What Next? An Unfulfilled Journey

Our mind is overwhelmed with many ideas and thoughts to progress in the direction of unfinished task of our life hoping to strive towards success and fulfillment. This is the cardinal point and a first step leading towards a giant leap. One must recognize the tipping point, a core concept which catapults the ideas into unknown but achievable direction opening new vistas of unexposed knowledge and wisdom. At this point we should pay attention and evolve meaningful deductions from our actions and reactions that continually or continuously pondering our mind.

The mind which is the receptor of emotions, feelings, thoughts, and desires need appropriate guidance to take corrective measures to take the most achievable decision. Here, the factors which influences our progress is the mind growth. It opens ideas which are progressive and provide many alternative directions which are beneficial to our lives. The negative aspect is the mindset which is a stagnant entity. Here there is no growth because it firmly sets on a predetermined track and acts accordingly. There could be two possibilities; the mindset leaves at the dead-end which becomes a hurdle. Whereas a growth mind provides passages and propagates in the right direction.

The determination and persistence with respect to any task or rather unfinished task is key reason of growth mind. If you start thinking out of box, then you realised that your confidence is growing and produced positive result. The important point is the positive thinking and adopting different ideas and implementing appropriately. What conspired and transpired within our mind is the manifestation of thoughts? However, outcome becomes a variable depending upon our thinking pattern. The thoughts are duly affected by our feelings, emotions, and desires. The predominant reason is the growth mind which extracts positive aspects from every angle. The result is satisfaction and accomplishment.

If we explore the domain of mind and thoughts within the influence of feelings, emotions and desires then new vistas evolve many opportunities beneficial to humanity. It must then utilize to its potential and maximum benefits. I think we must reflect on great authors or poets’ thoughts which are motivational and mind development which will become a beacon of light.

It is appropriate to quote Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s stanza from ‘Psalm of Life.”

“Lives of great men all remind us.

We can make our lives sublime,

And, departing, leave behind us.

Footprints on the sands of time;”

The life of introvert and extrovert person can provide conflicting outcome subjectively. However, there are some scenarios which indicate that introvert person can be useful positively within his or her restrictive domain. There may be some delay in the execution of action, yet it is fruitful and profitable. Here, the delay in execution is the cautious approach and not any shortcoming because of their inherent imperfection.

The extrovert person’s approach on few occasions leads to confusion when conflicting thoughts overshadow the inner voice resulting in a fiasco. Therefore, matured judgement and cool and composed attitude will pave the way to complete the unfinished task.

The conclusion is that every person person must give shape to their dreams with passion and conviction honestly and earnestly. The hurdles as experienced is the manifestation of the inner desire and overcoming and making a smooth passage is the output of persistence.

