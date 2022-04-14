Blockchain
Serenity Shield Develops First Non-Custodial Private Key Inheritance System
Paris, France, April 13, 2022 — Serenity Shield is announcing on the official launch of its project, which will focus on protecting and transmitting access to digital assets in an innovative fashion utilizing NFT technology.
Serenity Shield positions itself as an innovative game changer. The cryptocurrency ecosystem today offers multiple methods of safe custody based on private key wallets, which allow users to store their assets without relying on third-party custodians. These methods, however, present an often impossible dilemma: the safer it is, the harder it is to store and pass down to an heir. There are many cases of people who have forgotten or lost the password to their assets or had their wallets hacked.
In addition, crypto asset inheritance has always been a pain point for self-custody, as security-minded users often fail to make provisions in the event of sudden passing. The grieving family members often have no way to access their relative’s inheritance or are not even aware of the existence of these assets, permanently locking the assets away forever without any possibility of future recovery.
Serenity Shield makes the first non-custodial solution for seed recovery, which includes a mechanism of nominating heirs and passing the wallet down, called Digital Asset Legacy.
The system divides a user’s wallet, called the StrongBox, into three non-transferable NFTs. The NFTs each contain a third of the secret code (based on Shamir’s Secret Sharing) needed to access the wallet. One NFT is held by the user, another is held by the nominated heir, and the third is held by The Serenity Shield Wallet, a smart contract that delivers its key to either the heir or the original user depending on specific Activation Conditions defined when setting up the StrongBox. The conditions can be based on lack of activity, or active “pings” requiring action to ensure the original user still has access to the wallet.
The Serenity Shield Wallet is deployed on Secret Network, a blockchain enabling private data storage. The privacy mechanisms employed by Secret Network enable non-custodial private key recovery, as otherwise the encrypted data contained in the NFT would be fully transparent.
Serenity Shield is designed for all types of crypto users, combining the simplicity and flexibility of traditional Web2 authentication with fully non-custodial processes. Unlike other “contingency” solutions, Serenity is completely blockchain-native, decentralized, and doesn’t rely on the legal system to activate the inheritance.
Serenity Shield will offer its $SERSH token, which will be backed by the protocol’s revenue via an automated buyback-and-burn mechanism. The platform will offer a $4 million public sale in June 2022, building on the initial fundraising from project incubators and two private rounds for $2 million to be launched in mid-April and mid-May respectively. Mainnet launch is expected in Q3 2022, following exte.0 nsive audits and penetration testing.
“Our mission is clear: Serenity Shield aims at resolving a major problem in the Cryptosphere with a simple Blockchain solution. An innovative, revolutionary and decentralized approach securing the storage of sensitive information and its automatic transmission to designated heirs. We have particularly ambitious goals and plan to secure thousands of active accounts within the next 24 months.” — Rodolphe Seynat, Co-Founder of Serenity Shield.
About Serenity Shield
Serenity Shield was born in 2021 as a result of identifying a glaring and as yet unaddressed need in the global cryptocurrency market for secure access to and transfer of ownership of digital wallets. Using advances in cryptography and private storage of blockchain data, it has designed a foolproof, non-custodial method of retrieving seed phrases from personal data, as well as automating the transmission of access to these crypto-assets to designated heirs in the event of the owners’ unexpected death.
Candice Baudet
PR Head
[email protected]
Why Bitcoin Price Could Eye Strong Recovery Above $41.5K
Bitcoin is correcting losses and trading above $41,000 against the US Dollar. BTC could gain bullish momentum above $41,350 and $41,500.
- Bitcoin remained well bid above $39,250 and started a fresh increase.
- The price is now trading above $41,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break above a connecting bearish trend line with resistance near $40,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could gain pace if there is a clear move above the $41,500 resistance zone.
Bitcoin Price Eyes Upside Break
Bitcoin price remained well bid above the $39,250 support zone. BTC formed a base and started a fresh increase above the $40,000 resistance zone.
The bulls gained strength and were able to push the price above $40,500. There was a move above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the main drop from the $43,415 swing high from the $39,240 low. Besides, there was a break above a connecting bearish trend line with resistance near $40,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
The pair even broke the $41,000 resistance zone and settled above the 100 hourly simple moving average. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $41,350 level.
The 50% Fib retracement level of the main drop from the $43,415 swing high from the $39,240 low is also near the $41,350 zone. The next key resistance could be $41,500. If the bulls able to clear the $41,350 and $41,500 resistance levels, the price could accelerate higher.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
In the stated case, the price may perhaps rise towards the $41,800 resistance zone. Any more gains could set the pace for a move towards the $42,500 level in the near term.
Another Decline in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $41,500 resistance zone, it could start another decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $41,000 level.
The next major support is seen near the $40,550 level. A downside break below the $40,550 support zone could accelerate losses. In the stated case, the price could decline towards the $40,000 level or even $39,250.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now well above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $41,000, followed by $40,550.
Major Resistance Levels – $41,350, $41,500 and $41,800.
Ethereum At $3028, Where Is The Next Critical Support Level For ETH?
Ethereum was priced at $3030 and the altcoin king noted a sharp decline of 11% in the past week. Major cryptocurrencies are all on a downtrend, after breaking past their immediate support levels.
Bitcoin was priced below $40k and had declined by 12% over the past week. The global cryptocurrency market cap stood at $1.96 Trillion after a decline of 0.2% over the last 24 hours.
Ethereum had witnessed a selling spree in the last week but over the last 24 hours, the coin tried to recover from the grasp of sellers, however, buying pressure is yet to resurface in the market. Recently, Ethereum developers went live with their Mainnet Shadow Fork.
Ethereum Price Analysis: Four Hour Chart
Ethereum was priced at $3028.86 and the coin has been hovering around the aforementioned price level over the past 48 hours. Immediate resistance for the coin stood at $3085.60 after the coin has been rejected from that level a couple of times in the past few days.
Continued rejection from the resistance mark can push Ethereum to trade near the $2839.12 support level.
A fall to that level would mean a 6.44% decline. In case the bulls resurface, the coin would aim for the resistance mark at $3391.95 and then at $3609.61. Trading volume was in red which signalled that buyers were less in number at the time of writing.
Related Reading | The Ronin Hack Aftermatch: Axie Infinity’s $1M Bug Bounty
Technical Analysis
Ethereum was hovering in the oversold territory over the last 72 hours, at the time of writing the coin struggled to witness considerable buying pressure. On the Relative Strength Index, the coin was seen below the 50-mark because Ethereum was oversold and undervalued at press time. Over the last week, RSI has mostly remained below the half-line.
On the 20-SMA, ETH was seen placed below the 20-SMA line and this corresponded with the reading on the RSI. ETH’s price momentum was driven by sellers according to the aforementioned indicator.
Ever since ETH was on a selling spree which is roughly a week back, the coin started to display bearish price action as it flashed a bearish momentum. At the press time, ETH continued to display bearish price action and the coin had witnessed the bulls taking over for a very brief period of time which referred to a few hours.
MACD at the moment was still negative as the indicator was seen below the zero-mark. This signals the strength of the bears. It is quite early to say if, over the upcoming trading sessions, ETH would pick up price momentum.
MACD has displayed a bullish crossover, with tiny green histograms resurfacing, however, continued price movement in the same direction will cause the indicator to remain below the half-line.
Related Reading | CeFi Platform Celsius Restricts Yield Rewards To Only Accredited Investors In U.S.
Outflows Rock Bitcoin, Ethereum In Wake Of Price Decline
Bitcoin and Ethereum had led the market in the recent price decline. It has led to a lot of profit-taking on the part of investors that want to avoid incurring more losses in the long term. Nevertheless, investors remain undeterred as they continue to accumulate coins. The result of this has been intense outflows for both Bitcoin and Ethereum leading to a negative net flow for both digital assets.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Investors Not Backing Down
Bitcoin slid down below $40,000 at the start of the week and brought with it a wave of long liquidations. These prices have seen sentiment turn mostly negative in the meantime but for those who are accumulating, it has been a good time to increase their bags and the exchange outflows corroborate this.
Related Reading | TA: Ethereum Steadies Above $3K, Why Upsides Could be Capped
For the past day, exchange outflows have surpassed that of inflows by more than $200 million. It has come out to $1.1 billion in bitcoin being moved out of centralized exchanges while inflows remain at $886.4 million for the same time period.
The same trend was the case for the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Ethereum. Outflows had also come out ahead of inflows by more than $70 million. In total, there was $658.2 million worth of inflows and outflows went as high as $729.2 million.
📊 Daily On-Chain Exchange Flow#Bitcoin $BTC
➡️ $886.4M in
⬅️ $1.1B out
📉 Net flow: -$236.2M#Ethereum $ETH
➡️ $658.2M in
⬅️ $729.2M out
📉 Net flow: -$70.9M#Tether (ERC20) $USDT
➡️ $816.5M in
⬅️ $648.4M out
📈 Net flow: +$168.0Mhttps://t.co/dk2HbGwhVw
— glassnode alerts (@glassnodealerts) April 13, 2022
Tether Says More Accumulation
The amount of Tether that flowed into exchanges compared to that which flowed out also supports investors are continuing the accumulation trend. Mostly when investors are moving their Tether to exchanges, it is so they can purchase cryptocurrencies, a large portion of which ends up going to Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Related Reading | How Shiba Inu Soared 20% On Robinhood Listing, Watch Out For Volatility
$816.5 million were moved into centralized exchanges over the past day and $648.4 million were moved out. This saw a positive net flow of $168 million worth of Tether moving into exchanges.
It follows the same trend from the previous day which had seen bitcoin record a negative net flow of -$45.4 million for bitcoin and -$74.4 million for Ethereum. Tether had also recorded a positive net flow of $132.3 million, indicating that investors are accumulating through the downtrend.
BTC loses footing above $40,000 | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Featured image from US News Money, chart from TradingView.com
