found, unoccupied, near a station where investigators determined the gunman had entered the subway system. No explosives or firearms were found in the van, a law enforcement official who wasn’t authorized to comment on the investigation and did so on the condition of anonymity told The Associated Press. Police did find other items, including pillows, suggesting he may have been sleeping or planned to sleep in the van, the official said.
Investigators believe James drove up from Philadelphia on Monday and have reviewed surveillance video showing a man matching his physical description coming out of the van early Tuesday morning, the official said. Other video shows James entering a subway station in Brooklyn with a large bag, the official said.
In addition to analyzing financial and telephone records connected to James, investigators were reviewing hours of rambling, profanity-filled videos James posted on YouTube and other social media platforms as they tried to discern a motive.
In one video, posted a day before the attack, James, who is Black, criticizes crime against Black people and says drastic action is needed.
“You got kids going in here now taking machine guns and mowing down innocent people,” James says. “It’s not going to get better until we make it better,” he said, adding that he thought things would only change if certain people were “stomped, kicked and tortured” out of their “comfort zone.”
In another video he says, “this nation was born in violence, it’s kept alive by violence or the threat thereof and it’s going to die a violent death. There’s nothing going to stop that.”
His posts are replete with violent language and bigoted comments, some against Black people.
Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell called the posts “concerning” and officials tightened security for Adams, who was already isolating following a positive COVID-19 test Sunday.
Several of James’ videos mention New York’s subways. A Feb. 20 video says the mayor and governor’s plan to address homelessness and safety in the subway system “is doomed for failure” and refers to himself as a “victim” of the city’s mental health programs. A Jan. 25 video criticizes Adams’ plan to end gun violence.
The Brooklyn subway station where passengers fled the smoke-filled train in the attack was open as usual Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours after the violence.
Commuter Jude Jacques, who takes the D train to his job as a fire safety director some two blocks from the shooting scene, said he prays every morning but had a special request on Wednesday.
“I said, ‘God, everything is in your hands,’” Jacques said. “I was antsy, and you can imagine why. Everybody is scared because it just happened.”
___
Balsamo reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Jim Mustian, Beatrice Dupuy, Karen Matthews, Julie Walker, Deepti Hajela, Michelle L. Price and David Porter in New York contributed to this report, and Michael Kunzelman contributed from College Park, Maryland.
News
‘The View’ reveals more about Whoopi Goldberg’s sudden hiatus, return date
News
Lawmakers want to give Missourians a $500 tax credit
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Republican House representatives and members of the Missouri House Leadership are working toward helping working Missourians with the rising cost of living. Democrats, however, are saying they had a similar amendment that was turned down earlier in April.
The House Budget Committee filed legislation (HB 3021) on April 11th. The bill would create a one-time economic recovery tax credit for Missouri residents who paid personal income tax in the state for 2021. The Democratic version wanted to use the unprecedented general revenue surplus to make cash payments to Missourians.
With the latest piece of legislation, anyone filing an individual tax Missouri personal income tax return would get up to a $500 credit, Married couples filing jointly will get up to $1,000. Missouri State Representative Cody Smith said the credit is limited to people who lived in Missouri for the entire tax year of 2021.
A hearing on this house bill is planned for Tuesday, April 13.
“As families struggle to make ends meet with the rising cost of inflation, it’s important that we do everything we can to help them keep more of their hard-earned dollars,” said Smith, R-Carthage. “The state is fortunate to have a record surplus that we can use a portion of to provide direct economic relief to working Missourians.”
House Speaker Rob Vescovo, Majority Floor Leader Dean Plocher, and Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann announced their strong support for the plan as it was filed.
“As a caucus, we have made it clear that we do not support the idea of spending every available dollar to increase the size of government, but instead believe individual Missourians are the best decision-makers for how to spend their tax dollars.”
Vescovo, Plocher, and Wiemann
Missouri Senator Lincoln Hough (R-Springfield) filed similar legislation in the Missouri Senate last month.
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade said Representative Kevin Windham (D-St. Louis) offered an amendment to House Bill 3020 on April 11th that would provide cash assistance to low and moderate-income Missourians. Quade said the Republicans defeated the amendment on a vote of 41-85.
“It’s astounding how quickly House Republicans flip-flopped on this idea,” said Quade. “However, unlike the Democratic version that was targeted toward Missourians who would most benefit, the GOP plan primarily benefits the wealthy. While we are pleased Republicans are following the lead of House Democrats on this issue, their proposal needs improvement.”
Vescovo said HB 3021 will be a priority during the House’s final weeks of the session.
Sale of land near Universal’s Epic Universe spurs $250 million lawsuit
Can The 600-Day MA Support Line Push Bitcoin Again?
Man arrested in Brooklyn subway attack charged with terror
Does Aggressive Music Influence Driving?
‘The View’ reveals more about Whoopi Goldberg’s sudden hiatus, return date
Lawmakers want to give Missourians a $500 tax credit
Personal Debt Management Guidance: How to Get Relief for Your Unsecured Debts
Jennifer Lopez documentary to make world premiere at Tribeca Festival’s opening night
Director Jacques Audiard on ‘Paris, 13th District’ a Modern Love Triangle With Classic French New Wave Inspiration
Bitcoin Mimics Textbook Market Sentiment Cycle, What Happens When Confidence Returns?
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas