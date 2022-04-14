News
Southern Minnesota police officer cleared in fatal shooting of knife-wielding man
AUSTIN, Minn. — Prosecutors will not be seeking criminal charges against the Austin police officer who fatally shot a 38-year-old man in December, the Austin Police Department announced Tuesday.
“After a thorough review of the events, reports and recording related to the fatal shooting of Kokou Christopher Fiafonou on December 23, 2021, our office has concluded that the evidence does not support criminal charges against any of the officers involved, including Officer Zachary Gast of the Austin Police Department,” Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem wrote in an April 11 letter to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
“Based on the information available to Officer Gast at the time he fired his weapon at Mr. Fiafonou, a reasonable officer in Officer Gast’s position would have concluded that deadly force was necessary to protect the officer or other persons from apparent death or great bodily harm.”
The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office was asked to review the case by the Mower County Attorney’s Office.
Fiafonou, of Austin, died on Dec. 23 as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.
The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the officer who shot Fiafonou as Gast, a two-year veteran of the department in southern Minnesota.
Fiafonou was fatally shot following a more than 24-hour standoff with law enforcement who had initially been called around 3:45 p.m. Dec. 22 to the area of Seventh Street Northwest and Eighth Avenue Northwest in Austin for a report of a man walking in traffic and holding a knife, according to initial reports.
An officer spoke with Fiafonou, who was initially speaking unintelligibly, but determined Fiafonou was not in danger and intended to allow him to continue walking, but officers followed him as he walked to his residence, according to Ostrem’s report. Once inside, Fiafonou barricaded himself and would randomly appear on an upstairs porch with a knife, “taunting officers.”
Over the course of more than 24 hours, police as well as members of the Special Incident Response Team, including trained negotiators, used Tasers, pepper gas and less-lethal foam impact bullets in an attempt to bring Fiafonou into custody. Ostrem notes that Fiafonou’s behavior included yelling and waving and slashing a variety of knives and other objects.
“Negotiators had also spent hours trying to calm Mr. Fiafonou and bring him into custody,” Ostrem wrote. “A variety of less-lethal options were deployed without success in gaining access to Mr. Fiafonou.”
By 6 p.m. Dec. 23, 2021, the law enforcement presence on scene was reduced to uniformed officers posted in the area to monitor the situation. Ostrem wrote that Fiafonou repeatedly charged the two officers squads during the evening, “always with a knife and sometimes a hammer.”
Around 9:30 that night, Fiafonou left his home and walked to the Kwik Trip in the 1200 block of Oakland Avenue West. Officers followed him to the gas station, where they could hear him “stating he was going to hurt staff members,” Ostrem wrote. As Fiafonou went into the store, Gast got out of his squad to follow him in.
“Just taking a couple steps inside, Mr. Fiafonou quickly turned around and aggressively exited the store. Officer Gast was now out of his squad, between it and the store entrance. Mr. Fiafonou aggressively ran toward Officer Gast with a knife,” Ostrem wrote. “Officer Gast gave a number of commands to ‘drop the knife’ or ‘stop’ or ‘get on the ground.’ Mr. Fiafonou did not slow his approach toward Officer Gast. Officer Gast retreated a little, but Mr. Fiafonou continued aggressively and with the knife. Officer Gast discharged his weapon toward Mr. Fiafonou seven times.”
The Austin Police Department does not wear body cameras, but Ostrem noted in his letter that video was obtained from the store as well as squad video, all of which “very clearly depicts the last few minutes of the encounter.”
Fiafonou’s family has refuted some of the police narrative of the incident.
Minnesota Zoo gets new male Amur tiger after March death of ‘Putin’
The Minnesota Zoo is welcoming a new Amur tiger following the untimely death last month of one of its endangered wildcats.
On Wednesday, the Apple Valley zoo said it had acquired Luka, a 16-month-old male Amur tiger, from the Clevland Metroparks Zoo in Ohio.
The Minnesota Zoo said that it had received a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Tiger Species Survival Plan to receive Luka following the March 23 death of Putin during a routine medical procedure. The 12-year-old male Amur tiger experienced cardiac failure, the zoo said.
Amur tigers, historically known as Siberian tigers, are native to the Russian Far East and neighboring areas of China. The name change reflects a portion of its current wild habitat range along the Amur River, according to the Minnesota Zoo. The Amur tiger is an endangered species, with fewer than 500 believed to remain in the wild. There are approximately 103 of these tigers in accredited zoos.
Since arriving last week, Luka has been spending time in a behind-the-scenes habitat adjusting to his new environment and care team. Luka will be introduced to his public habitat this week and should be more and more visible to guests in the coming days.
“While this opportunity came about quicker than anticipated, it’s one that will benefit Luka, who was at an age where he was ready to separate from his mother, and one that will support the Zoo’s dedication to tiger conservation by providing potential future breeding opportunities in the years ahead,” Minnesota Zoo Director John Frawley said in a statement.
Putin was born at a zoo in the Czech Republic in 2009, where he was given the name “Putin.” He spent his first six years at a zoo in Denmark before coming to the Minnesota Zoo in 2015.
“His genetically important legacy lives on as he has sired multiple cubs, including one born in 2017 at the Minnesota Zoo,” the institution said after his death.
Over the course of its 43-year history, the Minnesota Zoo has birthed more than 40 cubs and, alongside the Phoenix Zoo, co-leads the Tiger Conservation Campaign, which has raised millions of dollars for tiger conservation.
Chicago White Sox starter Lance Lynn is ‘ahead of schedule’ after undergoing right knee surgery last week
Chicago White Sox starter Lance Lynn was asked when he was going to get the OK to play catch.
“I’m going to play catch here in about 30 minutes,” Lynn said with a smile Wednesday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The right-hander said he’s “ahead of schedule” after undergoing right knee surgery to repair a torn tendon on April 5.
“It’s moving along more quickly than the training staff would like but right on my pace,” Lynn said. “We’ll see how that goes because there’s still a lot of work left to do. We’ve got some time until I get on the mound. Everything’s good right now. We just need to make sure we stay on that pace.”
Lynn suffered the injury in an April 2 Cactus League game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Scottsdale, Ariz. He hobbled off the mound after throwing a pitch to Corbin Carroll in the fourth inning at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick.
The Sox estimated Lynn could miss the first eight weeks of the season.
“I think the big thing’s going to be the mound,” Lynn said. “When it comes to mound time, that’s going to tell us everything we need to know. Anything you do stress-wise on flat ground is not near as much as it is on the mound. So we’ll see, when it comes to that time, how we feel. And then after that, it’s building that pitch count, and that takes a minute.”
As for right now, “I still have stitches in, so there’s not a whole lot you can do,” Lynn said.
Manager Tony La Russa likes how the first steps are progressing.
“I’ve seen him walking without a limp,” La Russa said. “He’s feeling good. Survive and thrive, man.”
The Sox are in that mode without Lynn and pitcher Lucas Giolito, who was placed on the injured list Tuesday with an abdominal strain. Giolito’s injury occurred during his opening-day start Friday against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
“Whenever a season goes on, you know that you’re going to need (pitching depth),” Lynn said. “You just don’t expect to need it the first week of the season. But that’s always good to have.
“It’s always good to have arms and guys you’re confident in and comfortable with, and that makes for a good season if everybody stays where they need to be.”
Anderson Severino gives the Sox another lefty bullpen option
Severino will always remember the ceremony before Tuesday’s home opener.
“It was a very exciting moment, it was a moment I was dreaming of since I was a kid,” Severino told the Tribune on Wednesday through an interpreter. “It gave me chills, definitely when I was on the line during the intros. I almost cried because it was a very emotional moment.
“I’m just glad to be here and it was a very special moment.”
The Sox called up the left-handed reliever from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday. He found out during the Knights’ bus ride home after their series at Norfolk.
“(Manager Wes Helms) told me ‘Hey, they need you upstairs,’ ” Severino said. “I called my family right away.”
The Sox signed Severino as a free agent on Nov. 7, 2020. He previously pitched in the New York Yankees organization. A visa issue delayed his start this spring. He appeared in three innings, allowing five runs.
“I was working on controlling my emotions, tried to be calm on the mound,” he said. “I tried to also control the game — don’t let the game speed up on me.”’
Severino, 27, allowed three runs on three hits with four strikeouts in 2⅓ innings during two games for Charlotte this season.
“We’ve been impressed with Severino’s talent,” La Russa said.
Severino had a 2.36 ERA with 53 strikeouts in 45⅔ innings between Double-A Birmingham and Charlotte in 2021.
“This opportunity means a lot to me,” Severino said. “I’m just excited to try to help this team win as many games as we can.”
La Russa would like to see the return of 7-inning doubleheaders
Count La Russa among those who would like to see the return of seven-inning doubleheaders this season.
“It’s hard for me to understand with the shortened spring training, we are already pushing pitchers, especially to a place that’s dangerous and when you are playing a lot of innings, the bullpen gets tired,” La Russa said.
Major League Baseball instituted seven-inning doubleheaders early in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. That remained the case last season before a return to nine-inning doubleheaders this season.
“I don’t care what organization it is, nobody is deep enough,” La Russa said. “(In) 2020, they started (with) nine and then they realized and switched it (to seven). I know MLB is always tracking what’s happening. I’m hoping they switch it.”
()
