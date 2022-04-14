Connect with us

Blockchain

Uniswap Launches Product In The Midst Of Lawsuit, UNI Reacts Bearish

Published

1 min ago

on

Uniswap UNI
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Uniswap’s governance token UNI has been trending to the downside following the general sentiment in the market. The token records a 2% loss during the last day as two major events take UNI holders’ attention and could suggest more downside price action for the short term.

Related Reading | Uniswap Registers Yearly Low: Vital Trading Levels To Follow

At the of writing, UNI trades at $9.4 with a 6% loss in the past 7-days.

UNI is trending to the downside in the 4-hour chart. Source: UNIUSDT Tradingview

Yesterday, news broke about a class action lawsuit against this decentralized exchange (DEX) developer Uniswap Labs, its inventor Hayden Adams, and other major investors in the project. Filed as a class action in the Southern District of New York with Nessa Risley representing the plaintiffs.

These people are suing Uniswap Labs and others claiming that they have “unlawfully promoted, offer, and sold unregistered securities” on the DEX. In addition, they claim that Uniswap’s lack of a Know Your Customer (KYC) policy has enabled alleged cases of fraud without the DEX taking measures to prevent these supposed activities.

Furthermore, the plaintiff claims the DEX and the defenders have benefited from “undisclosed fees” collected on “every transaction” executed with the platform in an alleged violation of the U.S. Securities laws, according to the document. The plaintiffs also accused the platform of selling scam tokens.

These include Rocket Bunny, BoomBaby.io, Matrix Samurai, EthereumMax, and others. The plaintiffs claimed these tokens failed to file a registration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Uniswap is a decentralized exchange running on Ethereum and operating under a governance model controlled by UNI holders. Unlike centralized exchange it is permissionless, and its smart contracts respond to no centralized authorities for the benefit or detriment of any party.

According to the document filed with the court, Risley and the other plaintiffs were not familiar with Uniswap. At least, the document suggests they have little experience trading on the platform before incurring alleged “substantial losses” which led to their lawsuit.

Uniswap Releases New Product

Less than 24 hours after the class action was filed, Uniswap Labs launch a Swap Widget feature to allow users to “seamlessly swap tokens anywhere across the web”. The dApp is accessible via certain platforms, such as Open Sea and Oasis.

The product is part of an Uniswap expansion initiative which is aim at providing “everyone” with access to “fair, open, and transparent markets”. The Widget is supposed to be easy to integrate by developers as it would only require “one line of code”.

Related Reading | Ethereum At $3028, Where Is The Next Critical Support Level For ETH?

The Uniswap community has positively reacted to the announcement. However, the DEX’s native token has trended to the downside, likely due to its correlation with Bitcoin and other larger cryptocurrencies.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Cardano (ADA) Surpasses $240 Billion in Total Value Locked (TVL)

Published

17 mins ago

on

April 14, 2022

By

Cardano (ADA) Surpasses $240 Billion in Total Value Locked (TVL)
google news
Editors News
  • More than 90% of all Cardano TVL is traded on DEXs like Minswap and SundaeSwap.
  • The ADA token has always been a holder’s token.

Since the introduction of smart contracts on the Cardano network last year, activity has increased. However, as more decentralized apps (Dapps) continue to appear on the blockchain, this has picked up speed this year. Native tokens have also had record-breaking gains, making the blockchain an even more formidable competitor today than it was before.

The ADA token has always been a holder’s token. Currently, the network has one of the greatest stakes in its circulating supply. For these investors, staking and earning tokens while also helping to safeguard the network is the greatest method to make a profit. As a result, the digital asset has seen a surge in popularity, and it seems that whales aren’t exempt from this trend, as their holdings have continued to rise.

Massive Rise in Short Span

This year is shaping up to be a big one for Cardano, based on the number of achievements it has already achieved so far. The network’s TVL has continued to rise despite its relative infancy in the decentralized finance (DeFi) market. More than 25,000 percent is the network’s overall TVL rise in 2022 alone.

This TVL has already crossed the $239 million mark as the network’s operations pick up, although it has fallen short of its all-time high of $325 million set last month. More than 90% of all Cardano TVL is traded on DEXs like Minswap and SundaeSwap, which have been at the vanguard of this expansion.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Cardano price today is $0.932754 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $798,418,509 USD. Cardano has been down 4.18% in the last 24 hours.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: April 15

Published

49 mins ago

on

April 14, 2022

By

Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis: April 15
google news
  • On April 15, the bullish LUNA price analysis is at $97.
  • LUNA’s bearish market price analysis for April 15, 2022, is $74.05.
  • Terra’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Terra (LUNA) price analysis on April 15, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about LUNA to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Terra (LUNA)

Terra is a blockchain network built using Cosmos SDK specializing in stablecoin creation. Rather than use fiat or over-collateralized crypto as reserves, each and individual stablecoin is convertible into the network’s native token LUNA. It enables users to pay network fees, participate in governance, stake in the Tendermint Delegated Proof of Stake consensus mechanism, and peg stablecoins.

Stablecoins on the Terra network use a different method to maintain price parity than collateralized fiat-backes stablecoins and crypto-backed stablecoins. However, Terra’s stablecoins, use algorithmic methods to control their supply and maintain the peg. The LUNA token is integral to Terra’s algorithmic stablecoins as it absorbs the stablecoin’s demand volatility. with an elastic monetary policy, LUNA carefully controls the supply of Terra’s currencies. 

Terra Station is the official Terra crypto wallet and dashboard that allows LUNA holders to access their funds,take, and participate in governance. It’s available as both an app for mobile devices and as a browser extension. It is a non-custodial wallet, which means, only you have access to your private keys. 

Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis

LUNA price analysis on April 15, 2022, is explained below with a two hour time frame.

LUNA/USDT Descending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline. 

When the price is around the upper trend line, look for short opportunities, although aggressive traders could trade long and short at both trend lines looking for a bounce or pullback. Another way to trade this pattern is to wait for the price to break through either trendline. Descending channels, like ascending channels, are a tool for determining whether the trend in price will continue.

Currently, the price of LUNA is $81.75. If the pattern continues, the price of LUNA might reach the resistance level of $97 and the buy level of LUNA is $90. If the trend reverses, then the price of LUNA may fall to $74.05 and the sell level of LUNA is $80.

Terra (LUNA) Moving Average

The LUNA’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, LUNA is in a bearish state. Notably, the LUNA price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of LUNA at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 15

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 14, 2022

By

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 15
google news
  • On April 15, bullish DOT price analysis is at $23.10.
  • DOT’s bearish market price analysis for April 15, 2022 is $14.19.
  • Polkadot’s MA shows the downward trend.

In Polkadot (DOT) price analysis on April 15, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about DOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Polkadot (DOT)

DOT is the native cryptocurrency of polkadot. A blockchain interoperability system protocol established in 2016. It is a sharded blockchain, which means that many different chains are connected to the same network, which allows them to process and transfer data between chains in parallel without sacrificing security.

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis

DOT price analysis on April 15 2022 is explained below with a two hour time frame.

DOT/USDT Descending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline. 

When the price is around the upper trend line, look for short opportunities, although aggressive traders could trade long and short at both trend lines looking for a bounce or pullback. Another way to trade this pattern is to wait for the price to break through either trendline. Descending channels, like ascending channels, are a tool for determining whether the trend in price will continue.

Currently, the price of DOT is $17.72. If the pattern continues, the price of DOT might reach the resistance level of $20.30, $23.10 and the buy level of DOT is $19. If the trend reverses, then the price of DOT may fall to $14.19 and the sell level of DOT is $17.

Polkadot (DOT) Moving Average

The DOT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, DOT is in a bearish state. Notably, the DOT price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of DOT at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending