Finance
Stock Market Tips And Investing In Commodity Market And Mutual Funds
If you think that the Indian stock market is not meant for small players, you are wrong. As per a survey, the investors section not only include big corporates and wealthy individuals who invest in bulk but also small time investors encompassing homemakers, students, small time businessmen, and the list goes on. No matter whether you are investing big or small, what matters is the success aspect. If you play safe, your investment on Indian stocks will certainly yield you good returns; the vice versa can happen too. Here are a few stock market tips following which you can get some good returns from Indian stocks:
- Stay updated with the ebb and flow of the Indian stock market; news portals or online brokerage firms will well serve your purpose. Your purchasing and selling decisions rest on the latest news; so, keep your eyes and ears open
- Do not be influenced by rumors and do not blindly follow the stock market tips published at many an online platform
- Do not be carried away by emotions. Investing in Indian stocks will mean either gaining or losing. Do control your emotions in both cases otherwise you will get diverted from your strategy and take the wrong turn
- To choose Indian stocks that are potential, use investing tools such as fundamental analysis and stock technical analysis. Using the former, you will know beforehand about the rising and falling value of shares while using the latter, you can know whether the Indian stock market will be bearish or bullish. Research and use of investing tools will certainly help you choose lucrative
- Do not be driven by the notion that stocks low in value will skyrocket very quickly; the vice versa can happen too; so, consider all pros and cons
- Observe everything related to the Indian stock market so that you do not miss on anything.
Having a diversified investment portfolio is the order of the day in recent times. This way investors not only manage their risks but also see their money multiply faster than they have expected. Two other investment options worth mentioning are the commodity market and mutual funds of India.
The NMCE (National Multi Commodity Exchange) is the first state-of-the-art demutualised multi-commodity commodity exchange in India set up by public institutions. It was set up in response to a Press Note issued by the Government of India during May 1999. In the commodity market related to this exchange, you can trade in cash crops, food grains, plantations, spices, oil seeds, metals, bullion and more.
When it comes to investing in mutual funds, do consider investing through the systematic investment plan (SIP) options. If you have a good income and worried about tax paying, you may consider investing on tax-planning funds besides multi-cap and other mutual funds. There is a wealth of options available; do read mutual fund news regularly so that you take informed decisions.
Finance
5 Things to Consider While Selecting a Financial Planner
Unlike someone calling himself a CPA or a physician, just about anyone can call himself a “financial planner” or a “financial advisor” regardless of their educational background and professional experience. Moreover, not all of them are unbiased in their advice and not all of them always act in their clients’ best interests.
To ensure your financial planner is well-qualified in personal finances and impartial in his advice, consider the following five things:
1. Planning Credentials: Having a highly-regarded credential in financial planning, such as Certified Financial Planner (CFP) or Personal Financial Specialist (PFS), confirms that the professional you intend to work with has acquired the education and experience necessary to serve as a financial planner. CFP and PFS credentials are awarded to only those individuals who have met the certification requirements of education and experience in planning for personal finances. In addition, they have to pass the certification examinations and agree adhere to the practice standards and continuing education requirements.
2. Subject Matter Expertise: Financial planners are planning professionals, not necessarily subject matter experts. For example, a financial planner will be skilled in tax analysis and planning,but unlike a Certified Public Account (CPA) or an IRS Enrolled Agent (EA) he might not necessarily be a subject matter expert when it comes to tax rules Similarly,a he could be skilled in chalking out an investment plan, but unlike a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) he may not be an authority in the subject of investments. Work with a financial planner who is also a subject matter expert in those areas of personal finance that are important in achieving your financial goals.
3. Client Specialization: Not all financial planners serve all types of clients. Most specialize in serving only certain types of clients with specific profiles. For example, a personal planner may build his expertise and customize his services to serve only those individuals and families who are in certain professions, or a particular stage of life with specific financial goals and net worth. Ask whether the planner specializes in serving only certain types of clients with specific profiles to determine whether he is the right fit for your situation and financial goals.
4. Fee structure: The fee structure largely determines whose interests he serves best – his client’s or his own. A Fee-Only professional charges only fees for their advice whereas a Fee-Based professional not only charges fees but also earns commissions, referral fees and other financial incentives on the products and solutions they recommend for you. Consequently, the advice from a fee-only one is more likely to be unbiased and in your best interests than the advice from a fee-based financial planner. Work with a professional whose fee structure is conflict-free and aligned to benefit you.
5. Availability: He or she should be regularly available, attentive, and accessible to you. Ask the planner how many clients he currently serves and the maximum number of clients he is planning to serve in the future regularly. This clients-to-planner ratio is one of the key factors in assessing your planner’s availability to you in the future. Also, ask which planning activities are typically performed by the planner and which ones are delegated to a para planner or other junior staff members. Lastly, make sure the planner is easily accessible via phone and email during normal business hours.
Once you have shortlisted a few well-qualified and unbiased financial planners in your local area, consult the ones who offer a FREE initial consultation first. During the initial consultation, assess the planner’s availability and any other professional attributes you are seeking in your financial planner.
Having a well-qualified and unbiased financial planner by your side is extremely important in your journey towards your financial goals. When searching for one, consider the planner’s professional credentials, client specialization, subject matter expertise, fee structure, and availability to select the right financial planner for your needs.
Finance
Know These Potential Risks and Limitations of Candlestick Charting Unknown to Many Traders!
Candlestick charts is a visual representation of the battle between the bulls and the bears that takes place in the market. It takes time for this battle to take shape. Candlestick patterns on the very short timeframes used for scalping and some other day trading strategies may not give signals that can be properly interpreted and traded.
In the last decade electronic trading has become highly popular. What this means is that significant volume of the trading takes place outside of the regular market hours. This trading can cause patterns that don’t reflect the full picture to appear on a candlestick chart.
For example, stock ABC trades on NYSE. NYSE officially opens at 9:30 AM EST for trading. Stock ABC open price is $60 per share. However, this stock had been trading on the electronic network in the pre-market hours as low as $59. Now the open on the NYSE may not be a true reflection of where the stock had been trading initially on that day.
What this means is that the open recorded on the candlestick chart is not accurate. Now, suppose the stock ABC never trades down to $59 during the day. So, the low on the candlestick chart may not be an accurate depiction of the day’s price action.
So, electronic trading makes these charts somewhat inaccurate. Couple this with the fact that on short timeframes, candlestick charts are not very accurate. These charts are good for timeframes of 1 hour and above. Just keep these two limitations of candlestick charts.
Apart from that candlestick charting is a powerful tool in the hands of an experienced trader. When an experienced trader combines these charts with technical indicators, this combination can produce highly accurate trading signals.
Candlestick patterns can be a good buy and sell signal when combined with a technical indicator like the RSI or the stochastic. There are simple as well as complex candlestick patterns. Single stick candlestick patterns are easy to spot however, two stick and three stick candlestick patterns do not appear quite frequently but when they do, they are very accurate and can be highly profitable to trade!
Now Yahoo Finance is an excellent free resource that you can use to create candlestick charts for any stock by just entering the stock ticker symbol. You should play around with the options available for Yahoo Finance. This will help you to learn a lot of new things about candlestick charting.
Finance
Venture Capitalism and Enterprise Revolution in Nigeria
The African Capital Alliance (ACA), a private equity fund manager in western Africa, announced the raising of $200 million from investors in July last year. The third installment of the Capital Alliance Private Equity (CAPE) fund will target important sectors such as power, oil and gas, communications and financial services in Nigeria and across the sub-Saharan region. The ACA is confident of eventually raising a total of $350 million for the fund from aid agencies, international banks and Nigerian institutional investors. The development reflects mounting confidence in Nigeria’s resurgent economy, considering the country’s fist such fund that started out in 1998 with a capital of just $35 million.
While there is no conclusive data on the size of the Nigeria equity market, estimates for the whole of Africa put it over $6 billion in 2000; South Africa, the continent’s largest economy, accounting for half the share. High economic growth fuelled by an enthusiastic reforms programme has seen Nigeria’s growth scale to almost double the figure for developed markets in recent years. The country’s GDP growth rate in 2006 stood at 5.6%, significantly higher than the US (3.2%) or the UK (2.8%)1. Although the private equity market is still in its infancy here, increasing opportunities to invest in high-growth businesses have succeeded to some extent in eroding the conventional insistence on public equity and debt. However, there continue to be significant risks attending investment in Nigeria due to unhealthy policies, a volatile security situation and massive infrastructure shortfalls. Much of this holds true for the continent at large and explains why it receives only a fragment of global foreign direct investment (FDI). Out of the estimated $250 billion in global FDI to developing countries in 2001, Africa received only $11 billion2.
For many international investors, venture capital and private equity in Nigeria are risky propositions because of political instability, violence, social unrest and corruption. Progress in this direction has been impeded by several other reasons as well:
* Poor corporate governance and lax regulatory mechanisms.
* Red tape, legal restrictions and hostile investment policies.
* High trading costs in the primary market for equities.
* Market volatility and the resulting high-risk perception.
* High exit risk for investors because of low liquidity.
* Difficult and often confusing ownership and property rights.
Over the last decade, Nigeria has displayed a steady commitment to reforms. The Investment and Securities Decree was passed into law soon after the return of civilian rule in 1999, opening up the economy to foreign investment. The government of former president Obasanjo also established the Investment and Securities Tribunal for speedy resolution of disputes arising out of investment deals. More recently, the Securities and Exchange Commission slashed transaction rates for equities from 6.9% to 4.2%. International venture capital investors have shown increasing interest in Nigeria after the liberalisation of several important markets like telecommunications, transport, and oil marketing. The fact that fresh policies have persuaded at least some investors to overlook the high cost of doing business in Nigeria is a significant achievement in itself.
Its large population and market size bestow tremendous potential on the Nigeria economy – Africa’s third largest and among the most rapidly growing. The country’s ambitious Vision 2020 programme and the UN Millennium Development Goals together represent considerable challenges in terms of economic revival. Past experience favours strongly against big businesses, which have had a dismal track record and a high-failure rate under both private and public operation. Undeniably, the fate of Nigeria’s long term goals rests on rapid proliferation of SMEs and their ability to drive an enterprise revolution that will sufficiently diversify the economy away from oil and reverse decades of stagnation. The objective is to use SMEs to deliver sustainable development, employment creation and most importantly, poverty alleviation.
This is where venture capitalism derives its significance in the context of Nigeria’s long-term ambitions. Private equity investment has been responsible for some of the most notable economic success stories across the globe. Entrepreneurs starting out with angel loans turned India around into the largest software exporter in the world. In South Korea, booming small high-tech businesses bypassed larger firms to lead the country’s recovery from the Asian economic crisis. Equity funded enterprises have likewise recorded high growth figures in developing countries from Asia, across Europe and in South America. The global experience with venture capitalism throws up a number of important considerations in terms of providing the right environment for rapid growth. The following are some of the most important challenges and considerations facing Nigerian policy makers in this regard:
* Establishing a venture capital technical assistance programme to enhance SME performance in diverse economic sectors.
* Institutionalising tax benefits for equity investment to attract foreign investors.
* Providing risk guarantees to create strategic venture capital industries that improve self reliance and curb import quotas.
* Enhancing venture capital capacity to stimulate and promote the industrial expansion.
* Focusing equity investment on SMEs that optimise resource utilisation and assist local raw material development.
* Promoting innovative business ideas, processes and techniques that boost both productivity and profitability.
* Hastening industrialisation through equity infusion in high-growth areas like telecommunications and tourism.
Nigeria’s reforms process prompted a unique voluntary initiative at the turn of the last century when the Nigerian Bankers’ Committee launched the Small and Medium Enterprise Equity (SMEEIS) scheme. Billed as an attempt to promote entrepreneurial expansion, the scheme required all locally operating commercial banks to earmark 10% of pre-tax profits for equity investment in small and medium enterprises. Even though more than Naira 18 billion had been set aside by 2003, utilisation of the funds remained abysmally poor at less than 25%. The Nigerian Central Bank owed it to a lack of viable projects and general reluctance toward equity partnership. If poor managerial and business packaging skills are areas of concern, the prevailing mindset against venture capitalism in both existing and emerging enterprises is even more so.
To quote former Central Bank governor Joseph Sanusi (29 May 1999-29 May 2004), accelerated economic development is not possible until Nigerian entrepreneurs learn to appreciate that “it is better to own 10% of a successful and profitable business than to own 100% of a moribund business”.
Stock Market Tips And Investing In Commodity Market And Mutual Funds
5 Things to Consider While Selecting a Financial Planner
Know These Potential Risks and Limitations of Candlestick Charting Unknown to Many Traders!
Venture Capitalism and Enterprise Revolution in Nigeria
Why Bitcoin Price Could Eye Strong Recovery Above $41.5K
Requirements to Set Up Company in Myanmar As a Foreigner
Personal Student Loans For All Aspiring Students
Guiding New Graduates to Financial Success
7 Ways to Make a Gold Investment
How to Use Article Directories For SEO Purposes – Lesson 2
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
News2 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar