Blockchain

Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: April 15

Published

1 min ago

on

Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: April 15
  • On April 15, the bullish LUNA price analysis is at $97.
  • LUNA’s bearish market price analysis for April 15, 2022, is $74.05.
  • Terra’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Terra (LUNA) price analysis on April 15, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about LUNA to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Terra (LUNA)

Terra is a blockchain network built using Cosmos SDK specializing in stablecoin creation. Rather than use fiat or over-collateralized crypto as reserves, each and individual stablecoin is convertible into the network’s native token LUNA. It enables users to pay network fees, participate in governance, stake in the Tendermint Delegated Proof of Stake consensus mechanism, and peg stablecoins.

Stablecoins on the Terra network use a different method to maintain price parity than collateralized fiat-backes stablecoins and crypto-backed stablecoins. However, Terra’s stablecoins, use algorithmic methods to control their supply and maintain the peg. The LUNA token is integral to Terra’s algorithmic stablecoins as it absorbs the stablecoin’s demand volatility. with an elastic monetary policy, LUNA carefully controls the supply of Terra’s currencies. 

Terra Station is the official Terra crypto wallet and dashboard that allows LUNA holders to access their funds,take, and participate in governance. It’s available as both an app for mobile devices and as a browser extension. It is a non-custodial wallet, which means, only you have access to your private keys. 

Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis

LUNA price analysis on April 15, 2022, is explained below with a two hour time frame.

LUNA/USDT Descending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline. 

When the price is around the upper trend line, look for short opportunities, although aggressive traders could trade long and short at both trend lines looking for a bounce or pullback. Another way to trade this pattern is to wait for the price to break through either trendline. Descending channels, like ascending channels, are a tool for determining whether the trend in price will continue.

Currently, the price of LUNA is $81.75. If the pattern continues, the price of LUNA might reach the resistance level of $97 and the buy level of LUNA is $90. If the trend reverses, then the price of LUNA may fall to $74.05 and the sell level of LUNA is $80.

Terra (LUNA) Moving Average

The LUNA’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, LUNA is in a bearish state. Notably, the LUNA price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of LUNA at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 15

Published

17 mins ago

on

April 14, 2022

By

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 15
  • On April 15, bullish DOT price analysis is at $23.10.
  • DOT’s bearish market price analysis for April 15, 2022 is $14.19.
  • Polkadot’s MA shows the downward trend.

In Polkadot (DOT) price analysis on April 15, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about DOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Polkadot (DOT)

DOT is the native cryptocurrency of polkadot. A blockchain interoperability system protocol established in 2016. It is a sharded blockchain, which means that many different chains are connected to the same network, which allows them to process and transfer data between chains in parallel without sacrificing security.

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis

DOT price analysis on April 15 2022 is explained below with a two hour time frame.

DOT/USDT Descending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline. 

When the price is around the upper trend line, look for short opportunities, although aggressive traders could trade long and short at both trend lines looking for a bounce or pullback. Another way to trade this pattern is to wait for the price to break through either trendline. Descending channels, like ascending channels, are a tool for determining whether the trend in price will continue.

Currently, the price of DOT is $17.72. If the pattern continues, the price of DOT might reach the resistance level of $20.30, $23.10 and the buy level of DOT is $19. If the trend reverses, then the price of DOT may fall to $14.19 and the sell level of DOT is $17.

Polkadot (DOT) Moving Average

The DOT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, DOT is in a bearish state. Notably, the DOT price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of DOT at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

Tether (USDT) on TRON Crosses $41.7 Billion Market Cap

Published

49 mins ago

on

April 14, 2022

By

Tether (USDT) on TRON Crosses $41.7 Billion Market Cap
Altcoin News
  • USDT is issued by Hong Kong-based Tether and matches the price of the U.S. dollar.
  • USDT is shielded from market volatility swings.

The USDT stablecoin on TRON now has a market valuation of $41.7 billion. According to The Block Research, Binance, Huobi, and OKEx hold most of the Tron-based Tether supply. Users of these exchanges are more likely to trade USDT than any other currency.

Tether claims that USDT is cheaper and quicker than currency wire transfers and conventional payment channels like credit cards. According to the business, USDT has many applications outside trading, such as payments, remittances, and decentralized finance (DeFi). According to The Block Research, Tether is the most widely used stablecoin, followed by USDC and BUSD.

Pegged to the U.S Dollar

USDT is issued by Hong Kong-based Tether and matches the price of the U.S. dollar. By keeping in commercial reserve paper, fiduciary deposit cash, reserve repo notes and Treasury bills equal to the total quantity of USDT in circulation, the peg to the U.S. dollar is accomplished.

For those who don’t want to store their money in a savings account with an average interest rate of 0.06 percent, stablecoins may be lent and earn interest rates ranging from 3 percent to 20 percent. However, regulator and platform concerns also need to be considered.

Cryptocurrencies are untrustworthy as a store of wealth because of the tremendous volatility of the crypto markets, which may increase or fall by 10% to 20% in a single day. However, the USDT is shielded from these swings. According to CoinMarketCap, the Tether price today is $1.00 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $57,748,491,382 USD.

Blockchain

DeFi Platform Oasis.app Raises $6M USD in Series A Round

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 14, 2022

By

DeFi Platform Oasis.app Raises $6M USD in Series A Round
-, -, 14th April, 2022, Chainwire

Oasis.app, the platform enabling DeFi users to borrow and multiply their exposure to cryptocurrencies, as well as earn on their assets, has raised $6 million in funding during a Series A funding round led by Libertus Capital. Other investors, including Road Capital and high profile angels in the DeFi space also contributed to the funding round. The $6 million in funding was received in both cash and crypto. 

This funding follows the project’s initial seed round of $5M from UDHC Finance back in June 2021 when Oasis was taken out of the Maker Foundation as part of it’s dissolution.  

The Oasis.app team will utilize this latest funding to further develop their product offering, expand their team, and improve their brand identity. 

“We’re excited to partner with the Oasis team as they continue to build out products and tools that enable DeFi users to seamlessly and safely deploy their capital.  The Oasis team has so far built the no. 1 DeFi app to interact with the Maker Protocol. With this funding, we look forward to them bringing their world class smart contract and security expertise into the broader DeFi ecosystem”, said Libertus.

“It’s been an incredible journey so far. We’re proving our vision of becoming the most trusted place in DeFi to deploy and manage capital. This latest funding allows Oasis.app to scale the features our community will be looking for next. As a team we are humbled to be working with such incredible investors who are already taking us forward with their experience of this space. 

This is a big-time for DeFi as users are not only seeing the potential but finding the tech to access it. It’s still early days for DeFi and we are excited to be driving the next phase of adoption.” Chris Bradbury, Oasis.app CEO 

About Oasis.app

Oasis.app is a platform for decentralized finance. This platform can be used to swap tokens, borrow Dai against your favorite cryptocurrencies or increase your exposure against them — all in one place. Recently, the Traded Volume on the Multiply feature passed $1 Billion, after just 6 months from its release. The Oasis.app mission is to provide the most secure, trusted entry point to deploy your capital in DeFi. The team is made of passionate thinkers and builders driven to create a better user experience for all while being able to maximize returns. 

For more information visit https://oasis.app.

Contacts

Marketing Lead

