Ways to Keep Track of Your E-Filed Tax Return
To begin this article lets talk about what you should check before you file your taxes! The easiest thing would be for me to say EVERYTHING, but I want you guys to get some useful information out of this thing! Most of these are common sense, but some people may not be familiar with the new technologies the Internal Revenue Service are harnessing to help people with their electronically filed taxes. E-filing is much easier to track now with the new way the IRS is allowing us to track our refunds!
Over 99,123 taxpaying Americans have filed their returns but didn’t follow up when the refund didn’t come. I don’t know what kind of happy-go-lucky life they have where they don’t need that money! If you’re one of those individuals and you want to enlighten me on your secret to financial freedom, by all means I’ll ignore my tax return as well! In case you were wondering, all those lost tax returns equals over 153 MILLION dollars!
Now, if there isn’t some big conspiracy that involves vast wealth from turning down other wealth, and you’re one of those unlucky individuals that actually wants their return, the money is there, and you can visit the Internal Revenue Service’s online refund tracker Where’s My Refund? This nifty tool will post the status of your refund and sometimes it can give you the reason the delivery failed.
Some not-so-tech-savvy people can still reach The IRS through their automated refund tracking toll-free number(bet you’re itching to hear that machine voice tell you to press buttons for selections already!) The number is (800)-829-1954.
For the uber-tech-savvy people who are glued to their smart phones, the IRS has an app for that! IRS2Go is the premiere app that allows you to check the status of your refund in real time!
As with any of these methods for retrieving your refund you’ll need your Social Security Number, filing status and expected refund amount to use this app.
The app has several other features as well, such as signing up for IRS tax updates and for following the IRS on the popular social network Twitter. The final fold-out option of this smart phone Swiss army knife is the IRS2Go’s “contacts” sections, which has numbers and hours of operation for all the IRS’s tax assistance lines.
The IRS2Go app is free and available at both the Apple App Store and the Android Market.
Real Estate Investing Advice For Getting Rich
For those of you who own investment real estate and have been dubbed “Landlord”, I share with you the absolute worst case scenario of Buy & Hold real estate investing if you’ve bought properties with good margins. Note: although I live in Houston Texas and wholesale great Houston investment properties, most of my real estate holdings are in my hometown of Columbus Ohio. If you are interested in more info on either location, I can help you out.
Last year I changed property managers because the previous manager just wasn’t cutting it. The new manager came in, collected some late rents, and kicked out a couple of tenants that needed to go. Out of my 18 investment properties that I am keeping to build long term wealth for myself, 11 of them were occupied, and 2 of those have slow paying tenants. For the first three months after they took over I had $1,000 more in expenses than I did income due to all of those vacant houses. I didn’t have a job (Just Over Broke), and I do like to eat something other than instant noodles.
So, how did I survive? Well, it’s quite simple; I had a cash reserve built up from the previous months and years of investing just in case the “worst case scenario” of a bunch of units being vacant all at once happened. My cash reserve is enough to cover all expenses on all of my units for 3 months, and my own personal living expenses. Without this, I would have been exactly where a lot of other less educated investors were; in foreclosure.
Having a good cash reserve is paramount to your Buy & Hold real estate investing success. Without it, a couple of bad months can wipe you out…and don’t expect the federal government to come in with a $700 billion bailout for you. You will be just another bad real estate investing story.
We’re all in this together!
-MNM
P.S. Even though my actual cash flow was negative by about a grand per month for 3 months, I still made a small profit since more than a grand of principal was being paid down on my mortgages. My property manager found tenants for 2 of my houses that moved in on the 1st of the following month, and filled a couple more of my properties the month after. Once all the units were filled again, cash flow was around $3,000 per month on the positive side after all expenses.
P.P.S. When bought at the right price with the right terms, even the worst market and economy can’t stop you from succeeding as a Buy & Hold real estate investor.
How Hard Money Loans Can Benefit You
The Advantages of Hard Money Loans
It offers immense benefits that aren’t typically available through large banks or lending institutions. Some of the benefits include:
- Minimal Conditions: In order to obtain, a borrower needs to satisfy a short list of criteria whereas a bank has many set-in-stone conditions that need to be met. This may include income history, credit report, etc. The entire process can become drawn out and the borrower, ultimately, may not even be approved in the end. In contrast, these loans are fairly simple and straightforward. If the hard money lender assesses that a borrower’s target real estate investment is an excellent value and the borrower has at least 20% equity to put into the deal, it is likely that the investor will qualify.
- Quick Loan Approvals: You can get it approved far quicker than traditional banks or financial institutions – which may take at least 3-4 weeks. In many cases, a borrower can receive approval and financing within a week – especially if requested documents are presented in a timely manner. The main reason hard money lenders are able to approve loans quickly is that of the short list of required documents and the smaller size of the lender’s organization which doesn’t have to deal with the corporate red tape that banks do.
- Lenient with Credit History: It will also be more lenient with your credit history. If you apply for loans from top financial institutions, one of the main factors they will check is your credit. If a borrower doesn’t fit within a bank’s strict “credit box”, the chances of qualifying for the loan becomes significantly lower. In the case of hard money lenders, credit history doesn’t matter as much as the value of the asset and the borrower’s equity – or “skin in the game”. As long as both meet the expectations of the lender, you have a good chance of obtaining the loan.
- No Prepayment Penalties: Another significant benefit is the absence of prepayment penalties. If you take out a loan from a large financial institution, you would most likely be hit with a prepayment penalty if you pay off the loan prior to the maturation date. You can avoid these fees by opting for hard money loans. It is not difficult to find a hard money lender willing to lend you money without prepayment penalties baked into the term sheet.
Even though hard money loans do offer the above-mentioned advantages, they are not completely without drawbacks. Some of the disadvantages of hard money loans include:
- Higher interest rates. Since the lender is taking on extra risk by lending on a property that is not financeable by a bank and on a borrower that wouldn’t qualify for a bank loan, a higher rate of interest is usually in play. This is an important factor to keep in mind when deciding whether or not to opt for a hard money loan.
- Shorter-Term Loan. If you are looking for long-term funding, you may find it difficult to get a hard money loan. A conventional bank may be a better bet if you need financing for longer than 12-18 months.
If your real estate investment is in your near location, then it may be much easier to apply for since you will find many lenders willing to offer them. However, before jumping the gun and applying from all available lenders, keep in mind that you should spend some time researching them in order to find the best lender.
Top Hedge Fund Trends to Consider
Asset managers always need to be aware of emerging developments in the investment and securities business, to guide their organizational and fund growth strategy. Here are the current and upcoming hedge fund trends to take note of:
The growing popularity of advanced, cloud-based portfolio management systems. Aside from maintaining a well-trained talent pool, an asset management firm needs the right portfolio management system to ensure its smooth-sailing operations from day-to-day. After all, it will serve as the backbone of various aspects of the front, middle, and back office procedures. The best-of-breed software should be able to handle all the following portfolios: multiple 401(k) accounts, brokerage trading accounts, investment portfolio accounts, stocks and bonds, derivatives, high-yield savings accounts, fixed assets, and international assets.
Tightened regulatory standards. Across the globe, hedge funds are being subject to more stringent regulations established by the industry as well as governments. The tightened standards are a logical response to the controversies faced by the sector, as well as a growing awareness among client-investors regarding issues of transparency, accountability, and corporate governance. While this calls for rigorous procedures and greater investment towards compliance management, it can also be seen as a great opportunity and motivation to streamline business operations, boost efficiency within the organization, adopt the best innovations, and hone the skills of all staff, and ultimately, promote fund growth.
Shift towards passive investments. The debate between active and passive management of funds has been on for sometime. Active management refers to monitoring the market by the hour, and buying and selling based on the viability of opportunities that emerge. The appetite for risk is increased, which, during good market conditions, could lead to superior returns for the client investor. The goal is to generate growth that beats the overall performance of the market. Passive management, on the other hand, only involves market monitoring, and gains will only reflect the volatility or stability, if not upward tenor of the market. The latter means less risk, and also less fees to pay for, on the part of the investors. Today, there is a palpable shift to passive funds, especially in the pensions domain. Some factors driving this trend include the buyout of companies, and reduction of allocations to equities.
Helping many companies adapt to these hedge fund trends are asset servicing solutions that are equipped with the technology, strategies, and talent to navigate the challenges of fund management in today’s age.
