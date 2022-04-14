Connect with us

Three men charged a second time for same 17 deaths in Missouri duck boat tragedy

Published

1 min ago

on

BRANSON, Mo. – A boat captain and two other former employees of Ride the Ducks are again charged with 17 counts each of first-degree involuntary manslaughter. The captain is facing an additional 12 counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Former Captain Kenneth McKee, General Manager Curtis Lanham and manager Charles Baltzell were all on duty when a tourist duck boat sank on a Missouri lake during a severe thunderstorm in July 2018.

On April 5, 2022 a judge decided to dismiss the charges against the three employees. Judge Alan Blankenship believed there was a lack of evidence supporting criminal contempt as defined by statutes.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office refiled the same charges on April 7th, 2022. The probable cause statement cited Mark Greene, a master sergeant with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, saying McKee, Lanham and Baltzell didn’t check weather monitoring systems close enough and failed to follow the Ride the Ducks operations manual.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt shared the following statement: “As I’ve said previously, my Office is committed to fighting for justice on behalf of the 17 people that were tragically killed in 2018 – that’s why we re-filed the charges in this case.”

This is still a developing story, Ozarks First will update you as soon as we receive more information.

Clayton Kershaw pulled from perfect game after 7 innings vs. Twins

Published

7 mins ago

on

April 14, 2022

By

For those wondering how the shortened spring training would affect starting pitchers in the early part of the season, we got a clear answer on Wednesday.

Clayton Kershaw retired the first 21 batters he faced, putting himself two innings away from a perfect game in Minnesota.

Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts didn’t let him go back out for the eighth inning.

Kershaw had thrown 80 pitches across his seven perfect innings, striking out 13 Twins in a performance that looked every part like vintage Clayton Kershaw, a man who was capable of perfection every time he stepped on the mound.

We’ll never find out if Kershaw, who threw a no-hitter in his 2014 Cy Young season, could have actually been perfect on Wednesday afternoon. Alex Vesia replaced him for the bottom of the eighth and retired his first man before Gary Sanchez knocked a first-pitch single to break up what could have been the first combined perfect game in MLB history.

Kershaw, who is 34 years old and has basically accomplished everything a pitcher can do apart from throwing a perfect game, appeared to be at peace with the decision. When he exited the visitors’ dugout in Minnesota to retreat back to the clubhouse after being pulled, he did so with a smile on his face.

Roberts has a history of pulling pitchers who are throwing a no-hitter. When Ross Stripling made his MLB debut in 2016, he logged 7.1 no-hit frames before Roberts pulled the plug at 100 pitches. Later in 2016, Rich Hill spun seven perfect innings, but just like Kershaw, was lifted for a reliever without getting a chance to go back out for the eighth. In 2018, the Dodgers’ bullpen completed a no-no after Roberts yanked Walker Buehler after six innings.

While the fans on hand for a chilly afternoon baseball game at Target Field on Wednesday didn’t get to see a perfect game, they’ll be able to say they were in attendance for the first major managerial controversy of the 2022 season.

Chris Rock’s brother challenges Will Smith to a boxing match: ‘I could take him down!’

Published

13 mins ago

on

April 14, 2022

By

Facebook to Metaverse Creators: Half of That Coin Is Ours

Published

19 mins ago

on

April 14, 2022

By

It was presented as positive news: earlier this week, Facebook/Meta announced that it is testing out a new step of tools in Horizon Worlds that would allow creators to sell virtual items and effects inside its metaverse. The company labelled this one of several “steps toward our long-term vision for the metaverse where creators can earn a living and people can purchase digital goods, services, and experiences.”

But almost immediately, the creator and NFT community balked at the high fees that Facebook/Meta plans to charge. The company plans to take 25% of a transaction after its Quest store has already taken 30% of a transaction, leaving the creator with just over half of a sale price.

Many were unimpressed. An NFT minter who goes by the name 6529 tweeted: “The future of work is giving Meta 47.5% of your salary, apparently.” Others in the NFT community pointed out that creators who sell their works on NFT platforms like OpenSea typically pay below 10% in transaction fees.

Facebook’s announcement is part of an ongoing effort to dominate commerce in the metaverse. Back in October, Facebook/Meta announced the creation of a $10 million Horizon Creators Fund, a series of cash prizes and grants designed to encourage developers to build in the Horizon Worlds metaverse.

