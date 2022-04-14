Finance
What is a Commercial Mortgage?
A commercial mortgage is similar in principle to a residential mortgage except it is used to purchase a property or to raise capital for commercial purposes rather than domestic purposes. As with residential mortgages, the lender
retains rights to the property until the loan is repaid in full.
What would you use a commercial mortgage for?
The types of property that people might purchase using a commercial
mortgage could be anything from hotels, restaurants, shops and
takeaways to office buildings, factories, warehouses and farms.
Sometimes people might buy the business and property at the same time
if the two are intrinsically linked, such as a hotel or restaurant.
When properties are purchased to be used as business premises, the
mortgage is known as a commercial owner-occupier mortgage.
Alternatively, a commercial mortgage could be used for refinancing.
People might want to unlock capital from their existing business
property to expand or improve their premises or facilities, or to raise
cash for any other business purpose.
There are many other uses for a commercial mortgage, such as buy-to-let
mortgages, where people purchase a property (perhaps residential) as an
investment and let it out, or commercial development mortgages, where
people purchase a property to develop it and sell it on for a profit.
Why purchase premises rather than rent?
Taking on a commercial mortgage is a major leap for your business and
must be carefully considered before entering into the commitment.
However, it can be an excellent investment and owning the business
premises that you occupy can bring many advantages to your business:
In most circumstances the proceeds of the loan are not considered
to be taxable income and the interest payments are tax deductible.
You’ll have a clear repayment plan, with terms and rates tailored
to suit your needs. (See below for more details on this.) This means
that you can manage your cash flow more easily.
Mortgage repayments can be cheaper than rent.
Any property purchase is an investment. Your asset could
appreciate a great deal in value, thereby increasing your capital.
You have the potential to make money by subletting. For example,
you might have space in your property that you don’t currently need,
and could make money on it by letting it out to another business until
you need it to expand your own business.
Why use a commercial mortgage to raise capital?
If you already own business property and need cash for your business
for any reason, unlocking the capital in your property by refinancing
or remortgaging is an effective solution. Think of it as a loan that
could be used for any business purpose – not just expanding or
improving your premises. There are many benefits in doing this:
Commercial mortgages can be easier to obtain than business loans,
especially for small businesses, as the property provides security to
the lender.
Unlike many business loans, which tend to have a short repayment
term, commercial mortgages cover a long period – anything from 15 to 25
years, depending on the lender and the financial circumstances of your
business.
In most circumstances the proceeds of the loan are not considered
to be taxable income and the interest payments are tax deductible.
There are two ways in which you might use a commercial mortgage to
raise capital for your business:
1. Refinance your current commercial mortgage to include the loan
amount that you wish to borrow.
2. Release the equity that has accumulated in your current property,
i.e. the current value of the property minus any outstanding mortgages
or debts tied to it.
What are the costs and repayment options for commercial mortgages?
Repayment plans tend to be similar to residential mortgages. The main options are either fixed rate or variable rate repayment mortgages or interest only/endowment mortgages.
Unlike residential mortgages, however, the interest rates for
commercial mortgages tend to be higher as business lending is perceived
as more of a risk. The rates will vary depending on the circumstances
of your business, but generally speaking, the higher the risk, the
higher the interest rate. For the same reason repayment terms also tend
to be shorter than residential mortgages – typically 15-20 years.
It’s likely that you’ll also need to raise a deposit, as most lenders
won’t provide 100% loan-to-value mortgages – i.e. they won’t provide a
mortgage for the full purchase amount and will expect a down payment
from you as a form of security (typically 20-30% of the purchase price,
although some lenders accept as little as 5%, but with a higher
interest rate for repayment).
Other expenses to consider are the setup costs involved in arranging a
commercial mortgage, such as legal charges, surveys and broker fees.
In terms of responsibility for repaying the mortgage, this depends on
the type of business. If you’re a sole trader the responsibility will
lie with you and you may also be personally liable should you default
on the repayments – meaning that you could lose personal assets as well
as the commercial property that is mortgaged. If you’re in a
partnership, the responsibility and liability apply to all partners. If
it’s a limited company, the responsibility and liability belong to the
business, although personal security may be required to approve the
mortgage depending on the profitability of the business.
How do you obtain a commercial mortgage?
When applying for a commercial mortgage, you’ll need to do your
homework and build a strong business case to demonstrate your company’s
ability to repay the mortgage. Be prepared to undergo a thorough
examination of your finances, including:
business history of your company: financial statements, profit
and loss accounts, balance sheets, past and current cash flow, all
certified by an accountant
future projections for your company: long-term business plan,
intended use of the property, earnings potential, projected cash flow
personal finances: the financial histories of yourself and all
other key stakeholders in the business, such as credit worthiness and
past earnings
All of these factors will determine the lender’s perceived degree of
risk in lending you the money, which will in turn determine the term
and interest rate of the loan that they are willing to give you.
The obvious first step to many people applying for a commercial
mortgage is to approach their bank or business lender, with whom they
already have an established relationship. However, for this very reason
it’s unlikely that you’ll receive a competitive deal.
The best way to get a commercial mortgage is to use the services of a
specialist independent mortgage broker, who can help you get a good
package to suit your needs whatever your circumstances. Even if your
credit isn’t great, it doesn’t mean that you won’t qualify for a
commercial mortgage. Having a broker to represent you will really
strengthen your case. They have access to a wide range of lenders and
understand their criteria for lending, as well as your specific needs.
They can therefore undertake a targeted search, increasing your chances
of finding a suitable loan. In fact, the broker may even be able to
obtain several different options from various interested lenders, which
provides the scope to negotiate a fantastic deal for you.
Money isn’t all that you’ll save. Imagine if you tried to apply to
several lenders yourself – think of the time taken to complete all the
applications, and the time wasted in applying to unsuitable lenders.
The independent advice and specialist knowledge that a broker provides
are invaluable.
Finance
Property Asset Management: Property Investment Strategy – Part One of Four
Every real estate investment’s performance is composed of a mix of equity-like and debt-like behaviors. From a Property Asset Management standpoint, investment funding is composed of both private and public equity. It is the correlation of the debt and equity components to the funding source that enables us to define the four primary real estate investment structures.
Consider the case of a private real estate equity asset leased to a single credit tenant with a long-term triple-net lease. The payments on the lease resemble the fixed payments associated with a bond, not with equity. In-fact the value of the triple-net leased asset fluctuates in step with the same factors that influence the value of a bond or a mortgage, such as interest rate movements, inflation, and the credit worthiness of the tenant.
At the other extreme, an equity position in an empty, speculative multi-tenant property with short-term leases is driven almost entirely by equity forces. The building’s value from an equity tranche perspective is a function of supply and demand for space in a given market, at a given time. In-fact, the debt-to-equity composition for a property investment can change with time.
By way of illustration, take the triple-net lease in the first example. As the lease ages and approaches its expiration date, the property takes on a greater component of equity-like behavior and less of a component of debt-like behavior; and at the end of the triple-net lease, the property value is only affected by equity forces.
Commercial mortgages are utilized in Property Asset Management to carve out the debt-like behavior from the property investment. For example, the commercial mortgage-backed securities market carves up the cash flows from pools of mortgages to produce bond-like characteristics in the top-level tranches and more equity like cash-flow characteristics in subordinate layers. As property investment funding is composed of both private and public equity, investors typically define these debt and equity tranches with four primary real estate investment structures:
Equity:
* Private Commercial Real Estate Equity – held as individual assets
* Public Real Estate Equity – structured as Property Funds or Real Estate Investment Trust
Debt:
* Private Commercial Real Estate Debt – held as loans or commercial mortgages held in funds
* Public Commercial Real Estate Debt – structured as Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
These investment structures react to a common set of influences as well as to unique influences specific to each individual structure. It is the analysis of debt and equity components of each structure that enables property asset managers and their agents to effectively structure the portfolio to meet specific investment goals. In the next two articles, we discuss the debt and equity components for several different property investment objectives.
Finance
Basic Terms Used in Forex Trade
These are common terminologies that define forex trade. The explanations have been simplified to make as much sense as possible to the non specialist forex investor as well as lay men.
Foreign Exchange Trade
This is a large market where the business of exchanging currencies at a profit is carried out. There is no meeting place and it is therefore not a market in the conventional sense. Most of the deals are negotiated through a network consisting of individual investors, brokerage firms as well as forex trade companies.
“Interbank”
This refers to a network consisting of investment banks, insurance and re-insurance companies and big corporations. This network serves to manage the risks that arise as a result of fluctuating exchange rates.
Spot Market
This is the market where one can buy and sell currencies of different countries at the prevailing exchange rate.
Exchange Rate
The exchange rate of one currency is measured in terms of that of another country. This brings to the focus the issue of currency pairs. Currency pairs result from the pairing of currencies for the purpose of determining the exchange rate and by extension, facilitating the calculation of profits to be realized by forex traders. When one currency has been sold, it goes without saying that another one has been bought.
Market Maker
This is a pricing specialist who traces the progress of a single currency pair. It indicates the readiness of the market to accept the prevailing buying and selling prices. He takes the opposite view such that it becomes had for a subjective to be taken. The market maker, however, has the authority of off-setting the imbalances that exist in the trade as well as manage them. This ensures stability in the whole of the forex trade. The commission that the market maker earns arises from the difference between the offer value and the bid value. A market maker provides a place for bankers to place their bids. Since these bids are often conflicting in most cases, each party to the transaction feels compelled to push for the most reasonable deal.
Dealing Desk
This is the platform for dealing with issues to do with pricing of shares as well as facilitating a smooth exchange of both currency pairs and information relating to forex exchange. Sometimes a broker may choose to forego the need for the dealing desk. The role of these people is left in the hands of the liquidity providers who are sourced from outside the forex market.
Sell Quote and the Buy Quote
Sell quote is the price at which currency is sold. It is the price which is displayed as the bid and it is shown on the left of the transaction board. The buy quote is shown on the right. This is the buying price of the currency.
Margin
This is the deposit that one needs in order to operate and maintain a position or an account in the forex trade. A fee margin means the entire amount which is available for any willing investor to launch new positions.
Finance
Can You Buy a Car Without a Driver’s License?
Cruising the streets in a car is a dream of many. But, can you fulfill the dream without a driver’s license? Can you buy a car without it?
The short answer is yes. It is not a crime to buy a car without a driver’s license. Also, it is legal for a car buyer to obtain an auto loan without it. However, it is a different question altogether as to whether a lender will actually want to provide an auto loan to such a car buyer.
Why do Lenders shy away from providing Auto Loans without a Driver’s License?
Lenders know that you are more likely to keep paying for a thing if you use it. And, you will not pay your loan if you cannot drive your car. So, they refrain from providing auto loans to car buyers without a driver’s license. There are several other reasons such as:
1. Auto Insurance
Auto insurance protects the lenders in the event of an accident or a theft. They know that if your car is totaled or you do not have a car, you are unlikely to make payments. So, they require you to obtain an auto insurance policy.
If you do not have a valid driver’s license, you won’t be able to obtain an auto insurance policy. And, without an insurance policy, a lender will not approve your auto loan application.
2. Registration
State transport departments do not make driver’s license compulsory for completing the car registration process. They accept any state-approved identification card. But, they require you to provide the details of your insurance policy before registering your car. And, obtaining auto insurance without a driver’s license is impossible.
3. Suspension due to DUI
If your license has been suspended or revoked due to multiple DUI (Driving under Influence) convictions, you will not be able to register your car. And, as it is illegal to drive a car without proper registration, lender will not provide you with an auto loan.
There is an Exception to Every Rule
Lenders will provide auto loans without a license in few exceptional cases such as:
1. When an unlicensed minor wants to buy a car so that he/she can have a car ready as soon as he/she obtains the license. In such a situation, a parent can get an auto loan by becoming a co-signer and obtain insurance with the help of his/her license.
2. When a spouse who does not have a driver’s license wants to buy a car for his/her partner, he/she can obtain auto loan approval if he/she fulfills the lender’s requirements for becoming a co-signer.
Buying a car without a valid driver’s license is a tricky task. If you are buying a car for someone else, it is justifiable. Avoid it if you are intending to use the car yourself.
