Unselds’ School in South Baltimore unveils renovations
The Unselds’ School in South Baltimore got an upgrade thanks to a project that honors the late legendary basketball player Wes Unseld.
Officials from the Washington Wizards and Heart of America held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to unveil renovations at the school. This was part of a legacy campaign to celebrate the NBA’s 75th anniversary.
The renovations were needed, as the building has declined through the years, said Unseld’s, son Wes Unseld Jr., head coach of the Wizards and the first graduate of the school.
“To help beautify the space, it’s impactful,” he said. “For the kids, it helps bring new life and energy to the building.”
Wes Unseld, who died June 2, 2020, opened the school with his wife, Connie, in 1978. Located at 250 S. Hilton St., the school is one of the few fullyaccredited, Black-owned schools in Maryland.
The renovations include a refreshed basketball court, a learning garden and outdoor bench tables. The parent lounge area and school signage were also updated, in addition to an area devoted to honoring Wes Unseld’s legacy. A large poster of a young Wes in his Baltimore Bullet jersey hangs on the wall. Two cabinets containing memorabilia, including one of his shoes and numerous framed photos, help students remember who he was.
“The other part that really makes me happy is their legacy room for my husband,” Connie Unseld said. “The children who come after will not know about him unless we have something permanent.”
Wes Unseld had been sick for about two years before he died, then Connie shifted her concentration to the school, she said.
“So it was such a welcomed relief for me to hear them say, ‘We’d like to come in and refresh the building,’” she said. The coronavirus pandemic reduced the student body at the Unselds’ School to 20, but the school is slowly bouncing back, she said.
The Washington Wizards footed the $25,000 bill for the enhancements in partnership with Heart of America.
Team owner Ted Leonsis said the franchise wanted to honor Unseld, the Hall of Famer who served as the organization’s vice president, head coach and general manager after his playing career ended in 1981.
“It’s not about the Unseld name but the kids,” Leonsis told the crowd Wednesday. “We’re committed to the mission of the school, and we want to see it going.”
Daughter Kim Unseld, principal and teacher of the Unselds’ School, said this project brought some life back to the school and reminds the community that the school still there after all these years.
“It’s nice to be able to open up to the community and say, ‘Hey, here we are. We’re still here. We’re still going tough. We’re still doing the right thing,” she said. “The only drawback is I wish Daddy was here to see it.”
P.J. Tucker confident about return for playoff opener; Heat bond in Bahamas
Apparently there will be no need for an injury report when it comes to P.J. Tucker’s calf strain, with the veteran power forward Wednesday telling Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra that he will be good to go for Sunday’s 1 p.m. playoff opener at FTX Arena.
Tucker did not participate in Wednesday’s practice, but shot after the session.
“It’s encouraging,” Spoelstra said. “You know, we were open to all the possibilities. He’s really been doing around-the-clock treatment.”
Tucker was injured during Friday night’s regular-season home finale against the Atlanta Hawks, limping to the locker room in the third quarter of that victory.
“And from that night,” Spoelstra said, “his message has been the same to what he just told me as [he] walked off the court. He said, ‘I’ll be ready, and don’t think otherwise,’ with a few other expletives.”
Tucker did not travel to Sunday’s road loss to the Orlando Magic, with almost the entire primary rotation held out of the season finale that did not have impact on the standings.
Missing from Wednesday’s practice was center Bam Adebayo, who on Sunday was placed in NBA health-and-safety protocols. Adebayo is expected to be clear to return either for Friday’s or Saturday’s practice.
Spoelstra, who previously had gone on record questioning such league-mandated quarantine for asymptomatic vaccinated players, began to offer his thoughts on Adebayo’s situation before demurring.
Heat captain Udonis Haslem said Adebayo has been blowing up his phone in the interim.
“Too much,” Haslem joked of the contact. “He on my damn nerves.”
The Heat are not required to post their first playoff injury report until 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Pre-playoff getaway
About two-thirds of the roster bonded on a trip to the Bahamas ahead of Wednesday’s resumption of practice.
“We just got away for a couple of days as a team,” guard Tyler Herro said, “just being able to get away for a couple of days and clear our minds for this run we’re about to go on.
“When we look back after the season the trip that we took to the Bahamas will be good for us.”
Haslem said such time together has meaning.
“Honestly,” he said, “I think we needed those couple of days for our mental-health reboot. We got to focus on a couple of things more than just basketball, a little golf, team bonding. I think that’s important.”
Haslem said the team also has been collectively viewing the play-in round, which will determine the Heat’s opening-round opponent, with only the No. 8 seed still unsettled. Tuesday night’s play-in opener eliminated the Brooklyn Nets as a potential Heat first-round opponent.
“We’re watching,” Haslem said. “We watched together, as a team, obviously. Brooklyn was impressive. They were very impressive.”
The Nets, who secured the No. 7 East seed, will open the best-of-seven first-round against the No. 2 Boston Celtics.
White Hot
Herro said he is particularly pleased that the Heat chose a return to the White Hot motif for the postseason, having witnessed LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh thrive in the championship theme with the Heat.
“Yeah,” he said. “I’m excited. When I was like 10 years old, I watched on TV, the Big Three and the White Hot. That was like something I really looked up to. So I’m excited to be able to be in this atmosphere and see the White Hot.”
8th grader charged after deadly stabbing at Missouri middle school
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department has identified the 14-year-old boy stabbed and killed at Northeast Middle School on Tuesday.
Manuel J. Guzman was stabbed and killed during an altercation at the school, police said.
The suspect who was taken into custody has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon through the Jackson County Juvenile Court.
The Kansas City Police Department responded to the stabbing after a school security guard found two students inside a boys’ bathroom fighting.
Both the victim and the suspect were identified as 8th graders.
A school board member told FOX4 that the school has metal detectors, and many parents questioned how the knife made it inside the school.
The suspect is currently in custody at the Juvenile Detention Center. State law requires that a mandatory certification hearing be held to determine whether the teen should be tried as an adult or as a juvenile.
The hearing will be public, but the date has not yet been set. An attorney has not been set for the teen.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas released a statement Tuesday night saying, “I am very saddened to hear that the middle schooler stabbed today at school has died. My condolences to the young man’s family, friends, schoolmates, and our community. Too many of children are struggling and we all have to do more to get them the help they need.”
Brooklyn subway suspect tipped off police to his location
By MICHAEL R. SISAK, MICHAEL BALSAMO and JENNIFER PELTZ
NEW YORK (AP) — The person who tipped off police to the whereabouts of the man wanted in the Brooklyn subway shooting was the suspect himself, two law enforcement officials say.
Frank R. James called the New York Police Department’s tip line Wednesday to say he was inside a McDonald’s restaurant in Manhattan and to tell authorities to come and get him, the law enforcement officials said. They weren’t authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said James was gone by the time officers got to the eatery, but they soon spotted him on a corner nearby.
He was arrested Wednesday afternoon, a day after the rush-hour attack that left 10 people with gunshot wounds.
James was awaiting arraignment Thursday on a federal charge that pertains to terrorist or other violent attacks against mass transit systems. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the 62-year-old has an attorney or anyone else who can speak for him. He didn’t respond to reporters’ shouted questions as he was led to a police car.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
The man accused of shooting 10 people on a Brooklyn subway train was arrested Wednesday and charged with a federal terrorism offense after a daylong manhunt and a tipster’s call led police to him on a Manhattan street.
Frank R. James, 62, was taken into custody about 30 hours after the carnage on a rush-hour train, which left five victims in critical condition and people around the city on edge.
“My fellow New Yorkers, we got him,” Mayor Eric Adams said.
James was awaiting arraignment on a charge that pertains to terrorist or other violent attacks against mass transit systems and carries a sentence of up to life in prison, Brooklyn U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said.
In recent months, James railed in online videos about racism and violence in the U.S. and about his experiences with mental health care in New York City, and he had criticized Adams’ policies on mental health and subway safety. But the motive for the subway attack remains unclear, and there is no indication that James had ties to terror organizations, international or otherwise, Peace said.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether James, who is from New York but has lived recently in Philadelphia and Milwaukee, has an attorney or anyone else who can speak for him. A sign taped to the door of James’ Milwaukee apartment asks that all mail be delivered to a post office box.
James, in a blue t-shirt and brown pants with his hands cuffed behind his back, didn’t respond to reporters shouting questions as he was walked from a police station to an unmarked police car a few hours after his arrest.
As terrified riders fled the attack, James apparently hopped another train — the same one many were steered to for safety, police said. He got out at the next station, disappearing into the nation’s most populous city. Police launched a massive effort to find him, releasing his name and issuing cellphone alerts.
They got a tip Wednesday that he was in a McDonald’s in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood, Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said. James was gone when officers arrived, but they soon spotted him on a busy corner nearby.
Four police cars zoomed around a corner, officers leaped out and, soon, a compliant James was in handcuffs as a crowd of people looked on, witness Aleksei Korobow said.
Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said authorities “were able to shrink his world quickly.”
“There was nowhere left for him to run,” she said.
The day before, James set off smoke grenades in a commuter-packed subway car and then fired at least 33 shots with a 9 mm handgun, police said.
Police Chief of Detectives James Essig said police were told that after James opened one of the smoke grenades, a rider asked, “What did you do?”
“Oops,” James said, then went on to brandish his gun and open fire, according to a witness account.
At least a dozen people who escaped gunshot wounds were treated for smoke inhalation and other injuries.
The shooter left behind numerous clues, including the gun, ammunition magazines, a hatchet, smoke grenades, gasoline and the key to a U-Haul van. That key led investigators to James.
Federal investigators determined the gun used in the shooting was purchased by James at a pawn shop — a licensed firearms dealer — in the Columbus, Ohio, area in 2011.
The van was found, unoccupied, near a station where investigators determined the gunman had entered the subway system. No explosives or firearms were found in the van, a law enforcement official who wasn’t authorized to comment on the investigation and did so on the condition of anonymity told The Associated Press. Police did find other items, including pillows, suggesting he may have been sleeping or planned to sleep in the van, the official said.
Investigators believe James drove up from Philadelphia on Monday and have reviewed surveillance video showing a man matching his physical description coming out of the van early Tuesday morning, the official said. Other video shows James entering a subway station in Brooklyn with a large bag, the official said.
In addition to analyzing financial and telephone records connected to James, investigators were reviewing hours of rambling, profanity-filled videos James posted on YouTube and other social media platforms as they tried to discern a motive.
In one video, posted a day before the attack, James, who is Black, criticizes crime against Black people and says drastic action is needed.
“You got kids going in here now taking machine guns and mowing down innocent people,” James says. “It’s not going to get better until we make it better,” he said, adding that he thought things would only change if certain people were “stomped, kicked and tortured” out of their “comfort zone.”
In another video he says, “this nation was born in violence, it’s kept alive by violence or the threat thereof and it’s going to die a violent death. There’s nothing going to stop that.”
His posts are replete with violent language and bigoted comments, some against Black people.
Sewell called the posts “concerning” and officials tightened security for Adams, who was already isolating following a positive COVID-19 test Sunday.
Several of James’ videos mention New York’s subways. A Feb. 20 video says the mayor and governor’s plan to address homelessness and safety in the subway system “is doomed for failure” and refers to himself as a “victim” of the city’s mental health programs. A Jan. 25 video criticizes Adams’ plan to end gun violence.
The Brooklyn subway station where passengers fled the smoke-filled train in the attack was open as usual Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours after the violence.
Commuter Jude Jacques, who takes the D train to his job as a fire safety director some two blocks from the shooting scene, said he prays every morning but had a special request on Wednesday.
“I said, ‘God, everything is in your hands,’” Jacques said. “I was antsy, and you can imagine why. Everybody is scared because it just happened.”
Balsamo reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Jim Mustian, Beatrice Dupuy, Karen Matthews, Julie Walker, Deepti Hajela, Michelle L. Price and David Porter in New York contributed to this report, and Michael Kunzelman contributed from College Park, Maryland.
