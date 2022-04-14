Finance
What Next? An Unfulfilled Journey
Our mind is overwhelmed with many ideas and thoughts to progress in the direction of unfinished task of our life hoping to strive towards success and fulfillment. This is the cardinal point and a first step leading towards a giant leap. One must recognize the tipping point, a core concept which catapults the ideas into unknown but achievable direction opening new vistas of unexposed knowledge and wisdom. At this point we should pay attention and evolve meaningful deductions from our actions and reactions that continually or continuously pondering our mind.
The mind which is the receptor of emotions, feelings, thoughts, and desires need appropriate guidance to take corrective measures to take the most achievable decision. Here, the factors which influences our progress is the mind growth. It opens ideas which are progressive and provide many alternative directions which are beneficial to our lives. The negative aspect is the mindset which is a stagnant entity. Here there is no growth because it firmly sets on a predetermined track and acts accordingly. There could be two possibilities; the mindset leaves at the dead-end which becomes a hurdle. Whereas a growth mind provides passages and propagates in the right direction.
The determination and persistence with respect to any task or rather unfinished task is key reason of growth mind. If you start thinking out of box, then you realised that your confidence is growing and produced positive result. The important point is the positive thinking and adopting different ideas and implementing appropriately. What conspired and transpired within our mind is the manifestation of thoughts? However, outcome becomes a variable depending upon our thinking pattern. The thoughts are duly affected by our feelings, emotions, and desires. The predominant reason is the growth mind which extracts positive aspects from every angle. The result is satisfaction and accomplishment.
If we explore the domain of mind and thoughts within the influence of feelings, emotions and desires then new vistas evolve many opportunities beneficial to humanity. It must then utilize to its potential and maximum benefits. I think we must reflect on great authors or poets’ thoughts which are motivational and mind development which will become a beacon of light.
It is appropriate to quote Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s stanza from ‘Psalm of Life.”
“Lives of great men all remind us.
We can make our lives sublime,
And, departing, leave behind us.
Footprints on the sands of time;”
The life of introvert and extrovert person can provide conflicting outcome subjectively. However, there are some scenarios which indicate that introvert person can be useful positively within his or her restrictive domain. There may be some delay in the execution of action, yet it is fruitful and profitable. Here, the delay in execution is the cautious approach and not any shortcoming because of their inherent imperfection.
The extrovert person’s approach on few occasions leads to confusion when conflicting thoughts overshadow the inner voice resulting in a fiasco. Therefore, matured judgement and cool and composed attitude will pave the way to complete the unfinished task.
The conclusion is that every person person must give shape to their dreams with passion and conviction honestly and earnestly. The hurdles as experienced is the manifestation of the inner desire and overcoming and making a smooth passage is the output of persistence.
Finance
Car Insurance Details
There are so many benefits of having an insurance policy, one of them is because it gives peace of mind in the occurrence of an unexpected and unpredicted event and also a helping hand for the many expenses often involved after an incident.
Agreement between you and the company
An auto insurance policy gives you protection against losses in the occurrence of an accident or your car being stolen. This is an agreement between you and the company. You pay a premium while the company, in turn, agrees to pay for your losses as stipulated in your policy up to a certain specified limit. This provides property, medical and liability coverage in the event a claim is filed.
Property coverage pays for the damage or the theft of your car and medical covers payments for the treatment of injuries. Many extended coverage policies will also pay for rehabilitation and funeral expenses. Auto liability insurance coves you in the event a crash occurs that you were deemed responsible for. Almost all states require you to carry minimum amounts of liability insurance, but not all of the various options, such as comprehensive.
Evaluating your risk
The basic benefit of having insurance is the financial peace of mind gained from the policy. This benefit varies based on the type of policy you buy. Many companies evaluate your risk level before they come into a contract with you. They calculate the possibility of accidents happening while you are driving, the number of hours you drive and so on.
This in term makes them group you into a low risk or a high-risk group, which in turn will determine to a large extent your rates. The major differences between these groups is simply perceived risk. Those with low risk are said to be eligible for a standard insurance while those with higher risk are said to be tagged as non-standard drivers and will pay more.
Standard coverage is designed for low-risk policyholders
These policies have little or no difference from one another, in terms of the price of the policy and the scope of their coverage. This policy has specific determining factors for coverage. For example, the auto insurance policy only covers drivers with clean driving records that have no traffic violation, accidents and filed insurance claims. A standard policy has more restrictions and is regulated by the state where they are issued.
A lot of drivers are considered to be of high risk or non-standard by most insurance companies today. The number of drivers who have fallen into this category has increased over the last decade. Drivers who are placed in this category based on driving records, age, experience, credit history records, driving records, hours of driving and other factors are time and again turned away by some insurance companies.
Falling into the non-standard category
In some cases, inferior coverage options are offered to non-standard drivers and at very costly rates. Drivers fall into the non-standard category mostly because of their driving records. This includes people who have had their licenses revoked or suspended in the last couple of years and those who have excessively violated traffic or have been arrested and convicted of driving under the influence (DUI) or driving while intoxicated (DWI). Senior citizens, new drivers and teenagers are also considered non-standard drivers.
There is a wide range of coverage for non-standard drivers, so you can find a policy that suits your need whatever the situation may be. If you have been labeled as a high risk or a non-standard driver, it is probably because of your age, your level of experience, driving record and other factors. Don’t be discouraged, you still have many options for auto insurance. Countless drivers in all categories find the insurance policy that best suits them with a pocket-friendly rate, coverage options, and customer service that can’t be beaten.
Every so often these special insurers are able to offer a far more competitive price. Some large and well-known insurance companies own smaller non-standard companies and through their agents offer direct pricing that will save you more.
Finance
How to Find a GHI Health Plan
The New York City tri-state area consists of New York State, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Many insurance companies, such as Cigna, Kaiser Permanente, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and others are are competitive in their services, while providing for the health insurance needs of sole-proprietors, and the small business owners in the tri-state area. Sole proprietors need health insurance that is comprehensive and affordable. The need for low cost coverage for the self-employed is paramount to the rising cost of health care.
Group coverage for self-employed individuals is often more affordable than individual health plans, especially if you also have a family in need of health care. GHI insurance (group health incorporated) offers benefits for inpatient and outpatient services, which is quite versatile. Under many plans they include pharmacy coverage, which is a valuable perk, due to the rising cost of prescription drugs. You can streamline a plan to suit your needs. You can choose doctors that are in or out of the network. You can choose an HMO, or a PPO network. An HMO gives you fewer options. You have to choose a doctor and health care facility within the HMO network, while a PPO allows you to choose the doctor and hospital of your choice. Healthy New York insurance is included in the GHI insurance plans for those who are eligible in the New York area.
Before purchasing coverage of any kind, you should know the language related to the industry. For instance, you must be familiar with words and phrases, such as, deductibles, reimbursement, indemnity, and pre-existing conditions. To find a plan that is a good fit for your self-employment needs, you need to know what a plan covers, and doesn’t cover.
What do you need to know about health insurance before signing up?
Do I have to cover all of my health care expenses and then be reimbursed?
Do I need to pay a copay when I see a doctor?
Do I need to pay a copay if I go to an emergency care facility?
Does my plan cover wellness visits?
Is the premium affordable enough for my budget?
Is physical rehabilitation covered?
Will mental health care be covered?
Is catastrophic illness covered?
When choosing any type of self-employed health insurance coverage, it’s good to know ahead of time what your specific needs are, and just how much insurance you can afford. you need to know if you will be required to pay for your health care upfront and then get an indemnity, or if you will only need to offer a copay when you need health care.
Finance
How To Find The Cheapest and Best Insurance Policy For a DUI, SR-22, Or For Any Bad Driving Record!
It’s human nature to make mistakes, but recovering from these mistakes can be a hard and problematic road. The added pressure applied by the lawyers and courts can make things even more hectic. This article will help you in finding a more affordable insurance plan for anyone with a DUI, SR-22, an abundance of tickets, an abundance of accidents, suspended license, or expired license.
First we need to distinguish the difference between the various types of insurance agents, and why drivers with bad records should choose one over the other. A captive agent is fixed to one insurance company, and sells policies specifically for that corporation. On the other hand, an independent agent works with numerous insurance companies and can offer a variety low-priced contending policies. The customer can then decide for themselves the rate and guidelines. Too often drivers with bad driving records remain with their current insurer, and fail to reduce their monthly insurance payments by not consulting with an independent agent.
The following steps will help you find a cheap and affordable policy that you won’t later regret purchasing months down the line. First check your current policy and determine what kind of coverage you have. Chances are you picked full coverage or liability for a reason. Perhaps your car is of little value or maybe you cannot afford full coverage. Examine your current situation and make a determination on what you believe is best for yourself and your vehicle. Are you with a major insurance company or with a brokerage? If your existing insurance plan consists with a major insurance company it might be a good idea to speak with a brokerage or an independent agent who can find a better policy (especially if you have a bad driving record). Second contact an independent agent to present your current policy; furthermore, ask for a comparing policy similar to the one you have (unless you want to upgrade or downgrade you car coverage based on your needs). This will help reduce unnecessary costs, and more importantly certainty of the coverage you wanted should you ever get in an accident.
There are so many different companies, policies, and factors involved finding affordable quality auto insurance coverage could be a timely inconvenience. Computer generated software allows independent agents to scan their databases. For this reason they can tailor a policy specific to your needs in the manner of minutes. Investigate review sites like Yelp or Google+ to determine the agency that is right for you.
