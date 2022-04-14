Finance
Types of Insurance Agents: A Basic Guide
There are many times in your life when you’ll need to purchase insurance. Some of those times are fairly straightforward, and you can easily compare plans on your own and make an informed decision. However, there are also times when choosing the right plan, or even finding out what types of plans are available are not so clear-cut. For example, when you’re buying insurance for your small business, when you’re buying house insurance, or when you’re buying life insurance, you are making some very important decisions about a very complex topic.
When you are shopping for insurance that could impact your life in such a serious way, it’s a good idea to find an insurance agent to help you decide on a policy that’s right for you. There are three basic types of insurance professionals who can be of assistance:
Independent Insurance Agent
An independent insurance agent is an agent that is not in the employ of a single insurance company. Typically, the agent will work with a select number of companies, helping clients to choose policies from one of them. This can be helpful because different insurance company’s policies may have different strengths and weaknesses, with which the agent is familiar. An independent agent is a good option if you’re not sure which company you want to go to, but you know that the price ranges and coverages they offer will be comparable to one another. In essence, you just need the agent to make sure you’re getting the best deal.
Captive Insurance Agent
A captive insurance agent is one which works only for one specific company. Obviously, this type of agent is the right choice when you already know you want a policy from that insurance company. These agents will help you to compare different policies to determine which coverage and price point are right for you. They’ll just be policies from the same company, that’s all. Sometimes clients already hold one type of insurance with a particular company, and prefer to buy new policies from the same company.
Insurance Broker
Insurance brokers aren’t agents in that they do not directly sell policies. Working with insurance brokers is typically reserved for the most complex insurance needs. Insurance brokers contact agents from many different insurance companies to determine what policies are available, how much they cost, and what type of coverage you can hope to receive. An insurance broker may even negotiate with insurance agents to bring the price down.
Another reason you may wish to use an insurance broker is if you want a highly customized insurance policy. If you’re looking for an insurance agency that has policies which can be tailored to your exact needs, an insurance broker could be a helpful resource. However, more and more insurance agencies are recognizing that there is a large demand for personalized policies. As a result, you may find an agency which offers such policies relatively easily, wherever you are.
Finance
Secrets of Bonding 151: It's Time For Timing
With Surety Bonds, Timing can be critically important. There are certain things that must happen first. You can’t get them out of order. Here are some examples. Do you know which comes first, and why?
Cover the answers with a piece of paper as you scroll down. (Paper is white stuff people used to write on. Really!)
1. Bid Bond / Performance Bond
OK that was an easy one. They get harder. Bid bonds always come first – if there is one. Not all performance bonds are preceded by a bid bond. Negotiated projects would be an example.
2. Bond execution / Indemnity Agreement execution
The Indemnity always comes before the bond. It is the promise to pay back the surety in the event of a claim / loss. Sureties want this protection in place before they assume any risk.
3. Bond / Premium payment
Actually, it depends on the surety and agent. Some, but not all, require payment in advance.
4. Surety Consent to final Payment / Obligee Status Inquiry
The Status Inquiry form comes first. It is the obligees statement that the work is acceptable. The surety requires to see this before agreeing to release the final payment. If there are unresolved issues, the contractor must address them before the last contract funds come over. (That’s true motivation!)
5. Payment Bond release (exoneration) / End of Lien period
Since the bond guarantees the payments that may be owed during the lien period, the time for liens must end before the bond is concluded.
6. Contract acceptance / Maintenance bond issuance
Sureties want the contract accepted first and the P&P bond released before assuming the risk associated with a Maintenance bond. Some obligees require issuance of the maintenance bond simultaneously with the P&P bond, but underwriters resist this.
7. Bid Results / P&P bond issuance
Underwriters want to evaluate the adequacy of the contract price prior to bond issuance. They do this by evaluating the bid results, comparing the various proposals. In some cases, the bid results are not published, in which case they have wing it!
8. P&P bond for started project / All Right Letter
The All Right letter is the obligee’s assurance that there is not already a problem on the contract that will result in an immediate bond claim. Sureties require a clean bill of health before bonding a started project (unless the degree of completion is very low i.e. 5%).
9. Award Letter / Notice to Proceed
Award letter comes first, then the contract signing and Notice to Proceed is issued.
Finance
Car Insurance Costing More Due to Increasing Cash for Crash
No wonder we are paying higher premiums for our car insurance. What seems to me to be a new phenomenon has appeared, and it is getting worse.
“Cash for crash” is where fraudulent claims are made for injuries which those perpetrating the fraud claim to have been injured in a car accident, but haven’t been.
What happens is that you might be driving behind a car that isn’t even going all that fast. Suddenly, the driver in front of you slams on his brakes. You can’t stop, and crash in to the back of him.
The chances are that you won’t even see him putting on his brakes, because he will have removed his brake lights, or broken them, or used his hand brake, so that you just won’t see him braking. And of course because you went in to the back of his car, you are mostly, if not totally, to blame.
The driver and passengers then all claim to be injured, and your insurance company pays them out for their pain and suffering.
Yet, the chances are that the occupants of the car aren’t all that injured. There have been some reported cases where the occupants have all been walking about immediately following the accident. The ambulance and fire engine eventually turn up, the occupants get back in the car, and next thing is the fire people are taking the roof off the car because of the “terrible injuries” suffered by the driver and passengers. In fact, sometimes there might only be a couple of people in the car, yet when the accident claim form is filled in suddenly a couple more names turn up.
The insurance companies are fighting back, and many use a company which has been set up to investigate cases of possible fraudulent insurance claims. In one recent case, one organized ring of “cash for crash” insurance fraudsters was ordered in the court to pay its victims £400,000. The ring staged over two dozen accidents, in which the driver brakes suddenly at a roundabout or junction causing the car behind to crash into them. Claims are then submitted for the cost of repair or replacement of their vehicles on the innocent drivers’ insurance.
There are some real bad people out there. People who will think nothing of committing crimes against not only insurance companies, but against all decent law-abiding drivers who end up paying higher insurance premiums. And of course fraud against the innocent driver who will usually lose their no-claims bonus and are forced to pay any excess on their policies.
The advice from the insurance companies is to get witnesses to the accident if possible. Take photos, not only of the other car, but also of the people involved. And, get the names and addresses of all the other car’s occupants. The more evidence that you can submit to your the insurance company the greater the chance you won’t end up paying for someone else’s criminal activities.
Finance
How to Get Cheap Car Insurance Online in South Carolina
Finding cheap car insurance is a dream of almost every driver here in South Carolina. After all, no one really likes paying for car coverage month after month – yet we all know the dangers of driving without insurance and the legal problems that can cause.
So how do you get a cheap auto policy online in South Carolina?
The answer is surprising simple. Obviously it involves finding websites that allow you to quickly and easily compare the prices of auto policies from different companies in real-time online. However, before you start filling out forms on comparison websites it will pay you to learn a few tips and tricks that will allow you to fill out the forms in ways that will save you the most money possible.
The first tip is to always, always, always drive legally. If you have speeding tickets or other moving violations on your driving record you can forget finding the cheapest premium around. And if you have a conviction for a DUI or a DWI you can forget about cheap coverage entirely for a minimum of 3 years.
Do you have a garage where you can keep your car at night? Keeping your car in a garage at night saves you money.
Can you add a few simple anti-theft devices to your car? A simple steering wheel lock or a device that disables your fuel pump unless your press a hidden button can save you some real money every month. Talk to your agent.
Each year that you own your car its value decreases, so each year you should decrease the amount of your collision and comprehensive insurance to match the decline in your car’s value. This should save you more and more money each year.
Eventually your car will have no (or virtually no) Kelly Blue Book value. When your vehicle reaches this point you would be foolish to continue paying for collision and comprehensive coverage at all.
Does your place of work offer its employees a group rate on their car coverage? If not, check with any clubs, associations, or groups that you belong to and see if they do. If any of your friends, family or neighbors belong to a group or club or association that offers a cheap group policy see if you can join. Even some religious groups are now offering their members inexpensive group car coverage. It can’t hurt to ask.
Set it up so that your car insurance premium is paid automatically each month. Auto-pay will save you money.
If you have AAA or a credit card that provides towing then don’t pay for towing.
Can you carpool to work? The fewer days that you drive your car back and forth to work the less you are going to be charged for your coverage. If you stop working altogether for any reason let your agent know. If you are not driving to work at all then your rates will drop considerably.
If you can find ways to lower the number of miles you drive each month you can save a lot. Many people are now using public transportation for as many of their driving needs as possible. If you can reduce your driving to 500 miles a month or less you may qualify for a rather nice Low Mileage Discount.
Young drivers should stay in school and work hard to maintain at least a “B” grade average so they qualify for the Good Student Discount.
If you are married make sure the wife is listed as the primary driver and the husband as the secondary driver. Doing so will save you money month after month.
How large of a deductible can you honestly afford? Be truthful with yourself because you will have to come up with the deductible out of your own resources if you ever have a claim, but the higher your deductible the lower your monthly premium.
Don’t make a lot of small claims. Only use your insurance for the big stuff. The longer you can go without filing a claim the lower your monthly premium is going to be.
Now take the information you have learned from this article and find 3 car insurance price comparison websites. Fill out the form on at least 3 different websites, making sure to put the exact same information on all 3 forms. This way you will be comparing the same policy on all three sites, making your comparisons worthwhile.
All that’s left is to grab the cheapest policy you find from the 3 comparison sites and your work is done. This is how you get cheap car coverage online in South Carolina and sleep easy at night knowing that you’re not paying one cent more for your premium than you absolutely need to.
